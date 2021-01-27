Vaccinations

I am receiving a number of enquiries about why someone has not yet been vaccinated, along with examples of others of a similar age who have.
The local health service is well advanced with its vaccination programme and thinks it will hit the government targets. GPs say they will be sending out invitations to receive the vaccine to all those entitled, but there will of course be some who are vaccinated sooner and some later within the timetable set out given the large numbers involved. The aim of the local NHS is to use all the vaccine made available each day with stated appointments for those in the priority categories . I think it best that we let the NHS get on with it, as too many enquiries or complaints will add pressure when they need to put all their efforts into this large programme of vaccination.
The first four categories currently being invited in order are:
|1
|Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults
|2
|All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers
|3
|All those 75 years of age and over
|4
|All those 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals (not including pregnant women and those under 16 years of age)