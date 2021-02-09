More home food production

Yesterday there was an Urgent Question on the EU ban on exports of bi valve molluscs from the UK to the EU. The Defra Secretary told us he had prior assurance from the EU confirming the legality of this trade post Brexit, but the EU have now changed their mind. The UK has been supplying continental restaurants and food shops with some shellfish. The English fishermen supply them straight from the sea, with continental processors cleansing them for sale with their own depuration facilities. He promised to seek urgent reversal of the decision, understanding the damage it is doing to small fishing businesses. It affects oysters, muscles and clams, not the larger trade in lobsters and crabs. Demand on the continent is down anyway given the widespread closure of restaurants.
I urged him to make help available to the UK industry so we can process the shellfish here. Then they could be exported as food products. It would also mean we could sell them through our own fishmongers and food stores. The EU is being unreasonable over various food trade issues. It is high time the UK government took tougher action to enforce our UK internal market and ensure the smooth passage of food into and out of Northern Ireland, and time to be firm over fish. I did get a more encouraging reply to a recent written question on growing more of our own food.
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what steps he is taking to promote and support more protected growing of vegetables and salad crops to extend the UK growing season. (144914)
- To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what assessment he has made of the potential to extend the UK fruit growing season; and what support his Department provides to growers to extend their season. (144915)
Victoria Prentis:
We have the ideal climate and landscape to enable us to produce a wide range of fruit, vegetables and salad crops throughout the year. Innovation such as the development of new plant varieties and growing systems has already allowed growers to extend the domestic growing season for products such as strawberries.
We will continue to encourage and support our growers to produce more high-quality home-grown fruits and vegetables, ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of top quality and healthy home-grown fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the year, all produced to high environmental standards.
Growers of protected and salad crops are currently able to apply for financial support to help them improve their productivity via the Fruit and Vegetable Aid Scheme, and looking ahead the Agriculture Act will provide powers to offer financial support to anyone starting, or improving the productivity, of an agricultural or horticultural activity.
Later this year, growers will have the opportunity to apply for support to invest in equipment, technology and infrastructure via the new Farming Investment Fund. This will help them to boost their productivity whilst also reducing impact on the environment.
February 9, 2021
To extend the season for intensive agriculture one of the major costs is heating.
Large industrial units, electrical generating stations and nuclear power plants all produce waste heat during different processes generally in the form of flue gases or warm water. The high or medium temperate waste heat can be used for many applications, but low temperature waste heat has few usages and is just dissipated through cooling towers.
Plants in greenhouses also benefit from the addition of carbon dioxide which is essential for photosynthesis and growth. Power stations also produce carbon dioxide.
‘Combine Power and Plant’ stations could make a significant contribution to our agricultural productivity and green agenda.
More generally the tax/subsidy system should encourage vale chain integration where there is no ‘waste’, because all by-products are the input to some other activity. As in the example above where the waste from the power station, low temperature heat and carbon dioxide, are just the inputs needed for intensive all year round greenhouse agricultural.
Penalise heavily the production of waste and see how creative people will be!
February 9, 2021
So DEFRA has been saying for 18 months that this live export from both Class A and B waters would be ok with the commission? And scarcely a week ago the horrible news broke. Loss of multi million industry.
And apparently we don’t have many Class A waters…could that be remedied?
DEFRA has let us down big time.
Terrible betrayal of Brexit.
February 9, 2021
I doubt that anything can be done to improve the quality of coastal waters, because the English, and perhaps the British, attach little value to such things. This is despite 50 years of EU membership, from which nothing good appears to have rubbed off. Not only coastal waters either. Just 14% of English rivers are of a good ecological standard.
February 9, 2021
You need to encourage domestic consumption of shellfish..along with UK seaside holidays.
Seafood as a street food was very popular at one time. And in London Sunday tea was often winkles, removed from their shell with a pin.
If the govt. wants to make a success of home grown food re Brexit it will need to alter/ reignite food habits.
A more useful role for SAGE maybe?
February 9, 2021
I don’t think it is up to Government to encourage specific food consumption – why can’t the industry itself employ professional consultants to find new markets? Are fishing companies offering competitive prices to UK supermarkets? Are they investigating non-EU markets? I have repeatedly noted that Northern Hemisphere fish/shellfish are in demand here in S Africa, yet all I see are Norwegian frozen products (at high prices) in the supermarkets. Perhaps someone out there could inform me?
February 9, 2021
I was thinking of something like The Milk Marketing Board ( abolished by Mrs T) I believe that farmers found it most useful.
February 9, 2021
Compulsory change of diet. Brexit bonus! I don’t remember seeing that on the side of a bus
February 9, 2021
I visit an ex-matelot friend who lives just outside Portsmouth and used to have a Sunday pint in his local pub (sadly no longer open). A ‘Sea-Food’ seller used to come into the pub to sell his wares -and was always greeted by the old sailors with cries of “Dead things from the Sea”.
Could be the basis of a new UK marketing campaign possibly? 🙂
February 9, 2021
If the Climate alarmists were right we could all be eating home caught (and grown) Paella on the beach, seafood risotto, bouillabaisse, clam chowder or a pint of whelks on the beaches in Brighton, Cornwall, Sunderland or Blackpool – alas the alarmist are clearly wrong in their modelling & predictions as we know.
For more homegrown food we need cheap reliable energy indeed we need it for almost everything. We need to repeal the appalling climate change act and May’s moronic net zero carbon lunacy.
February 9, 2021
The EU is applying the rules for third countries that the UK designed while it was a member. No exception is being made for Great Britain.
February 9, 2021
So why did they previously “agree” that this would not be the case ?
February 9, 2021
Is the UK applying the same rules to the EU Tab? Or are we playing this out being too nice whilst having deals reneged on at a whim? I’m not sure but newspapers said the UK gave rights i.e. ‘EU boats will continue to fish in UK waters for some years to come’, what for if there is no ‘trade deal’ and we are just the same as any other ‘third country’?
February 9, 2021
Good morning
Sir John
I wish to divert your attention to another fish related area that the UK can benefit post BREXIT. It concerns the return of Bluefin Tuna to UK waters.
Now that the UK is able to make more of its own decisions I can confirm that the UK has become a member of ICAAT. My. Understanding is that membership would help the UK develop this resource for recreational fishing which would be a boost to the UK economy, especially in places like Cornwall. It is s imperative that DEFRA put in the UK ‘s application to the to exploit this. Currently we have until the 15th of this month to do so.
I cannot give more information but perhaps others can as I only found out last night.
It would be a scandal if we lost this great oppotunity. This is a very simple and cheap way of helping our fishing and hotel industry that has been so blighted. All it requires is for someone in DEFRA to pull their finger out !
Please help.
February 9, 2021
Farage made a video on the subject yesterday on YouTube.
February 9, 2021
‘The EU is being unreasonable over various food trade issues.’
Without going public on the issue, the U.K. should be arranging retaliatory action against key EU exports to the U.K. These exports should be getting turned away or delayed with new UK ‘issues’. This should be something put in place by our own officials with leadership from specially appointed Brexit-minded individuals.
A strong government would also build on public anger to tear down any EU arrangements that cause problems, giving notice of a move to WTO terms if necessary. Unfortunately we do not have a strong government.
Instead, we get anodyne statements from ministers stating the bleeding obvious but telling us nothing.
February 9, 2021
We’re an island. You are basically advocating imposing sanctions on ourselves. Are you mad?
February 9, 2021
It’s time to ban the import of bottles of wine using cork stoppers.
3% or more of cork-stoppered wine is tainted or gone off.
Cork is bio-degradable, but aluminium and plastic are recycled repeatedly.
Most Australian, New Zealand, and Californian wine already uses screw tops. It’s only the Luddite Europeans that insist on using cork, in order to protect the monopolistic cork production industry in Portugal and Spain
February 9, 2021
We could do that, or alternatively we could seize and keep the moral high ground by continuing to behave in a reasonable way while making sure that the rest of the world is made well aware of the unreasonable behaviour of the EU. Who knows, it may even help to persuade President Biden that he should not automatically support whatever the EU says or does, and that could feed through a better solution for Northern Ireland.
Unfortunately I have doubts about whether the UK government and civil service have the right instincts for a worldwide propaganda campaign against the EU after decades of supporting it.
Michael Gove never set up the rapid rebuttal unit we were promised in August 2019:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/08/10/michael-gove-takes-brexit-fake-news-new-rapid-rebuttal-unit/
“Michael Gove will launch a new ‘rapid rebuttal unit’ at the heart of Government on Monday to provide instant responses to “media myths and half-truths” about the risks of a no-deal Brexit.”
February 9, 2021
Sir John
With all this grief being poured on our fishing industry you are totally correct in your post it is about time that England had it’s own depuration facilities. It would not only increase the value of the saleable product but it would create jobs and encourage more opportunities for our own national market. This just highlights the thinking of British industries over the last four decades. Only marketing half of the finished product and having to rely on processing and packaging facilities abroad. How much shell fish is returned to the UK in non recyclable packaging? I would suggest it would not happen if the packaging was carried out here.
In respect of your encouraging supplies received. I trust that the ministers dedicated to the task of providing renewable energy projects and homes for all the ever growing population fully understand the importance of having large areas of arable land? After all you cannot eat electricity, trees and bricks and mortar. Will the different departments have the abilities to come up with properly costed projects based on a jòined up thinking process and planning?
February 9, 2021
When we were in the EU we could sell fish without any restrictions at all. Now we can do it as and when the EU chooses. The EU has control, we lose. This is EXACTLY what you voted for, so please stop complaining and please start facing up to reality. Disastrous job-crushing reality
February 9, 2021
I agree Perry less carping more action.
February 9, 2021
Indeed. The EU decides if French and Spanish restaurants can offer mussels from waters outside the EU. It must be very galling to be under the heel of such a powerful, remote, authoritarian body. Thank heavens we are sort of out.
February 9, 2021
We can still sell fish without any EU restrictions within the UK, apart from Northern Ireland of course.
February 9, 2021
Quite right Sir JR
Keep hounding the Ministers
February 9, 2021
Good grief, the EU are being difficult with regards to imports, who would have thought it, its not as if they (in particular the French) are doing anything different, as they have in the past burnt the odd lorry which has been carrying goods they do not like, they have drained Spanish Lorries of wine, they have blockaded fishing ports, all whilst we and other Countries were in the EU.
Why are we surprised that they would now use regulation as a weapon.
Time for us to stop playing Mr Nice guy and being taken for fools, help our own industries out, and make life a little bit more difficult for them with our own compliance rules.
How are our border checks going, are we still waving them through without any form of checking.
Sometimes you have to cut off your own nose for a while just to make a point and to get back on track, failing that you simply purchase goods from elsewhere.
February 9, 2021
YEP it is about time we refused entry of EU goods, especially food where we can question all manner of doubts about conditions etc. Revenge can be sweet.
February 9, 2021
Just ask yourself ‘What would the French do if another country was arbitrarily blocking their exports?’ And then do the same.
February 9, 2021
The EU has changed its mind. As it is entitled to do. This is Brexit Britain – weak, on the outside. We have thrown away huge export markets, for nothing
February 9, 2021
For self determination
February 9, 2021
You have self determined to put shell-fishermen, dairy farmers, musicians and many others out of business. And to make things needlessly more expensive.
Bravo.
February 9, 2021
For freedom to change our minds as we are entitled to do I think Len
February 9, 2021
The government and exporters need to change their mindset dramatically and put their energies into countries that want what we have to offer. We can then bypass the intransigent EU who are clearly not interested in trading, but second to none when it comes to using burearcracy to prevent it. There’s no point Ms Truss doing a stellar job securing trade deals if a minimal number of firms pick up the gauntlet to exploit them. Only by strengthening our worldwide trade will the EU’s power be diminished because they’d be forced to compete. Of course, we need to loosen the grip of the risk-averse public sector so we can get back to work, but that’s a discussion for another day!
February 9, 2021
Yet, Len, we keep our import market completely free and open. People on the leave side said they wanted sovereignty, freedom and self-determination now our politicians have to get off their knees and get this sorted or take similar action.
February 9, 2021
How “huge” would that be?
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/feb/02/eu-rules-on-some-types-of-shellfish-leave-uk-fishermen-devastated
“These rules have closed off many exports of live bivalve molluscs from the UK, since Brexit took full effect. The market for such shellfish is a small and specialist one, valued at less than £12m a year, but for the small number of fishers who operate in it, it is often their main livelihood.”
£12 million a year, about 0.0006% of GDP.
Not so much a mountain made out of a molehill but one made out of bivalve mollusc shells …
February 9, 2021
I want to know what measures are being taken to make local housing affordable to workers in the agricultural sector. Will they continue to be priced out of the market by second home buyers and holiday lets?
Is it the government’s intention to remove course fees from British people studying in agricultural college?
February 9, 2021
‘The Defra Secretary told us he had prior assurance from the EU confirming the legality of this trade post Brexit, but the EU have now changed their mind.’ So what counter-action will the spinless government take? The EU isn’t either our ‘friend’ or ‘partner’. It’s a nasty, evil empire wanting to hold us down.
I look forward to buying some Scottish scallops rather than the Patagonian and Canadian products currently on offer in my super-market.
February 9, 2021
I meant ‘spineless’. ‘Spinless’? The very idea of it!
February 9, 2021
Of course the govt is spineless. Arrive illegally in a rubber dinghy – get punished by being put in a hotel and waited on.
February 9, 2021
Prior assurances! that’s the best joke today
February 9, 2021
Time for Boris to grow a pair. Our weak supine response to EU food aggression and the NI border is seriously hurting our citizens. Frankly nowhere good enough.
February 9, 2021
He won’t and that’s why he needs to be replaced. The action by the Chinese communists against British passport holders in Hong Kong also needs a rigorous response of the Charlie Croker type. A threat to withhold student visas to any Mainland Chinese for the next academic year will soon have the Chinese middle-class giving the local CCP officials a finger-jabbing experience.
February 9, 2021
Nig l,
The PM does not need to grow a pair, they are quite big enough, he is an absolute dictator. “seriously hurting our citizens” – it is Johnson, Gove, Sunak, Hancock and Patel who see individuals as possessions, they have stripped individuals of any human rights and treated them/us as mindless objects to be seriously and irreparably hurt at their pleasure. You are not alone in falling for the hypnotic propaganda if you think the dictators in any way have individuals’ interests at heart. You are part of a big psychological experiment that is rapidly becoming permanent.
The people who urgently need to grow a pair (and some decency and free minds) are the MPs who could bring the dictatorship down, and ensure it never happens again.
(At best the shellfish distraction is a distraction, but in the current spread of elite dictatorships it is more likely EU and UK ‘leaders’ again signalling they have the power to rip up the livelihoods of whoever they choose when they choose.)
February 9, 2021
A Government for the People by the People comes to mind.
Boris as he states has ‘friends’, EU friends. A Commission that from the get go that has set out to punish not reciprocate as good friends and neighbours.
As promised in the referendum a ‘clean break’ was all we asked for, but never got because Boris has friend he must placate before the People that sort of helped him into office.
February 9, 2021
My family used to eat Scottish mussels every week as a favourite meal. Since lockdown the fish counters in supermarkets have been shut or mussels are not on the list for delivery. We would also buy British lobsters and crab if it was available for delivery or click and collect. It’s all boiled and can’t infect us. Why is it not available?
February 9, 2021
because the EU is spiteful ……end of.
February 9, 2021
The Supermarkets prefer imports to home grown products – how else can they increase food miles and fight ‘net zero’
February 9, 2021
All these problems have been caused by your brexit and by nothing else.
The rules now applied to UK food by the European Union are exactly the same as those applied to any other non-member country not in the Single Market and Customs Union.
This was explained during the campaigns and ever since by pro-European Union people.
You Leavers can fake shock if you like – it just makes you look even sillier.
February 9, 2021
How very loyal of you.
February 9, 2021
It can work both ways – we can buy our own goods and more food. Isolation from the evil empire is inevitable.
February 9, 2021
The Cabinet Office says that lorry traffic through our ports is now 98% of normal. That the “68% loss” claim was erroneous.
Wot say you ?
(The French kicked off lots of times when we were in the EU. Operation Stack springs to mind. )
February 9, 2021
Hang on – you told us fishing was such a small % of GDP that we could ignore any damage to jobs in the sector that staying in the EU would result in. So why are you so bothered about it now ?
February 9, 2021
That is not the problem. The deal struck still leaves the EU with unrestrictive access to the UK market which is not reciprocated. A straight forward WTO agreement that us leavers voted for would have created a level-playing field.
The only shock is still having a pro-EU HoC that fights against the people controlling their own destiny and prefers the unelected unaccountable EU Commission to rule the UK
February 9, 2021
MiC – did you not read John’s article “The Defra Secretary told us he had prior assurance from the EU confirming the legality of this trade post Brexit, but the EU have now changed their mind.”
John, Why wasn’t the ‘prior assurance from the EU’ in writing? This was poor care from the UK government. How long are you just going to keep on allowing free flow no change into the UK?
February 9, 2021
Well, is not the answer to the mollusc problem to stop the foreigner-owned water companies pumping sewage into the sea in the first place? Our shellfish deserve clean seawater and with many already planning UK staycations, so does the public.
February 9, 2021
And foreign Government owned at that
February 9, 2021
That is a lot of government intervention listed by Ms Prentis. What will be the impact of fraud and unintended consequences of such intervention?
We must do something – yes leave it to the market
February 9, 2021
One has to question the desirability of extending some fruit and veg growing sessions simply to provide consumers with fresh rather than what was traditional preserved, even more so if the govt is serious about UK ‘Net Zero’ (and using trade as a form of international aid for necessary imports), it’s not as if UK farmers and growers do not have other seasonal crops they could cultivate and UK consumers should be eating.
February 9, 2021
I would be interested to know who exactly is applying the rules on the transfer of goods from GB to Northern Ireland. Are there EU officials there to check things, or is it U.K. officials applying what they see as the rules?
If the latter, surely some advice on interpretation of the rules would prevent tractors with muddy wheels etc being stopped. Just tell them to wave through all reasonable shipments.
February 9, 2021
Sea food is grown up food. Not so much demand for it in the UK, I’m afraid.
February 9, 2021
The solution is we start boarding EU fishing vessels in UK waters, take plenty of time doing it, and impound and prosecute them for any minor transgressions of the rules that we find. Simple.
February 9, 2021
From my observation, UK Supermarkets will not supply UK sourced fish but prefer to import all their stocks. The big chains through aggressive pricing have destroyed the local fishmonger, the local guy was the main provider of locally sourced products.
How does that square with ‘net zero’ when we unnecessarily increase food miles?
As an extreme example (some named ed) fresh fish that’s actually thawed frozen fish from South Africa. A similar pattern exists for all the main supermarkets around Wokingham. Yet these same species exist in UK waters but bizarrely the UK fishermen are not permitted to fish for them but their EU ‘friends’ are!
The Brexit deal is the EU still has the baulk of UK fish for their fleets and to rub it in where the fish is caught by UK fishermen they are now facing barriers in exporting to the EU – win-win for Euroland. Even less gains for UK resources and industry – the EU is laughing at the UK. Fundamentally the problem is the UK Supermarkets will not supply UK fish so exports to our fishing fleets was their livelihood. Rock and a hard place for a UK industry.
And we haven’t even got to the neglect of the Financial and Service industries, from any arrangement. In the round the Brexit trading deal was that the UK got to keep all its free trade EU imports but through double talk and sleight of hand this wasn’t reciprocated in UK exports to the EU. The UK would have been far better (and still would) placed with an upfront WTO agreement at least we would have derived tax income to fund our own exports.
The EU punishment of the UK continues.
February 9, 2021
Fishing, EU 760 tonnes from UK territory, the UK just 90 tonnes. The EU remains in control of UK territory just as it does in NI. There was no Brexit, just punishment.
You will submit to our rule or we will keep punishing you – the unelected, unaccountable EU Commission still is the final voice in the UK. Any so called democratic freedoms for matters concerning how the UK works internally are not permitted.
February 9, 2021
It is tedious but I guess not really surprising that the EU have decided to wage a low-level trade war against the UK, despite there being an FTA. This episode is one example – the deliberate over-interpretation of rules so as to needle divided communities in Northern Ireland is another. and of course the attempted vaccine blockade and the nonsense anti-vaxx lies promulgated by the likes of M. Macron and Frau von der Leyen have been much the worse.
I assume the strategy is to try to move debate in the UK to saying maybe we should go back to EEA / EFTA, the ‘Norway’ model. I wouldn’t be surprised if Labour propose this at the next election. From there it would be a short step to re-joining the customs union, and then, well you may as well re-join.
If the Boris Johnson govt is going to expend its time in office with introducing anti-business, anti-investment taxes and layers of anti-business regulations such as those apparently under consideration by Mr Kwarteng, we will unfortunately have little or nothing to show in 3 years’ time for the economic benefits of Brexit, and rational voters will conclude it wasn’t worth it. Be warned Conservative MPs.
February 9, 2021
February 9, 2021
Once again the EU PROVE what great friends they are not, by changing the rules to hurt us.
WHY are we not evoking one of those mutual committees that was supposed to ensure fairness?
Oh, of course, They were only their for the EU to make sure the UK didn’t do anything the EU considered unfair.