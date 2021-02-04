My speech during the debate on Exiting the European Union (Value Added Tax), 3 February 2021

As the Minister has told us, these are two important statutory instruments for the facilitation of trade generally and for the facilitation of trade within Northern Ireland and between GB and Northern Ireland, and to the extent that they make things easier and allow zero rating of important services and goods, I welcome them wholeheartedly. But, of course, as others have said in this debate, we meet today against the background of clear difficulties and problems in the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, where it appears that a number of important impediments to GB-Northern Ireland trade have been inserted, and it is crucial that the talks go well and we get rid of them as quickly as possible.
So when we look at the administration of VAT, which is an important part of the trade process, I would like an assurance from the Minister that these regulations, and all the other VAT and excise rules applying in Northern Ireland and throughout the United Kingdom, will be solely administered and enforced by United Kingdom authorities, because I have much more confidence in them.
Will he also assure me that the aim of these statutory instruments, and the wider VAT legislation that they add to and amend, is to ensure that the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, or the other way, will be as smooth and easy as the movement from London to Surrey or from Manchester to north Wales, because that is what I thought we had agreed and signed up to—that Northern Ireland was a fully integrated part of the United Kingdom single market, under our single market and taxation rules? I would like the reassurance through these statutory instruments that we are intending for that to be true.
Will the Minister also confirm that there has for many years during our period in the European Union been an important VAT border between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, but that it has always worked very smoothly and was not enforced at the physical border, in accordance with the spirit of agreements and not wanting barriers at the land border?
It was an electronic border and adjustments were made by computer or by correspondence so that these things could be sorted out in a sensible and decent manner without having to have people queuing at borders to make complex calculations and submissions.
If that is the case, does the Minister agree that it is in that spirit that we need to find the answer to the current impositions and difficulties affecting our trade across those borders? It seems very odd that we cannot replicate that success of our past trading, where electronic manifests, trusted trader schemes and so forth, and proper electronic VAT registration worked very well. Surely the UK authorities, if we are the proper and sole enforcement authority in Northern Ireland, can work with trusted traders, VAT-registered hauliers and ferry companies and so forth, and we can accept their certification or word that the goods on their load are entirely GB-Northern Ireland or Northern Ireland-GB. We can then accept, therefore, that there are no other considerations and the loads can then move as smoothly as from London to Guildford or Manchester to north Wales. It would be very helpful to hear the Minister’s views on how that can be achieved and how quickly we can get to that point.
It is absolutely crucial to the people of Northern Ireland, as we have heard from their representatives, that they can trade smoothly with the rest of the United Kingdom. That was fundamental to the spirit of the agreements that the United Kingdom entered into with the European Union over the issue of trade with and between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. I hope the Minister will have good news for us and that these things can be sorted out quickly.
Exactly right. Good piece in the Telegraph today by Allister Heath on this topic too.
The EU’s Trumpian drift has now destroyed its last reason for existing.
The incompetent bloc’s treatment of Northern Ireland explodes its claim to be a ‘progressive’ force.
Nothing Trumpian about it. Trump respects individual nation states. He’s not that keen on overbearing blocs who don’t keep to the rules.
Presumably part of the reason for the bad behaviour is the usual EU protectionism: Big Pharma, as represented by France, Germany, and Switzerland, doesn’t like the Oxford vaccine going across the world at cost price. America won’t like it either.
The implication is that EU officials embedded in NI are causing the problem which we always knew they would. We also hear EU state subsidy rules have to be adhered to. So much for being an independent sovereign country.
Brino as far as NI is concerned. The government is also in denial re the problems with trade to continental Europe with the Dept of Business advising companies to set up hubs on their mainland. Again more ‘lies’ about frictionless tariff free trade.
We are being taken for mugs under cover of the hubris from the vaccination programme.
The CBI and others insisted that we must seek a new, special, trade deal with the EU, rather than default to the existing WTO treaties, and obviously the EU would try to extract the maximum price for any such deal.
NI voted strongly Remain.
February 4, 2021
Certainly collect a British , call it purchase tax ( i know! Not very original) but it would mark a new start.
“Gove had set out a series of demands, including that the EU remove the need for some checks and extend exemptions for large exporters such as supermarkets. In particular he called on the EU to remove restrictions on pet travel between Britain and Northern Ireland and waive rules that have in effect banned some goods, such as plants, from being sent to the province.” – The Times
How can Gove carry on like this? Begging the EU to do unreasonable things slightly differently in our country to what they are already doing – after we have left? Has he no shame? Presumably it is he who leaks this sort of thing to the Times.
There must be no more of this sort of begging. It is our country and we must decide how we do things in it. All that EU oversight and interference has got to go. The Government won’t survive otherwise.
If the EU wants another customs border besides the one we already have between the North and South of Ireland, then let it be with the whole British Isles, in the Celtic Sea. The Southern Irish can then carry on pretending there is no border between them and the North – despite all that smuggling that goes on, and despite the Garda patrols. And we can get Northern Ireland back.
Borders, borders everywhere …
“It seems that the Home Secretary Priti Patel wanted the borders closed. But she was overruled by her Cabinet colleagues.
I reckon Priti was right then – and right now. The Prime Minister says it is “not practical” to close our borders.
Why not, when it’s “practical” to close all schools and ban us from visiting relatives? It all makes very little sense.
And the irony of it! We left the European Union precisely so we might have control over our own borders once again.
But having won that right, we decided not to use it.”
Rod Liddle – The Sun today.
Boris Johnson is doing so many things he was NOT voted to do. We understand the pandemic issues but why the other issues ? We don’t want a Great Reset. We want our lives back.
The Home Secretary lost the original argument against the Foreign Secretary because at that time we had about 4 million nationals and dual nationals abroad, wanting to come back.
The scientists at that time advised there would be “stigma” if there was border control on health. They had been the same when AIDS came in, and don’t seem overly bothered about TB or anything else. The previous generation was very careful about health and the borders, but then came the new doctrine that foreigners must not be discriminated against in any way, not even called foreigners.
Funnily enough, this has all been thrown overboard by no borders extremists all over the world, and they are the most uncompromising in now wanting their borders shut.
As far as the PM’s remarks are concerned, it is indeed not practical to shut the borders when 40% and more of our food alone has to come in. We should not have got ourselves into this position, with overpopulation and no self sufficiency, but on the latter we can now make amends. Then there are business people who have to come in.
A lot of the people who demand the borders be completely shut, don’t worry about where our bread and butter is coming from, or our money. Peace and prosperity is just automatic for them and they have no gratitude for it either.
We have been taught many things by the EU Government, the main one being that their rules , laws and dictates only affect others and never themselves, they are above them.
The Belfast Agreement was signed by the Irish Republic as it was then(now a EU State), the UK and the US. Logic dictates an alternative third party – the EU Government should respect that agreement and accept it without applying their third party strong arm tactics.
Also given the EU is always inclined to break agreements without discussion and have recently demonstrated that big time. Should not in the light of that, the UK just change protocols as to ensure the People of the UK universally receive equal status and benefits. As the EU Government has illustrated to change doesn’t need discussion. Bearing in mind the only ones trying to change the Belfast(Good Friday) Agreement is the Government of the EU, its not even on the radar of the UK Government.
Would it not just be simpler to scrape the ‘robinhood’ VAT taxation system altogether and adopt a sales tax throughout the UK – or are we forced to keep VAT to maintain a close financial level playing system with the EU
Agree. Mmm VAT (and Corporation Tax) methinks a can of worms and something I wouldn’t be surprised to find that we have agreed ‘secretly’ to keep alignment.
I started off thinking “these things could be sorted out in a sensible and decent manner”, and I still think that in principle, but now five years later I seriously wonder whether our current crop of senior politicians are capable of doing it in practice. Note that I blame our politicians far more than I blame the EU or the Irish politicians, who have been encouraged in their nonsense rather than squashed as they deserved.
Here is a sensible and decent proposal from the Ulster Unionist Party:
https://uup.org/assets/images/UUP%20NI%20Protocol%20solutions%20paper.pdf
“NI Protocol – UUP practical solutions paper”
which could be extended to cover other matters such as VAT and excise duties.
Waste of time and spirit (not your fault), the government is on the side of the enemy, indeed is the enemy. How else does one explain the various subjugation agreements they have entered into with the EU (including defence and defence procurement) or the policy of unlimited immigration?
I miss the link to the BrexitFacts 4EU site that used to appear on the right hand of this diary.
It is still publishing. Today it asks :-
“Is it time for the UK to stop being so nice to the Brussels regime?”
A deal rammed through the Commons in 4½ hours, yet EU MPs are still debating it today’
It then points out the EU side are still debating it – in a host of committees.
Sadly, I believe Johnson’s government will not actually pursue a better deal with the EU. What it will seek is a damage limitation exercise and the appearance of addressing issues until they can be quietly kicked into the long grass.
It seems very odd that we cannot replicate that success of our past trading, where electronic manifests, trusted trader schemes and so forth
Oh yes I am astonished , given that no-one else has ever done so .A lot of angry people up and down the country are counting the confident predictions that are now revealed as snake oil . Perhaps this is why opposition to Brexit remains as as high as ever despite the success of despised experts and abused NHS staff in getting the vaccine out .
When this is over we need a Spring clean
An invisible electronic VAT border is greatly facilitated by both sides being in a custom union.
The UK has left and should therefore not be surprised if trading becomes more difficult.
Strikes me that ‘Boris’ works only on pretence and bluster and I’m not of course the only one. He pretends we are ‘sovereign’ but he and thus our nation is clearly under threat and the control of others he was and is too weak to stand against. This is not just the EU thugs but others here and elsewhere in the world. He has not just sold us out to the EU.
I would echo the views of some others here who ask why Sir John who differs from his party on so many issues cannot pluck up the courage to leave it.
In 2019 I stood as a Conservative. My electors expect me to usually support the Conservative government. They also expect me to disagree with it if it contradicts its Manifesto or proposes something which they find hurts their interests. They also expect me to press for improvements in a range of areas. That is what I do.