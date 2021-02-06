We will soon hear of the Earth Summit in April to be set up by the USA. It will be followed by the Petersberg Group on climate change in May and the G7 in June, leading inexorably to the big global UN conference, COP 26 in Scotland in November. The aim of each of these meetings is to establish firm pledges from countries on how quickly they will bring down the carbon dioxide and wider greenhouse gas output of their countries. The world establishment now wants shorter term targets and tough realistic pledges on the long road to net zero by the middle of the century.
Some of my readers welcome this, and others are sceptical about various aspects of the climate change movement. I am writing this accepting the twin facts that governments believe there is a serious manmade climate problem created by greenhouse gas production, and intend to do many things to control and reduce the output of these gases. There are no mainstream political parties with a reasonable number of MPs taking a different view in Europe and the UK, and it is likely the Republicans after Trump will move closer to the Democrat position. International bodies and civil services are enthusiasts for this theory, and welcome the radical policies it ushers in. We are in for many more bans, rules, controls, and taxes to wean us off fossil fuel based goods and services, and for more subsidies and state sponsored investments to build the new green economy. Costs and charges of various products and supplies will be pushed up to discourage use. As the UK Climate Change Committee proposes, they want change in how we travel, in how we heat and cool our homes and workplaces, how we generate our electricity, how many products are produced in factories and in what we eat. They wish to see a reduction in meat and diary products.
I would be interested to hear your reactions to this, and to know how you will change your conduct if at all in the light of the likely changes to come.
Let those who believe in this nonsense practice what they preach.
Instead of flying in to have all these conferences, let them conduct them by video. That should drastically cut the number of air miles and reduce their CO2.
And whilst we are talking about CO2 let us ask ourselves what exactly is it ? It is a gas that makes up no more than 0.03% of the air we breath, is made of 2 part Oxygen, which constitutes some 21% of the air we breath and is need to keep us alive, and 1 part Carbon which is one of the building blocks of life. It is also plant food.
So what is the panic ? There isn’t one !
So how will I change my life. Well that is going to be difficult but, wherever I can not pay the government any taxes, I shall. What you deny me, I shall try and deny YOU !!
You’ve dipped your toe in this one a few times, with generally negative and sane responses.
Are you hoping to have changed a few minds or maybe having cancelled all naysayers make yourself feel better about the future ruination?
Climate change is merely another “virus”. And they have been trying it on for years.
Nothing has happened! No drowned polar bears…we still have snow!
Of course …because it is another scam to give power and wealth to the few.
Delivered on a silver plate by our so called government.
The Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds by Charles Mackay.
I deplore your surrender, Sir John. May I suggest that you read a book giving a counter-view to the left-wing Climate Change extremists who are intent on causing the most egregious mis-direction of public finance in the history of mankind. The Conservative Party – now signed up to socialism in all its forms, it seems – has lost my vote; I am now a political refugee in my own land. To hell with it.
P.S. If you’ve already ready such a book, you might like to state which one it was. My guess is that very few Conservative MPs have bothered.
P.S.2 BTW, I view fossil fuels as a highly useful but finite resource and limit my use to help preserve our supplies and to help keep the air clean enough to breathe.
Sir John,
My first reaction is disbelief: we are talking here of changes which will not only alter every aspect of our lives but of a reduction in living standards greater than anything experienced by the people of Europe short of a catastrophic war. To do so unquestioningly is not just reckless, it is criminally negligent. I know you dislike long posts so let me take just one worrying example.
The climate catastrophe theories rely on computer models. Huge, complex, with many details too small to calculate efficiently ‘paramaterised’ – that is to say they are set at a level which the modellers think is reasonable, the models predict about 3 deg C warming per century.
There are three global measures of actual warming starting in 1975, surface thermometers, satellite sensors and balloon carried-thermometers. The data from the first agrees with model predictions. The latter two indicate that warming is 1.5 deg C per century. However, only one model — which sets the sensitivity to CO2 parameter to half the accepted figure — agrees with the reality measured by balloons and satellites. It seems that the climate catastrophe theory, in at least one aspect, may be wrong.
Net Zero involves betting the lives of millions and the entire basis of our civilisation on scientific opinion which needs deeper analysis. There is however a way of getting to it that is safer than most proposals. Use natural gas as a bridge fuel. Develop and build small modular reactors In twenty years we could stop using fossil fuels. And if the hysteria dies away we will still have a country with industry, warm homes and a working transport infrastructure.
JF
How we heat our homes is vital.Proper insulation is a must.
Well slap my thigh.
Those who thought Agenda 21 was a myth are in for a heck of a shock.
Will there be any mention on how and who is going to pay?
What about the major countries that are not part of the UN? They will be splitting their sides laughing
Taking money from the masses and giving it to the few.
Just why are governments and civil Serpents keen on all this green initiative. Because it gives them a stick to beat us with.
Yesterday the CEO of Rolls Royce was on local television stating that the gas turbine will be the only option for longhaul flights for decades to come.
We know that so the only way is to ban flying. Except of course for the movers and shakers