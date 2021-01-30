EU plays vaccine politics badly

I have tweeted on this fast moving story. I am pressing the government to sort out the GB/NI trade. The EU’s ill judged actions strengthen our hand, giving us space to legislate our own solution that would be fair to all sides and ensure smooth flow of trade GB/NI as before.
January 30, 2021
I am all for HMG being sober in the face of this predictable outrage from the EU, but they must act before the justification fades, as it will all too soon. What more proof do we need that the whole Irish border wrangle was just a ploy, and a very low one? We cannot have any more Gove fudge and capitulation.
The EU doesn’t give a damn about Northern Ireland or the South. At the moment there is unity between every political party throughout the British Isles, including the ruling two in Dublin, and we must keep it that way. The South are not going to be looked after any more by the EU, now that they have served their purpose, and of course we are no longer in the EU to stand up for them as we always used to. All of the British Isles should stand together in the face of this lawless and tyrannical protection racket, and make a coherent trading relationship.
January 30, 2021
Project Fear on medicines backfired spectacularly with 10-0 own goals showing the EU cannot be trusted by UK and now 27 for their own and rip up the International laws when it suits them. Hypocrisy in stilts as Mr Dodds rightly observed.
January 30, 2021
Indeed keep pushing on this NI issue though I do not have high hopes of this government. The deal has caused this as was predictable and indeed predicted.
So Sunak faces a legal action for indirect anti-female sex discrimination with his Covid help regime for the self employed. Yet Hancock, Zahari and JCVI are blatantly discriminating against men to a very large degree indeed in the vaccine priority order. On a risk basis a 60 year old man is the same as a 65 year old woman. Why does no one even question this or take legal action here. This latter issue is not just money it would save hundreds of very easily saves lives and thousands of hospital admissions. Done Worldwide hundreds of thousands.
January 30, 2021
Authoritarian, totalitarian, arrogant, entitled, incompetent, childish, malevolent, corrupt, greedy, jealous, anything but transparent, undemocratic and I’m a moderate brexiteer having observed from afar for many years
And can I ask everyone to make the effort to buy British
January 30, 2021
Not always easy to buy British alas. Daft employments laws, vast quantities of red tape, too few STEM people, a damaging legal system, huge over taxation and an expensive energy regime make it rather hard to manufacture profitably in the UK – other than in a few niche areas.
January 30, 2021
I’ll buy what I like, thanks. Though products from the EU are now more expensive because of your lousy Brexit.
January 30, 2021
January 30, 2021
“…..make the effort to buy British”
Always do, have been doing for years. I’ll buy American or Swedish as an alternative, but nothing connected to the ungrateful French – led EU, or the RoI. In fact, I stopped buying Scottish beef recently – don’t like the rhetoric coming from that country.
They insult us ……I don’t buy their stuff simple as that.
January 30, 2021
Agreed. The EU have gifted us an opportunity to move forward on our post Brexit arrangements. They have strengthened British opposition to EU tactics.
We do need an active approach though. We cannot just sit back and grumble.
Nigel Farage’s suggestion of using vaccines as a bargaining chip against the EU would certainly give them a taste of their own medicine.
January 30, 2021
Not suprised at all by their underhanded attitude. I hope Boris stands firm on this one. We are giving vaccines to 3rd world countries as far as I am aware but the EU is not 3rd world. We don’t hear much about how much Germany is sitting on.
January 30, 2021
It’s all a bit confusing now. Did the EU President alone take the decision to put an export ban on vaccines or with the collective group vote by which legislature? Was it a legal decision? It seems laws can be written very quickly when it suits yet the Tories were condemned in December about the Internal Markets Bill clause that was actually written and agreed in the Withdrawal agreement. What has Boris agreed to in order for the EU to withdraw over NI?
We had the same problem with ppe when a couple of the European large states halted our imports, that we had ordered in advance because they wanted them for themselves. This is why this carve up of industries at the top European table level and inter-country dependence wasn’t working for the UK, we were losing too much self-reliance in emergency situations to people that can’t be trusted. The bigger and more powerful leaders like Germany can just break away as they said they would this week closing their borders.
January 30, 2021
Look you took the EU at its word and removed the clauses from the bill Within a month the EU went back on its word.
Time to recall parliament, put those clauses into law in a day.
Warn the Lords that if they don’t pass the bill, they will be defunded. No expenses. No wine cellar, nothing. Nowt.
How can the EU object?
January 30, 2021
Here’s an idea for the fishing mess and Calais.
The EU insists on regulations, loves them, and it loves to control the origin of goods.
So a condition of a UK fishing licenses is that the fish are landed at UK ports. Applies to the UK fishing fleet and the French, the Dutch etc.
Then the fish are tagged, with at tag. I suggest the tag has a union jack on it.
Then they are shipped via Calais to their markets in the EU.
Now of course it has to be a level playing field. So no special treatment for French fish, same for all. In fact, no special treatment for fish period. Same for all goods. If the French want to delay, they destroy their fishing industry.
Plus you get jobs in the UK.
What’s not to like? Use EU rules to solve the problem at Calais by making it an EU problem.
PS. Why not Union Jack the vaccines?
January 30, 2021
Since we have left, the EU have tried to control the UK and its decisions. We were going to get rid of the 38hr working week. That has been shelved, why? We were going to ban super trawlers, we haven’t, Why? The hypocrisy and speed they used the NI protocol to try to kick us again was staggering. You may be pressing government however I don’t think they are listening. We really do need to protect ourselves from the constant threats that we are all sick and tired of. Boris’s success with the vaccine, if nothing else shows the EU and its staggering incompetence to all the other 27.
January 30, 2021
In order to help preserve the common travel area with our friends in the Republic of Ireland it would be a good idea to make a full, open and generous offer to give them access to, relatively speaking to UK, not that huge volume of vaccines so they can get their vaccination coverage up to that of NI as we work together to smooth out some points in the protocol
January 30, 2021
So you are admitting GB/NI trade is not smooth – as it was before. How can this be? Brexit was supposed to be only benefits – it wasn’t supposed to be a bureaucratic mess where you couldn’t even sell cheese to your own country.
Reply Because we did not get Brexit for NI trade which is why I want changes.
January 30, 2021
Another example of the warlike attitudes displayed by the EU since Breixt was implimented and it exposes the weak solution to our exit agreed to by ‘Boris’.
It is imperitive that your party and the government it forms gets off its knees when dealing with the EU.
If the PM can’t or won’t take assertive action in this and all other matters he must be replaced.
January 30, 2021
It’s one thing to screw up the vaccination policy as the EU has done. Fair enough, screw ups can happen anywhere, as we know very well in the U.K.
But what is beyond belief is the attitude of the EU now. Eg Getting the Belgian police to raid a private company in a commercial dispute – that’s the sort of thing we expect from Putin. Macron’s lies about the AZ vaccine are worse by far than anything president trump ever said. Some idiotic commissioner has now said “perhaps the U.K. wants to start a vaccine war”. Boris and the govt are doing well not to rise to this buffoonery but it really should give voters and taxpayers around Europe pause for thought on the political union project on which they are engaged and the sort of people who seem to rise up through that system.
Let’s indeed make use of it and sort out the nonsense on the NI border in the coming days.
January 30, 2021
We have negotiated with this dreadful organisation in good faith. They have shown themselves to be lying bullies who only wish to preserve their own sclerotic organisation, even if it is at the expense of the lives of the citizens of their member countries. We need to rid ourselves of the EU finally by giving them a year’s notice that we intend to terminate the appalling WA
January 30, 2021
Well, the EU has really shown its true colours, in a way the most avid Remainer, or even the BBC will find it hard to approve. It is amazing that Brussels did not even bother to consult Dublin. It does sound though as if their own people have forced a rethink. I can only hope that Boris and his merry people do what you suggest, and at least something good comes out of this fiasco.
January 30, 2021
And yet our feeble government will do nothing.
January 30, 2021
If you wait long enough then yes, finally something that the UK – the hated NHS actually – has done better than the European Union will arise.
The stopped clock is right twice a day.
January 30, 2021
Little Macron says “Britain needs to decide who it’s allies are” , implying you can’t have more than one. Our government needs to stop calling them our friends as they are not. The government yesterday should have withdrawn our friendship and that of an ally after the EU’s stunt.
January 30, 2021
I cannot believe the WHO lecturing us on stopping our vaccination roll out, as if it’s going to make any difference at all to the wider world. Let it be enough that our government funded institutions brought the world one of its most viable vaccines and that we’ve done it not-for-profit and anyone can make it if they choose.
January 30, 2021
It is a clear warning, written bold, for any international business, that the EU is not to be trusted, showing willingness to impose bans on products lawfully contracted in favour of the wishes of ‘The 27’ much later wishes. International trading laws might be abandoned, and the everyday use of well understood ‘Best endeavours’ will suddenly mean ‘an obligation to supply with no excuses whatsoever’.
January 30, 2021
Since UK/EU trade is tariff free, the only paperwork that is needed ‘in the Irish Sea’ is a declaration that a container or a consignment is intended to be forwarded to the Irish Republic. No other freight moving between UK and Northern Ireland needs any paperwork at all. We need to amend the law and scrap the NI protocol. Get it done.
January 30, 2021
I think we need to have all our vaccines produced in this country, for us only. Don’t give any to the ungrateful EU.
Their intent is to make sure they’re alright, we should do the same and not be so bloody soft.
January 30, 2021
NI is in the EU’s single market, not the UK’s. Boris agreed that. Surely you know?
January 30, 2021
My anger with the EU knows no bounds. Why are we still paying money to this serial offender ?
January 30, 2021
Do you think those complainers who were moaning about the internal market legislation as a safety measure will now change their minds.
Given a leopard does not change its spots, and the EU has shown exactly how it plans and intends to treat the UK after just 6 weeks into an agreement, it looks like we need to take steps to protect ourselves.