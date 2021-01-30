The curious case of the car industry

Remain MPs over the last few years have endlessly warned us that were the UK to end up with a 10% tariff on cars into the EU it would mean job losses and trouble for a crucial industry. They ignored the possibility that had we ended up with a tariff there might have been some compensatory movement in the currency, and failed to rejoice when an Agreement was reached for zero tariffs anyway. Rules of origin mean that the industry will make and supply more components in the UK to comply, which is a force to strengthen the industry.
At the same time these Remain MPs were usually demanding much faster progress to net zero carbon, busily condemning diesel and petrol cars as one of the main causes of the climate threat they highlighted. They saw no obvious contradiction or hypocrisy in these two positions. They failed to note that the UK had been especially successful at attracting substantial investment allied to UK development of diesel engines for cars and enjoyed a strong position in diesel engine manufacture. They gave no credit to the industry for cleaning up the diesel exhaust so there was practically no particulates passing. The policy of zero tolerance of diesel cars will mean the closure of all those factories and the loss of all those jobs, far more than they said were at risk from a 10% tariff. The industry itself lobbied strenuously for tariff free trade in diesel and petrol cars, but did not lobby against the banning of exactly the same vehicles a few years later. The likelihood of a ban of course means a major fall in diesel car sales in the meantime, as people seek to avoid the possible fall in values when new ones are banned and as governments made clear their dislike of such vehicles.
It would be interesting to hear from all those who spoke up for the industry what they think will happen as we move to complete bans on diesel and petrol vehicles. Making an all electric battery car is a very different process from building an internal combustion engine vehicle. Around a third of the value lies with the battery. The UK needs to rush to catch up on battery production. Where it has a strong position in diesel technology and capacity it has no such current strength in batteries. It will need to work with our present motor manufacturers over their designs for popular electric cars, and how the parts, batteries and assemblies can be made in the UK. I wish the government and industry success.
All we can be sure about is there will be many closures and job losses in diesel and petrol car and component manufacture . There will be a commercial and country scramble to design and produce replacements to the electric standard. The government would be wise to relax its rules on hybrids, to allow that technology to act as a bridge and reassurance to vehicle buyers. I have no financial interests in diesels, but do run a diesel car because I like its range, convenience and fuel economy. I worry a lot about the costs to jobs and businesses of banning all petrol and diesel cars.
24 Comments
January 30, 2021
Or, in short, “the UK car industry has been struggling since Brexit but it’s nothing to do with Brexit”.
Let me assure you panicking Leavers that you are fooling no one.
January 30, 2021
@Garland; How can pre-existing, and long standing, problems be the fault of Brexit?!
The UK car industry has been struggling since at least the EU single market, if not the UK joining the EEC back in 1973. Some of the problems were admittedly self inflicted (working practises, lack of customer patriotism, lack of govt support etc) but much was due to the EEC/EU being very much a tripartite group when it comes to the automotive industry (France, Germany & Italy).
January 30, 2021
Good Morning Sir John,
Over the past 10 or so days you have been making excellent suggestion and proposals as to how UK can grasp the many opportunities to make Brexit a success. I fervently hope that ministers responsible will present soon their plans to do so.
However, there is a glaring problem that will only get bigger with each idea and success of our new policies. As we have seen with the vaccines, the EU bureaucracy will seek to sabotage all our progress at every turn. Fortunately for us, on this occasion, they’ve embarrassed themselves instead of harming us. The EU has made it clear, they see us as a threat to be beaten and restrained. What will our government do to protect our economic activities from EU abuse of the present arrangements?
January 30, 2021
Pertinent observation.
January 30, 2021
That’s nice to know. You worry a lot about the costs to jobs of banning petrol and diesel.
I do hope that you also find a few minutes to reflect on the appalling damage your government has done to lives and livelihoods and health.
You do realise how bad everything is. Do you?
January 30, 2021
@Everhopeful; Are you referring to the last 12 month or the last 40 years…
January 30, 2021
This will be another screeching u turn as we don’t and won’t have the infrastructure for fully electric vehicles.
Boris and nut job will be gone and net zero May just a blot on the history books.
China and India will prosper whilst our noble leaders take us to poverty.
January 30, 2021
The arguments over the covid vaccine availability for the EU are an interesting development.
They are certainly not winning any friends with their high-handed attitude and threats.
We are out and there is no going back.
However, EU behaviour could be helpful to enable the UK to progress to the next stage where we finish the job and remove all the bad elements of the Brexit agreement. If the EU continue to alienate the British public it will be so much easier to hand in notice that we are going to WTO terms. Our dealings with them would then be far more straightforward.
January 30, 2021
JVCI and ministers still preferring to kill hundred by failing to make the vaccine priority order reflect the fact that men of age 60 have about the same risk as women of 65. Still what is a few hundred extra unnecessary deaths to government and JCVI experts? Still time to change this and save these lives but it seems they would prefer them to die.
If the rest of the World followed and also adopted the one shot first agenda (that I also suggested months back) it will save hundreds of thousands of lives.
January 30, 2021
The only real advantage of electric cars is they take some of the pollution out of cities back to the power station. Thus giving cleaner city air. Hybrids that can do say 30 miles on battery do this too and they only need a battery of 1/10 of the size, weight and cost. Plus they do not have the range limitations and can be refilled in seconds.
Electric cars are not zero emission, save little or no CO2 after considering manufacture and electricity production are very expensive and have short battery life. Often indeed usually the greenest thing for many people to do is to keep running you old car rather than causing a new one to be made.
January 30, 2021
+10…
Couldn’t agree with you more Lifelogic!
January 30, 2021
LL
“….usually the greenest thing for many people to do is to keep running you old car rather than causing a new one to be made.”
Exactly.
January 30, 2021
Indeed at the moment.
However as we see with the Covid vaccine when there is an imperative industry steps up and I have no doubt that is what will happen with batteries. Indeed the scale of research and progress to date is breathtaking.
Who would have thought not that long ago that renewables would overtake fossil fuel generation but that is what has just happened.
Everyone blames governments, but major investment managers like Blackstone are also demanding green improvements in return for their support in response to shareholders who are increasingly seeking greener investments. There is also pressure on banks not to support fossil fuel economies.
China has mad a net zero commitment, it is up to our government/the US to pressure the recidivists and leveraging our overseas aid budget springs to mind.
January 30, 2021
Good morning.
It is clear that the policy is not thought through and those who are pushing this from a political and activist point of view are not the ones who will suffer from it. Tyranny of the well connected minority.
As for why the car industry seems less concerned by government policy towards petrol and diesel engines, well one has to realise that we are seeing this in a rather parochial way. The governments of the West may be pursuing this but, elsewhere they are not. Markets in India and China will continue to grow so profits for car makers will still be there.
Western politicians have decided to de-industrialise their nations. What deeply concerns me is that they have no mandate to do so. No one voted to be made unemployed the same as no one voted to be taxed to the eyeballs or locked in their home and prevented a normal life. Makes you wonder where are our Human Rights ?
January 30, 2021
I am not too fussed about what remainers think, but I am concerned about the ignorance of engineering and science in government that has led to the confused thinking that drips from their lips.
I too have a diesel engined vehicle, one of the best vehicles designed for a specific segment of the market I have ever owned. A very large number are to be seen in Spain perhaps more than any other model ,so I am not alone in my praise. Spain is a significant export market so I would expect its popularity to extend across Europe. It is made in the UK.
For the future I would want to know what the thinking is in EU governance on diesel vehicles. Is it as muddled and ignorant as that in the UK. Does the diesel vehicle have a sensible future there.
As with Covid vaccine the future will be with the scientists and engineers. Politicians will mouth of as usual but what they can do will be governed by those that know in the USA, Europe, and Japan. Those in S Korea and China will no doubt copy it in a catch up game.
So for politicians in the UK who really want to know I would advise visiting the engine makers first in the UK and then in Japan by invitation. The latter is most important in Japanese culture. Also talk to Mr Musk in the USA. Then when you have a clear picture as to the real possibilities technically, you can put the screws on your own government, the lobby fodder that will do anything to gain position, and more satisfactorily the green lobby whose noise exceeds their knowledge. Current government thinking is like modern warfare with bows and arrows.
January 30, 2021
Sir John
It is not just in the manufacturing sector will there big job losses but in the fuel, lubricant manufacture, distribution and retail sectors. The service sector in car maintenance and components which will affect motor factors, technicians and mechanics. It is possible in the long term to have an adverse effect on the vehicle dismantling and scrap/recycling industry. The disposal of aĺ these renewable energy components has still not been fully addressed.
January 30, 2021
turboterrier
+1
In fact it will affect every aspect of life and the economy. Millions of people won’t be able to get to work because the cost of a car with even half decent batteries will make it unviable. Actually I don’t see there being a supply of second hand vehicles – when they’re ready to sell down it’s because the batteries are dead. And if batteries became cheap enough then no one would sell anyway, they’d just change the batteries.
It’s madness, utter Boris bike riding virtue signalling madness.
January 30, 2021
@turboterrier; Out of your list only petrol and diesel fuel sales will be affected, EVs will still need all the others, and indeed the professional service sector will likely see an increase as many owners who currently repair their own cars will likely not do so when faced with the high voltages found on EVs.
January 30, 2021
Britain can’t spend way to prosperity after Covid, Kwasi Kwarteng warns. Business Secretary signals squeeze on public spending is coming with Government deficit forecast to exceed £400bn this month. In the telegraph today.
Indeed certainly not when the government spends as inefficiently and incompetently. as this one. We can however get out of it easily by cutting red tape, cutting government massively, getting more fair competition into healthcare, education, housing and broadcasting, cutting and simplifying taxes and cutting the mad expensive energy and electric car agenda. The latter lunacy being led by one Kwasi Kwarteng who, despite being generally a good chap, know almost nothing at all about energy engineering, energy economics or climate realism.
January 30, 2021
It is the act of a totalitarian power to ban what it does not like – leading to a costly disruption.
A libertarian power would support the development of a better alternative and let consumer choice rule – leading to a smooth switchover without scrapping productive assets.
A conservative power should be finding a middle way. Support the development of better alternatives and infrastructure. Introduce a scrappage scheme for vehicles over say fifteen years old. Encourage, and accelerate, the switchover. But ban? Never.
January 30, 2021
Does Boris Johnson realise how bl**dy stupid he looks in his attempts at CCP style propaganda?
All done up in medical gear. Holding test tubes.
The Great Leader in whom all knowledge resides?
What a twerp!
January 30, 2021
Well written article as always Mr Redwood.
Of course you are entirely correct in your predictions of job losses etc.
When you say the batteries of EV’s account for a third of the vehicle value, I think it’s more than that.
The vast majority of cars on the road are not new, in fact most are five years old and more.
Therefore, in the Remain / Green / Virtue Signallers world, there will be no supply of viable second hand vehicles due to the fact that when they’re ready to be sold down, they’ll be practically useless because of knackered batteries.
Arguments about cost, range, charging times etc aside, government needs to get it into their thick heads that we will not accept these stupid rubbish contraptions, nor do we accept the climate change scam – if there was any truth in it then take the argument to China, not us.
As for the idea that battery technology could be developed to compete with the internal combustion engine – forget it. Laws of physics say so.
Petrol and diesel engine ban is an election loser – fact.
January 30, 2021
The plan to ban petrol and diesel fuelled cars will destroy much of the UK auto industry. It is based on misguided thinking, ignores the progress made to improve fuel economy and to reduce emissions. BEVs will be very expensive. People will be denied, by the sheer costs involved, the freedom of movement afforded by the private car. My suspicion is that is what the authors of this policy want. Indeed it lies at the root of environmental campaigns. Everyone is to be levelled down – not up as so misleadingly claimed by Johnson.
Volvo has pointed out that it’s Polestar BEV produces more CO2 over its life cycle than a petrol or diesel engine! Clueless politicians screwed it up when they originally incentivised diesels; now they are screwing it up again with the mad rush to incentivise BEVs.
As for the EU, JLR’s CFO is on record (in a bondholders’ briefing) that the company was neutral about the outcome of the UK/EU negotiations. Currency movements would offset the tariff impact if it came.
Battery technology is improving – it needs to. The current gel based lithium ion battery is inefficient, slow to charge and has been shown to be a fire hazard. Solid state technology holds more promise and looks set to work on small/micro batteries. We have yet to hear the results of the various Faraday research programmes into batteries for automotive use. I would expect this to be revealed later this year.
January 30, 2021
This rush to replace ICE with non-ICE appears organised across nations which suggests an element of international coordination. It is happening with enthusiastic rapidity in the US especially with GM who have committed to stopping the production of all ICE vehicles by 2035 though of course GM is now run by the US State, the Democrat party and their street activist union the UAW so in that sense its a company with a political mission rather than one focused on pure commerce
Who is the coordinating agent for this movement to non-ICE vehicles? The UN? The US? The EU? It certainly isn’t the UK and I have no doubt it’s not a plan borne from the porous mind of Johnson
The point I am making is that this decision to destroy an entire industry is being driven not from London but from outside the UK and that should concern everyone for it is again more evidence of globalist grip over UK policy matters
If we are expecting Tory MPs to oppose this destructive and idiotic policy then forget it. Even Mr Redwood is congratulating his own idiotic government for destroying lives, jobs and entire industries.
What goes on inside the head of a Tory MP when they see their own embrace a politics that is so at odds with British culture? I believe all MPs will sell their soul to the devil to maintain their position
Reply I do not congratulate the government in the way alleged. I am after a change of policy.