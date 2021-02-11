Town Centres and Councils

Yesterday in a debate on the local government finance settlement for next year I raised some general issues about Councils and our Town Centres as well as local matters over the adequacy of grants and other central government assistance.
When we come out of this extended lockdown we will be able to judge the permanent damage done more easily. Some shops and service providers will decide they cannot continue in business, given the long period of closure and partial working and the impact that has had on cash flows and borrowings. Some successful businesses will decide that they can carry on in future with more of their offer coming from digital commerce and less needing physical premises in each town and Village Street. There will be pressure to lower shop rents, and to move more rents onto a turnover related basis. Government will remain under pressure to keep business rates low where they have been reduced, and to cut them where they have not.
Councils are part of this debate because many have come to be important players in their local shopping areas. All principal Councils are important regulators and planners of shopping areas, deciding on what landowners can and cannot do with their properties, defining the streetscape and controlling the transport policies. Many are also now landlords of shop properties themselves, needing to consider the impact of recent changes on their rental and tenancy prospects. Many employ Town managers, help control shopping centres, run public sector facilities and determine the car parking and access strategies. They therefore need to both decide how much of these various involvements they want, and what they are trying to do with their interests in these matters.
I urged them to wish for one thing – a strong commercially led recovery, helping shops and businesses rebuild their trade and earn the means to pay the rents again as soon as possible. The High Street has a high job content in what it does, adds to the variety of life by creating a social focus, and a backdrop for cultural, sporting and civic events. It represents much of what we have missed during lockdown. Forlorn High Streets stand largely empty, each closed shop a reminder of the economic damage to tenant and landlord alike of forced closures.
A good Council will make access and parking easier to rebuild trade. It will be flexible over planning permissions for changes of use and adaptation of buildings. Where it is an owner it will be realistic over future rents and uses itself. It seems likely there will need to be closures of a good many shops, as we have too many for likely future levels of physical shopping. That means we need imagination by developers and good will from Councils to convert or rebuild retail estate as homes, places for entertainment or other workplaces as soon as possible.
The council’s, upon realising that they have lost much revenue, will seek to find alternative means to raise money. They will not look to cut either staff numbers, benefits or salaries. There will also be increased pressure to further reduce what services they offer. For the Public Sector this has been a very good lockdown.
On the other hand, the Private Sector will have to pick up the pieces and look to save costs. There will be redundancies, wage and bonus freezes and a reduction in benefits.
Those that have lost their jobs, business and homes will have to compete with all those non-UK citizens plus those from Hong Kong who wish to settle here. Funny how our government can find accomodation for those who have entered this country illegally but cannot look after its own homeless sleeping rough within sigh of the Palace of Westminster.
“They will not look to cut either staff numbers, benefits or salaries.” Quite right but you perhaps forgot to mention their pension funds? Many years ago my District Council transferred £10m from its reserve account into the County Council pension pot, as there was at the time an apparently urgent need to top the latter up. No voter had any say in the matter and despite the public clamour it went through, courtesy of the Council tax payers.
At least 20% of council tax goes to pay pensions. Councils are over staffed, too bureaucratic, love nonsense political correctness , and nowadays bow down before the altar of wokeism.
Serious cost cutting and streamlining is long overdue, ignoring the howls of indignation from far left unions and their activists.
If the council was a private company it would happen, but of course nothing will happen because it’s the bottomless pit of the tax payer which supports them.
Mark B
As was and will always be.
Until there’s seismic changes in public and civil services it will never change.
One easy way is to drag them kicking and screaming into the real world is by putting them on Performance Related Contracts. Too much is given out on social needs and the people who are actually paying in to the system get three fifths of naff all. When are we ever asked about what our expectations are. Too much is abdicated to the authorities , so the more they give the more they want and get. The waste is incredible and never addressed.
Correct Mark and if the reports of Rishi’s future pension raids are true (and who can believe anything in our ‘unnamed source’ news right now) then the public sector workers never pay in the full increased pension premiums that the private sector has to make up themselves, especially in the Councils they are paid in by all the ratepayers compulsorily or you risk court. When the Councils screw up investments (i.e. in Iceland) it isn’t the staff that lose out or the managers of the schemes it is the general public that pays rates.
We have had 1,000’s of new homes built in our town in the last year, all paying at least £1,286 per annum (A) the average £1929 (D) it just goes in the black hole no improvements, in fact services are getting worse even those that should be deliverable.
Yes Mark. And a lot of those sleeping rough are our service people who have given all to our country and are now mentally unstable which then forces them into isolation. I find it so disgusting that they are considered disposable by our governments, The 0.07% GDP should be being spent on them , NOT foreign aid.
They faced horror for us, now support them.
There is no doubt that councils are over-staffed, bureaucratic and left-wing, BUT a major problem is the politically correct obligations placed on them by central government. Councils are obliged, for instance, to provide housing for asylum-seekers (and education for their children), despite the fact that these are ALL BOGUS (as he UK is not their nearest safe country). If the government instantly deported all these bogus and criminal immigrants, without any right of appeal, then councils wouldn’t be under so much pressure. But that would require a government willing to stand up to the left-wing media, something which Boris is NOT prepared to do.
Such levels of social and economic destruction absolutely unnecessary, sinister and maliciously driven by a highly political and highly centralised State that’s reconfiguring our landscape to promote and protect its own position and interest without due consideration for those who exist outside of its remit
Maliciously destroying the local economy simply to insulate the bottomless pit of waste that is Labour’s unionised NHS is disturbing enough but to target the education of children and the lives of parents to satisfy the autocratic demands of destructive and selfish teaching unions is the height of institutional capture and represents one of the most potent dangers of Britain’s once vibrant democratic politics
I have watched the demise of the Tory party and how it’s morphed from a vessel of moral improvement into nothing more than a vehicle of political ambition and how the activist left have taken hold of both parties both without and within to the detriment of this nation and those who have to live here
There are those who understand that what we are seeing today is politically driven not driven by clinical and human considerations and for the Tory party to be part of that process is utterly repugnant
+1
(We saw a handful of Conservative MPs who left cabinet positions or the party because they didn’t agree with Brexit, whatever one thinks of their position they acted on principle. To my knowledge we see zero cabinet members or MPs leave in protest at the tyrannical dictatorship, we see zero attempt to end the dictatorship of Johnson. This is not the “demise” of the Tory party, it has been the end of democracy, the end of human rights and the end of free & rational thought. Propaganda, enforced poverty and hysterics rather than evidence and rational thought has already brought at least 75% of the country under control, the game of giving and taking freedom and income will bring more under control).
What worries me ( probably a proscribed view) is that every destruction, no travel, no education, no small businesses etc etc seems to fit in with a well known agenda.
I wish someone could reassure me.
I am scared.
Everhopeful, Please don’t lose hope, this can’t go on for much longer. People are starting to ask more questions. Soon MPs like John are going to start demanding answers and the research from these scientists.
Over the past 20 years the whole of our once bustling High Street has been converted into “homes”.
All that remain are a couple of convenience stores ( one with a PO counter). The beautiful Post Office has been demolished and dreadful flats built on the site.
Here the Reset is done and dusted.
And very unpleasant, ugly and inutile it is too.
Councils only seem to be interested in collecting rates, parking charges, parking fines, blocking the roads (with bus and bike lanes and ever red traffic lights and fining motorists should they put a wheel into a bus lane. Even mugging delivery drivers as they are delivering o shops. All those gold plated pensions and over paid senior staff to pay. Rather like most of central government in fact.
Our town centres have been decimated by Sales People and Accountants (with short-term profit goals) and by uncultured and non-business-minded people in local council.
It would require billions to restore and create a sense of charm in these places again (and organised by a central, not a local, body, with the skills, education and so on to make it work) . So often people shop, in particular women, as a way to relax and unwind. You simply cannot do that in places with tacky shop signage, ugly buildings, noise, and intimidating-looking people with tattoos gawking at you. And shoppers now have far higher expectations than they did 30 or 40 years ago since they now have more money, better education, more widely travelled.
Many of the things we’d like local council to do they can’t, because they have to pour all resources into their statutory duty of adult services. All discretional spending has to go.
Make all council spending discretional, and let them answer to their electorate.
Dave, what % of all the resources go into ‘adult services’?
ATracey, if you look at your council budget you will see a large proportion. However, councils were given the right to charge additional amounts for,adult social care in Council tax bills by Fake Tory govt.
The Fake Tory govt has consistently failed to make sure councils are efficient, spend the money as it should etc. Fake Tory govt keeps giving councils millions and billions extra without any proof the money is spent for the purposmintended or that it gets value for money, moreover public gets value for money.
For the Wokingham district, in 2019, £47m out of £128m. (wokingham.gov.uk)
I now do not believe we are ever going to come out of this incarceration.
The future is starvation, hypothermia and too much ( enforced ) medication.
We have to accept that most high streets as we knew them are dead. Yes there are a handful of interesting, different or quirky ones which will do well. But mostly we need high streets which focus on people – and not on stuff. Stuff is cheaper online. (Though, obviously, thanks to Brexit lots of stuff is pointlessly more expensive anyway).
So high streets need to be about bringing people together and providing services which you can’t get online. Cafes, bars, play areas for kids, hair dressers, dry cleaners, medical services. Lots of shops need converting into accommodation. Parking needs to be made easier. So do facilities for cyclists and so on.
There is no doubt that the Tory COVID catastrophe will devastate our high streets. Crucially, we should not allow the people who have destroyed our country any role in rebuilding it.
No doubt any empty properties will be taken over by Turkish barbers, Vietnamese nail bars and Polish shops.
It’s amazing how many of these establishments every high street need.p
Yes a good post. What we don’t need is punitive taxes which will only be passed on to us anyway on the On Line companies that have served us so well during the pandemic in the futile attempt to restore high streets to what they once were. Clunky bureaucratic councils bereft of ideas give me little hope.
And what they were was narrow choice, expensive and often extremely heavy/difficult to carry. I now have vast choice, consumer tested, transparently priced delivered to my door the next day. Equally they were already declining with a plethora of charity shops filling the gaps.
As with the NHS where you allow the politics to prevent what needs to happen, I suspect the same will happen with the High Street but it mustn’t.
Bit premature John – Hancock says restrictions will continune because there are “new variants”. So that means forever. Expecting local councils to do anything useful in this area is naive – they are the politcians who weren’t good enough to rise to the national level and we’ve seen how useless they are at that level.
My local counicil (Labour) have just implemented rent increases for their teneants but have blamed this on the government for “allowing” them to do so.
Roy,
Why have the vaccines if the Govt is not confident they will work on mutations, all viruses mutate. As 99.6% of the population will not become seriously ill or die are the possible side effects from vaccines worth the risk? The Govt. Has not been truthful, provided accurate statistics, flip flopped every couple of days, sometimes within a day. Does not bode well for to instill public trust. Considerations everyone needs to balance in their mind.
Van Tam and co could not even be consistent with wearing face masks! I certainly would not trust his, Valance or Whitty’s advice for anything.
No mention of council salaries, pensions and waste. Does the mayor of Wokingham TOWN Council still have a mayor’s car to transport him or her – wearing their silly chain around their neck – to generally pointless civic functions?
Do perfectly good office carpets still get replaced because ‘we have to spend the building budget by April or the budget will be cut next year’.
Councils have now become a the second arm of Government with the majority of their task it would seem is to collect as much money as possible from as many areas as possible and redistribute it.
Gone are the days of managing a flexible workforce, to keep roads and paths clean and clear, to clean the drains and ditches, to maintain parks, trees, hedges, street lights and council buildings, now its all about increasing car parking fees, yellow lines, Council tax, collecting a whole range of fines, and dishing out benefits.
As for parking and town centres you can forget about that.
It used to be possible to park for free fairly close to Kingston and walk in along the riverside. At weekends the Surrey Council offices had parking spaces the public could use. That’s all gone now and it’s not coming back. Instead there are new traffic schemes that trap unwitting motorists and drive up revenue from fines.
Sutton’s free parking has also disappeared though there is some respite at weekends.
The result is people will drive to malls will free parking or if they have to pay they will head into central London for the fancier shops and more options.
Congratulations to Amsterdam. A huge beneficiary of Brexit. A bigger volume of European share are now traded there than in London. It took less than 6 weeks.
This Brexit thing is great. (For the EU).
Well thats one fairy tale, now go and read Andy Pandy as its your level of intelligence
Hmmm – I read this morning that according to the Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence, nearly 700,000 foreign-born residents have left London recently, but on the other hand, nearly 5 MILLION EU citizens have applied for British residency.
How would you interpret that?
We’ve left the EU – get used to us Brits being able to our own thing again. Its called National Sovereignty – the way the RoTW works.
If Brexit is so good for the EU why have over 4 Million EU citizens elected to stay here rather than go back to the home country?
Please, put this in perspective, you are right but the trading in EU shares represents less than 10% (comparing Dec’20 to Jan’21 numbers would show a daily loss of £5bn out of £60bn, not negligible, relatively bad for the LSE, but not the end of the world).
Strange times indeed for questioning the very building blocks of our lives as we have come to feel like foreigners in our own country aided by the daily BBC and MSM. All simple things folks take for granted esp the High Street just to go and see things in shop windows and stores are disappointing aided by local councils out of touch even before the pandemic staffed by bureaucrats with poor knowledge of commercial life and experience sadly.
Linked to yesterday’s topic Alistair Heath tells it as it should be from its inception, actually it was a Tory whose white Paper in 1944 was the real creator highjacked by Labour and that is how it has remained.
The reason for the Tories total inaction, cowardice obvious to everyone and runs through the party like a stick of rock.
Your government has devastated the economy. Any recovery will take a long time and with the likely stupid and counterproductive policies that will undoubtedly be put in place we may well not see a recovery in our lifetime. If you really want a recovery the very best thing to do is remove rules wholesale and shut down whole swathes of government. Then and only then the productive people in our society can start to repair the carnage caused by the political class.
Jeremy Farrar. His history and current associations with the World Bank and the WHO trigger my suspicions of the true nature of the political and psychological process that is ‘Lockdown’. We are being exposed to experimentation
The voter delivered you into Parliament and you treat us with psychological abuse, contempt and deliberate emotional barbarity the like we have not seen since 1914
The local council is as distant from the small businesses in their area as government is from its voters
Local councils don’t see small business as local employers, local community activists or local charity donators – they’re only seen as a source of revenue. I bet every council is currently examining ways of increasing business rates, local environmental tax and employing more traffic wardens
The answer is to subsidy and fund small business and off set taxes directly for 12 months
Add to this baleful scene the demise of the pub – driven by regulation – once the social centre for many communities and the planned demise of the privately owned vehicle (few will be able to afford BEVs) then the destruction of the town centre as we once knew it will be complete. The community where I live has morphed from parish council to town council. Its population growth hitherto has been driven by commuters but that driver of change looks dead in the water now. The council is conducting a public consultation and rethink of priorities for the future; this is a good initiative. But the problems to be solved are obvious in the high street – an over abundance of estate agents and coffee shops and too many empty premises. I await the results of their consultation with interest.
A number of Councils have used ratepayers monies on either foolish investment which have failed or on
investments which should be sold.
Luton Council owns Luton Airport which they should sell.
Be careful what you wish for. Our council sold our thriving airport to a private company who closed it down and sold the land off for development. This lead to the loss of a great local asset and more unwanted houses. Of course, our politicians don’t want us to leave our homes to travel anywhere so it plays right into their hands.
councils should stop being allowed to sack an employee because they are poor at their job and then remploying them in a made up position again even when they have had a big pay off and their pensions paid early. Jobs for the boys has got to stop.
You have no authority, Sir John.
Read the standing orders. READ THEM AND UNDERSTAND THEM !
UK local government is a joke compared to its French or German equivalents; particularly the English variety. Local government total resources have flatlined at a nominal £162 billion a year since the 2010 General Election, while Central government total resources have risen from £503 to 720 billion.
English local councils are basically field operating units for Whitehall with antiquated “penny packet” financing and very little discretionary spending ability. Local council elections can change little in this set-up and really are a waste of time and money. But, they can be nice little pension boosters for the over 65 with a lot of spare time to fill.
Wouldn’t it all be nice? Will it happen? Of course it won’t. The gutless Tories dare not do anything, in fact they don’t even understand the need.
And OT. Saw ‘Boris’ answer a vital question about the threats NI is under from the EU and what he signed through. He seem bored and irritated and went into the standard insincere promise to do something to restore sovereignty – but he will dodge anything decisive of course. What he agreed to is traitorous. But that’s what Tories are for isn’t it.
I wonder what affect Car Parking charges have on High Street shoppers. Out-of-town business parks provide parking for free. Perhaps a system of control barriers could be utilised to enable free parking for say, two hours, to attract more shoppers with a charge only levied when there is an over-stay. I know certain supermarkets have this system in place so it must work for them – why not the high street?
Business rates must be a heavy burden as they do not take into consideration the actual turnover of the shop nor whether they can afford it. Government should now provide a furlough on Business Rates to get the High Streets and the country moving again and when appropriate, initiate a new Business Rate scheme that focuses on turnover and not square footage, if that is still the case.
If the Government had any intention of helping the High Street it would abolish the Sunday Trading laws but most MPs can’t be bothered fighting the religious lobby who represent the minority but have a huge influence on all of us.
For many years I have preferred to shop online rather than go to an actual shop. Why? For many reasons:
1. Lack of free parking. There needs to be ample free parking, at the very least for the first, say, 2 hours.
2. Lack of choice and value. Councils should encourage a variety of stores, cafes, pubs and restaurants, both in terms of selection but also price. There should always be low-cost stores (eg. Poundland/Primark/Aldi/etc) on every high street.
3. Lack of seating. We need lots of benches for the pubblic to sit, relax and chat to one another on.
4. Lack of free toilets. If the council can’t provide their own then make it a legal obligatin for all pubs, restaurants and shops over a certain size to offer free toilets to anyone (not just their customers).
5. Lack of visual beauty. Where are the flower beds, the statues, the fountains, the clean streets, etc?