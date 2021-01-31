The Archbishop of Canterbury tells us solidarity is at the heart of Christianity. That’s not the Word the Bible uses.
The origins of solidarity in modern politics is somewhat different to that. I attended a Methodist school with a Christian education in RE classes. I was never introduced to the word solidarity in those sessions, and never saw it appear on the pages of the Bible translations we used. At the heart of Christian teaching was the idea of Christian charity, and the modern political versions of it in Christian Aid. The relevant Bible passages were about the rich and powerful helping the poor and needy as an act of charity. They gave them money, jobs, support without expecting anything in return. They did so because it was morally good to share some of their wealth and power, They should not pass by on the other side without helping those in need. The unreformed Catholic Church of the medieval period sold pardons and the promise of eternal life to the rich to sustain clerical incomes and to pass money to the needy. These practices had their supporters and produced an early limited welfare state with hospitals and some support for the poor, but also bred their critics over clerical use of the money. It led to the huge Protestant revolt and the dissolution of the monasteries in Protestant countries. In England it led to a flowering of charitable giving by the newly prosperous landowners and traders that benefitted from the dissolution, leading to many almshouses, and the Elizabethan poor relief system organised by parishes.
Solidarity is a concept from the Union movement. Most famously it became a well known political movement in Poland in the 1980s, seeking the overthrow of authoritarian communism. The idea of solidarity amongst workers is not the same as Christian charity. It is a mutual insurance and assurance scheme. Each Union member pays Union dues. These are used to promote their shared causes, and some of the money is used to help individual members in need of legal assistance or temporary income support because they have hit hard times. The Union member pledges to obey Union rules, and to withdraw his or her labour should the Union by ballot decide on industrial action. The mutual part is based on clear obligations or responsibilities on the Union member, in return for various benefits and the possibility of joint action in need.
The EU took up the idea of solidarity as an important concept in the Treaty of Lisbon and thereafter. The idea of EU solidarity is to tell member states they have to meet their responsibilities to the economic and political union, in return for possible help in their times of need. There is an implied promise of assistance should their state fall on hard times or suffer some natural disaster. That part is a mutual insurance scheme. There is also a mutual assurance scheme that one state threatened in some way would qualify for the support of all in a just cause under the Treaties. The member state has to promise to keep to the rules of the Union, to pay money into the Union coffers, to accept joint action and be willing to come to the assistance of other members in specified circumstances.
The wealthier EU countries led by Germany do not think solidarity requires them to send large sums on a charitable basis to the poorer parts of the Union. Nor does the concept extend to meeting the internationally agreed target of 0.7% for overseas aid. The offer of mutual support can also be selective, as Greece and Cyprus discovered in the Euro crisis. Solidarity leads to a modest scale of regional and social grants at EU level. It is a frequent demand on recalcitrant member states when the EU is seeking to get to a collective agreement, a reason given to make compromises.
Solidarity in the sense of helping the poor is also hedged and often queried by member states. The EU has struggled over the issue of migration and borders in trying to decide how much of an obligation it owes to the poor of the non EU world. It has ended accepting miles of border fence and efforts to deter illegal settlers. Currently the EU wishes to buy up supplies of vaccine for its own citizens, not to help distribute vaccine to the low income countries of the world as the WHO would like. I am not sure this squares with the Archbishop’s view of Christian values.
38 Comments
January 31, 2021
I am not shocked as you stand in a long tradition of politicians having to school churchmen in the meaning of Christianity. Did not Margaret herself have to offer guidance to the then Moderator of the Church of Scotland?
January 31, 2021
Mrs Thatcher’s Sermon on the Mount (accused of arrogantly lecturing church leaders on theology). ‘I believe that by taking together these key elements from the Old and New Testaments, we gain: a view of the universe, a proper attitude to work, and principles to shape economic and social life. We are told we must work and use our talents to create wealth. “If a man will not work he shall not eat” wrote St. Paul to the Thessalonians. Indeed, abundance rather than poverty has a legitimacy which derives from the very nature of Creation.’……. “Christianity is about spiritual redemption, not social reform”. A speech that rightly emphasised personal responsibility, wealth creation and the danger of an overly-active state.
January 31, 2021
“ If a man will not work, he shall not eat”
We really need to get back to that principal, we have far too many ‘hangers on’ in our country, seeing us as an easy ride!
January 31, 2021
If you could sum up in one word, the very thing amongst the ordinary people, which Conservatism is dedicated to destroying, then John’s heading does that.
Thank you.
January 31, 2021
Good morning.
Not being familiar with holy scripts of the Christian and other religions, perhaps our kind host and / or others can help me with this.
Is there anywhere in any religion that specifically talks about Climate Change and other ‘in vogue’ causes ?
https://www.archbishopofcanterbury.org/our-moral-opportunity-climate-change
I ask as, I always thought that ‘extreme weather events’ were an act of God and not man.
January 31, 2021
Extreme weather and other event are in fact declining significantly and the damage done can be much mitigated by stronger houses, better medical care, advance warnings, flood defences, fire breaks and the likes. Cheap reliable energy enables more of this.
Bjorn Lomborg has much sensible stuff to say on this. Today he tweets:-
Climate change most significant public health issue of our time” Biden’s Climate Advisor McCarthy
Heart disease kills 33% and cancer 26% of all Americans
Heat kills 0.3% and declining. Cold 6.4% and increasing
Yes, problem. No, 0.3% not the biggest challenge.
January 31, 2021
+1 Well said!
January 31, 2021
I am an agnostic, but during my lifetime have often found it worth listening to former Archbishops of Canterbury, from Geoffrey Fisher to Rowan Williams; regardless of their individual differences in personality, all seemed capable of emanating some form of empathy and, on occasions, warmth and kindliness.
I regret I have never found anything like that with Archbishop Welby, who frequently gives the impression of being a rejected LibDem Westminster candidate.
January 31, 2021
Often worth listening to these dopes as what they is invariable wrong and idiotic and often hilarious too. The vague words they constantly use to dance their way round logic and reason. Things like “God moves in mysterious ways”. Worth listening to like Prince Charles, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Lord Adonis, Greta, the daft Green MP from Brighton with the english degree, Hillary Benn and all the deluded socialists and millions of others. A reminder of just how irrational, amusing, hypocritical, self contradictory and daft so very many humans can be.
I was in a C of E church choir as a child. It certainly gave me my love of church and secular music for which I am grateful but also made me an atheist at about 8 or 9 also grateful for this. Listening to the Vicar thanking God for saving a child, perhaps dug out after an earthquake, & yet ignoring all the many hundreds of other killed by it or still lying buried alive. What had these people done to enrage God so? If you asked you got the “God moves in mysterious ways” answer above. Or some other daft brush off.
January 31, 2021
Most of them can be described as left wing.
The CofE being one of the richest organisations in the country provides little in the way of charity.
Un the developing world a good many are corrupt.
Not my cup of tea.
January 31, 2021
The church is often more interested in collecting charitable donations than actually donating. Though I do like church building and music and often donate to these causes.
January 31, 2021
The “God moves in mysterious ways” answer is true but not adequate. The answer you needed had to go deeper in thought, and was probably beyond the comprehension of the average listener, and even require a lifetime of study. How does a transformer work? There might be a simple explanation, but I find it very challenging to explain to someone without several years’ study of physics, and even then they might not understand.
January 31, 2021
I’m certain that your definition of ‘solidarity’ squares with the Archbishop’s view of christian values. Look at the Bishops voting record for confirmation.
The church, in spite of its tax privileges, pushed its luck until no Christian can stand sitting silent for a lecture on unadulterated socialism each week. Christians search out Christian teaching elsewhere. The church is empty and therefore poor as a direct result of the anti-Christian activity of the last few Archbishops, one of whom, Williams was a Druid. The Archbishop is reminding the rest of the U.K. of its ‘obligation to fund the poor church in its hour of need’.
How else will they be able to continue berating us, depriving us of religious solace (the churches were CLOSED in 2020) and acquiring much wealth for lunches in palaces throughout the land for the ‘chosen few’?
The Church of England is ‘done’ – Christianity will thrive released from these entitled, bombastic, false prophets.
January 31, 2021
Sadly, the words apostasy and hypocrisy come to mind. But human failure is common to us all, and if there is one thing we need to know right now, it’s that the Bible’s predictions and ultimate fulfilment will not fail. ‘Wisdom is justified of her children’.
January 31, 2021
Matthew 25, verses 1-13. Pay particular attention to verses 8 and 9. Says it all about the EU.
January 31, 2021
That’s many words about one, John.
Do you also have similarly detailed and specific definitions for ones such as “patriotism” or are you content to let your posters use them to mean whatever they want them to mean?
I’d be interested to read a few more.
But I think that we know what the AoC meant, and so the word has served its purpose perfectly. He meant a principled, concerned support for our fellow kind, wherever they might be, in facing common adversities.
Yes, that undermines what your party are trying to do, and jolly good of him too.
January 31, 2021
“He meant a principled, concerned support for our fellow kind, wherever they might be, in facing common adversities”
Seems unlikely given his and the churches record. Perhaps he should sell of Lambeth Palace and all the C of E palaces and put the money in the poor box then. Not very energy efficient those large old palaces.
January 31, 2021
He means global wealth re-distribution, communism. Another hypocritical Common Purpose drone
January 31, 2021
I cannot help thinking that nearly all religions are inherently (almost by definition) racist in thinking their religions is the true one and the rest are deluded/inferior need to be rescued or are off to hell. Yet these religions want legal protection from any criticism or discrimination against them while clearly often doing this themselves).
Climate alarmism is similar except with this religion we are all off to hell unless we all worship the new (sometimes) rotating blades on the hills or in seas off Brighton etc.
January 31, 2021
Is it charitable for governments to tax people massively and then give some of that money away to what ministers think is a good charity? Surely one can only really be charitable and generous using your own hard earned money? Not money extracted from others under duress.
Certainly more efficient to cut out the rip off middle man I find. But alas most charities now are hot beds of deluded socialism and climate alarmism or just self interested businesses run for the over paid employees, so choose well.
January 31, 2021
I’ve always understood solidarity to mean standing together, solidly, supporting one another, in friendship, and with the origins of the word being French, long before any political movement of the 1980s. Just as the word conservative, with its original meaning to preserve and protect, was adopted centuries after it arrived in the English language via French and Latin, but can also be interpreted in many different ways – such as being resistant to change, opposed to progress. Language evolves. Humankind evolves. Hairs can be split.
January 31, 2021
Absolutely – I think that John protests too much, which is telling.
His party want to play silly jingoistic vaccine nationalism and the AoC has exposed them, along with the wise words of WHO.
The WHOLE world needs vaccination before life can return to normal. It is not only morally reprehensible to gloat over others’ problems in this regard, but it is also economically self-defeating, not that this would bother the Tories one bit if it gave good polling.
January 31, 2021
The EU is a great example of countries working together, supporting each other and showing solidarity. And solidarity does mean standing together – as well as being the name of a bonkers left wing political movement. (In the same way that conservative means to conserve as well as being the name of a bonkers right wing political movement).
Take the EU’s much maligned but actually highly successful vaccination procurement programme. The EU ordered from most of the same suppliers as the UK but paid significantly less for the vaccines. Little Estonia, Cyprus and Malta got a significantly better deal than us because they worked together with 23 other countries. We massively overpaid for our vaccines because we bought alone.
You can understand why. Our government was – and is – desperate. Another 1200 dead with COVID in the UK yesterday alone. That is 50% more in ONE DAY than have died in Estonia, Cyprus and Malta combined throughout this entire pandemic.
Most EU countries are 2 to 3 weeks behind us with their vaccination programmes. This is mostly because the EMA took a little longer to approve the drugs for use. While for us three extra weeks would be dreadful – with more than 1000 deaths a day it is potentially 20,000 more dead. For Malta a 3 week delay may be fewer than a dozen deaths.
When the public inquiry comes around the UK vaccination programme with be praised for the speed of the NHS rollout. But it will be condemned for the huge overspend on vaccines and the ridiculous over-ordering. We have inexplicably bought three times more than we need – hoarding doses for us that should be going to other countries. It is poorer people in other countries who the Tories are consigning to death by massively over ordering and it is our money they are staffing up a wall. It is actually outrageous.
Reply How do you know the buying prices which have not been published? The vaccines are being supplied not for profit.
January 31, 2021
Yes, I think that the over-purchase was to engineer this very problem with the European Union, Andy.
There’s no amount of your and my money that they won’t throw at creating these sorts of headlines.
January 31, 2021
What a silly post. When the orders were placed it was not known which vaccines would work or be approved. Other countries which have got their act together like the US Canada and Israel did the same thing. You have no clue about pricing – the AZ vaccine eg is being sold at cost.
The fiasco of the vaccines and especially the ludicrous, aggressive behaviour of the EU as it flounders in the face of its failure illustrates all that is wrong with it. As is being noticed in europe and around the world.
January 31, 2021
Andy dreams- me thinks! Ignore him, he will go away
January 31, 2021
Interesting – a sad reflection on how the Church has accepted ideas that modify their own teachings…
Charity has become a dirty word as far as I’m concerned. We are bombarded with messages from those pushing the CV message as well as those pleading us to send just £3 a month to alleged famine victims or donkeys. They even tell us we can adopt a leopard, but God knows how any benefits could be traced to an individual creature.
It really is time these charities were investigated for effectiveness – It always appears that despite decades of us being charitable, that the same old problems are still there… Is that incompetence or corruption.
With each new charity being formed, it is easy to see who benefits the most, CEO’s retain high salaries before any money gets used for it’s actual purpose.
I no longer get swayed by scenes of horror from charities, for the same images are too often repeated, and I have no way of knowing, in this age of perverse hypnotizing propaganda just what the real truth is.
January 31, 2021
Oh, I’m sure that the rich would rather give 1% of their wealth or income to charity, amidst fanfares of virtue-signalling publicity – to be spent in a sporadic and ineffective manner – than quietly to pay 40% tax, to be used efficiently and in a properly co-ordinated way like your typical salary earner does.
That is precisely John’s point, I think.
January 31, 2021
I am not sure that the word ‘solidarity’ in a sermon is a big deal. I am aware that many in the original Labour Party had a Methodist background. It has also been in the nature of Protestantism to split off into various sects over an interpretation of the Bible or a particular outlook on Christianity.
During Summer lockdown I read Robert Benson’s dystopian novel ‘The Lord of the World’. It is a sort of antidote to H.G.Wells. Benson was an interesting character -the son of the Archbishop of Canterbury who converted to Catholicism and was ordained as a Catholic priest in the early 1900s.
The book describes a world with three powers left -a totalitarian secular humanism, a great Eastern empire and a much diminished Catholic Church. All other Christian denominations have been removed and their services replaced by secular celebrations. Benson saw it as the final battle with the Antichrist. You could see it as predicting a future with the Great Reset and an emerging China.
I had put this book to one side initially as it was heavy going. It was a good read though it assumes a familiarity with concepts of Catholicism that many readers may lack.
January 31, 2021
The heart of Christianity is God’s work of salvation.
Solidarity has its place, in the sense of Christians have an obligation to help each other. However, there is no place for militancy, in the Union movement interpretation of solidarity.
It was out of solidarity that the UK pushed back the Argentinian invasion of the Falkland Islands, with diplomacy falling on deaf ears.
January 31, 2021
Wow, both religion and politics, I’m staying out of this one!
Any comment, John, on the UK’s expected application to join CPTPP?
Reply I have advocated it anD wrote about it previously As the way to get a US deal
January 31, 2021
Yes, it’s better to join one rules-based association of civilised nations than none, even if it is on the other side of the world and after leaving much the same thing right next door.
I wonder if John could outline the tribunal for settling disagreements, and how that jurisdiction will work with no loss of UK sovereignty?
January 31, 2021
Jesus washed the feet of poor folks to show humility as did a few Popes. Many clergy today show little humility and live in a cosy bubble. Some cynics says they only work 1 day a week – that’s how low some folk view them sadly.
Growing up around the time of the IRA I used to think some go to church on Sunday only to spend the rest of the week doing the complete opposite of what was relief – respecting life.
Group think is now the plague in the Church. Virtue signalling not living a giving life. Poor show all round. Sadly they have been looking to be relevant, just like others out of touch. Tony Blair and others spring to mind…
January 31, 2021
The solidarity needed in this country is between MPs (if any of them have the ethics) to bring down the human rights destroying dictatorship under which we exist.
The solidarity needed in this country is between lawyers and courts to hold to account those dictators and every police officer that ‘just followed orders’. The tyrannical dictatorship under which we live must never happen again.
The solidarity needed in this country is between people to regain our individual freedom from the propaganda and the dictatorship.
Three decades ago, the world saw Wałęsa lead Poland to freedom, frighteningly this is the solidarity that the U.K. needs. All else is secondary.
January 31, 2021
Religious dogma and Political power when combined have caused many problems in the World over the centuries, and is still a problem today.
Taken separately they are fine, leaving each one to their own beliefs.
January 31, 2021
In the name of solidarity, the WHO is now calling on the UK to suspend our vaccine programme because they clearly place less value on our lives than they do on others. Of course, the virus makes no such distinction. In fact, I find their demands quite insulting, as they appear to have conveniently forgotten that in September last year, we committed a massive chunk of money to a new global vaccine-sharing scheme AND additional sums to the WHO to enable and assist with securing worldwide distribution of vaccines. Did these leviathans also forget to place their orders for the vaccines in a timely manner, or do they operate their own hierarchy for distribution?
January 31, 2021
The hierarchy in C of E has totally lost its way, it is now a socialist clique promoting left wing causes. Its kangaroo court even withdrew permission to officiate from Lord Carey, the best archbishop in many decades. The C of E along with many other national institutions that have been infiltrated by left wingers, need sorting out – more power needs to be given to ordinary members over the direction of their organizations.