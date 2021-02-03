COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Update

I have received this update today on the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment programme nationally. In Wokingham, the programme is proceeding on schedule and constituents should wait to be contacted about when they will receive the vaccine.
Dear John,
We are writing to you to update you on the latest important developments on our deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.
We are delighted that by the end of 1 February, 9,646,715 people in the UK have been given their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. We have now vaccinated almost 9 in 10 over 80s.
We set the ambitious target of offering a vaccine to all eligible elderly care home residents and by the end of January we met that target. This is an incredibly important step in the fight against this terrible virus. Elderly care home residents were rightly prioritised because they are the most at risk and we have done everything we can to protect them.
There are a small number of care homes who have not been able to get vaccinated due to an outbreak, but all elderly care homes where it is clinically appropriate have now been offered the first dose of the vaccine.
This is the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history. It has been a huge national effort, bringing together the NHS family, primary care networks, hospitals and the tens of thousands of amazing volunteers.
Looking ahead, our vaccine supply and scheduled deliveries mean we are on track to offer vaccinations to all those in JCVI priority cohorts 1-4 by 15 February. While meeting this target is a challenge, we are on track to meet it.
The latest statistical release for England can be found at the link below, and we are committed to publishing more granular data, as soon as is feasibly possible.
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-vaccinations/
Despite this success we know our NHS continues to be under serious pressure. So, it is vital that we all continue to follow the rules: stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.
Yours ever,
MATT HANCOCK
NADHIM ZAHAWI
February 3, 2021
Yes – thank you – our Jabs went well!
In and out of the Bradbury Centre in less than 15 minutes for both of us.
February 3, 2021
“United Kingdom of Brexit”.
That’s how some French see us successfully vaccinating unlike EU.
February 3, 2021
Government: Brexit provides Northern Ireland with tremendous opportunities.
Also government: Can we delay these tremendous opportunities until at least 2023 because they are causing immense problems.
February 3, 2021
Why couldn’t you say something positive about the vaccines. It’s really beyond you to see anything good about your own country. You are truly a pathetic sad individual.
February 3, 2021
Good, but to save maximum lives they should certainly be vaccinating men about 5 years younger than women. This is the way to use the limited vaccines to maximum effect, to save perhaps hundreds of extra lives and save thousands more hospital admissions. Hard to take the JCVI remotely seriously, all those professors and PhDs yet they have not even worked this basic fact from the stats. This when hundred of peoples lives rest on it. They are certainly not following logic and science here.
Meanwhile MPs even have a minutes silence for just one sad death. Is not saving hundreds of other lives rather more important? It seems not – MPs prefer virtue signalling rather than saving hundred of lives. MATT HANCOCK and NADHIM ZAHAWI must take action on this now or they should be fired. It is not too late yet to save many of these lives. Any sensible numerate person be able to confirm the logic to them.
February 3, 2021
Well done to your local providers.
However, we are all being implored to ‘stay home’ which some of us are doing, sacrificing family lives, businesses, time with dying people and yet 10,000 are coming into the UK each day by air – why? WHY are they just freely travelling around, who are they? Don’t say 10,000 people per day are medical staff or on business (what business?) What are they doing? some are coming in from South Africa via Qatar. The Sun tells us “able to head off with no additional checks”. Why are we allowing Qatar to forward people here from S Africa and why don’t we just put people back on their flights and let Qatar deal with it?
Several are arriving without a test how? How many airlines have been fined the £2000 to pay for the hotel we’ll have to put them up in?
If this covid variant does get out and the vaccine is not sufficient protection against it, don’t Hancock and Boris realise they will be accountable this time. I want to know if people in my town, potentially in my local food stores are off these planes in the last ten days. Who is policing this, are their phone locations being checked. If they don’t want this level of quarantine then don’t come here, the same as the IOM, NZ, Australia and the French have stopped Brits.
February 3, 2021
Co-ordinated, national, but devolved bodies such as the NHS are needed for this sort of action, and this shows what can be done by them – they are to be warmly commended.
Contrast this with the failures of the preventative measures such as testing, tracing, and isolation, which were hived off to for-profit inexperienced entities.
The differences are towering.
The Anglo-American doctrine does not embody resilience.
It should be abandoned by responsible countries.
February 3, 2021
Can only comment that others who we know who have received the vaccine locally (Wokingham/Woodley/Earley) have said that the Centres have been very well organised, with no waiting or crowding.
Due to have mine next week, having been contacted yesterday.
Seems to be well run Nationally, and limited only by the vaccine supply, credit to the Government where it is due for putting the right people, in the right places for this operation.
Did I hear correctly at the last National briefing, that test and trace is now working successfully at 95% for contacts
February 3, 2021
Is lockdown going to be the governments tool of choice in subsequent years.
It appears that we are on the planet to protect the NHS.
My understanding was that the organisation received billions of pounds and employed staff in numbers second only to the Chinese army in a bid to protect us.
If less was spent on cosmetic surgery, gender realignment and other non core treatments it could probably withstand the flu season.
You won’t be allowed to get away with it again
February 3, 2021
We keep being told how well our vaccinations are going, but I am confused. Hancock says “by the end of 1 February, 9,646,715 people in the UK have been given their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. We have now vaccinated almost 9 in 10 over 80s.” But the total population over 80 is 3.37 million (at least, it was in 2019 according to this website: https://www.statista.com/statistics/281174/uk-population-by-age/ I don’t suppose it has changed hugely since then). So how come, after having vaccinated almost 10 million people we still haven’t vaccinated ALL the over-80s, who represent around a third of this number? Indeed, this number of vaccinated people should represent all the over-70s! Can someone please explain?
February 3, 2021
Some over 80’s don’t have transport and want to be vaccinated at home or in their GPS surgery. In our area those people are still being vaccinated but at a slower rate. Meanwhile our area has started on over 70’s and those with underlying health conditions. After a slow start in Shropshire they are really organised now and we are very impressed.