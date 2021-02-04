Trade frictions within the UK

Yesterday in Parliament I raised the issues of trade friction between the GB and Northern Ireland again in the Commons. I will post my speech when it is available.
I was pleased that Michael Gove now accepts there are important issues to be sorted out and is engaged in talks with the EU, the Northern Ireland Executive and the Republic of Ireland. Maybe he can get an agreement to sort these matters. If not he will need to legislate urgently in the spirit of the EU’s acceptance that Northern Ireland is fully part of the UK’s single market and customs area to ensure the smooth flow of trade between GB and N0rthern Ireland. Our border officials need to know that goods destined to flow between different parts of the UK should pass as easily as between London and Surrey when it comes to excise, VAT and goods checks. The idea that there would be lots of people seeking to evade goods checks into the Republic by routing things through Northern Ireland and claiming them to be UK domestic trade is wrong. Most of the trade we are talking about is large supermarkets supplying their stores in Northern Ireland, or deliveries by Trusted traders and large hauliers who wish to keep their privileged status and good record with the authorities.
I did not vote for the EU/Uk Agreement because I had worries both about N0rthern Ireland and fish which I highlighted in the debate. These remain real issues and need urgent attention to tackle them.
Good morning
So our kind host feels that after four and a half years the UK and the EU need to sit down and work out the situation regarding NI.
Words fail me.
Indeed, London to Surrey but without the traffic lights.
Putting up false borders won’t work.
The answer is clear. Put a free trade zone throughout the island of Ireland with tax borders as they require them (we will not) between the island and the UK and EU separately.
Totally agree. A shabby cobbled together sell out by Gove lying that it would have no detrimental effect, has come home to roost.the justification that otherwise the Good Friday agreement would be at risk was a total sham as highlighted by Lord Trimble.
If it is because rules are being followed, why were they there in the first place? If the EU had not acted as it did re the vaccine, would HMG now be taking action, I think not because Arlene Foster explained the problems from day one.
A complete disgrace.
+1
Nigel, you are correct Lord Trimble did warn them and write articles about it.
But so did the DUP. May and Johnson made promises to the DUP and broke them! They sold out the nation. How could that ever be a price worth paying? EU threatening food supplies to N.Ireland during negotiation was a bit of a clue!
No reason why children should not go back to school. Intent on destroying their future making them state dependent and make them pay for it Govt.
Still Fake Tory Govt priorities are: climate change, promoting UN goals and gender neutrality!
But you said it was a great deal! ‘People you trusted’, obviously you don’t trust our kind host, said so. You castigated contributors to this site for ‘negativity’ . Let me guess – you are Mr Gove!
February 4, 2021
Indeed, although it’s difficult to forget that it was Mr Gove, acting as an emissary, who led us into this catastrophe in the first place. The government had already identified serious issues and allowed for protections in the IMB, but the HOL were acting at their obstructive best and the EU ensured time had run out. It’s what the EU do, of course, but it’s our own feeble Parliament who nodded through the invitation for them to park their tanks on our lawns; in the case of NI, threateningly so. They need to correct their obvious mistake(s), as the “solutions” cobbled together in the Association Agreement, aka trade deal, are not fit for purpose. As you rightly point out, Mark B, after four and a half years, what on earth is there to talk about?!
February 4, 2021
Three years ago my approach was that the Irish government was being so unreasonable that it was not worth even trying to negotiate a new treaty with them and the rest of the EU.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/02/the-irish-border/#comment-904608
“When you have an Irish minister saying that they will not tolerate
“anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland”,
3 minutes in here:
https://news.sky.com/video/is-the-norway-sweden-border-a-solution-for-ireland-11141058
when it’s perfectly obvious to all that there already is, and for the foreseeable future there will continue to be, a border on the island of Ireland then there is really no point in any further discussions.”
I agree, Denis.
There is a common travel area between the two for people, but for goods, the border should be where it is in Ireland.
February 4, 2021
The only solution is a Hard Border between N and R Ireland OR N Ireland remains in the Single Market with Border between islands of Ireland and Britain.
Some commentators on this website are willing to let Scotland go (which I’m not) but don’t appear willing to allow N Ireland to remain in the Single Market even if it still in The United Kingdom.
Why is Northern Ireland not remaining in The Single Market so much more important than Scotland being able to leave the union if it wants to?
Don’t get the logic here.
Sneak in an unsatisfactory deal when nobody has time to examine it on Christmas Eve. Then get the media to claim it is a glorious success and keep your fingers crossed.
It did not take long for this deal to get found out.
It should be plain by now that we need to give notice that we are moving to WTO terms. The public anger is there to support this. We need to quickly resolve these unacceptable arrangements.
It is also possible, as many suggest, that this government is perfectly happy with an unsatisfactory fudge provided that it does not lead to embarrassing headlines.
But the EU/UK agreement had nothing to do with Casting Northern Ireland adrift. That was done by the Withdrawal Agreement. You voted for that
Reply I spoke at the time highlighting NI issues and was told it would be changed in the Future Relationship negotiations
It could only be changed if the EU agreed. Thats the whole point of international agreements. So you gave the EU a veto? Didnt you realise?
The WA has a sovereignty clause. Read it.
The WA does not have a sovereignty clause. The UK Act of Parliament has a sovereignty clause. Being a UK Act of Parliament, it is irrelevant to the EU
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
Vote Conservative – for our expensive energy, the pointless war on plant food, daft grand projects, evermore red tape and our consistent tax, borrow and piss down the drain agenda. Is this to be the Tory manifesto for (May?) 2024?
This plus we will protect the dire, failed NHS state monopoly! One of the very worse systems for such a developed nation (as we have seen in 2020 and will see even more in 2021). NHS waiting list to hit 10 million this year it seems. This even after all the “massaging” of the figures that goes on.
Yes. +1
What about all the blood you mention?
But then, there are some who feel that population is the problem. A sort of barrier to the beloved greencrap.
Boris was given a majority of 80 to give the EU the rights to annex a part of the UK. That was and is the oven ready deal. Don’t you believe in democracy?
@lifelogic
February 4, 2021
If you went into your local bank and said you wanted money to set up a small business, the bank would rightly ask for a proper business PLAN. But no such real plan was offered to the British people by Boris, the face and charm of Brexit, as he had no plan. Never done a business plan in his life.
We’re now simply paying the price of not having a proper plan in the first place. I want Sovereignty to be a success (plus the country voted for it – and we have to get on with it) but people are still sticking their heads in the sand about ignoring the plan – and instead trying to blame everyone – Boris (who effectively tipped the balance to winning the referendum) to the EU (which is partly to blame, yes, but not completely) – when we first need to address the issue of having a proper PLAN – to proceed properly.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
The consequences of Brexit, and the DUP’s “stupid” decision not to back Theresa May’s deal which would have avoided the North being treated differently to the rest of the UK, means that “Northern Ireland is heading for the exit door”.
“By remaining in the EU single market,” Mr Osborne wrote, “it is for all economic intents and purposes now slowly becoming part of a united Ireland. Its prosperity now depends on its relationship with Dublin (and Brussels), not London. The politics will follow. ” For once I actually agree with him!
Something sensible from the BBC for once:- Covid: The devastating toll of the pandemic on children
Nick Triggle, Health correspondent.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
All Boris is doing is preparing the ground for Nigel.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
To be fare to Boris he did very well to rescue the party from the appalling mess created for him by Heath, Wilson, Thatcher, Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron/Clegg and perhaps worst of all May. He also has to suffer Queen Carrie.
Having said that he clearly now too has a duff compass full of green crap and endless tax borrow and piss down the drain lunacy.
exactly.
Well from a report in the Times you will soon have something else to worry about . Johnson wants to add a carbon tax on top of the price of the meat and cheese you eat and the gas you need to heat your home. He is nuts. The Conservative party needs to be rid of him before it destroys it in time for the next election.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
Good to hear customs checks have been suspended at Larne and Belfast. Don’t even think of starting them again; the loyalists won’t wear it.
February 4, 2021
That’s progress of a sort, I suppose.
However, your claim that you did not vote for the agreement means only that you were in favour of worse and more numerous problems instead, I think, John.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
My advice is the advice most people give when dealing with bullies. You have to ‘stand up to them’.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
Correction – the lunacy that Leave voters have inflicted…etc.
Correction – the lunacy the EU imposed and our spineless government accepted.
Please dont confuse the MPs with the facts
Surely you mean Theresa May’s and Ollie Robbin’s policy?
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
Once John Redwood and the rest of the ERG voted down May’s deal, there were only two alternatives left – the arrangements we have now or physical border infrastructure between the North and the Republic in Ireland.
Reply Not so. We proposed a system which did not entail lots of new physical checks at the NI/RoI border.
Well, maybe not every MP but the Northern Ireland Secretary for sure.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
We should ban ALL EU boats from taking shell fish from our waters until they return to being reasonable and the same sort of tactic should be applied to trade with Northern Ireland
It’s not punishment. It’s being treated as a third country, which is what many Leavers said they wanted the UK to be.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
“The UK and the EU have said they will work hard to resolve concerns about the impact of the Brexit trade on Northern Ireland.”
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:22013A0302(01)&rid=4
“PROTOCOL on the concerns of the Irish people on the Treaty of Lisbon”
I do not like to hear the word “betrayed” on the lips of another Ian Paisley:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2021-02-03/debates/2177E714-0248-4F3B-BE41-6EC94D176060/Engagements#contribution-AFC65CD0-93C6-4E28-8DCA-DB0FD7192FDD
Correction: “… the impact of the Brexit trade deal …”
February 4, 2021
The deal that was struck was primarily because all the large companies wanted a deal at any price.
No good them now complaining because where a lot of people are for what is happening, we could been just as well off with WTO rules.
This country cannot carry on as it is going. Too many fundamental mistakes are being made on a daily basis and the cost in real terms let alone waste are totally untenable. The party has less then four years to get its A into G and assemble a team with the experience , respect and determination to move this country forward. I would suggest that should be number one on the agenda of Conservative Central Office on a daily basis until it is sorted. The lemming like charge to obscurity has to be altered. If it means a night of the long knives so be it. Enough is enough.
But is there the quality to take over from the present crowd? Yesterday’s PMQs was cringeworthy. If only Boris would answer the questions rather than waffle – even the Speaker had to get him back on topic. Laughable if it were not so seriously sad. Can you really see this Tory lot getting us out of the many obstacles that lie ahead?
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
Goods moving from England to Eire and vice versa will either be legal or illegal. It is up to trading standards and customs in those countries to check the validity of goods as it is at the moment within the EU single market.
Nothing has changed it is still illegal to sell non-compliant goods. (Horsemeat anyone?)
This certainly needs addressing, but there are other issues relating to the BREXIT agreement that will impose further difficulties on the UK. Not least of these are the difficulties the EU is exploiting in regards to our exports to EU countries. Why are our exporters having all this trouble when there seems to be no such problems with goods entering Britain from the EU?
Fishing will be an ongoing source of trouble.
It seems that the Brexit agreement was never fully fit for purpose.
The Eu has clearly told us this ‘agreement’ is no better than 3rd Countries are treated so we need to be given a list of advantages of this ‘agreement’ that wouldn’t be there without it.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
Elsewhere, having told us for four years that any fishing benefit from Brexit is irrelevant as fishing is such a small part of GDP, Remainers are now outraged a few shellfish exporters will have to install purification tanks if they want to export to the EU, despite shellfish being an even tinier part of GDP. And in the middle of that Andy told us all to become vegetarians to keep Greta happy anyway, so all fishermen will lose their jobs. They are confused people.
February 4, 2021
https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40044929.html
“‘Absolutely no chance’ of border coming back says Micheál Martin”
“Micheál Martin has insisted there is no danger of a border returning on the island of Ireland, despite the high risk of a no-trade deal Brexit occurring.”
Once again, the Irish government fiction that at present there is no border on the island of Ireland.
Boris Johnson, yesterday:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2021-02-03/debates/2177E714-0248-4F3B-BE41-6EC94D176060/Engagements#contribution-0C934996-A6F5-4C7F-A544-88EC0CC8C560
“We think it is very important that the protocol should not place unnecessary barriers—or barriers of any kind—down the Irish sea. As I said to a colleague earlier, I think it was most unfortunate that the EU seemed to want to impose a barrier across the island of Ireland. We seek to make sure there are no such barriers down the Irish sea.”
Then why has his government produced this long and complex publication:
https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/moving-goods-into-out-of-or-through-northern-ireland
“Moving goods into, out of, or through Northern Ireland”
Which I came across through a link in this long and complex document:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/949579/December_BordersOPModel__2_.pdf
“The border with the European Union”
“Importing and Exporting Goods”
I would point out that in this case the relevant border with the European Union is the land border on the island of Ireland, and while the EU and the Irish government have a perfectly legitimate interest in the nature of the goods crossing it from north to south and so entering their territory and their single market they have no legitimate interest at all in what goods are allowed to circulate in any part of the UK, including those goods that are allowed to enter Northern Ireland from anywhere, be that from the rest of the UK or the rest of the world.
As I have said repeatedly, for example here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/09/21/the-eu-is-more-preoccupied-with-migration-than-with-brexit/#comment-962198
they should just mind their own business.
If borderless travel and trade are ok for France, they should be ok for the UK including Northern Ireland and for the Republic of Ireland. There are parts of France that are ‘overseas’, i.e. not physically attached to mainland European France, but they are still viewed as part of France, with EU and Eurozone membership. One, Guyane (French Guiana), has land borders with its neighbours but no evident imposition of border checks and impediments between them, nor of any difficulty in trade with mainland France. So, why not do as our French friends do in their territories? Remove restrictions on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
So let me see if I can get this straight- Mrs May proposed UK staying in the EU customs and single market for convenience sake which was roundly rejected by Parliament. Then Boris comes and proposes putting the border in the Irish Sea which was accepted in the Protocol and signed off only six weeks ago and now the bold Boris is threatening to ditch the whole thing in favour of what?- and as we have not even started to talk about Services equivalency with them especially for finance banking and insurance- would love to know where are we going with all of this- is there a plan?
The Tory party at the next election will be remembered for 2 things
1. Creating a border down the middle of the Irish Sea and throwing NI adrift
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
And plent more…
The problem we have is not the ‘Trade and Cooperation Agreement’, it is the ‘NI Protocol’ contained within ‘The Withdrawal Agreement’. This lunacy was agreed to by the previous PM and the present PM was unable to remove it without breaking the Manifesto commitment, a commitment that needed to be honoured because of the mandate given to hime by the electorate, evidenced by a large majority in Parliament.
I say lunacy because the nature of the border between NI and the Republic is not even mentioned in the ‘Belfast Agreement’ that I have read. Lord Trimble was right and nobody seems to take any notice.
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
BTW. Have you noticed how expensive these devolved countries are to own and run?
Region and £ Spend per Head.
Northern Ireland 11,987
Scotland 11,566
Wales 10,929
London 10,835
North East 10,285
North West 10,204
UK (average) 9,895
England (average) 9,604
West Midlands 9,570
Yorkshire and the Humber 9,401
South West 9,193
East 8,991
South East 8,919
East Midlands 8,879
I wonder if your average Westminster-Waller, like the PM, will ever grasp that it is less humiliating, less costly, more expedient to get things right the first time.
Here we have the reincarnated Ted Heath on display and exposed yet again.
February 4, 2021
This is what is said in the guardian to discuss issues/problems with the Irish border.
“It is understood that a new specialised committee, mandated under the Brexit deal, will be quickly set up and will convene in the next two weeks to thrash out a solution. A signoff is expected at a meeting of the UK-EU joint committee, which Gove and Šefčovič pencilled in for mid-March”.
February 4, 2021
Sir John, Can’t you see how absurd and deceitful the government’s position on NI is? Can’t you see they are treating you for a fool? The government claims that the problems are due to the EU and that they need to discuss the interpretation and administration of the Protocol with the EU to agree changes. But this is NONSENSE. Who is physically stopping eels from going from NI to GB? Who is physically stopping seed potatoes and plants from going from GB to NI? Who is physically delaying food moving from GB to NI for EIGHT days? Answer: the British border guards. And who is giving them their instructions? Answer: their employers: the British government.
It is BRITISH officials, directly under the control of BRITISH ministers, who gave the orders for all these restrictions. Nobody from the EU physically moved the hands of these British officials and ministers as they wrote or typed those instructions!!! So all ministers now need to do is interpret the Protocol differently and issue different instructions. This can all be done UNILATERALLY and IMMEDIATELY.
You don’t need to actually change the Protocol, or the TCA, in any way. You just change your interpretation of it, and the way you choose to implement it. For instance, the Protocol says that checks must be made on those goods that are “at risk” of entering the EU single market. Fine, by how to decide which goods are at risk of doing so? Answer: you simply ask the companies moving goods to self-declare. You adopt an ‘honesty box’ system. Those that declare their goods are going to the EU get checked, and the rest move through without ANY documentation or checks whatsoever. That would meed the literal requirement of the Protocol. So that’s all you need to do.
February 4, 2021
It seems to me that this flawed Irish Protocol is causing tension and risks escalating the troubles, which its creators argued was the very reason for not having the border on the island of Ireland where it rightly belongs.
February 4, 2021
There is now an e-petition:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/573209
“Trigger Article 16. We want unfettered GB-NI Trade.
Her Majesty’s Government must immediately remove any impediment or barrier to unfettered trade within the United Kingdom.
After just one month, Northern Ireland is suffering real economic and societal difficulties as a consequence of the Northern Ireland Protocol operating and creating new barriers to unfettered trade within the United Kingdom and disrupting supply lines of goods to Northern Ireland.
The Government should use all the powers it has to move urgently to protect UK trade and to ensure all UK goods and produce can freely flow to and from every part of the United Kingdom.”
I note this:
https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2021/0204/1194947-ni-protocol/
“Commission to seek reassurances over staff safety”
“The European Commission is to seek further reassurances from authorities in Northern Ireland over the safety of EU customs and veterinary staff working at ports there, following reports of intimidation and graffiti near the ports.”
and think that if the Commission is really that worried they should not object to the UK government acting to avert problems by triggering Article 16, and also that there is little point begging the EU for extensions to grace periods if the protocol is still going to be as dangerously flawed in 2013 as it is now.