Vaccinations

I am receiving a number of enquiries about why someone has not yet been vaccinated, along with examples of others of a similar age who have.

The local health service is well advanced with its vaccination programme and thinks it will hit the government targets. GPs say they will be sending out invitations to receive the vaccine to all those entitled, but there will of course be some who are vaccinated sooner and some later within the timetable set out given the large numbers involved. The aim of the local NHS is to use all the vaccine made available each day with stated appointments for those in the priority categories . I think it best that we let the NHS get on with it, as too many enquiries or complaints will add pressure when they need to put all their efforts into this large programme of vaccination.

The first four categories currently being invited in order are: