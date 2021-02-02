Free trade and the retreat from globalisation

I accept the theory of free trade, that all nations would be richer if they traded freely with each other. Successive rounds of GATT followed by the work of the WTO have boosted world economic activity a bit.
I also agree that for any individual country in theory it could be better off if it went for unilateral free trade, on the grounds that it would benefit from cheaper imports, though would not gain extra opportunity for its exports. I do not however recommend such a policy because it does assume that other countries would not exploit the perceived weakness of a country welcoming more imports without demanding something in return. Were other countries to accept the freedom to sell to that country and at the same time exploit it by making imports from it more difficult it might harm the country making the unilateral offer. It can also lead to strategic weakness by being import dependent on countries that may later become hostile or unhelpful. Trade theory assumes rational economic actions by others, when they may act in a harmful economic way for other reasons.
I am a free trader who believes in offering to remove tariffs and barriers in return for similar offers from trading partners. Today we must recognise that there are strong winds of economic nationalism. President Trump called out China for her trade and IP practises. He moved to ban certain Chinese trade in goods in technologically sensitive areas, and imposed tariffs in an attempt to stem the tide of imports. President Biden is continuing with the same policy albeit with a different choice of diplomatic language. He is reinforcing the idea of making more things in America to replace imports. China retains higher tariffs than the west, controls inward investors through joint ventures and restricts access to some markets.
There have always been cultural and administrative restrictions on free trade and investment in countries claiming to believe in open markets and the free movement of capital. Some UK companies have found it very difficult to invest and work in France and Germany despite being members of the single market for many years. UK retailers for example, reckoned to be world leaders in our early days in the EEC/EU,were unable to build profitable chains of shops on the continent. There have also always been aggressive strategies pursued by some countries to grab market share for their companies and put others at a disadvantage. We have just seen some of this over vaccine production and supply within the EU.
Given the avowed America First, EU first and China first policies being pursued currently, the UK needs to do more work on import substitution and domestic capacity. There is a fixation with marginal changes to export volumes and opportunities, and too little study of how we can become more independent in timber, energy, fish, temperate food,and much else besides. The recent expansion of vaccine production here at home has been a great strength and shows what can be done when there is a concerted effort to use our new freedoms to good effect.
It is time that we stopped foreign companies owned by foreign governments taking over UK companies, especially utility companies. The EU have made it clear that foreign owned airlines cannot use their airspace. Whilst I do not believe in tit for tat I think it would be a good idea that any foreign owned UK company sporting the words British, UK, English, Scottish etc should be made to change that part of its name. Country of origin and all that.
Finally. Competition, competition, competition ! Make the EU compete in OUR market. They’ve had it easy over the last half century.
February 2, 2021
But global private equity looks for countries where it expects deregulation.
It is queuing up to take over British companies right now.
Any idea why?
And as for globalism, the UK has just applied to join an association spanning the Pacific. What exactly does John mean?
February 2, 2021
The UK needs economic nationalism not free trade.
It does not benefit the U.K. workforce if plants are closed down and production is moved abroad to low wage countries as part of the so called ‘race to the bottom’.
Cheap imports can be acceptable but we must not impoverish the country or put ourselves at a strategic disadvantage just to benefit from them. Bigger profits might suit global elites but their power needs to be held in check.
As regards foreign ownership of cherished UK companies and utilities, it is now a case of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.
February 2, 2021
Mark B
February 2, 2021
February 2, 2021
The Governments enforce un-level Competition, meaning that a Free Market and Competition will never be permitted.
February 2, 2021
February 2, 2021
I agree Mark if the company isn’t at least 51% owned British then it is no longer
‘British’ Xy Company.
The Royal Mail should have an aligned business that is like an Amazon for small British companies to sell their products through. They say Amazon is a retailer with a transport/logistics arm. So visa versa this company could organise worldwide customs paperwork at a competitive cost and the taxes would be onshore, to the UKs benefit.
February 2, 2021
“The EU have made it clear that foreign owned airlines cannot use their airspace.”
Where do you make this stuff up from?
I think you will find that US-based airlines, Middle East-based airlines, Asian-based airlines etc. are all using the airspace over the EU to fly not just to and from EU airports, but elsewhere as well.
If your complaint is that UK-based airlines are no longer allowed to offer services between two EU airports, well, tough, that’s a consequence of Brexit and walking away from that market. UK-based airlines are not allowed to offer services between two airports in the USA either.
February 2, 2021
Free trade yes please, but the UK has to be able to compete. Britain now has a tax burden that is highest for 70 years -and Sunak seems set to increase it even further by increasing for example Capital gains which is far too high already. His first act as Chancellor was to slash entrepreneurs relief to 10% of what it was, hardly a good sign from this PPE dope. This at a time when many businesses will struggle to even keep up with repaying their Covid loans and deferred VAT. Public services, despite this huge burden of taxation are still fairly dire too. Endless waste on renewable subsidies, expensive energy market rigging, HS2, Hinckley C and indeed almost anywhere else you care to look in the over paid and “working” from home state sector. Endless red tape, excessive planning controls, counterproductive shutdowns and restrictive employments laws.
The government very clearly does not want UK businesses to compete in the world they seem to want them to relocate.
February 2, 2021
@LL; You say the UK has the highest tax burden for 70 years, yet the UK was very good at exporting our goods and finished products back in the 1950s (nor primarily to our old Empire, as was the case pre WW2). So the level of taxation is not necessarily linked to the ability to compete on the world stage and certainly not here at home. What are the taxation levels in the PRC (100% minus what ever the State wish to hand back?…), yet China has no problem with exports, nor their ability to compete!
Surely the issue is the willingness of UK owned companies to invest, and for UK investors to take risks, in UK R&D, and UK based manufacturing, rather than simply re-exporting finished imports (with the bulk of the profit being made in the country of origin) -we need to get away from ‘Warehouse UK’ in other words.
February 2, 2021
Heaven knows I agree with you that we are very heavily taxed, but do you have a link to any figures that show we are paying the highest taxes for 70 years?
When you look back at when Maggie came to power in 1979, the basic tax rate was 33%. But tax allowances were much lower than today (although is that true if you allow for inflation!). When people say ‘the basic rate is now 20% and it used to be 33% and personal allowance now is 12500 and it used to be 1000 in 1979 (that 1000 figure is a guess, can’t find the actual figure – in 1989 it was 2605), they make no allowance for inflation and that National Insurance rates are much higher (but, again, the allowances are higher too). Throw in the massive rises in Council Tax and VAT and car tax and fuel duties and I find it impossible to determine whether we are more highly taxed now than, say, at any point in the last 70 years.
Do you have any figures? I would be very interested to see them. Our current level of high taxes is one of my hobby horses when responding to half wits on the Guardian who think we are not taxes highly enough.
February 2, 2021
JR failed to examine/include scrapping Servitude Agreement and NIP. Already border check staff withdrawn for safety fears. Dodds, Wilson and Forster views not taken on board, promises made to them and broken. There will be consequences for only listening to the views of RoI. Again, weakness and pathetic appeasement by Johnson to get a deal, no matter how bad, at any cost. Johnson sold out N. Ireland there can be no doubt.
Fake Tory govt will have to address its “mistakes” and change or get rid of the Servitude Agreement and NiP. Top priority is food security from other sources and home then Tell the EU to F off. The UK food security weakness being used as a threat in December by EU.
February 2, 2021
Tax is the way our own elected representatives get to cripple the drive an imitative of the people that put them there
February 2, 2021
Prof. Steven Powis yesterday said the vaccine priority order had been determined by JCVI (experts) to give “the greatest benefit to those at highest risk”. Alas not or they would clearly vaccinate men about five years younger than women to reflect their relative risk. This would save hundred of lives and thousands of extra hospital admissions. Hancock, Zahari and JCVI have been told this but do not even reply. They clearly seem to prefer that these extra (mainly men) to die and the NHS to be more over loaded than to be accused of any anti-female bias or having just got it wrong. So they persist with their deadly anti-male bias.
Far more than died at Grenville Tower will be the result and it could be changed at the stoke of a pen but no it seems JCVI and government ministers prefer not to be seen to change their minds and put it right. Fingers in ears and keep whistling. They are clearly not remotely following any logic, reason or science here. Why also vaccinate people who have certainly already had it while vaccines are in short supply ( or even at all).
February 2, 2021
Still beating the same drum? Keep it simple, by using age and vulnerability so that the vaccines can be rolled out quickly. You want criteria on gender, others want criteria on profession/trade, others want criteria on race, and how about your blood group being included in the criteria, as that can also make you more vulnerable (apparently O blood groups are more resistant to covid). Then you end up with one unholy mess of everyone arguing they should be first. Therefore men with blood group O should not get the same priority as those with other blood groups. Do you see where we would be heading? Keep it simple. Everyone will be offered vaccination.
February 2, 2021
O/T but relevant reharding Covid. Much as I admire Captain Tom and his fund raising efforts I’d like to know why he is allowed to have his family on the ward when there are strict rules for everyone else? If we all fund raise can we have visitors too if admitted to hospital? I am sick of different rules for people.
February 2, 2021
February 2, 2021
Notwithstanding the numbers, I think comparing things to Grenville Tower is a bit tactless. Thinking about those people trapped and waiting to be burned alive is as upsetting as those images of people leaping from the Twin Towers.
Surely you would make your point by posting the gender mortality rates for COVID.
February 2, 2021
LL,
One has to wonder generally about the wisdom of pushing the mRNA technology products down to the less vulnerable groups full stop. Even though long term effects have not been evaluated there is of course an argument to inject the most vulnerable, and inject them twice as designed to increase likelihood of protection. Though they offer protection, the mRNA products may not stop contracting and spreading the virus (still under debate), particularly with single shot. One should consider how this impacts viral evolution and total risk. If the result of distributing the mRNA technology products is to limit the usual route to evolving to less deadly strains then the net risk to the population may not reduce. Moreover, one might guess (not known yet), that greater cross-reactive immunity may occur in the less vulnerable from infection with the full virus, than just one protein stimulating the immune response. One recognises the likelihood of this (if it is not just tyrannical dictatorship) in comments form the P.M. such as, “We don’t want the massive success that NHS and others have had with the vaccination to be put at risk by having new variant come back in.” This sounds like a policy of reliance on repeated narrowly specific mRNA technology products, rather than widespread improvement in health and immune systems, and increased cross-reactive immunity.
February 2, 2021
Well said, Lifelogic, and to get the UK back to work and competing with the world as swiftly as possible it would have been so easy to implement a simple points-accumulation-based system to ensure that vaccinations were allocated quickly where most needed –
e.g.
male +1
non-Caucasian +1
age +N according to band
occupation +N according to exposure and spread risk, not limited to healthcare alone.
(for instance police, exposed teaching staff, bus drivers, RN crew, etc., etc.).
– Fat chance of that whilst we have a non-rational, non-numerate Nutnut government …..
(Arise, ye 1922 Committee, from your slumber!).
February 2, 2021
We’re interested in what President Xi is doing and don’t forget that the UK was the first country to sign up to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, so we are very pro-China,” he said, referencing the Beijing-based bank.
Johnson said that he was “very enthusiastic” about Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investment project and celebrated Chinese investment in the United Kingdom.
The then-foreign secretary even said his daughter was learning Mandarin in China. “Learning Chinese is very important, definitely,” he said.
So John are you as enthusiastic about trade with China as the PM once was? The Conservative Friends of the Chinese that Boris Johnson inaugurated can you assure us that it isn’t acting as a fifth column for the Chinese government?
February 2, 2021
I agree – but UK doing way better than France.
Macron and Boris had big opportunity to prove themselves as leaders over something as crucial as vaccinations – and Johnson has done a relatively good job on this.
(Israel at 50% of people vaccinated – smart people – or, rather, no brainer).
February 2, 2021
Free trade amongst free nations? You must be ‘aving a giraffe’. Your government’s just destroyed swathes of British commerce to placate the health and teaching unions.
The faux Tories should learn a lesson from Thatcher. Politics involves conflict and avoiding conflict is merely capitulating to the enemy that is the fascist left. No wonder we never see public sector strikes no more when your government simply gives in to union demands behind closed doors by throwing our money at them
February 2, 2021
Perhaps you could explain why Boris has signed up to the EU security pact ie EDF and the military procurement process.
There will be no renewal of shipbuilding etc because we will be bound by EU procurement rules.
This is because we have signed up for the Horizon Project which incorporates the EDF.
Scandalous.
February 2, 2021
Let’s not be too hasty in patting ourselves on the back regarding uk vaccine production. We have no domestic capability to produce mrna vaccines.
These are essential to combat covid mutation as they can be modified in as little as two days.
February 2, 2021
Great article – and timely too. The government must avoid rushing into trade deals that look superficially good but cause long-term damage.
February 2, 2021
A robust uk vaccine industry could fulfil our international aid commitments under our own flag, rather than destroying trade with the third world under the current EU schemes.
Perhaps Mr Sunak can organise the appropriate conditions to encourage this.
February 2, 2021
I wonder why UK businesses are finding exporting to the EU difficult? I hear nothing about these difficulties occurring when exporting to non-EU countries. Is it because the EU are making it difficult, or is it that some UK businesses are unfamiliar with non-EU exports? We need to find out if the EU countries are putting unnecessary obstacles in the way, as the deal is worthless if both parties do not cooperate.
February 2, 2021
They are finding it so difficult because selling to Munich, Milan and Madrid used to be like selling to Manchester. And it’s now like selling to Mumbai. And many of our small and medium sized businesses traded with Europe because it was easy and did not trade with the rest of the world because it was hard. You have made trade with our biggest market much harder. There was only ever going to be a negative economic outcome. To be fair you were all told about this for five years but there was always an argument involving fish and/or foreigner. How did the fish thing work out again?
February 2, 2021
Meanwhile, more complacent nonsense from William Hague on the absence of Dominic Cummings :-
‘Just as encouraging for the future was the measured reaction of ministers to the indefensible behaviour of the European Commission last Friday. Rather than anything threatening or jingoistic, Boris Johnson and his cabinet colleagues employed quiet reason and diplomacy to resolve the situation’
This is code for we are not going to use the increasing anger of the country and drive forward to eradicate the weaknesses in our agreements with the EU.
Without a Cummings or a Farage in the background shouting the odds, nothing will ever change.
If Hague is trying to convince the public that a toadying press is a tribute to Johnson’s decision making and political acumen he needs to do much better.
The farce around the position of Northern Ireland, the fishing industry and obstructive behaviour by the EU needs to be promptly challenged and changed.
February 2, 2021
IIRC some takeovers by Spanish businesses were made possible by favourable tax regimes in Spain. Heathrow airport is an example. Sometimes politicians talk about level playing fields but usually they fail to walk the talk. It is time they took a hard nosed interest in such takeovers by foreign interests. Most other countries do. Is it because so many of them are clueless about business, what makes it tick and what undermines it? Judging by the regulatory and tax code burden businesses labour under, the conclusion must be that they are indeed clueless.
February 2, 2021
Free trade has lots of problems when some countries are happy to produce power using the most polluting methods possible, and other countries mandate expensive anti pollution measures, where some countries run their machine with little safety kit, and other countries mandate the most expensive safety kit, where some countries dont pay licence fees, and other countries pay licences in full, where some countries use child and slave labour, and other countries do not. this is the story of the destruction of manufacturing in the UK, as we import stuff from abroad who undercut us by not playing to the same rules as we expect internally.
February 2, 2021
Globalisation has led to reduced manufacturing standards and cheap labour as price and margin has become the driver for manufacturing decisions.
We need to become sustainable as a nation producing our own food and goods that last. Good for the environment and good for us. It will cost a bit more but we should ned to purchase less often.
February 2, 2021
Mr. Redwood – in your thinking on trade you never appear to take into account the downside of (particularly free) trade. No mention of us being unable to compete with goods or services from countries with far lower costs (labour, energy, property etc.) than us.
This baffles me. We have seen our much of our manufacturing industry decimated over the last four decades – because free trade makes overseas goods cheaper than home produced. Why on earth do you support this?
February 2, 2021
You believe in Free trade but the politics are difficult and you would like a level playing field ?
Uhuh ..why not cook up some multi National organisation with a political dimension to make us all richer by removing these obstacles…Wow ..think they`ll ever do it ??!!!
Every protectionist makes the noise and let me explain what this means for you
Nutella out – Brito choc paste ( tastes like fish ) in
BMW out Leyland back complete with rust
Socks , made by some old lady in the Hebrides £50 each
Rip off ersatz Britain , its back and its the same expensive shoddy failure it was last time
February 2, 2021
A strange title, for surely more trade means more globalisation?
But what exactly is this thing called globalisation?
Some see it as simply; “growth to a global or worldwide scale”. But more and more it appears to be a way of standardising everything from attitudes to life-choices, across the world – In other words it becomes a way to reduce the differences, harmoginize cultures and make us all of the same mindset.
You could call it world-wide Solidarity.
Certainly trade has made this lessening of cultural identity possible, as well as the natural benefits of trade, but we should remember that even where we call it free trade, it will still have a cost.
February 2, 2021
Free trade and minimal barriers is the gold standard and should be the ambition of every democracy. These ambitions are not manifested just by words in a document, they must be demonstrated by actions. In this context the so called Agreement that we have with EU is just so many words.
OT: BBC Outsource programme, what a breath of fresh air last night. Ross Atkin should be put in charge of Training Journalists and Researchers.
February 2, 2021
Forget Free Trade I want to be free from EU regulations and directives – nothing has changed, its all been a con, UK businesses can’t adopt any new innovations or processes due to EU level playing field
February 2, 2021
There is no attempt to balance the costs to the UK of welfare and social disruption for unemployed manufacturing workers with the ‘cheapness’ of imports – which have turned out to be nothing like as cheap as we thought (add the cost of the entire CV-19 crisis and those yet to come.)
Sino orientated globalism has been a disaster for the environment and a disaster for our society and was so even before the virus. We have yet to see the ramifications of more deadly ‘wet market’ diseases or the emergence of a Communist led #1 global superpower. This sends shivers down my spine.
It is the UK bearing the brunt of criticism for not sharing free vaccines to the world (we will be sharing them according to Liz Truss) but where is the criticism of China for not sharing for free PPE, track and trace, vaccines… information !
February 2, 2021
Yep. Trump was right.
February 2, 2021
It’s lovely to know you are “a free trader who believes in offering to remove tariffs and barriers in return for similar offers from trading partners”, less lovely to know your life’s work is taking the UK out of a bloc which for the first time in human history succeeded in removing tariffs and barriers between more than two dozen different countries.
February 2, 2021
At the expense of our Commonwealth Friends and most African States.
February 2, 2021
The UK needs our own Ludwig Erhard now. There is no evidence, alas, that Kwasi Kwarteng knows this.
February 2, 2021
JR, suggest you read article by Tim Bradshaw in Con Woman today about our EU “friends”. It is clear the WA,NiP and Servitude Agreement were made in bad faith as we see with the bureaucratic burden in trying to export goods to EU. As he says WTO could not be worse and without all the ties. Frost stood up for years on trade for spineless Gove and Johnson selling out our nation in the final weeks. You get a mention.
February 2, 2021
No mention of India whose trade practices are similar to those of China with the added dimension of economic imperialism. As the GDP (PPP) per capita of India is a small fraction of a first world country, it would appear that they have far more to gain by being exposed to first world productive efficiency than vice-versa. However, India like China has not fallen for the global warming hoax as they are aware that it was designed by crooked ‘Western’ bankers (tautological?) to hamstring Western native competence in their favour.