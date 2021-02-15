I have explained before that the U.K. calculates real GDP differently from many other countries. It adjusts the cost of public services like health and education for real output where others just rely on money spent. The U.K. reported correctly a sharp fall in output in education when all the schools were closed and a substantial fall in health output when elective and non urgent activity was cancelled to leave more capacity for CV19 cases. Both services recorded sharp falls in productivity as a result.
If we look at nominal GDP figures based on spending the U.K. economy had a relatively small fall of just 2.2%. This was less than Germany, France, Spain and Italy though a bit more than the USA at minus 1.2%.
The big debate now is how do we get back the lost real output and reverse the decline in Nominal GDP. Some are briefing that the U.K. needs to return to austerity with tax rises to cut the state deficit. This would be a bad idea, leading to a larger state deficit than a policy centred on going for growth and recovery. As the figures reveal there has been a big transfer of spending from private to public sector as the state has tried to make up for the inability of millions of people and hundreds of thousands of businesses to earn their own living thanks to the closures and social distancing imposed to combat the virus. The way to boost real GDP and to cut the deficit is to allow many more people and firms to supply goods and services, boosting output and tax revenue at the same time.
What we need is to expand output capacity. That needs keeping and reviving as many of the businesses as possible that we had before lock down. It also requires a positive environment for the self employed and small business to invest cash and effort to meet more of the new demands of the post CV19 world. The state needs to rebuild its service output in health and education as quickly as possible which will make our real numbers look more like others. This is a time when lower tax rates will boost output and investment and cut the deficit by more than attempting to lower it with tax rises.
The worry is too much capacity amongst the self employed and small businesses will be lost as they grapple with up to a year of lost turnover and revenue and as they work out how to pay back the loans they have taken on. There remains a number of issues for government and Parliament to help work out over liability for past rents, Business rates, and the other costs of keeping a business which cannot trade. In future posts I will look at more of the opportunities for the UK to expand its capacity as we emerge from lockdown.
February 15, 2021
The social distancing rules must be scrapped. They make most businesses unviable.
No doubt Handcock will want to retain them and force us to wear masks for ever. Vaccine passports will drag the economy back especially as Bliar is promoting them
The government needs to get out of the way and things will return to normal.
February 15, 2021
The way the Fake Tory Govt torpedoed the travel and aeronautical industry last week makes me wonder whether this was part of the stupid left wing green agenda rather than anything to do with Chinese virus.
Criminals illegally entering the country given free four star hotels and free NHS taxpayer funded vaccinations irrespective of age or where they came from or whatever country they passed through. In stark contrast punitive punishments for U.K. Citizens to remain locked up! Sounds like Biden socialism to me.
February 15, 2021
The severe negative effects of brexit will continue long after all covid restrictions have been lifted.
How anyone can claim to be serious about growth and yet have campaigned for the most distant possible relationship with the UK’s largest export market by far is an interesting matter on which to reflect.
February 15, 2021
Your last sentence is spot on
February 15, 2021
They will be scrapped, in due course. I don’t see any sign that Matt Hancock wants to keep them any longer than is necessary to tame the virus, or to make it a manageable disease as he might put it. Personally I am getting quite cross that we have had to go through all this disruption over the past six months just because some people behaved carelessly last summer when we had got close to bringing the infection under control, and I really don’t want to go round the same loop again. And if anybody has the idea that mass vaccination alone will solve the problem they need to recognise that even if every person in the country had been given both doses there would not be 100% immunity, and at present we are a very long way from that. So we will have to stick with social restrictions as the primary means of bringing down the level of infection, with the main effects of vaccination being firstly to relieve the pressure on the NHS and secondly to bring forward the day when social restrictions can finally be lifted. By my rule of thumb when vaccination has given the UK population two thirds immunity that will be equivalent to the decline in the level of infection over 27 days at 4% a day, while if we ever got to 90% immunity that would be equivalent to 56 days at that rate.
February 15, 2021
Following Sir John’s comments it would appear that an output (of public services) based gdp no. is the most realistic measure available at present. However as the economy recovers pent up personal spending will increase, this presumably is a cash figure. It would be interesting to examine how the increase in personal spending relates to output, maybe there is information on this already.
February 15, 2021
If I buy an electric vehicle this is presumably ” efficient” from an environmental aspect. From an increase in GDP it has less impact then a new convential car due 2 to lower servicing requirements etc. So gdp numbers however arrived at provide only a partial answer
February 15, 2021
GDP is indeed far from a perfect measure. But no, electric cars are often rather worse than efficient conventional ones when the manufacture of car, battery (rather short lived) and generation of electricity is considered in full. They are just emissions elsewhere vehicles.
Certainly not zero emissions as Grant Shapps seems to believe, perhaps this topic was not covered in Business at Manchester Poly, but could no “expert” at the DoT re-educate him?
February 15, 2021
@Ian,
I think all this talk about ‘Electric’ undermining GDP is redundant.
The world has decided that electric is the way to go whether you’re right or wrong. And electric will improve hugely over next few years.
Task for Tories now is to help entrepreneurs create the British Tech companies of the future that are all becoming more and more integrated, offering Green Tech, non-green Tech, Cars, Smartphones, Drones, Software, Satellites, Servers, Tech Services, Tech Finance and more.
If we help British entrepreneurs create the great British Tech companies of the future, then our GDP will be way stronger and more diverse as Tech increases wages, skills levels (in engineering, design and branding), productivity, exports – and sense of patriotism as people love being associated with companies that manufacture high quality British Tech and British Tech based in the UK.
February 15, 2021
Increases in taxes would indeed be a very bad idea indeed. We already have the highest taxes for about 70 years. We also get extremely poor value from these taxes and fairly dire public services from the UK state sector – witness, schools, universities, the very poor NHS, a very expensive, slow, perverse and very inefficient litigation system. A criminal justice system that has largely given up on trying to deter crime, poor roads, even collecting the bins efficiently has largely been beyond them.
We know Sunak is against entrepreneurs and the private sector and particularly the self employed. His first act was to cut entrepreneurs CGT relief by 90% and to continue IR35 and other measures. There is talk of wealth taxes but all the current taxes can easily steal 90% of your wealth off you (over 20 years or so) and yet he wants a wealth tax on top of these?
The next election might well be as soon as May 2024 and has to be that before Dec 2014 it would be a disaster to increase taxes and would raise less tax not more anyway. What is needed is tax cuts, tax simplification, cheap on demand energy and far, far less government. Much of it does nothing of value and much does positive harm. Taxation, beyond what is needed to provide those few things that government is best suited to provide, (say 20% of GDP) does positive harm. This, for the simple reason, that so much money is wasted in tax collection (also giving perverse and damaging incentives to people and businesses), then even more wasted in admin. and then spent very badly by government- mainly on the wrong things.
Think of those children’s lunch boxes. They collect say £50 in taxes waste £20 in collection costs, then give £30 to a company (doubtless one with good government connections) who provide little more than £2 back in the form apples, bananas, bread, yoghurt, bakes beans and a tiny bit of cheese back. This is the UK government for you in a nut shell. This is repeated all over the place.
February 15, 2021
Interesting article from Steve Baker in the Telegraph.
Comments even more interesting!
I don’t think you lot even begin to understand what you have done to us.
Or maybe you do and always did?
February 15, 2021
Thank you for pointing it out. Excellent article. Don’t agree with last line. I believe that the decision was the only one they felt they could make to prevent spread and be politically acceptable, dammed if they do, dammed if they don’t with Starmer and the press hovering like vultures and actually in my network people agreed with it and were sanguine with no evidence of obesity, I lost weight or more drinking.
What I agree with is the decisions were informed by the uselessness of Whitehall/Civil Service, like so much else highlighted by this pandemic and needs a bloody good shake up, which of course Cummings was doing, and look what happened to him, so I am not holding my breath.
February 15, 2021
Indeed a good article from Steve Baker :-“We must learn lessons from this pandemic
In future, government should be transparent about the economic and societal costs of lockdown.”
A lesson to learn right now is that Men of 60 are at the same risk as women of 65 and adjusting for this now in vaccine priority order would even now save hundreds of lives and thousands hospital admissions. But we are governed by complete donkeys.
February 15, 2021
Agree
February 15, 2021
Good morning.
My concern is, ‘Government Displacement’.
One area of concern is the advertising industry and the knock-on effects from that. It is not only companies reducing their expenditure, it is that government has taken a large market share through its propaganda and is indirectly supporting an industry which, once funding is reduced or stopped, will have real issues re-aligning itself. It is the same with the railways, energy, education, health, social care, housing, you name it. It, government, distorts the market and creates dependency. Now it is trying the same with furlough and other schemes.
I have called for government to cut its spending plans but I now realise (see above) that this is no longer possible. They went for the penny and now they’re in it for the pound. it has grown drunk and lazy on cheap easy money.
Do what Iceland did, just let things happen and leave everything, and us, to work it out.
February 15, 2021
The U.K. needs enough jobs to enable full employment.
Companies with a high ratio of jobs to turnover should receive a jobs bonus, paid for by a job penalty imposed on companies with a low ratio of jobs to turnover.
The balanced point is about one employee per million pounds of turnover. For example, a company like Marks & Spencer would receive neither job bonus nor penalty.
The bonus would be on a sliding scale worth up to ten thousand pounds per employee for companies with many employees relative to turnover. The job penalty would be up to one percent of turnover for companies with high turnover and few employees in the U.K. e.g. Google.
The job bonus/penalty can be revenue neutral. The Inland Revenue already collects the data on turnover and number of employees …
February 15, 2021
Oh, you mean something like the Selective Employment Tax introduced by the Labour government in 1966:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selective_Employment_Tax
It’s a bit depressing that I remember that, just as I remember the abolition of proper British money fifty years ago today … the Irish are also remembering it, in their habitual anti-British way:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/irish-d-day-50-years-on-how-decimals-put-an-end-to-the-crown-in-ireland-1.4484693
But of course now they no longer have their own currency, with or without a crown on the coins.
February 15, 2021
Correct, but will the nay sayers at the Treasury hold sway.
The millstone of government loans to the self employed should be first extended until they are back at work, and be treated like student loans. I mean remain on the books of those who took them until they are back in healthy profit and then be repaid at a rate that will not affect the business.
A further positive step for small businesses and the self employed would be to hike the point of paying VAT to £500,000 and then to stagger its level so that a business did not reach the maximum until a turnover figure of,lets say, 2 million was reached. I would also introduce a programme of VAT reduction to 10% over the course of a parliament to incentivise business activity. VAT apart from being a disincentive to business activity is also an opportunity for the criminally minded to cheat, which combined with the lethargy of HMRC is an incentive for unfair competition.
Finally there needs to be a creative way of dealing with the lack of tax balance between UK shore based businesses and those who choose to incorporate offshore. Many of the latter have done a good job during the pandemic, they are an inevitable business trend, but it should not be allowed to continue to the detriment of onshore business and those brought to their knees by the pandemic.
February 15, 2021
Nice comments but re the loans, making them open ended will never see payback because the business will always claim it will adversely effect the business or get ready for a spate of Phoenix liquidation/receiverships. At a minimum they should be crystallised with monthly paybacks, say 5 years, with an appeals process similar to the one that granted them in the guest place to independently look where the Business claims hardship.
I guess the scheme was essential but the haste the loans were granted etc, to me make it a fraudsters charter.
Offshore I think is subject to international rules, double taxation etc so not quite so easy to just flick a switch.
What about corporation tax? Reduce it, increase tax take and attract more inward investment or have we privately promised the EU we wouldn’t?
February 15, 2021
Why wasn’t there a huge increase in health output?
What with the hospitals and GPS being overwhelmed.
I thought that Covid required the health service to run beyond normal capacity. Hence all non Covid healthcare cancellation.
If there had been dedicated isolation facilities health output would be up instead of some 27% down.
February 15, 2021
Good question. And surely the massive extra expenditure on PPE, testing, tracing, vaccines etc. should have appeared even in the output calculation ?
February 15, 2021
Leaked suggestions that the Chancellor intends to raise the rate of CGT with immediate effect when he makes his budget statement would not help. Every growing business needs more capital. Hammering private investors who are willing to make risk investments either in their own or someone else’s business is not the way to get back to growth.
February 15, 2021
I am sitting on massive capital gains over the last year from my investment in shares of technology companies like Tesla. This is nothing to do with my investment skill, simply that the massive stimulus injections in USA and UK have boosted the stock market artificially in those areas. I don’t particularly see why I shouldn’t be taxed on those gains at the same rate as my marginal income tax. Disentangling that from genuine risk investment in small businesses is tricky.
February 15, 2021
You’re correct about investment – however this isn’t going to change while this government restricts Banks on paying dividends to its shareholders…that alone restricts investment across the board
February 15, 2021
What a crazy way for the UK to measure GDP, typical accountants/statisticians!
“[the UK reported] a substantial fall in health output when elective and non urgent activity was cancelled to leave more capacity for CV19 cases.”
On the flip side though, surely any lost ‘output’ due to the cancellation of elective and non urgent activity there was a corresponding and increased ‘output’ in CV19 related health care activity.
As for recovery, there is a case for true austerity (not the faux austerity of the Cameron govt. era), meaning the govt only spends on what is truly necessary, and not on candy projects, HS2 for example. How many new or extended and fully staffed hospitals would the projected for HS2 budget finance, or tax breaks for those investing in existing or new UK based manufacturing, or by how what percentage could UBR be cut etc?
Reply Not a fully compensating as hospitals took out beds and kept beds empty to help with infection control.
February 15, 2021
The madness of politicos and appointed officialdom knows no limit. I see there is now serious talk about a tunnel between Scotland and NI, fine you might say, but apparently this will be a rail tunnel (at least in part) – might I suggest someone from GB and Network Rail goes and talks to someone at NIR (and Irish Rail) before they get to carried away, not saying it can’t be done, just that such a scheme doesn’t stop with the tunnelling if its going to be workable.
Mine that gap…..in the track gauge!
February 15, 2021
Your last paragraph says it all JR, many small businesses and self employed people may never get back to the level of business they originally had and whilst some coped better than others where flexibility was possible, others have now been in dire straights for a year, and simply cannot flick a switch to get back where they were.
Tax rises are the last thing that they need, and that maybe the final nail in the coffin for many.
February 15, 2021
Yes – All very sensible… and it does need repeating, often; This is a time when lower tax rates will boost output and investment and cut the deficit by more than attempting to lower it with tax rises.
I’m glad we have the TPA pushing that hard.
Most of the emphasis rests with government — Are they just going to shrug their collective shoulders and tell us they have to increase taxes for the problem they ‘managed’ …. Or are they going to take a good hard, honest look at what needs to be done, and introduce resounding innovation into the way we trade and function as a nation – That doesn’t mean a great RESET, it means something far more valuable, a nation pulling together with sensible regulations to help us all.
All too often it seems like the government is acting in an autocratic manner, which helps nobody — We are all in this together, or should be, and we are SO SO tired of being pushed around!
They should start with civil service reorganisation and scrapping costly white elephants like HS2.
February 15, 2021
I keep hearing how successful the U.K. vaccination programme is. And yet, in time, we will see it as one of the biggest Tory Covid failures of all. Why?
Well, there is no doubt that the NHS has done a great job of getting needles in arms. This is a good thing. But this is a GLOBAL pandemic. This makes it a problem here until it is dealt with everywhere. And what has our strategy been? To buy massively more vaccines than we need – nearly five times what we need – effectively hoarding supplies of a life saving product.
Whilst all developed countries have bought more vaccine than they need among big countries only Canada has hoarded quite so badly as us. It is completely morally indefensible. But the Tories have never minded very much if poor people in other countries die. As we see through their attitude to foreign aid and their response to the 2015/6 refugee crisis in the Med.
The government has said that, in the end, it will donate surplus doses abroad. That is no good because they are needed there now not in a year or twos time. Our vaccine strategy is causing people to die in other countries. Outrageous.
Then, of course, there is the appalling way the Tories spent our money on vaccines. They literally took out the national credit card and went on a bender. We have bought nearly half a BILLION doses and we spent significantly more for most of these than the US and EU. In the case of the Pfizer jab we paid nearly double what the EU did per DOSE. And we paid more for the AZ vaccine too.
Isn’t it amazing how Tories can suddenly find huge amounts of our money when the health of their elderly voters is at risk but they can’t find a penny when poor kinds are starving.
Reply We are not hoarding any vaccine. We are using all that is supplied to us. When we do not need more we will look at how to offer future potential deliveries to others.
February 15, 2021
Sir John.
The government cannot be perceived as letting all the taxpayers take the hit whilst every sector of its controlled area are all guilty of gross waste. The scales have got to be more evenly balanced to get the taxpayers really on side.
The envy tax on cars over £40k is a classic example of not understanding that a little often is better than a once in a while big hit. Vehicles manufactured or assembled in the UK should be subject to less tax to grow the internal market, increase production creating more jobs and the companies pay tax on their improved output and turnover. Now we are out of the EU surely the government can come up with a scheme to put the working population and the country first. It is time for ministers to start having a real hard look at their departments and start thinking outside the box. You have often stated on this site , less taxation can result in more revenue to the a cheque. After all at the end of the day it is our money they are playing with, so some consideration should not be beyond the realms of applied common sense.
February 15, 2021
Mr Raab tells us we have to take a ‘10 year view’ to Brexit. Not helpful to the many thousands of small and medium sized businesses suffering with mountains of Tory red tape today.
But an improvement on Mr Mogg’s 50 years to see the benefits claim.
Personally I think it will be 15-20 years until we see the public inquiry and prosecutions of the Brexiteers. There are plenty of cells for all of them.
February 15, 2021
So which GDP calculation does the EU use to assess our payments to them? The same measure they all use or the one the UK uses doesn’t that mean we would be paying more into the EU because we’re inflating our GDP where we “adjust the cost of public services like health and education for real output where others just rely on money spent”.
I recall the extra big bill we got from the EU for undeclared GDP income from prostitution and drugs it was something I was particularly annoyed about as we all got stuffed for the bill that only a small % of us are legally allowed to partake so the Country doesn’t tax it. [UK contributes up to £10 billion a year to the level of GDP.15 Oct 2014]
February 15, 2021
The UK is unhealthily reliant for growth and confidence on the housing market. We know that’s not desirable, but it is built into our psyche and could not be easily or quickly changed.
The first thing that the Chancellor needs to do is extend the Stamp Duty relief beyond 31st March and he should do it now. Our son is in the process of buying a house and that has been delayed by the other side losing the property they expected to be buying. If they find another, it will almost certainly not be able to be exchanged before the end of March. The avoidance of several thousand pounds in tax for our son’s first house purchase would be very welcome.
Given the very strong activity in the housing market and the corresponding trickle down into the economy of more DIY and work for self employed contractors, it should be evident even to this Government that Osbourne’s ludicrously high stamp duty (and CGT ) rates are deeply harmful and counter-productive.
February 15, 2021
Tax rates have an effect on economic activity.
It’s nothing new.
In the 17th century, Louis XIV’s Minister of Finance said (presumably in French) ‘..the art of taxation consists in so plucking the goose as to obtain the largest amount of feathers with the least possible amount of hissing”
Sounds like a plan.
February 15, 2021
So now you’re going to try and convince us that 1. Government is the one to trust to promote growth. 2. That those statistics even remotely reflect reality and 3. This economic disaster was not entirely and completely the fault of the ruling class whether through criminal incompetence or planned evil.
You’ll probably suceed with the bulk of people going by their complete acceptence on every lie pushed their way. However there is a lareg group that didn’t fall for it and it’s numbers are swelling as reality bites.
February 15, 2021
How ridiculous to have a different GDP measure from the rest of the world, handing criticism and ribald comments from detractors to the media on a plate!
By all means use and justify the UK method but the Treasury should insist on a like-for-like measure being announced to the media too for goodness sake?! A contraction of only 2.2% would have barely made the inside pages of the press.
February 15, 2021
I am not encouraged by this governments plans for growth especially growth for the SME
They don’t need some jazzy plan or support via third parties – what they need it NOT to be taxed to death for the next 12 months….for SMEs stop business rates, employer NI, corporation tax, VAT and allow free parking in high street
BUILD BACK GROWTH BETTER
February 15, 2021
Mr. Redwood, a question, if I may.
Why was austerity the right policy in 2010 but the wrong policy in 2021?
Could it be that austerity in 2010 was the wrong policy?
Reply I disagreed with 2010 policy if you check back. There was however a big difference. 2010 was th aftermath of excessive build up of debt in both the pubic and private sectors. 2021 is about recovering from a collapse of demand created by anti pandemic policy.
February 15, 2021
I don’t think the public will accept tax rises. The 5% increase in council rates is unacceptable considering the current level of inflation. Kier Starmer is right the 5 % increase should be dropped, and funding for care should come directly from the government.
Should the covid debt be paid back ?After all the government has made some poor decisions and wasted millions, why should we pay for their mistakes. The covid debt can never be paid back, why punish people just so the money markets will continue to have confidence in Great Britain.
Many people, and businesses haven’t recovered from the financial crash, then why go and make it worse. If the debt has to be paid back then it’s because the government wants us to pay it back. The debt should just be left on the Bank of England balance sheet for a hundred years and inflated away.
February 15, 2021
Long ago during the process of leaving the EU the Remainers were swift to point out the problems our economy would have outside. Did they know that the only problems would be with the bloody mindedness of the EU themselves, as these are the only ones that have arisen. Prompted by early signs, our Covid jab rate, that we would be better off outside. Indicating that free flexible business planning works.
I am reluctant to read too much into exchange rates. The dealers take bets to suit their business. However there is a suggestion at the moment that they have faith in an EU free currency. Lets see what the budget does to exchange rates.
February 15, 2021
As mentioned several times in passing over the years(e.g. https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/04/23/deficit-reduction-and-eu-rules/#comment-865901), the U.K. needs to be reporting a clear topline such Skousen’s Gross output in order to see the structure and health of intermediate industries on the supply side. The USA adopted a slightly bastardised version of this in 2014.