It was good to hear the Secretary of State for Health on Friday say a bit more about treatments, and express some optimism that this year should see approval for treatments for CV 19 which make it much less likely someone will die or have a bad version of the disease. The UK is currently conducting 96 trials of drugs and 9 trials of other vaccines. Worldwide there are reported trials of 700 drugs that may help with treating CV 19, with a total of 2607 clinical trials running for the drugs and vaccines. The USA alone is currently organising 555 clinical trials for CV 19 treatments and vaccines.
I have been long advocating the UK puts resource into these important efforts. Without medical training, I do not know which if any of these possible treatments can do good. It must be worth trialling them to find out.
So far the UK has approved dexamethasone, remdesivir and tocilizumab as options for doctors to prescribe where they think they are appropriate. There are a number of other treatments used elsewhere, and we await progress with further trials here for those. There have been strong arguments over Vitamin D, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in particular, with disagreements about the conditions for some past trials and strong views of whether these might be effective or not. All possible medical options should be fairly and promptly assessed. I hope the government’s new enthusiasm to share some more information and to express some optimism is a good sign that the medics do now feel treatments from adapted existing drugs and from new drugs can make an important contribution to lessening the suffering from this disease. I will follow up with some more questions to the government.
66 Comments
February 14, 2021
Good morning.
We seem to have more treatments for CV19 than the common cold
So ! Can we come out now ??
/sarc
Please forgive, but I have been meaning to post this for a while. 🙂
Enjoy the rest of your weekend 🙂
February 14, 2021
There is one little problem
In making “smile”! an ask
For nobody can see it
Behind a soggy mask!!
February 14, 2021
Spike Milligan: “I started smiling too.”
The ‘mask mandates’ have effectively abolished smiling.
You need to be careful, Mark B. Such a poem is contrary to government approved ‘TrueSpeak’ and as such you may get a visit from the Thought Police ( AKA the police – That’s modern day Britain for you ).
February 14, 2021
Love the poem.It’s just what the world needs now.
February 14, 2021
I too am happy that all this trialing is taking place, but cannot comment on the wisdom of any part of it.
How about discussing a roadmap to economic recovery. Alternatively the usefulness of Covid passports post a second injection. The morality of housing illegal immigrants in better accommodation than citizens returning to the UK from countries designated Covid rife , and giving them Covid jabs ahead of UK citizens who can only visit the supermarket and local tip. The government recently admitted to 1.3 million illegal immigrants roaming free in the UK, a likely gross underestimate. What are the UKs plans for their removal post Covid.
All the above mentioned because they are all subjects the electorate have informed opinions about.
February 14, 2021
Answer there will be none.
This so called Tory government agrees with mass immigration as they are in thrall to big businesses.
The Irish border won’t get fixed, neither will the shellfish problem.
All these things are designed to demonstrate how good the EU is and how the great and good think we made a mistake in leaving.
February 14, 2021
Yes, there are treatments, but let’s remember that even the best are only saving a minority of lives amongst the very ill.
Prevention – vaccination – is FAR better than treatment.
And remember too, that unless true herd immunity is achieved in this way, then the virus will survive, mutate, impose recurrent threats, and place never-ending demands on health provision.
Vaccinate.
Eradicate.
February 14, 2021
Indeed progress on effective treatments and potential preventions such as Vitamin D has been far too slow in the UK with nearly all the emphasis being put on vaccines.
Today the Government claim to have achieved vaccination of JCVI’s first four groups including all those over 70 or group 4. This group logically should have been men over 67.5 and women over 72.5. Doing this would have made the protection about far more effective in saving lives. The next JCVI group 5 is those over 65. This should clearly be Men over 62.5 and Women over 67.5. A sixty year man having about the same Covid risk as a 65 year old woman and so on. This would be about 17% more effective for a given number of vaccines as the JCVI over 65 plan.
So why are JCVI/Hancock/Zahawi choosing a system that will certainly kill very many more people (and put perhaps thousands more in NHS hospitals and make even more suffer a nasty illness), it uses vaccines circa 17% less efficiently and one that discriminates very heavily against men? Can they explain please, they have been told but reply came there none? Are these people really too dim to follow this simple logic and basic maths? It is a mistake that will almost certainly kill far more than sadly died at Grenville after all. An error even worse than the one made by the senior fire officers.
February 14, 2021
Giving vaccines to people who have certainly had Covid is also surely a waste of vaccines when in short supply.
February 14, 2021
It has been recommended for decades that those who live in the further reaches of the Northern Hemisphere, especially the elderly, should take Vit D supplements. Unfortunately, living in hotter and sunnier climates does not appear to have lessened the infection levels of Covid-19, such as Spain, Italy, South America and South Africa. A daily zinc supplement tablet can help the body strengthen its anti-viral resistance.
ps. JR’s Diary appears to be turning once again into Lifelogic’s Diary – and the obsessive rants about male/female vaccine allocation are now more than tedious.
February 14, 2021
@ re the ps. – it is necessary, is it not, so Lifelogic is ready to continue here if Sir John eventually retires?
February 14, 2021
An interesting take on QALY (quality-adjusted life year), VPF (value of prevented fatality), their UK accepted £ values, the (smaller) NIHCE values plus some economists’, epidemiologists’ and lockdown sceptics’ arguments appears today in the Observer (Laura Spinney, Has Covid changed the price of a life?).
February 14, 2021
An interesting take on QALY (quality-adjusted life year), VPF (value of prevented fatality), their UK accepted £ values, the (smaller) NIHCE values plus some economists’, epidemiologists’ and lockdown sceptics’ arguments appears today in the Observer (Laura Spinney, Has Covid
February 14, 2021
“The economy won’t spring back until we get serious about tax cuts and deregulation” Dan Hannan today.
But it is far worse even than this. The Government are actually very serious about further tax increases, pushing ever more red tape and even loading expensive, unreliable energy and net zero CO2 lunacy on top of this.
February 14, 2021
I think you mean Unelected Bureaucrat Lord Hannan. Nobody voted for him and we can’t get rid of him. At least, not until the public inquiry.
February 14, 2021
No, neither cold we get rid of the anti Brexit Lords who helped slow things down in the hope of thwarting democracy.
Public Inquiry – don’t you mean show trial in your peculiar world?
February 14, 2021
@Andy; Or the abolition of the appointed Lords, I never though I would need to suggest such a radical change…
February 14, 2021
That reminds me of the EU Commission, elected by the people?- nah! why bother with stuff like that, just ask Merkel who she wants in the dictatorship.
February 14, 2021
Even talk now of Zero Covid before we end the lockdown. As insane as May and Boris’s net zero carbon by year X (actually a war on CO2 plant food) lunacy. Government policy now seems to be to destroy the economy from as many directions as possible!
February 14, 2021
@LL; So you think it must have been madness to think “zero-polio” …and to think, you like to think of yourself as a scientist…
Nor does “Zero-Covid” mean destroying the economy -well no more than happens when there is a tectonic shift in the sorts of business, and how such business is done, the Covid pandemic of 2020 is to the office and boartdroom what robotics was to the shop-floor in the early 1980s.
February 14, 2021
I’m sure that’s not the intention but it’s certainly the effect.
February 14, 2021
Deregulation?
In a country which allowed building standards to degenerate to the point of the Grenfell Tower outrage, and where countless others live in similar death traps?
The Government is backing councils which refuse FoI requests from people worried about their homes too – as you’d expect.
There has not been a SINGLE prosecution for the hundreds of cases of watercourse pollution caused by farmers and by privatised water and sewerage companies either. So even if there are rules they are not enforced.
If this inaction is not criminal, then the law must be changed to make it so.
Hannan is clearly something which speaks for itself.
February 14, 2021
I had the vaccination yesterday at 12.00. By 10.00 last night I went to bed with flu symptoms. Shivering, headache and aching limbs. And I could hear my heartbeat which seemed raised. This was the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Might, of course, be coincidence but I haven’t been out since an operation two weeks ago. I wish I had put it off, now.
February 14, 2021
If you’re over 60, Mike Wilson, you’re part of the first trial group of this vaccine. Astra Zeneca didn’t include anyone of that age group in their trials. You might want to contact Yellow Card so that the manufacturers can use your experience to improve future performance. You’d be performing a valuable service that way. The usual procedure is to trial vaccines on animal subjects first, but people like you are kindly helping to skip that part. We must owe you our thanks.
February 14, 2021
Glad to be of service. I’m 68.
February 14, 2021
Glad you were allowed to point that out!
February 14, 2021
Hope you get better. F.w.W had the Pfizer, no reactions at all except a slightly sore arm.
February 14, 2021
How are you today Mike?
Wish you well
February 14, 2021
Had an unpleasant night. Shivering and thirsty. Lot better this morning. A mild headache is the only symptom now. Cheers.
February 14, 2021
The symptoms you describe are much preferable to the worst of the actual disease. It shows your body is responding to the vaccine and will be creating anti-bodies as intended. Be pleased.
February 14, 2021
Yes, someone else said it shows my immune system is working. Every cloud.
February 14, 2021
I was offered the Oxford vaccine on Friday. I thanked the surgery and said I would delay it.
Family not very happy, but the people I know that have had covid – neighbours and family -have all recovered and it was not a nearly fatal episode.
February 14, 2021
Hope you recover soon. The same reaction is being experienced by some who had the Pfizer jab too. It’s not just the Astrazenica jab.
February 14, 2021
Hi Mike
Had the same vaccine, probably at the same venue as you last week in Wokingham, no problems at all, but different people react in a different way to different medications.
Speedy recovery, at least flue like symptoms, better than hospitalisation with the virus.
Thought the venue well organised, with all people seemingly going through to their timed appointments.
February 14, 2021
We both had the AstraZ one week ago, over 70s cohort. Not a single symptom for either of us – no shoulder ache, or joint aches, no headaches (even after a medium sized celebratory glass of red wine a few hours later! Its all down to your genetic make up – winners and losers. Who knows why.
February 14, 2021
Good morning Sir John
The WHO has confirmed research which show how PCR tests with higher cycle thresholds can produce a high number of false positives implying that PCR results may lead to restrictions for large groups of people who do not present an infection risk.
Online research suggests that many US labs are currently working with 35 to 45 cycles, while many European labs work with 30 to 40 cycles. This difference alone is sufficient to explain international differences between Covid cases and, by logical extension, Covid deaths.
Can you please find out when and how UK guidance for cycle thresholds has been changed over the past year and whether or how the guidance has coincided with government actions or restrictions.
For example, it would have been perfectly possible to lower cycle thresholds shortly after introducing lockdown restrictions and this would have artificially supported the impression that lockdown was working. Raising the threshold could conversely support the idea that more restrictive measures were necessary.
Thank you.
February 14, 2021
That sounds like a good conspiracy theory. Keep it on.
February 14, 2021
Slightly straying from the point of debate, I wish more MPs would take a similar view as our host does in his second paragraph, I hope I am not out of order in asking -rhetorically or not, how many within the self styled backbench “Covid Research Group” of MPs have been educated to a PhD (or better) level within either a medical or pharmaceutical discipline?
February 14, 2021
How many of the cabinet have had such education – few if any I should think.
February 14, 2021
did you mean ‘How many of the cabinet have had a useful education ?’
February 14, 2021
They have at least one psychiatrist among their ‘steering’ committee.
February 14, 2021
An irrelevant loaded question, because you already know the answer. The senior management of Vodafone for instance do not have to be leading edge electronic comms engineers to take strategic/operational decisions. You employ and listen to trusted people with the expertise, achieve consensus and go with it.
Maybe you are not aware but it happens daily in companies large and small.
February 14, 2021
@Nig l; It’s not a loaded question at all, just a hard question, obviously with no adequate answer, as your analogy proves! You mention telecoms, does a mobile telecoms company not take expert advice, such as from those in the semiconductor or radio frequency industries, yet when the Govt or Whitehall consult with experts in the health and virology fields with regards to CV19 both the Govt and experts get rubbished (and insulted, ‘Professor Lockdown’, for example).
February 14, 2021
@Jerry
We employ 650 MPs to legislate for our benefit(?). They can not all be expert in all areas but one would hope at £80K plus expenses they would be able to read detailed briefings and come to a conclusion. Those conclusions will likely be coloured by attitude to risk, economics and state interference.
February 14, 2021
Well JCVI is stuffed with qualifications, PhD’s and Profs as are Van Tam and Chris Whitty and yet they failed (in an act of gross negligence in my view) to adjust for Gender in the vaccine priority area. Something that should be obvious to anyone who has a decent maths O level and can think!
This will kill many so what exactly are they playing at? They have not even explained this huge gender discrimination – despite being told of this huge error.
February 14, 2021
@LL; I’m sure, if there is any scientific evidence, rather than just personal opinion, that an adjustment for gender in vaccine priority is needed the experts would make such a case, but at the end of the day they are not the ones making policy – didn’t Mrs Thatcher once say something like, advisor’s advise, government’s govern?…
February 14, 2021
People can very often be educated into stupidity. As we saw with the senior fire officers sending people back to their flats at Genville Tower long, long after it was clearly to anyone sensible (just from a glance at TV) that the fire was totally out of control and would slowly consume the whole building.
Or indeed we see it with the climate alarmist group think religion in Parliament, Universities and Schools. What sensible person would imagine we can predict the climate in 100 years (when we do not even know all the inputs) or control world temperatures just by reducing C02 emissions (when this is just one of millions of input to climate). Or indeed spend millions now on C02 reductions now (for the claimed benefit of future generations) when there are so many far better ways to save lives now with the money. See Bjorn Lomborg – How to Spend $75 Billion to Make the World a Better Place.
February 14, 2021
In response to a group of 36 Tory MPs (CRG) who wrote to the PM saying that “there will be no justification for Covid laws once the nine priority groups have been vaccinated” the PM responded that he plans a “cautious” reopening.
Why does that feel like he is dragging his heels?
Why does it seem that the government is constantly suggesting reasons why the restrictive measures will continue indefinitely?
Is it likely that all the oppressive lock-down legislation will be removed by May? Somehow I don’t think so.
Not when we will have legislation mandating HEALTH PASSPORTS, and when we don’t know what other oppressive laws are in the pipeline.
Other countries are already creating laws to IMPOSE VACCINES ON THOSE THAT DO NOT WANT IT. How long before the UK follows that lead?
We should be thankful to this group of Tory MPs for challenging the establishment, and we should all get behind them, because the flaky justifications for lock-down are looking more and more transparently untrue.
We should all be aware of the good work done by the World Freedom Alliance on this subject.
Reply I think 63 MPs signed the letter
February 14, 2021
Just 63 MPs! Well it is better than the five who voted against (plus a few abstentions) the insane Climate Change Act or the tiny number of MPs against May’s Net Zero Carbon lunacy!
February 14, 2021
My apologies – (finger trouble)
Some now suggest 70 may have signed the letter.
February 14, 2021
Of course we will get better at treating Covid 19. That is how the world works – mankind gets better at doing stuff. When the Thatcher and Reagan governments ignored HIV in the very early 80s AIDS was a killer disease. Not now. In the developed world you can live with HIV. Though AIDS still kills thousands in poor countries. Everybody assumed that Ebola was a death sentence and yet during the last Ebola outbreak we successfully treated some people.
We are already better at treating Covid 19 than we were in the first wave. But there is a long way to go.
February 14, 2021
I was there. I ended up in the St Mary’s hospital sitting on a bench with other people waiting to be examined and equally worried that they had AIDS. The heartbreak and terror was there to see. I left that consultation a changed person.
It most definitely was NOT ignored by the Government of the day and there was a Public Health information campaign, a dark cloud fell about club life and attitudes to free and easy sex most definitely changed in that period.
Per patient AIDS research has far outstripped cancer research even though the greatest barrier to contracting AIDS were simple lifestyle changes and precautions. It was a wake up call for me. Restraint and fidelity were key and life became more fulfilling for it.
But ignored ? Don’t talk such utter rot.
February 14, 2021
Treatment rather than vaccines was always the way out of this.
We are “saving the NHS” not lives and the only way to “save the NHS” is to be able to quickly free up ward space by effective treatment. Or by benign mutation.
February 14, 2021
Narrow Shoulders: “We are “saving the NHS” not lives and the only way to “save the NHS” is to be able to quickly free up ward space by effective treatment.”
No there is the course of action this government has pursued; transfer all COVID-19 infected patients from the NHS into the ‘Care Homes’ ( misnomer of the decade ), to die and infect all the ‘Care Home’ residents too.
No price is too high to ‘save the NHS’, go and bang your pots about that.
February 14, 2021
trying to cure symptoms better than prevention? Really? Oh dear.
Why do we bother with the amazing number of vaccinations that have almost eradicated diseases?
February 14, 2021
Not true, it is because of vaccines that the world population does not die of what were common infectious diseases in the past as smallpox, tuberculosis, mumps, measles, rubella, poliomyelitis, typhoid, …
Have you ever considered that you are able to write such a &£*@# comment simply because people before and around you have accepted to be vaccinated?
February 14, 2021
As a well known columnist points out today.
MPs should have insisted on following the plan already in place.
UK Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Strategy 2011.
Delete?
February 14, 2021
Average age of “CV19 deaths” – 82 years 4 months.
Pity the many younger collateral deaths to date with many more to come.
February 14, 2021
Child ‘volunteers’ are to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Chldren, by and large, don’t get the disease. What wicked madness is this?!
February 14, 2021
Don’t expect integrity, common sense and decency from the Tories. They’re captured by the NHS, NEU and Stonewall and therefore anything and everything is possible. It’s the price we have to pay for a Tory party that is now morally bankrupt without a shred of decency. They will sell their soul to the devil to maintain their place at the table of power
Trump’s acquittal from charges brought by thugs in the Democrat party has caused the greasy Tories considerable inconvenience.
Always focus on what the Tories never challenge or never criticise. That reveals their true politics
February 14, 2021
The best treatment is to get vaccinated and be protected, at least, from serious illness.
After the announcement on Thursday that 65-69 year-olds would be invited for vaccination next week, I received a letter on Friday. I booked online and was offered an appointment 3 miles away at 5pm the next afternoon, Saturday. On Saturday morning, my wife received her letter and she booked for the Sunday.
Early Saturday afternoon I had a call saying that I could go earlier as they had had some cancellations (?)
I asked if my wife could come as well and we were both vaccinated at 15:30. No queuing, in and out in less than ten minutes. Brilliant !
February 14, 2021
PS : we both had the A-Z vaccination, no side effects whatsoever.
February 14, 2021
Fantastic news on both the treatments and the vaccinations. Not so fantastic news that the scientists seem to want to keep us locked down forever. This is not an option.
Every death by road (where the journey should have been taken by rail or air – the safest modes), every death by suicide, every death by murder, every death by poverty, by missed medical appointments and by avoidable illnesses, cancers etc should go down as lockdown deaths and should be counted as such until the economic depression is over.
They should be counted with the same shoddy disregard for facts that the CV-19 deaths were counted.
Lockdown kills too.
The scientists are one-track-minded and don’t have to worry about their jobs or their bills being paid.
February 14, 2021
“All possible medical options should be fairly and promptly assessed.” – indeed they should, and thank you for being amongst the few who have pressed the Government to do this.
As Dr. Roger Seheult (of YouTube renown) has said, either ivermectin works or it does not but we should find out. I believe there are some serious studies being undertaken, including in Virginia, USA.
February 14, 2021
And doubtless hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin will be ignored because they’re cheap and effective – two words big pharma don’t like.
Many of us can recognise when we’re being taken for fools.
February 14, 2021
It feels as though we are locked in a WWI mentality of perpetuation for justification. The politicians could’ve stopped the war one week earlier and saved, for example, Wilfrid Owen’s life. If they could’ve stopped it one week earlier, why not one month earlier? Two months, three, a year, and so on … Like the first world war politicians and generals, we’ve gone past the point of being able to justify the lock down and other measures but we seem to be afraid to come out of it for fear of no longer being able to justify it.