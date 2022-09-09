My interventions to the Prime Minister and the Business Secretary during the debate on UK Energy Costs

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Does the Prime Minister agree that we are too short of energy but have plenty of taxes, and that if we had an over-supply of taxes, as the Labour party wants, we would have less supply of the things we were taxing?
Elizabeth Truss, The Prime Minister: My right hon. Friend makes an extremely good point. The reality is that we cannot tax our way to growth. The policy that I am setting out today is all about helping people with their energy costs, as I promised, and making sure that we have the long-term energy supplies that we need for our country.
Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Would the Business Secretary like to remind the House that the Republic of Ireland deliberately chose much lower corporation tax rates than the rest of the advanced world and collects a far bigger proportion of its economy in taxes on business than we do?
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy: My right hon. Friend will be glad to note that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, from a sedentary position, is agreeing with him. My right hon. Friend is a higher authority on this than I am, but we know that the cut in corporation tax led to an increase in receipts. Higher taxation is not the answer.
Looking at the long term, we must fix our broken energy system. We must have energy independence and become a net exporter of energy by 2040. We cannot be held captive by volatile global markets or malevolent states. We must tackle the root causes of the problems in our energy market by boosting domestic supply. We will invest in renewable energy with vim and vigour, accelerating the deployment of wind, solar and—particularly exciting, I think—hydrogen technologies. To reassure my right hon. Friend the Member for Pendle (Andrew Stephenson), we will invest in nuclear technologies, which also provide us with cheap and clean electricity.
I note that my hon. Friend the Member for Ynys Môn (Virginia Crosbie) said that her constituency is known as energy island. That is exactly what we need in this country. My hon. Friend the Member for Gloucester (Richard Graham) noted that not just Ynys Môn but the whole of the United Kingdom is energy island. We must use all the resources available to us, including tidal energy, as my right hon. Friend the Member for Maidenhead (Mrs May) said. This is a great opportunity.
This fixation with wind and solar has to stop
At the very least there should be zero subsidies for them and no constraint payments.
If they are as good as we are told they should stand on their own two feet.
Wind should bid for access to the grid and be utilised on the cheapest.
Again I ask why have you not removed vat on domestic energy an honest answer would be refreshing.
Ian Wragg. +1 to ‘this fixation with wind and solar has to stop’, and no subsidies for them.
The VAT is a relatively minor part of the high cost of energy.
Agree – Could someone also please remove the standing charge from energy bills and reduce the duty on fuel
+1
Re: Jacob Rees-Mogg’s response.
“We will invest in renewable energy with vim and vigour, accelerating the deployment of wind, solar and—particularly exciting, I think—hydrogen technologies.”
I groaned when I read this as it means more of the same Net Zero wishful-thinking that previous PMs have foisted upon us. ‘No wind at night’ situation anyone??
How could it be otherwise, Atlas, when a new Head of State takes over who is a Green Revolution supporter? He will set the tone and as monarch give an aura of national unity to the net zero policy. Did Liz Truss have a real choice? I don’t think so.
It will all be sorted when the world has a Global Grid.
The sun never sets, and the wind is never still.
Atlas. I groaned too!
The yard stick is now whether this government will ever allow fracking for shale gas
Ref. Hydrogen – Clearly Mogg does not really understand the science. We have no hydrogen mines. Hydrogen is just an inefficient battery/storage system very energy wasteful (can waste 70%+ of the energy), very expensive, hard to store and can be dangerous too. Outside a few specialist areas it is very unexciting technology indeed.
Mark Littlewood who was at Oxford with Truss (also and ex-Libdim who moved to the right) assures us we can trust Truss to be a strong libertarian – well we shall see – I though Boris was a small government, libertarian climate realist and he become the complete opposite.
Lord Callanan on Choppers Politics is still reading the same “net zero” drivel from the old energy department hymn sheet. All rather depressing Ms Truss as is your rather non market solution to the energy price rises.
Lifelogic. ‘Net zero drivel’, it certainly is.
Unfortunately some people are daft enough to blindly go along with it.
Others may spout it for their own evil reasons.
Good morning.
Would have it been better to increase the tax allowance and give those on benefits an increase to offset the rise in energy. If you cap peoples bills they will not be inclined to limit their consumption resulting in higher costs to the government, greater borrowing, debt and taxation to pay for it.
I am sick of all this talk. We need action ! Real tangible action ! ie Fracking !!
FRACK! yes FRACK! Mark B.
And all our other ‘Wicked’ carbon dioxide producing OWN resources!
Plus Nuclear.
+1 non market “solutions” generally makes things worse.
A new energy policy? Seems remarkably like the previous one, let the wind blow but not to much, let the sunshine in, and hope for a very mild winter. Buy more solar panels from China, and more windmills from who? Scandinavia?
Rely on the users using gas as briefly as possible, and ask them to get up in the wee small hours to start washing machines, dishwashers and do their ironing while wrapping themselves in the duvet?
Wonderful!
No change here. More windmills, more solar panels. No mention of gas or oil or coal so clearly that’s to be avoided by JR-M.
Whatever the PM says which sounds good will be undermined by the green loons who are clearly still in charge. I assume he intends to lay more inter-connectors to France so any surplus must be sent abroad since it can’t be stored.
My confidence from what Liz Truss said has been destroyed.
Most of what was said is sensible.
The exceptions are there are still those silly references to ‘renewable energy’, particularly sun and wind.
Don’t know about tidal energy. Sounds good, tides happen all round us, twice a day. But wouldn’t making use of them interfere with shipping and fishing?
Some mountainous areas do have what is needed for hydro.
Basically, Boris’s whole Net Zero policy should be scrapped. CO2 is NOT a ‘devil gas’. There is no global, man made climate change.
Solar panels and wind turbines should be BANNED from being SITED AT GROUND LEVEL, particularly green field sites.
TAKE THE BAN OFF production of I.C. vehicles COMPLETELY, for good.
And YES develop nuclear energy as fast as possible while keeping all our other domestic sources of energy, coal, oil, gas, going as long as possible.
Hopefully we now have a government that is ruling in the interests of our OWN COUNTRY.
(I suppose some of your back benchers are still daft enough to support B.J.’s crazy carbon neutral policies. So a bit of soft soaping of that policy was necessary.)