Keeping the lights on

The government’s ambitious plans to move to net zero require the widespread adoption of electric cars, electric heating and much else that will need more power to be generated. It will also of course require most if not all of this electricity to be generated from renewables. The current starting position includes around one fifth of our power coming from nuclear power stations. Most of these are scheduled to close for old age this decade. We also often import around 5% of our power from the continent at some cost to ourselves and the balance of payments. We need to regard this as an unreliable source given the problems with continental capacity and their present reliance on Russian gas and some coal. A substantial but variable portion of our present electricity comes from gas fired stations, depending on how strongly the wind is blowing and how many sunshine hours there are for the renewables.
Germany is becoming more dependent on renewables and has had some outage problems on cold calm days with little sunshine. California has power cuts from her dependence on renewables, despite having a usually favourable climate for wind and sun. As the UK plans its way to net zero it needs to promote getting sufficient electricity capacity higher up the list of priorities.
The UK used to seek guaranteed supply and relatively low cost from its electricity policy. Privatisation in the 1980s drove down costs by replacing old and inefficient coal stations with much more fuel efficient modern gas combined cycle stations. The merit order meant the cheapest power was delivered on base load, only to be topped up by the more marginal dearer power. Environmental requirements were added as a third aim of policy. Privatisation did reduce CO2 output substantially by closing so many coal stations from market forces. Prices of power fell.
As policy has come to be dominated more and more by greenhouse gas considerations, the price of power has gone up and the margin of spare capacity has fallen. Indeed, capacity has become a difficult thing to estimate or measure. The more renewable power on the system the more variable the capacity is, varying from minute to minute depending on weather conditions. The system managers have a more difficult task than before. They are turning to interruptible contracts, to get industry to switch off if the wind stops blowing. They are calling for battery parks to offer stand by capacity, seeking people with stand by diesel generators for difficult times and wanting to flex tariffs to encourage off peak use. All of these methods can help, but they cannot be a substitute for having enough capacity with a decent margin to allow for variability of supply from renewables.
There are some approved renewables or green methods of generating power that are always available or available to a predictable pattern. Biomass or wood burning is as good as coal or gas as reliable power, there when you need it. Certain designs of water power are there on stand by or available for regular times depending on tides, pump systems, and reservoir controls. Reviving water wheels from the past alongside windmills would have given more reliability. The UK has only one main pump storage system. It could do with some more to give the flexibility the system managers will need.
The scale of the task is immense. If the government is serious about ending new diesel and petrol cars from 2030, and serious about the widespread adoption of electric heating, the demand will be greatly magnified from today. Yet today we are close to power cuts every time we have a cold day with little wind or sun. I will ask our latest Business Secretary to do something about our future capacity, as I have asked his predecessors.
February 7, 2021
We are all being told we have to use electric cars and change the way we heat our homes. Even with government grants this will be economically impossible for many people. Some individuals do have diesel generators for back up but how expensive or easy to get hold of the fuel will it become? France as well as Germany have experienced power outages relying on Turkey. Large nuclear facilities will take too long and be too expensive. Industry will not be profitable. We will require a ridiculous amount of wind turbines which will be useless when there is no wind or too much wind and will utterly destroy our bird and bat populations. It’s total madness John and ministers don’t seem to know or want to know the folly of their ways. Something has to be done. Any party whose manifesto turns it’s back on this gets my vote.
February 7, 2021
Indeed the policy is totally insane. It will just export jobs and whole industries and give us expensive intermittent energy. Anyway electric cars, batteries, wind farms and solar all take loads of fossil fuels to manufacture. install, charge and maintain.
Kwasi Kwarteng (Classics & History Trinity College, Cambridge & Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) is far better than the average MP but he does not have any understanding of energy. Listen to his Spectator Podcast on the Saudi Arabia of Wind for full confirmation of this. Put Matt Ridley and Peter Lilley in charge or get them to educate him in the realities of physics and energy engineering.
February 7, 2021
Hate to keep banging on about this, but solar and wind are fast becoming the cheapest form of power generation – and becoming cheaper by the year. Gas and oil cost more and pollute. We have to mine fuel. We get sun and wind for free. It’s a no brainer – especially combined with improved battery technology. I cannot see any good argument for fossil fuels, on economic or environmental grounds.
February 7, 2021
Also it only exports the CO2 emissions anyway (or even increases net world CO2 outputs). Though the science rather suggest this is not really a problem anyways and probably is a net benefit.
So to summarise – CO2 is probably not a big problem anyway, the renewable energy sources and electric cars do not really work anyways even in CO2 terms and to reduce CO2 we clearly need word cooperation which is very, very unlikely indeed anyway. Plus expensive intermittent energy will kill people and damage the economy hugely killing even more.
February 7, 2021
Ian Wragg
Americans getting angry?
They will be incandescent with rage and I think the spectre of a certain D Trump will come back to haunt the administration .
February 7, 2021
F U S
Well said , no more words let’s have some proper research into the whole energy supply and distribution networks and real meaningful action.
February 7, 2021
I suppose that the one good thing about this government is that it is duplicitous and useless.
Thus it is most unlikely to achieve any targets at all.
Meanwhile, despite its 5 year plannery China is under pressure from various internal lobbies to keep building fossil fuel stations. Which no doubt it will do.
Wrecking is the one dubious talent of this government so assuming it does manage to destroy all viable means of heating it will be left feeling even more foolish than usual as the developed world carries on with coal etc.
Oh, I believe the serial U Turner ( aka Head Jailer) supports, ( in this 5 min period), a new coal mine in ( Cumbria?). Bit of protest though so capitulation on cards!
February 7, 2021
It is my view that China’s declaration to go CO2 Zero by 2060, was made to feed the climate change zealotry of Western politicians, like Johnson, and make sure they drive their economies on the rocks , to advance China’s dominance.
February 7, 2021
Iain Moore.
Totally correct
February 7, 2021
That is the plan. To transfer the wealth and industry from the West to the East. This ensure China’s dominance and supports those in the West who have invested heavily in China and want a good return on said investments.
February 7, 2021
Mark B
Exactly.
February 7, 2021
December 2015
Boris Johnson after a chat with his mate Piers Corbyn.
“It is fantastic news that the world has agreed to cut pollution and help people save money, but I am sure that those global leaders were driven by a primitive fear that the present ambient warm weather is somehow caused by humanity; and that fear – as far as I understand the science – is equally without foundation.
There may be all kinds of reasons why I was sweating at ping-pong – but they don’t include global warming.”
February 7, 2021
One feature of modern life is the explosions of gadgets. Phones, tablets, laptops and all sorts of stuff in the kitchen.
And yet …. year after year we are using LESS electricity. Both as individuals and as a country. How can this be?
Much of this is thanks to EU efficiency rules which require things like fridges, toasters, hairdryers and vacuum cleaners to meet increasingly tough standards. This is the stuff that makes the Daily Mail angry but which over many years makes a big difference.
Take lights. My LED bulbs are brilliant. They create light – not heat. And when I fitted them my electricity consumption went down.
Solar panels work – even when it is not sunny (the work on light, not just Sun) so we will ALWAYS be able to generate electricity. And, with batteries getting much better, the solution for all of us is there. All that is lacking is the political will.
February 7, 2021
Andy, whether electricity supplies are maintained or not might be less relevant for people who cannot afford it anyway.
It’s been announced that our exports to the European Union for the past month were less than ONE THIRD of what they were last January, when they were nearly half of all exports.
I wonder what John thinks of the effects of that upon our trade deficit with them?
This is beyond damaging.
It is existential.
February 7, 2021
Excellent idea Mr Wilson, as to a website, one already exists and has done for years. This site is that run by Mr Anthony Watts. I would be surprised if our host, you and others here did not already know this.
February 7, 2021
Sorry reply in wrong place.
February 7, 2021
Reduced exports may have something to do with lack of economic activity due to a global pandemic? Were EU exports to us reduced?
February 7, 2021
Sorry, I should have brexiter-proofed my comment.
The fall was revealed by survey of those affected as mainly down to brexit-related difficulties.
February 7, 2021
LED was a technology invented mainly in Asia, at which time the EU was forcing through a hugely expensive ban on incandescent lightbulbs. £/€ billions were spent eg on halogen lights by homes and businesses in Europe, including the U.K., to meet the EU regulations, as it turned out completely unnecessarily as the market was about to come up with cheap and abundant LED technology anyway. The example you have cited in fact shows the opposite of what you intend.
It is true devices are becoming more efficient – we may thank innovation and technological development for that not bureaucrats writing rules. Amazingly it’s happening elsewhere in the world not only in the EU. But electricity currently accounts for about 20% of total primary energy use. Almost all the rest is fossil fuels. Even with massive further efficiency gains we will need 3x or so the electricity generating capacity we have now. On present technology the only options – if we don’t want coal and oil – are nuclear and natural gas. But I imagine like most righteous leftists you are against nuclear?
We need rigorous analysis with numbers not shouty virtue signalling.
February 7, 2021
Apologies I did not intend this post to be as aggressive as it in fact reads, but I do not think there is enough focus on the facts and the actual, practical options, based on analysis.
February 7, 2021
Well written Sir John, alone among the Great and Good you understand the conflict between needs – increasing dramatically – for more cheap, reliable electricity and the clever dick climate experts who are determined to ban anything like the fracking, coal, gas, oil, even nuclear upon which our electricity depends.(I have family who do fracking regularly in the Gulf.)
Wind turbines do not turn without wind and, no, there is no ambient light which magically works solar panels when the sun goes down in winter and at night. Look on gridwatch and see for yourself.
February 7, 2021
This is largely wrong. When something works well, uses less power and is economic people will choose to buy it without the government forcing them too by rigging the market. LED’s for example. The EU and government tried to force those dreadful compact fluorescents on to us and now very expensive and rather impractical electric cars.
The reality is that most house now need very little electricity for light, fridge/freezers, TVs, phones and lap tops etc.
This providing you heat your house, water and cook on gas and oil. Heating directly with electric if very expensive in fuel and heat pumps and are very capital expensive (and still cost more than gas heating) and have other practical issues too.
February 7, 2021
The problem is that the EU didn’t have “efficiency rules” they encouraged the use of lower energy bulbs that didn’t last long, didn’t give good light and were filled with mercury and heavy metals, all of which are now in landfills.
With vacuum cleaners they specified a maximum power not a best efficiency…
February 7, 2021
I love the idea of lower energy hair dryers — you’d just have to use them for double the time. Better still we could ban them all together and force people to stand outside in the wind. Problem solved, planet saved.
JF
February 7, 2021
@Andy; You really do not have a first clue about electrical/electronic efficiency, it is not UN or EU rules that make electronic products more energy efficient, and so what if a Tungsten filament light bulb creates heat, unless you live outdoors in a floodlit field?! As for Solar panels, it is not necessarily how they work but their efficiency in turning (solar radiation, in the form of) ‘light’ into energy, or indeed heat.
The EU, many eco-worriers, and unthinking people like you appear to live in some sort of theoretical utopia, not the real world. Most ‘renewables’ can not be and never will be the alternative to coal, gas or oil fired power generation, hence why some environmentalists have had an about-turn in their support for new nuclear if the UK is to ever embrace the Net Zero concept.
February 7, 2021
On the contrary – renewables not only can but they will be the alternative to coal, gas and nuclear within a few decades.
Fossils fuels are dead. You either get on board or get out of the way. You lost. We have no need to worry about what any of you think any more.
February 7, 2021
It’s frightening to realise that Boris, other ministers and most of the civil service believe the same sort of ignorant rubbish that Andy spouts. We don’t have four more years to get rid of them while they wreck the economy.
February 7, 2021
Andy
“Solar panels work – even when it is not sunny (they work on light, not just Sun) so we will ALWAYS be able to generate electricity. ”
…..but not much of it.
I have a 1.5 Kw array at the property, I can tell you during dark winter months I still need grid to some extent. A dishwasher or washing machine will pull the batteries down, but it depends what you want to do in the evenings, if you only want the lights then no problem.
I do burn coal now and then, just to stick it to the interfering greens, and people like yourself.
February 7, 2021
I would like to hear the Business Secretary responding to you by saying that the Government has decided to order a fleet of Small Modular Reactors from Rolls Royce, using a similar contract to that made with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, where the government takes the risk and the private sector produces at no profit. Subsequent sales and all export sales would of course be for profit. This would generate the flexible baseload electricity we need, it would create a home grown new manufacturing industry, be good for our balance of payments and secure the future of an important British company.
February 7, 2021
I agree with all of your post except for the ‘no profit’ bit. RR should be allowed to make as much profit from the order as it does from making a nuclear reactor for an Astute SSN. Profits are good for the country.
February 7, 2021
While I would generally agree with you, in this particular case RR is in no fit state to take on board any additional risk so it would mean the state carrying the risk if it wants the project to go ahead. If the state takes the risk then it should take the reward. Of course, subsequent orders would be low risk (that’s the point of modular reactors) so RR could carry it, price at commercial rates and make the profit.
February 7, 2021
Till the end of 2018, the RR. share was around 300p. Even before Covid it had gone down by one third. Right now it is below 100p. By end of 2019, they were seven international companies with actual SMR designs and/or prototypes with RR the only British company.
RR’s plan is for 16 such SMRs to be operational by the end of the 2020’s (2029-2031) at a cost of £2.2bn for the first one down to £1.8bn for the subsequent ones.
To put things in perspective the present Government has generously provided £215m to the project in November and the private sector is supposed to provide £300m.
Are you going to invest into it?
February 7, 2021
They are laying loads of people off I understand, this due to Covid destroying the airline industry, new aircraft orders and engine maintenance.
February 7, 2021
Agreed.
I did not know this until recently but, U.S. nuclear powered submarines are designed that, should anywhere that has a suitable port a small city can receive energy from them. I would imagine that UK submarines can do the same but I am not sure. In short, this is very doable.
February 7, 2021
Uk nuclear subs have a generating capacity of about 2 MW plus 1 mw from emergency diesels.
I doubt very much that American subs have much surplus power for export except for limited applications.
February 7, 2021
We would need about 340 SMRs to power the UK plus other gas stations.
February 7, 2021
Nuclear is the only option. Renewable should be re named intermittent.
Until someone in government can understand the difference between megawatt and megawatt hour, we are doomed.
It’s the same as when we we’re reducing the deficit and ministers kept referring to reducing debt. No idea what they were talking about.
The Americans are going to get angry when they are paying uk prices for fuel and suffering blackouts.
February 7, 2021
Ian Wragg
Americans getting angry?
They will be incandescent with rage and I think the spectre of a certain D Trump will come back to haunt the administration .
February 7, 2021
When Professor Sir David MacKay wrote his book Sustainable Energy Without the Hot Air, he was acclaimed by the leading scientists and even Green activists as the most helpful author to the, warmist cause. Although he believed that the world would run short of fossil fuel eventually and that curtailing carbon dioxide was necessary, he insisted that if we favoured a plan to do so, then it had to add up. He gave people the means to check the figures.
Before he died before his time, having caused Ed Davy to realise his folly over burning American trees, David admitted that, although he admired wind turbines, we may as well build nuclear and run them all the time. This was because of the intermittent output, cost and the impossible of storage in the UK.
The CCC under Gummer and his renewables enthusiasts and representatives of the gas and wind industries, has reversed MacKay’s conclusion and has persuaded the government to expand wind greatly while neglecting even to replace enough nuclear and rely on carbon on capture, which does not work economically anywhere.
February 7, 2021
‘I will ask our latest Business Secretary to do something about our future capacity, as I have asked his predecessors.’ Good – but may I suggest that you, and other MPs, ask for a detailed briefing of the anticipated energy mix/capacity provision (and anticipated demand) at the 10, 20 and 30-year points. This is seriously long-term stuff and Western politicians, unlike them thar Chinamen, can’t seem to do long-term stuff. One other thing: the projected nuclear plant at Wylfa (hope I spelled that right) was going to meet some 7% of the UK’s electricity demand. That is one huge concentration of resource in one plant. The resilience of our generating capacity must be given greater attention. And China must be kept away from the on/off switch.
February 7, 2021
Also need much more capacity on the National Grid, both trunk and local, to distribute the power to charge all the cars and heat all the houses
February 7, 2021
To charge all the cars? – You mean the ones that most people won’t be able to afford?
And as for heating the houses – will that include the millions more houses for our continuing human tsunami from the rest of the planet?
February 7, 2021
Not much to add to your post today JR you have outlined the problem.
I wait to see what the Government is going to do about it, but then we have had the potential problem of future generation supply now for decades, the lead time is now close to ending, I can see outages, cuts or rationing on the horizon.
Inter connectors work , but only when the supply Country has enough spare capacity, or no longer becomes friendly. (witness vaccine supply and fish exports.)
I can see every household that can afford it having a stand by diesel generator, but then where will we get the diesel when all garages are closed due to lack of business/demand as cars with that sort of power are scrapped.
Battery backup ? not with the present technology.
Perhaps we better get in a stock of candles !
February 7, 2021
Alan I can see every household that can afford it having a stand by diesel generator, but then where will we get the diesel when all garages are closed due to lack of business/demand
Diesels can be adapted to use cooking oil.
Having lived in the third world I can confirm that it is commonplace for better off people (such as politicians) to install standby generators. It would also be wise to install a UPS for desktop computers to prevent loss of unsaved work until your generator kicks in.
February 7, 2021
And this government will rightly get the blame for pursuing such infantile ruinous policies.
The first party that promises to rescind all this crap will win a landslide.
February 7, 2021
The word ‘if’ is carrying a lot of weight here Sir John. Of course the government is not serious about ending new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. We know it, the industry knows it and you know it.
Consider, by 2030 our economy will have hardly grown at all, targets will be met without any effort from you. The car industry will still be flogging ‘hybrids’ that nobody plugs in and scarcely any new power stations or electric grid wires will have been installed. No need, demand will still be throttled back.
All fuel prices will have risen dramatically in £ terms – petrol, gas and diesel. We can look forward to providing long johns and window frost scrapers to poor households. Bed socks and extra eiderdowns will become de rigueur as will the wearing of fleeces indoors. Only hedge fund managers, SPADS and MPs will be living in nice warm homes.
February 7, 2021
what happened to the tidal generation stations that was talked about during the eighties, Great Britain has rivers everywhere that is effected by the gravitational effect of the moon twice every day, and it is constant.
February 7, 2021
They’re absolutely useless, thats w. Even the government recognises it.
February 7, 2021
+1
February 7, 2021
“Only hedge fund managers, SPADS and MPs will be living in nice warm homes.”
You can add big tech execs to the list. That’s why these people readily fall into line to back the Great
Leap ForwardReset.
February 7, 2021
The electricity I buy costs SIX times more than the gas per kw/hr.
If much of the electricity I consume is created in gas fired power stations …
1) clearly the production of electricity by burning gas is very inefficient
2) or, someone is making a fortune from it
3) what difference does it make to our carbon footprint if the gas to heat my home is burnt in a very inefficient, expensive power plant or in my highly efficient combo boiler
On the face of it, phasing out gas boilers in houses makes absolutely no sense unless or until we no longer burn carbon to create electricity.
I am as pro green energy as the next person (well, not on this site, obviously) – burning carbon is a dirty business all round- but this government’s approach to the matter is simply stupid.
February 7, 2021
+1
February 7, 2021
Nothing very dirty about burning natural gas. C02 plant food and water are not dirty. Even if a heat pump does give you 2.5 times the heat from each KWH of electricity gas is still cheaper( and even more so give the huge capital costs if systems) With fracking it could even cheaper still. Indeed we could use gas in homes and factories for combined heat and generating electrical power in suitable places.
February 7, 2021
Heat pumps only work for isolated buildings, for example farmhouses.
In suburban areas, taking the heat from the ground or the air lowers the temperature and puts up the heating costs of your neighbours. Not to mention the noise. Anyone who installs one in a suburban area is selfish and anti-social. The building regulations should not permit their installation. Grants should be available for removing them.
February 7, 2021
Heat pumps don’t work very efficiently at low or high temperatures when you actually need them. They don’t heat water above 50 degrees so are pretty useless for central heating plus they are noisy and maintenance intensive.
February 7, 2021
I just got the cheapest electricity deal at 5.5 times the cost of gas. It’s the intermittent wind and solar that’s put the price up at over, £150/mWh. Gas is s third of this. Plus smart meters and grid to suit switching to wind and solar.
February 7, 2021
Mr. Redwood – whilst acknowledging the work you do in Parliament, and on this site, to try to get the government to act sensibly – isn’t it about time you and like-minded MPs formed a serious ‘awkward squad’ that openly demanded sensible government action. A group with a high media profile, like the ERG during the great pretence (that we were leaving the EU), that published the facts about climate change and energy on one, simple web site where anyone could refer to them (thus making it easy for interviewees on the BBC to have the facts at their fingertips and repudiate their absurd posturing).
As it is your voice is lost and has no affect.
February 7, 2021
I enjoy reading Sir John ‘s posts as they remind me of a time when reasoned discussion seemed worthwhile. It’s like the authoritarian monoculture didn’t exist, or was just an Orwellian fiction that noone believed would really happen. It feels like being in an era when governments listened to public opinion. You could almost imagine rational arguments like his would carry some weight with those deciding our lives. So deliciously, nostalgically refreshing, I’d love to believe there was some point to it.
February 7, 2021
@Mike Wilson; Our host will likely have more success acting as he does, no doubt via corridors the public usually hear little of. The sort of public virtue signalling you suggest might make you and others feel better but with an opposition that can be relied upon to vote policy through when ever 40+ backbench Tory MPs won’t (your ‘awkward squad’) the PM dosen’t have much to worry about from his own party – of course, if a cross party group could be formed to contest such madness, which is of course why Brexit won through…
February 7, 2021
If the green lobbyists (WEF) get their way, and they seem to have many governments on board, Chinese funding, the end goal is for a brave new world.
Unless the voices of dissent are given a hearing and allowed to put forth their views, we will be living in a pre-industrial era with a few elite living the life of old Riley; the rest of us will be poor, unable to travel or heat our homes, and ultimately own nothing. It’s all on the website.
The green globalists must be restrained now. They already are making too much progress.
February 7, 2021
Mike Wilson
Great idea. Will these like-minded people have enough time I ask myself? I think our host has more than enough going on in his life at present.
February 7, 2021
The entire US, if not North American, electrical distribution system is out dated and unfit for purpose, now not helped by their legal system that promotes a Blame culture. California’s problem is not just with renewables, it has now become State policy when there is a high risk of wild fires to take off-grid overhead power distribution lines in those high risk areas.
The entire UK electrical system needs to be regarded as unreliable, not just our interconnects, due to the involvement of foreign companies, some with unhealthy closeness to their own govts. The UK needs to a/. take back direct control of our power generation network, yes a return of the CEGB, & b/. own and build new nuclear generating capacity as quickly as possible (and if that means reviewing planning laws to stop endless NIMBY court action so be. The govt must also stop hiding such investment off balance sheet, after all the tax payer ends up paying what ever, either directly via their taxes or via their utility bills.
February 7, 2021
In this brave new world we will all need backup generators to stop the food in our fridges being wasted during power cuts.
New domestic gas fired central heating boilers should be mandated to include electricity generators to avoid unsafe backup installations.
February 7, 2021
Brexit people keep telling us how badly the EU is doing with its vaccine programme. Yet the EU has already vaccinated nearly 5m more people than us – despite starting three weeks later. It has also give a bigger % of its people two doses than we have. We have chosen to ignore Pfizer’s recommendations in terms of how to vaccinate. The wisdom of this is unclear. The EU has also bought significant supplies of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine. When that comes on stream in a few months it’ll make a massive difference. And, we know, the EU has also paid significantly less for jabs than we have. Half the price in one case.
So I wonder how a programme that has vaccinated more people, fully protected a bigger % of people, has the game changer
single jab coming on stream soon and which cost less is a failure? Odd.
Perhaps success in Brexitland involves only masses more bureaucracy than we have ever had.
February 7, 2021
I would prefer the Rolls Royce option of small localised nuclear plants which Rolls Royce has said that they have experience of making.
February 7, 2021
An ambitious, ridiculous and impossible plan that has been cooked up for very different reasons than those they admit to. This decade has become clown world where absolutely nothing is based on reality, logic or even a modicom of critic thought.
February 7, 2021
Why cannot this country just forget all this nonsense? We are sitting on massive coal and shale gas reserves in the short term just follow China’s lead and use it.
I do believe that even the most dedicated green parishioner to the Church of Renewable Energy will when given the choice of having heating, hot water against having to make the choice of heating and eating when paying a fortune to sit in the dark, might just have an inspirational vision come before them.
Get this country working flat out producing what we need when we want it and by then we will be able to actually afford the infrastructure and distribution of reliable 24/7 power supplies.
February 7, 2021
Well played Scotland yesterday,
It would have been much appreciated instead of SP (Scottish Power) Networks on their shirts they had Iberdrola Networks because that is actually the owner of the company.
February 7, 2021
Would you want (in a possible future …) to fly IAG planes because that’s what ‘British’ Airways actually are?
February 7, 2021
Yes, a Spanish owned energy company.
February 7, 2021
So kwasi Kwarteng, whom I had though quite sound, has allowed discussion of a ludicrous gesture politics proposal to make company directors personally liable for errors in company statements. Can a policy be thought of more likely to discourage innovation, entrepreneurship, investment and location in the U.K.? I assume this must have come from some pen pusher who has never worked a day in the private sector, and not from Kwasi himself. Even so he should have tossed it in the bin at first sight. Will the same apply to ministers when civil servants make errors?
Meanwhile Labour’s Annalise Dodds has urged Rishi Sunak NOT to increase taxes in the budget. In middle life I may have to rethink a lifetime of political affiliation at this rate.
February 7, 2021
Renewable energy storage is the way out of the supply problem. We can harvest gigawatts of free energy that will run everything if we could find a way of efficiently storing it.
February 7, 2021
Around 1990 as a merchant seafarer and rounding the heel of Italy at night I intended to cross the Adriatic to pick up the lights of Albania and Yugoslavia and so to head north. You can imagine my consternation when I crossed to find no lights on in Albania, not one- no lighthouses showing- no lights in houses streets or towns- the only sign of life was a few gorse fires burning high in the mountains- and then over the years I have seen the same in many other regions of the world- to say just in case you think it couldn’t happen here?
February 7, 2021
It has to be a combination of all types of energy . Anyone with any sense of reason can see this . Moving over to renewables with a sense of proportion whilst continuously monitoring use and need is the way forward.
February 7, 2021
Renewables are next to useless, same as crappy electric cars.
February 7, 2021
In the run up to the Dec 19 election, I thought that if Labour won we would be saddled with policies put forward by zealots/loons which nobody wanted, would be extremely harmful, would cost a Kings ransom, and would in the end be nothing more than pointless virtue signalling. So for the first time I voted Conservative.
What did I get?
Net Zero
February 7, 2021
A line from a Electricity suppliers letter begging to fit a smart meter…..’Smart meters help create a smart grid which will supply energy to our homes more reliably and efficiently , helping to reduce waste’…. To my layman’s understanding there already is a feed back to the Grid in the form of a voltage drop when a lot more people switch on their appliances , this notifies them to add in more supply. So it is already a dynamic supply arrangement.
This begs the question what are smart meters all about? This ‘reliability and efficiency’ seems to me to be about being able curtail demand at source at our homes, just like they have agreements with manufacturing concerns to cease operations when the electricity network is stressed, they want to be able to determine how much electricity we should be able to receive , and cut us off if necessary. It may be reliability of their network, but it is not about reliability of supply to our homes.
The following line in the letter ….Thanks to an in home display you can see how much you are spending in pounds and pence , helping us conserve energy which benefits the environment……..of course we already have a meter. It only becomes necessary to see our pounds and pence disappear because they are intending to make our electricity so eye wateringly expensive.
February 7, 2021
Good morning.
When considering any sort of supply we also have to take into account demand. That demand keeps growing as we increase our population year on year. I know this has been said umpteen time before but it has to be repeated because it is a real factor that no one, certainly in government, seems to be ignoring.
As we are a energy dependent nation we need to guarantee that energy supply will be 100%. If it not then we will not attract investors and trade will suffer. We will become more indebted, both personally and nationally, and will suffer as a result. One is absolutely aghast at the scale of the indeptitude. It isn’t just the policies themselves that are the problem, it is the time scale and the total lack of planning / joined up thinking.
But we get what we voted for and, if this is what people want then so be it.
February 7, 2021
Mark B
“But we get what we voted for”
Not entirely so, Mark. Most people who voted conservative were voting for a government that would protect their way of life, sovereignty and enshrined freedoms.
They were lied to, conned.
February 7, 2021
“Most of these [nuclear power stations] are scheduled to close for old age this decade.”
Indeed, but only because of arbitrary EU Regulations that we need no longer follow if we choose. Given the inherent absurdity of a nuclear power station being safe one day and unsafe on the following day, could we not just have a proper objective assessment of the risks of keeping them going, and do so in the absence of compelling reasons to the contrary?
February 7, 2021
“We need to regard this [imports from the continent] as an unreliable source given the problems with continental capacity and their present reliance on Russian gas and some coal. “ – and given the bad attitude of the Evil Empire.
February 7, 2021
Pre-covid U.K.’s Social Progress Index was about 88, North Korea’s was about 50.
U.K.’s energy use per capita is between 4 and 8 times that of North Korea.
The relationship between social progress index and energy use per capita is monotonically increasing (+ scatter, cross-sectionally by nation).
The U.K. ‘leadership’ is trashing human rights, and with it the basic needs, well-being and opportunity that maintain social progress index for the majority. This will allow alignment with much lower energy use per capita. North Korea is now the world leader.
February 7, 2021
The Social Progress Index 2020 you quote has the UK in 20th position at 88.54 behind Norway (92.73), Denmark, Finland, New Zealand (91.64), Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Australia (91.29), Iceland, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Japan (90.14), Luxembourg, Austria (89.50), Belgium, S.Korea, France, Spain (88.71).
This index includes not only GDP (the parameter of choice of people stuck in the ‘80s) but also Nutrition & Basic Medical Care, Water & Sanitation, Shelter, Personal Safety, Access to Basic Knowledge, Access to Information & Communications, Health & Wellness, Environmental Quality, Personal Rights, Personal Freedom & Choice, Inclusiveness, Access to Advanced Education.
socialprogress.org
February 7, 2021
Caterpillar
“The U.K. ‘leadership’ is trashing human rights”
No, they are a bit more selective than that. Try flying the George Cross or speaking your mind, to see this in action.
February 7, 2021
The current assumption that greenhouse gas emissions have to cease is blatant nonsense. Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists was not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism.
Instead of this depressingly negative outlook, to maintain current living standards, now that we have left the EU and regained our sovereignty, we MUST repeal our monumental acts of self harm, beginning with the Climate Change Act and its supporting quangoes. The renewables industry which offers only universal grinding poverty to all, needs to be immediately ditched , and to compete in the real world, we need to build efficient combined Cycle Gas power Stations, and small nuclear reactors until nuclear fusion is acquired.
To keep the lights on we voted for a Conservative government; not a Green one!
February 7, 2021
Do you remember the old films where the working classes only had a tin bath and cooked on their open fires by candlelight while looking up at ‘the big house’ where the boss lived? It will be like that again. We’ll wave to them in their big cars from our bikes and buses and look through their windows at the warm surroundings with envy.
February 7, 2021
Prior to privatisation the CEGB was very good a planning the power system. They wanted to build combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power stations but the government of the day wouldn’t allow it. Gas was seen as a premium fuel and it was sold on the open market. The planners in the CEGB were going in the right direction but the bean counters in the government wouldn’t allow CCGTs to be built. Look at the mess we are in now and it’s going to get worse. With a rising population and upwards of 3 million Hong Kong immigrants on the way, a possible resurgence of the economy, dependence on undersea cables with our friends and partners in the EU, I foresee that in five years time the power supply situation will be dire. What will the eco loons say then?
February 7, 2021
Four separate points if I may…
1 Your article makes little reference to nuclear capacity other than we’re closing down the power stations with undue haste and before adequate alternative and reliable capacity is introduced. Why is that? Surely nuclear has to remain in the mix of energy sources for a good many years yet?
2 I don’t know how much North Sea gas is left and we don’t seem settled on the idea of drilling for shale gas, so does that mean we’ll be ever more dependent on liquid gas imports from Qatar and elsewhere?
3 Labour today were calling for the new coal mine in Cumbria not to go ahead. As I understand it, the mine would source coking coal for our steel industry, and replace more expensive coal imports.
Perhaps you or others should push back on Labour trying to kill off what remains of our steel industry.
4 The dash for net zero and the replacement of diesel and petrol cars makes a great headline for campus activists who aren’t yet taxpayers and don’t question the complete absence of a joined-up strategy for electricity generation in the period 2030-2050. But for those of us who are. Those of us who are taxpayers, as are our grown up children, would place more credence in this ‘net zero’ religion if a plausible plan were announced, it’s all smoke, mirrors and over-promising at present.
February 7, 2021
The country is embarking on one of the biggest blunders in its history without any idea of where it will end up. There are three main reasons for this:
1. Neither the public nor politicians understand what Net-Zero will involve or what it will cost. The Energy White Paper and the Treasury’s Interim Report both dodged giving the cost but Studies by the GWPF put the total cost of Net Zero by 2050 at more than £5 trillion (£5,000 billion).
2. The Net Zero policy is based on a so-called “Climate Emergency” that does not exist.
3. The huge lobbying power of the main NGOs and the subsidy-dependent renewables industry has led to the Met Office, Environment Agency, the BBC and much of the mainstream media being turned into outlets for green propaganda. Those with a different view mostly cannot get on air or in print.
The interests of the ordinary voter have been overlooked by the Green Blob in Westminster and Whitehall and a very wide gap has opened up between members of the general public and the policy makers. There is no popular mandate for the burdens that are going to be placed on “ordinary people” and if current policies are implemented as anticipated, there will be a revolt akin to Brexit or even the Poll Tax.
February 7, 2021
Estimated 43% of London live in Flats/Apartment, an estimated 15% of London live in Homes of Multiple Occupation HMO
So from the start over half of London can’t charge their electric cars from home ….this enforcement needs a serious rethink
And thats just London
February 7, 2021
The electrical grid is an enormous distribution network that holds little or no inventory. If the supply is to be increasingly intermittent then there needs to be a massive increase in energy storage and an increased decoupling from a central grid to more local micro-grids so that critical functions can continue without the central grid.
That can use a variety of potential methods:
Find more places to pump water uphill to be released when needed to drive turbines.
Lift heavy weights up mine shafts.
Make and store hydrogen or ammonia to drive fuel cells.
Compress air.
Use battery storage – lithium batteries or vanadium flow cells.
Pumped thermal energy – heat up a high heat capacity such as gravel or water.
Molten salt – use solar power to heat salt to very high temperatures.
I suggest work is needed on all these options and it would be good if you could ask the minister which ones he plans to support.
February 7, 2021
JR -“The scale of the task is immense. ”
In fact it isn’t do-able without nuclear power generation.
Of course there is another alternative –
1) Prevent trade with and de-industrailise China, and restrict India’s activities. There’s simply too many of ’em accounting for third of global population, the planet cannot sustain the environmental load. Tough, but that’s the way it is.
2) Expose and shut down those who seem to think we on our island of a mere 60 Million should be having our lives turned upside down to pay for the stink they created by their greed to make vast profits from having everything made in China.
3) Scrap the ban on petrol engines – cars have never been cleaner.
4) Ban wholly electric cars – they are not carbon neutral and never will be.
5) If EV’s are to be given future consideration as an alternative, they should be gas turbine electric hybrids – advantage = can be run on bio fuel or hydrogen, requires a fraction of the storage capacity hence much less lithium, and gives acceptable range.
6) Make everything we need in our own country.
Dumbing down of this country, bending over backwards to please others, outsourcing and unmitigated greed is the root cause of all our problems, electricity generation included.
February 7, 2021
Please can someone tell me (remember it is a Sunday so try and be polite) why on earth does the UK when it gets sucked into to anything has to always be in the vanguard and follow all the rules while all others just flout them?
We are not a major world power anymore and do these other countries really take notice of what we do in the totally outdated principle of setting an example in everything we foolishly sign upto.