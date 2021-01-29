President Biden turns the USA green

Amidst the welter of new Executive Orders and statements of intent coming from the White House, there are several aiming to make the USA a global leader in the battle against fossil fuels. President Biden is a carbon warrior. He is cancelling a new oil pipeline, suspending new licences to drill in the Artic, committing the USA to net zero carbon in power generation as early as 2035, and to complete net zero carbon dioxide output by 2050. He plans to double offshore wind power, promote electric vehicles, and persuade and regulate the oil and gas industry into a major transformation away from their principal business activities. It is a major shift from President Trump’s policy of making the USA energy self sufficient, fostering a large expansion of the domestic oil and gas industries and aiming at re industrialisation based on a plentiful supply of relatively cheap local fuel. .
The statements so far are short on the detail of how such a huge transformation will be carried through and paid for. If the country is successful in talking people out of their diesel and petrol cars into electric ones they will need a large expansion of domestic electricity output at the same time as they are closing down all the fossil fuel power stations. There will be a need for substantial investment in new power cables, switching, transforming and relaying to each house. Each home will need improved capacity cables and supply to allow for the heavy demands of recharging electric vehicles. The grid will need access to considerable extra reserves of generating capacity to handle much higher peak demand levels. As much of the additional electricity capacity will be wind and solar there will also need to be substantial back up generators to avoid black outs when the natural power sources fail or go slow. Industrial USA will face Chinese competition which still has access to huge supplies of fossil fuel generated power, as China continues to add to her coal and gas stations. Will the USA be able to compete on price and on reliability of supply in this new world? Will the USA develop massive storage batteries or pump storage schemes to handle variable load power?
It will be interesting to see how far President Biden goes in introducing Federal capital and subsidy to bring about this new power world, and how much he seeks to do it by regulation and requirements on the network suppliers and power generators. He will need plans to make sure the USA does not run out of electricity when undertaking its electrical revolution, to make sure the electricity is affordable, and to ensure that they can arrange the supply to cater for peaks in demand as more Americans come to depend on electricity for their transport as well as for their space heating and much else.
The Green revolution remains a top down revolution on both sides of the Atlantic. We still await the iconic affordable cars, space heaters and other crucial products to bring this revolution into most people’s homes. Meanwhile governments like the new US one wrestle with how far they should go with laws, bans and subsidies to try to depose King carbon. It looks as if it is going to take a lot of US law and state spending to bring about this democrat vision in a country where many are committed to their vehicles.
January 29, 2021
Sir John,
After much careful thought about my comment, I came up with this:
‘Utter Stupidity”
At least President Harris will not get a second term.
January 29, 2021
In Politics (like religion) virtue-signalling and irrational emotion usually wins out and £ billions are wasted. Governments care not what they spend (it is not their money) and care not what value (if any positive or negative in this case) they get for these taxpayers.
In the end the laws of physics, energy and nature will prevail – but not until the daft politicians have wasted £trillions showing their “virtue”. Just 5 MPs voted against the lunacy of Ed Miliband’s Climate Change Act.
For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled.
Richard P. Feynman
Alas it so rarely ever does.
January 29, 2021
Voters vote with their pockets, but for Covid Trump would have been re elected.
If Biden can not make this (at present) impractical and expensive strategy work he will get voted out.
January 29, 2021
Seconded. The Americans are the most wasteful animals on the planet.
Utter nonesense by a silly old man.
I bet there’s some investment bankers behind this.
Doomed fail probably by his own party.
January 29, 2021
Complete insanity from Biden and indeed here at home from the now potty alarmist Boris and his Queen Carrie. One of the many great potential advantages of leaving the EU was to have cheap, reliable energy with a sensible science driven energy policy. But is seems not.
The war on plant food agenda will deliver expensive energy, huge economic damage, a loss and exportation of jobs & whole industries. No significant worldwide CO2 savings at all anyway from this either. Most of the proposed solutions, wind, solar, walking, cycling, public transport, electric cars, heat pumps, hydrogen and the likes will make little or no difference even to atmospheric CO2. The much now talked about hydrogen is not a source of energy but a very expensive, inefficient, dangerous and very wasteful way of storing energy.
Anyway a bit more atmospheric co2 plant food is not some looming catastrophe. It is, on balance, a net positive. Greening the planet very nicely, increasing crop yields, food for humans and animals and tree and plant growth. CO2 is just one of millions of factors affecting the climate and far from the main one. Indeed it is not even the main green house gas ( which is water and water vapour). For this reason alone it was a greet shame Trump did not prevail. Without Covid he surely would have done so.
Currently intermittent and subsidised Solar and Wind provide just 1.5% of mankind’s energy use.
January 29, 2021
Apart from China, the world’s output and activity has been massively curtailed this year. Has it made any difference to the carbon levels? I think not so the answer to man made impact is now proven without modelling.
Reducing pollution and improving air quality seem noble aims but this drive for zero carbon is frankly a losing battle as environmental factors outweigh humanity’s contribution and probably a false god.
January 29, 2021
Also a lots of fossil fuels are used to make, install and maintain wind-farms, electric cars, new railways and solar panels. Often saving no CO2 at all when all fully considered.
January 29, 2021
US President Trump managed to create peace in Middle East because it was self- sufficient on energy. Energy and industry also makes it a super power. Getting rid of its self sufficient entry policy will cause economic catastrophe only helping Russia and China! Which appears to be Germany’s intent. We read how Merkel is happy to stand by China, be dependent on Russian gas and now undertake a joint venture with Russia on finding a,vaccine formChinese virus. The world should worry. Where is the alleged EU unity?
January 29, 2021
Meanwhile China builds 300 coal fired power stations and Germany 28 this year alone.
January 29, 2021
Here here, a well written summery of the loony direction our non technical PM is pushing.
January 29, 2021
The USA has one or more advantages over us in this plan to go green. Their peaks of demand can travel east to west. The southern half of the country has reliable sunshine for solar and the country as a whole has more potential for hydro electric storage.
I would prefer, as I would in the UK, that we concentrated on engineering and science (E&S) that have the potential to negate the bad effects of using fossil fuel. You could not have a better example of the potential of E&S than our response to Covid. Politicians are there to indicate direction not detail, because they don’t on the whole understand detail. Political photo opportunities in white coats look ridiculous. Witness German and EU politicians trying to get the EU vaccinated which has descended into a political shouting match.
I would rather the USA and UK concentrated on cleaning up the environment, but again direction not detail. Secondly they should look at what can be done to protect against climate change, an historical and natural process that has occured over the life of the Earth. However my expectations are low. Politicians can see people dying rapidly of Covid but not of slower acting lung and heart diseases, so they get diverted by vanity projects like HS2.
January 29, 2021
Our response to Covid has not really followed the science and logic very much the current lockdown is surely doing more harm than good. Also it is clear that sixty five year old woman has the same risk from Covid as a sixty year old man and yet JCVI have not adjusted for this in their vaccine priority orders. Just doing this would make the initial vaccine shots about 10% more effective – saving several hundred lives in the UK and many thousands worldwide – given the rather short initial supply.
JCVI is stuffed with professors and PhDs and yet basic A level logic & maths sums seems to be beyond them. They and the Vaccine minister and Health Sec. have been told this but do not even bother to reply. It seems they would prefer these extra deaths and active anti-male discrimination rather than have a superficial (but not actually real) appearance of anti-female discrimination. That or they just cannot admit they got such a basic thing so badly wrong and will therefore not admit to it or change it.
I hope the many relatives of the extra hundreds people killed by this negligence will be more understanding than I would be.
January 29, 2021
China must be laughing. They’d certainly rather Biden focuses on identity politics and green crap, than eg, the threats to Taiwan, trade cheating and IP theft, the illegal crushing of Hong Kong, and of course the CCP’s appalling human rights abuses, reportedly amounting to genocide.
I’d be delighted to see net zero, or even absolute zero, with electric cars and electrically powered industry, transport, home heating etc. But I’d really like to see a plan for how that’s to come about. How will all the electricity be generated using windmills and how will it be distributed, and at what cost? It’s the same here.
January 29, 2021
Good morning.
Why does everything have to be a battle or war with [insert here] ? The Left is consumed with conflict and angst. Some very unhappy and troubled people on that side of the politics.
And.
OK. This is on topic but you are going to have to go with me on this.
A little while ago I was listening to a, James Delingpole podcast featuring a well known Australian Socialist. The topics discussed were wide ranging and, naturally, his views somewhat questionable but ! On one topic he got my attention. It was so ‘Left-field’ that I recognised that it was the one thing he had about right and, this was to do with the USA and China. He mentioned that ALL Empires collapse and that the transition of power is done violently. This is not always true as the British Empire slowly wound down with little conflict and the USA and the US Dollar assumed the role of World Leader.
So what am I saying. I am saying that the Left in the West is aiding and abetting the transition of power from the West, and in particular the USA, to China and that this is being done in many ways. One way is through Global Institutions such as the UN. Another is securing minerals and materials essential for manufacturing. Yet another is removing competition in both technology and the need for fossil fuels to power industry. They also ‘influence’ world media and social media platforms. It is, to put it simply, ‘War by other means’. We just have not realised it yet and the Fifth Columnist standing before us.
That’s my take.
Oh. And President Biden has only 4 years to revert the USA back to a time before Christopher Columbus. Them Americans do like their cars and planes 😉
January 29, 2021
and massive food consumption, and gun ownership per capita.
January 29, 2021
We’ve just had 12 months of massively reduced carbon producing cars, trains and planes and manufacture – however the carbon levels haven’t reduced accordingly ….can only concluded that transport etc isn’t the issue just the target
January 29, 2021
One of the ironies of the failed Trump administration is that, during its tenure, America massively accelerated its green shift. Whilst the federal government left the stage, state governments stepped up. Many met their Paris commitments anyway.
Hopefully what President Biden will bring will be the global leadership which has been lacking since 2016.
As for here, figures for 2020 show that renewables now produce more of our electricity than fossil fuels. Your lights still work. Amazing, eh?
The biggest barriers to personal adoption of things like electric cars and heat pumps remains high prices and poor government policy – not a lack of consumer interest. Sort out the policy and help consumers with the prices – it is not rocket science. Time for you all to save the planet for your grandkids.
January 29, 2021
“Help the consumers with prices” how exactly? With even higher taxes on these same consumers I assume. Take an extra £10,000 of tax off people then waste perhaps 50% in collection and admin then give them a voucher for £5,000 they can only spend on certain products. How will that help anyone but bureaucrats?
January 29, 2021
The weather yesterday – pretty average conditions for January – enabled solar power to generate less than 1% and wind power around 11% of our total electrical power needs. For some inexplicable reason, between dusk and dawn overnight solar farms produced nothing useful at all. But we mustn’t let facts get in the way of the green script, I suppose.
January 29, 2021
Electricity generation is approx 20% of total energy consumption. Almost all the rest is fossil fuels. That’s the problem. If industry, transport and homes are all to go electric, we will need 4-5x the generation we have now. The only low carbon options based on current technology are nuclear – which greens oppose – and natural gas.
January 29, 2021
Check your privilege Andy – not everyone is a middle-class resident of the leafy home counties who can pretend to be an eco-warrior because they are very rich (you were boasting only yesterday about how much tax you pay) and so will not be impacted at all by green policies which will make the already poor much poorer.
Still, I liked your idea about having to pay for NHS services that you also floated yesterday, so maybe there is some hope for you.
January 29, 2021
“Your lights still work. Amazing, eh?”
I think he word I’d use is ‘Surprising’ Andy – they may work at the moment but the margin of error in terms of combinations or demand and weather have decreased. So my lights still work – at the moment – fingers crossed.
January 29, 2021
Andy
“…..[EV’s] not a lack of consumer interest”
……it isn’t the price, it’s more the fact that they’re not real cars, they have limited range and always will. Also consumers know of the planned obsolescence trap with these things i.e. batteries tired tired out – replacement batteries priced to force purchase of a new vehicle.
They’re a con & just not worth it.
January 29, 2021
“Hopefully what President Biden will bring will be the global leadership which has been lacking since 2016”
Words fail me, Andy
January 29, 2021
As I write this, the total demand in the U.K. is 37.3GW.
Renewables provide 13.3GW of this.
Andy, you must avoid telling fibs, it’s very naughty!
January 29, 2021
Ever considered that the lights work, why? Could it just be that the large manufacturing industries that China, Germany, USA still rely on don’t exist here in UK?
January 29, 2021
I believe one of the big users of electricity in the US is air conditioning, without which a large part of the South would become uninhabitable with the current housing stock.
January 29, 2021
Air conditioning is needed in places and at times that the sun shines strongly.
That is the only application that solar power is good for.
January 29, 2021
Less inhabitable still, with ongoing global heating, yes.
January 29, 2021
Will Air Force One and the Beast be replaced with electric vehicles, or is this just a good idea for the proletariat?
January 29, 2021
I think we all know the answer to that, a case of do as we say not as we do. Boris Johnson tweeted an ecstatic reply to Biden’s green zealotry. Though our leaders, what these politicians don’t do is lead the way, they don’t give us an audit of their carbon footprint, and don’t detail out how they personally are going to live carbon zero lives to show us plebs how it is done, and lead us to this carbon zero nirvana. All the MPs who are voting this stuff on us would run a mile if required to live the lives they are trying to impose on us.
I saw it mentioned that John Kerry, the lead man in Biden’s green stuff, has an extensive portfolio of mansions, yachts, cars and an executive jet . A bit like Al Gore , where it was found his mansion guzzles more energy in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years.
January 29, 2021
The latter, in the Prince Charles ldo as I say not as I do” mode. Winsor castle and Buck Pal. would need very large heat pumps.
I assume the US Navy, Airforce and Army will all go for battery trucks, missiles, tanks, & fighter jets but warships will clearly have to go back to sail. Range anxiety in military aircraft is however even more of an issue than it is in cars though. But with good batteries we might get a range of perhaps as much as 10 miles for a supersonic fighter jet and in ten years perhaps even 15. With New batteries needed every three years or so.
All potential battle areas land and sea will need to be preprepared with charge points in advance and fighting must stop at night for recharging. They could play football at night with the enemy perhaps during charge up times. Should be just great!
January 29, 2021
But will John Kerry be giving up his private jet?
P.S. It seems that we’ll be getting the Full Crazy from Biden & Harris. The politics-watcher in me suspects his approval ratings will be firmly around the 40% mark for his entire presidency.
January 29, 2021
Yes, a lesson in how to make enemies without really trying. All those who work in or who have invested in those industries he is targeting. All those in the USA who drive and that means just about everyone. All those who work and invest in industries whose products are suddenly not selling and are not exportable because energy costs make them uncompetitive. Every household that buys energy. One wonders if he has done the maths or realises how short a time four years is. This dose of economic castor oil will not endear him to the electorate.
January 29, 2021
Let us pay lip service to President Joe’s notions if we must but let our Government prioritize energy and food security over green agenda measures. With China pumping out ever increasing CO2 and being on the same planet whatever we do on climate will make no discernible difference.
January 29, 2021
Mr Redwood has told the Express Remainers need to ‘cheer up’ because Brexit is going to supercharge the UK.
The reality is that my rights have been stolen, my children have fewer opportunities and it is harder and more expensive just to buy and sell stuff from abroad.
There are no upsides to Brexit. The only the thing to cheer is that Brexit is even more disastrous than we predicted so it will be undone more quickly.
January 29, 2021
The consumers response will be telling, especially when they come to vote in the mid term elections. In the UK we lack a political party that challenges the arrogance of those that claim to be able to control global temperatures via CO2 suppression and capture. Johnson’s declared aims are a menace to national prosperity. We need an alternative.
January 29, 2021
He has also turned the UK Green . The UK is currently waiting outside the Oval office with begging bowl having left our own domestic market and earned the loathing of most of our neighbours. We compounded the error by grovelling around the worst President in history , whose name is now a synonym for the 7 deadly sins .
Johnson and indeed Redwood , are always up for a bit of credit ( for me ) now ( you ) pay later and so so it is no surprise to find him in his greenery trying to hop into Biden`s lap . Oh how easy to set a target now . Stick it on the kids tab.
Biden`s task is to try to bring the US up to the speed of the developed world , the UK admirably represented by the Eton Mess just says any old thing ..next week its off to China to agree with them
I simply burst with pride
January 29, 2021
I have a friend who lives in California. They have switched so much to renewable sources there that he has fairly frequent power blackouts, just like 3rd world countries and the old Soviet block – to counter this he has bought a big diesel generator. So hardly a great success for green policies. I expect the non-Democrat states will be able to bypass Biden’s nonsense on this issue to a large extent.
January 29, 2021
Given that the USA is a huge Country people tend to travel long distances, and the battery range for most vehicles on average is what ?
Hybrid about 30 miles.
Full electric about 150 miles.
Seems to me like a lot of development and modification of infrastructure will be required in rapid time.
Batteries for commercial vehicles whilst running refrigeration units will be how far ?
January 29, 2021
Yes John , Biden seems to be as big a nutcase as the Leader of your Party and his current Green lunatic “fiancee “. What can little old you do to talk some sense into him . Nothing I suppose .
What a country , what a useless Parliament .
January 29, 2021
Why no commentary on the behaviour of Brussels over vaccines ???
January 29, 2021
“He [Biden} is cancelling a new oil pipeline, suspending new licences to drill in the Artic, committing the USA to net zero carbon in power generation as early as 2035, and to complete net zero carbon dioxide output by 2050. He plans to double offshore wind power, promote electric vehicles, ”
……..well that should bring him down hopefully.
January 29, 2021
As one who works in the energy industry Biden’s view, like many on the left, assumes this kind of shift is easy. It is not. The problems with renewable power sources are far reaching and just a little research will show you why. The answer will eventually lie in Hydrogen, but countries are pumping tax payer money into wind and solar and mainly ignoring this. I wont bore you with the half truths, omissions and outright lies told by the green ‘scientivists’ on the IPCC and beyond regarding temperatures, CO2 etc. However, this ‘evidence’ is derived from computer models (there are about 12 different one though), but climate is a chaotic system which has thousands of unknown random interactions and is virtually impossible to model, so they make favourable assumptions that support their case.
In every country I’ve dealt with has had this green vision imposed on them with very few asking for it to be done, save a small contingent of green activists. The public across the world don’t understand the concept of NetZero, they assume it means removing all fossil fuels which is not the case. I suspect our own politicians have the lack of understanding, hence our Lemming-like dash for renewables. The greens say electricity is now cheap and yet our bills continue to rise, because we are still subsidising renewables so that they can been seen to be economically viable.
With Boris saying diesel and petrol cars will stop in 2030 and gas central heating for homes will stop he has bought into the “dream”. Has he cleared this with the PCP and other ministers John ? I suspect not. The party of choice is no longer giving us alternatives, and it looks like we’ve got ‘Starmer lite’ in charge.
January 29, 2021
Zero carbon: as with some other (mostly) well-meaning Grand Plans, such as the NHS or Socialism, the theories turn into religion, where there is a need or compulsion to BELIEVE rather than concentrate on the practicalities of the ‘here and now’. Sceptics and well-meaning and constructive critics are scorned and then often actively harassed.
I remember that when nuclear power was first being promoted for electricity production, we were informed that domestic electricity would be so abundant and cheap the consumer would quite possibly get it for free!
January 29, 2021
Farage is correct. Free markets (human freedom to trade) and free speech are under threat from the Democrats and the British political class. Maybe, instead of Tory Eurosceptics boring us into submission about the EU they should defend the divine right to free expression, expose the socialist plot against liberty and freedom and attack the( xxxx )left who seem intent on destroying our voice
Is it time for your party to decide whose side you are on. The side of freedom or the side of etc
Reply I usually do not post your pieces. If you want them to appear use appropriately critical language about democratic parties and politicians.
January 29, 2021
Western countries are committing industrial suicide at the altar of a green religion that is proposing using technology that will not deliver. I see the future whereby only the rich can afford cars and foreign holidays. The rest of us will be confined to our cold homes, just like now. By the time the public wake up to this fact it will be too late to reverse and China will have taken over the World. We will be the enslaved people on bicycles. Some people are making massive amounts of money out of this fraud especially the landowners who set up wind farms. Until we stop the brainwashing of our children and the bias media bombarding us with their propaganda the voter sheep will continue to believe what is fed to them. They don’t understand how fragile our lifestyle is. I’m all for developing a new cleaner energy source but wind power is not the answer. Boris needs to go and soon. These ‘Build Back Better’ politicians are all in this together. Expect them all at Davos soon to cement their evil plan. It’s like living in a 007 movie.
January 29, 2021
Sir John
It seems that the USA is going down the same lunatic green route that we are. I have yet to meet anybody who wants it. So much for democracy.
Roger
January 29, 2021
Hello Sir John,
You write about the USA approach to Green issues which is completely stupid, but you could write the same article about the UK. Carbon makes up 0.4% of the atmosphere yet the Climate Change fanatics focused on that ignoring the other 99.6%. The CC computer models cannot accurately measure cloud cover yet that is ignored in this mad dash from reality. What is the real carbon footprint of Windpower, electric cars & all the other non fossil fuel ideas. Why do we need the cost of building two systems, one of wind & solar power plus batteries to store energy, & the necessary back up system for when the wind does not blow, probably small nuclear reactors. You are right that this is top down approach & as a result it will fail when the UK & USA governments come up against reality. The problem is how much damage will have been done & how much money wasted by then. Why do our MPs, Civil Service & the Establishment lack basic common sense?
January 29, 2021
My future voting intentions include voting for any party that is pro fossil fuels and zero subsidies to green energy
January 29, 2021
Entirely off-topic, looking down the list of parties to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations:
https://treaties.un.org/pages/viewdetails.aspx?src=treaty&mtdsg_no=iii-3&chapter=3&lang=en
I do not see the European Union included among the 192 state parties.
I see the member states of the EU listed, but not the EU itself.
So when an EU official complains that:
https://www.ft.com/content/644622aa-0bc0-4997-a95a-cb0467f302ca
“… our EU ambassador is getting a different treatment from his peers in the UK … ”
the answer is that there is no reason why the UK should treat him as the representative of a sovereign state on a par with the ambassadors of any of the other 191 state parties to the convention.
Moreover I point out once again that what the arrogant EU Commission is demanding has already been declared contrary to EU law and international law by the EU court:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_2/13
“… the EU is, under international law, precluded by its very nature from being considered a State …”
Other governments may be willing to aid and abet the EU Commission in its plan to break the law – that is to say, the EU law which they themselves declare must always be obeyed, certainly within the EU and if they had their way also outside of the EU, as well as general “international law” – but that does not mean our government should follow suit.