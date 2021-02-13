The Health White Paper

This week the government published “Working together to improve health and social care”, a White Paper sketching proposals for reorganisation of the NHS and the wider care sector.
It set out three aims.
1, Better health and wellbeing for all
2. Better quality health service for all individuals
3. A sustainable use of NHS resources.
I have no problems with these very general aims. 2 and 3 should be the main drivers of NHS care, whilst 1 of course will entail individuals and the private sector to continue to apply our energies to the task which is so wide ranging.
The main reorganisation entails creating two new bodies in each local government area. The first will be an Integrated Care System ( ICS ) NHS body to control, procure and direct local NHS services and to supervise capital budgets of the local NHS Trusts. The second will be an Integrated Care System Partnership to work with local government and presumably with private sector care providers to ensure good services and relevant procurement.
The White Paper envisages removing some of the competition provisions in current health regulations, to take away powers to control trust mergers, and to limit competitive tendering. They wish to go over to a more collaborative model. NHS England will be merged with Monitor and the NHS Trust Development Authority. The Clinical Commissioning groups are absorbed by the new ICS bodies.
I need to know more about how joint working will take place between Councils and the NHS under these arrangements. I also want more detail over what additional powers the NHS will have over private sector care providers, and how if at all the relationship between care homes and the NHS will alter.
As I consider my response more fully I would be interested in any comments.
February 13, 2021
Aims 1 & 2: statements of the b***ding obvious.
Aim 3: Yes, we all know that ‘sustainable’ is the signalling word ‘de nos jours’ to show how selfless and thoughtful an organisation is.
My suggestion is that the overarching need is to first come to a decision about what the NHS should be doing and what it should NOT be doing, then work out how much it would all cost, then decide what the State can afford. All that requires some very hard thinking on the part of Health experts, economists and politicians – and, dare I say it, on the part of the general public.
February 13, 2021
The overarching consideration for the Tories will be to pretend that the other hundreds of countries of the world do not exist, and that they therefore have nothing whatsoever to learn from those who do health for their people very well.
The BBC will maintain that pretence too, as ever, as it does over occupational pensions, education, and rail.
February 13, 2021
Good morning.
It is a matter of interpretation. For example :
1. I interpret this as a means to interfere more in our lives. That is, what we eat and what we do. If we do not live our lives according to State personal health rules, then we may have access denied to us ? (see point 3.)
2. This is relative and cannot be judged on its own. Who decides what constitutes as ‘better’ and ‘quality’ ? Well the people responsible for the same. Hardly comforting that, is it ?
3. Rationing. (see item 1.)
What concerns me is that the State now has taken control of private business. ie A supposedly ‘Conservative’ government has just nationalised the care industry. That means the government / taxpayer will have to pay and, where service is poor, no one will have much of a choice.
So we are to be owned by the State from the cradle to the grave. Throughout our lives the State will be able to control, coerce and indoctrinate us. No wonder people have been so compliant over the recent non-pandemic.
February 13, 2021
Can we not insist that as part of a visitors visa that individuals have health insurance.
February 13, 2021
Can we also insist anyone who is reckless with their health has health insurance?
February 13, 2021
‘Visitors’ – as you call them – already pay for health care here.
February 13, 2021
Sounds like another top down NHS reorganisation disaster in the making. What is needed is more power and choice for paying “customers” of the NHS & healthcare in general. Healthcare that responds to patients not politicians and bureaucrats. Start by cutting taxes and charging for it for all who can afford to pay. Encourage real competition in healthcare, encourage people to go privately with tax breaks to “protect the NHS” and company schemes and thus shorten the appalling waiting lists. Getting more money overall into healthcare.
Hancock want an NHS responsible to ministers (with perhaps a PPE degree miles from the coal face who know almost nothing), who are responsible to parliament and every five year are elected by voters. A level of control by voters that is totally worthless. Turning the NHS into a political disaster. Was it Ed Miliband who said we are going to weaponise the NHS?
With Tesco or Amazon millions of people vote everyday with what they choose to buy or not to buy. That is what is needed with healthcare too. Freedom and choice as to how you spend your own money on what you want and need. Not the government deciding for you and getting it wrong. With a safely net just for the few who really cannot afford to pay.
With the NHS you get a huge tax bill, they waste over half of it in admin and then you get a huge waiting list, non treatment, the wrong treatments or a hospital acquired Covid infection.
February 13, 2021
8000 lives could have been saved had the NHS been better at stopping Covid spread in hospitals – analysis published by SAGE today.
Probably far more than that if you include all those infected when they dumped infected people (often untested) into nursing home or sent back home after they we infected to infect others. As they did with one of my relatives.
February 13, 2021
Indeed. With ageing populations and increasingly sophisticated so expensive interventions a universal free service is not sustainable yet political heads in the sand driven by Labour make necessary changes impossible so we will get rationing.
Like public sector pensions unfunded yet kicked down the road. No one has the balls to say it as it us and deal with it.
February 13, 2021
Hancock/JCVI are so inept that they are currently causing perhaps hundreds of unnecessary deaths by not prioritising men in the vaccination order (by using age adjustment to reflect their much higher Covid risk). They have been told but do not even bother to reply.
I see that the BBC “thinkers” and Julia Guillard types have even decided Covid discriminates against women. This when it kills or severely affects nearly twice as many men as women. Well I suppose is does Julia but mainly by killing more of their male partners, fathers or grandfathers.
February 13, 2021
At the moment it is quango speak, meaningless, the devil will be in the detail, so lets have the detail. Then like you perhaps some of us can comment constructively.
February 13, 2021
We need GPS….ENOUGH GPS. Who work proper hours.
And accessible, local hospitals.
Stop selling off NHS ( ie the public’s) resources.
Those proposals are just too vague.
How are they going to provide “better health and well-being”?
Lock us in our houses, deny us medical/dental care and test and jab us ( with an experimental substance)on a weekly basis?
Personally I have had more than enough of this b*********** government’s attempts to “help”me!
As providers of healthcare they make extremely good undertakers.
February 13, 2021
My immediate reaction is that the proposal appears to be that the solution to a failure of NHS bureaucracy is to introduce yet more NHS bureaucracy.
However, playing the game;
Item 1 should read “1, Better health and wellbeing for UK citizens”
Item 2 should read “2. Better quality health service for UK citizens”
February 13, 2021
No one will ever disagree with your version of what the NHS needs to do.
The problem is you do not suggest HOW to make these factors better. And that is the problem, socialist will say spend more, that’s easy, doing it better is more difficult.
I do agree with earlier comments that suggest those who can afford to pay should pay at least some part of their care costs, and that the key is that our health system should move more towards a mixed private and public health service. The Australian and German Health care systems provides magnificent health services by this form of cover. AND all UK visitors should have health insurance to land here.
February 13, 2021
‘… removing some of the competition provisions in current health regulations … and to limit competitive tendering.’ This bit of the plan is just anti-Conservatism. The NHS needs pressure to become more efficient.
February 13, 2021
Lord Falconer apologises for calling Covid a ‘gift’ for lawyers – always dangerous to tell the truth mate – as James Damore found out at Google!
February 13, 2021
Sir John, I would observe that it seems unlikely that adding further layers of management and administration external to the NHS, which already has extraordinary numbers of managers and administrators within the system, will be overall beneficial. There is also the fact that we have the lowest number of beds per 1000 of the population of any other civilised country, hence the annual winter queues of people waiting to be seen, so would the proposed changes actually rectify that deficit?
February 13, 2021
Another distraction. No such discussions should happen whilst the dictators are in place, they need to be removed. One fear is that the extreme central power will mandate annual (or more frequent if big pharm want) experimental treatments to access any health or social care, or of course to work or to travel. A reinforcing feedback of an increasing reliance on narrowly selective treatments that has been opportunistically accelerated these past months is high risk and high control. Hypnotised by propaganda, we have sat by watching the destruction of human rights and liberty.
February 13, 2021
Two new bodies in each government area. Why does government always need new bodies, but never does away with previous- and I’ve no doubt they’ll just move on the previous inefficient staff to the new body? So that idea won’t work.
All seems very top down and very controlling.
It would be far better run by medics with admin staff to support. Those three points sound more of the same.
February 13, 2021
We need more competition and choice, not less. We need to learn from other countries. We need better outcomes for patients and for staff, for whom the NHS is a monopoly employer, with all that entails. And we need to avoid the state taking complete control of care provision.
All in all the proposed reforms look like a big step in the wrong direction.
February 13, 2021
Slightly off the main topic, but relevant to the NHS. My wife had a cancer operation last week. Today blood was pumping out of her mouth. I phoned 111 who were very helpful and called an ambualnce and said to call 999 direct if any worsening. Ambulance turned up promptly and wife taken to Wexham hospital (not via M4 as shut for “improvements”). All actually very efficient EXCEPT the 111 number goes through about 10 recorded messages about Covid asking for a response or press ‘2’ to speak to someone. Probably at least three minutes wasted. I can understand 1 or maybe 2 Covid messages, but this lot with no number to press if non covid??
February 13, 2021
The white paper is short on detail but high in rhetoric.
How do they plan to achieve the aims they set out, which sound like good ideas?
February 13, 2021
This latest reorganization is probably aimed at addressing the grotesque failures that saw pandemic planning and anticipation so inadequate. Whether so or not, the previous reorganization will have contained the seeds of its own deficiencies and so to correct those this one should certainly be permitted as should be one after.
But why is NHS administration always so endlessly complex? If it were run by a commercial firm, it must be doubted that it would exhibit the byzantine characteristics in which the NHS perpetually wallows.
February 13, 2021
For moderation brevity, and needless repetition, I refer to my comments and points of debate made within the recent “Reform of the NHS” article published by our host on the 10th Feb.
February 13, 2021
Don’t bother asking us, our views aren’t taken into account. Indeed I would warn people here if you speak out you will be told ‘it’s be hope’s you don’t need us’. I’ve been through this once with the 2004 Doctors contract you take a pounding if you dare speak out.
Ask the Unions what they’re prepared to offer, grovel, applaud, beg the doctors, offer up a lot more money.
February 13, 2021
Sir John, “two new bodies in each local government area” is at least one new body too much in each area. The two will vie with each other. We need less administration not more, fewer liason committees etc., not more. State benefits are a safety net; people are encouraged to make their own way without dependence upon the state. Why should health care be different? Do we really want socialist model health care?
February 13, 2021
As my previous posts on this subject never get past the moderator, god loves a trier so what the heck
If one thing that is well proven is that 80% of your workload comes from 20% of patients. So any new plan has to address the 20% to make a real impact on costs and savings.
Free to all is no longer tenable so that said the whole doctor relationship has to be refigured. The GP service is a part of a 24/7 operation but only open on average 9 hours 5 days a week. Surgeries operating on 8 hour shift patterns could be beneficial to younger doctors with families to be able to do split shifts more suitable to family commitments.
Every surgery should have a triage system so every patient has blood pressure, weight, questions on diet, smoking, drugs and alcohol intake etc. Over a period of time it will become very apparent if the patient is helping themselves. There must be a situation where if the symptoms are due to lack of care by the patient the doctor must be able to refuse to see the patient on the premise that unless they sign to help clinics nothing further can be done.
Doctors should not be paid for the number of patients they have on their books but for the actual work they do. Regular performance reviews and their vision on introducing changes into the practice. In industry it is called continual improvement.
Introduction of a different way of utilizing the GP system would impact on the work load to A & E. It will give GPs more scope to improve their services and achieve better performance and job satisfaction and encourage those who have left the profession to consider returning thereby cutting out the waste of fully trained doctors talking with their feet.
February 13, 2021
What more management? How about more doctors and nurses and allow the to run the hospitals and wards? Layer after layer of pointless bureaucracy which gets us nowhere.
February 13, 2021
“I know, let’s reorganise the health service service. In the middle of a pandemic!” Said nobody sensible, ever.
February 13, 2021
Sir John,
We need proper aims and objectives to consider!
They must not include the word BETTER as that is unquantifiable and personally subjective and at the worst meaningless.
My first objective would be to slash The numbers of non medical pen pusher in the organisation and develop remaining objectives from there.
February 13, 2021
So “ The White Paper envisages removing some of the competition provisions in current health regulations, ………and to limit competitive tendering. ”
You don’t have to be a genius to realise what the result of this will be. The only thing that protects me as a consumer of goods and services is competition. We need more competition not less. I’m not criticising the people who work in the NHS. I believe that by and large they are doing their best. It’s the system that needs root and branch reform. When the health care statistics for the likes of cancer care and other outcomes are looked at in the cold light of day it is clear that the health care systems in many other countries are ahead of us. Is there anyone who thinks the public sector would be able to run supermarkets better than Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose etc?