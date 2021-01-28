Spending and value for money

I have always stressed when saying we can afford to borrow to offset the damage done by anti pandemic policies to the economy that we should not waste money or undertake spending the private sector can cover as it did pre pandemic.
The Business Department budget shows that it should be possible to reduce future outgoings whilst still doing a good job for the UK economy and business sector.
The Business department has a massive £175 bn of accumulated liabilities. Many of these are possible future payments to close down nuclear power plants and to subsidise wind and solar power. The Accounts may understate the possible outturn on contract for differences power costs, which are currently priced at £89.6bn by the Department compared to the more modest £16.5bn liability on the balance sheet.
All this needs managing to get value for money and to control outgoings.
1. Safety should of course be an absolute override, but it would repay study to examine the pace of the nuclear closure programme and the speed and incidence of remedial and recovery work thereafter. They currently assume 7 stations close 2023-30.
2.The Smart meter programme is costing a massive £20.1bn and is very unpopular with many users. Could this be rephased?
3. International contributions to climate change projects are in at £11.6bn. So far the public sector has contributed more than the private. Maybe it is time to demand greater leverage from the private sector? Surely emerging countries would prefer profitable projects?
4. £85.3bn of accumulated business support for CV 1 9 was necessary spending. As there are £69.1bn of loans, what is being assumed about repayment schedules once we have a proper economic recovery post vaccination? It is important the government makes sensible phased arrangements for recovery or for the transfer of these loans to banking sector.
5. CFD payments for renewable power . It is time for a value for money review of options as this is becoming a large contingent liability, particularly for new nuclear.
The Business Department budget is a reminder of just what a complicated nexus of subsidies, regulations and interventions there are now are to keep the lights on and the factories turning.
9 Comments
January 28, 2021
Good morning
Our kind hosts last sentence reveals that what I have long feared and that, we have returned to the 1970’s. A time where good business are made to pay for bad ones.
These subsidies are benefits taken from the poor and Middle-classes and given to the wealthier land owners. If one was to remove all the subsidies and aid to fake charities we would save billions upon billions.
So what’s stopping you ?
January 28, 2021
I note an article in the Daily Express concerning a suggestion from Sir John Redwood ‘Cut them off’ :-
‘We need to increase our own ability to make and grow things at home, not rely on too many EU imports.
“A new fishing, farming, energy and manufacturing policy is needed.”
This is a laudable plan for the long term.
However, events around vaccines suggest the EU are failing to act in good faith and are deliberately damaging the UK’s exports. While it is probably not something a politician can say, we need to respond in kind and deliberately hamper key EU exports to the UK.
If EU then persists with their awkwardness, it raises the question of whether the current deal is any better, in practice, than WTO terms. The twelve month notice to quit should then be reconsidered.
January 28, 2021
My only observation on this rubic cube of finance is that the public sector you differentiate from the private sector is in reality the contribution in tax by the private sector. The public sector produces no wealth from its activities.
January 28, 2021
I am in complete despair how this Goverment keeps destroying our lives and the economy with never ending lockdown.
Lockdown was the invention of Xi Jinping, the world’s worst dictator.
The proper Conservatives like Sir John Redwood, Sir Desmond Swayne, Sir Charles Walker are left on the back benches while Boris Johnson prefers to listen to his Left Wing Masters in SAGE. He seems more like a hostage under threat than a leader.
January 28, 2021
Of course we should no give up or we will never get our freedom back
January 28, 2021
The old nuclear submarines are still tied up rotting away, and nobody seems to have a clue how to safely destroy them. There’s another multiple billion liability that should be on the government books.
January 28, 2021
The Smart meter programme needs ending immediately. Whatever benefits it offers aren’t remotely justified for the cost, which is that of a large nuclear power station to keep the lights on during cold, windless days. The time it takes me to submit a meter reading is about a minute. I have the time!
January 28, 2021
A tale of Socialist State waste and abuse of the private for political ends. I believe the process of State theft from our lives will accelerate as we move forward towards an authoritarian environment. All we have will be targeted by the brutal Socialist State. I can see it happening today.
Most politicians have ditched ideas of reform and State v person separation and have now embraced the State’s total authority over all things public and private. That should incite fear in everyone
Politicians and bureaucrats are now out of control and psychotic
January 28, 2021
Is there a Party in favour of wasting money then ?
I am not aware of it. That said this sounds a great deal more sensible than the usual Giant Redwood magic money tree although I personally doubt anything significant can be done by skimping on the environment and Nuclear safety.
To save money the big tickets must be cut , Education the NHS and Welfare and that is , in reality what will happen .