Too many people

I have long been an advocate of growth. I have always been clear the growth I want is in income per head, not in the number of people. I have advocated the higher wage higher productivity economy. I have opposed illegal migration. I have opposed mass legal migration into low paid jobs. This suppresses labour saving investment, keeps wages down and impedes training and levelling up.
I have also been a long term and sometimes a lone voice pointing out if we keep on inviting more people into the country we need to put in a lot more energy capacity, reservoirs, roads, schools, hospitals and homes to provide for them. I have explained that cheap labour from abroad is dear labour for the taxpayers as it entails many more subsidised homes and public services.
The numbers for the last year are far too high. If we invite in 500,000 extra a year we need to build a city the size of Liverpool every year and provide all the supplies and facilities it needs. Where is our new city for last year’s people? No wonder our hotels are being taken over for dwellings and so many fields are coming under the concrete mixer.
The government wants to cut CO 2 output. Then start with fewer migrants. It wants to solve the housing shortage. Then have fewer migrants. It wants to deal with the electricity shortage. Then have fewer people. What does it not understand about the current over the top migrant policy?
Yes indeed Sir John yes indeed. What a pity people who are Green or on the Left just wave their hands airily and won’t deal with the reality.
The vast majority of MPs seem to hold opposing views to our host’s and act accordingly, despite what their constituents want.
A huge amount of damage has been done, and goodness knows how many more illegals will flood in over the next two summers before the election.
About 10 years ago I worked alongside many EU migrants doing a low pay job. The majority of them were already saying “don’t let any more in”, and they were talking about legal migration!
And on the topic of legal migration, why did Johnson open the doors to the Hong Kong Chinese?
Your government looks for GDP Growth, well, what in that number? Government spending, government borrowing and money creating, amongst others. So where’s the real economy growth, the bit that government taxes? More honesty please.
Second, GDP, or Turnover, is not the same as Profit or Gross national NET income. We need NET income growth, after inflation. A bit more honesty please.
How about waste, that’s included in GDP, how about telling us how much government spending is WASTED each year. A bit more honesty please.
Try producing and using useful data for a change, you might then make the correct decisions.
You get the idea…
So many are just in denial. For years whilst the problem was growing we were accused of racism if we spoke out. We were scared to have an opinion and jobs were threatened. We now have a new mix of cultures and we need to use this as a base line and spring board to work from. We need to set rules that all in the UK needs to abide by regardless of culture, creed or ethnicity. When people arrive from different destinations the carry their own social perceptions with them .
Political parties of all colours have been gripped by an absolute madness and are running this country into the ground.
When the armed forces minister cannot pay for fighting age men but the foreign office can many for an army of fighting age men to live in hotels off benefits.
The Government criticises the engrained culture of Qatar yet let millions with the same culture into the country and call us hateful if the public criticises their engrained beliefs when they arrive.
Unless the whole political class is replaced, and a revolution in ideas happens, we are doomed to become a bankrupt nation at war with itself.
Javelin
It will not be a revolution of ideas it will just be a revolution by the people.
The Honourable Gentleman Mr Redwood,s words speak volumes of common sense, sustainable country development and management. Why are we not able as the general public to install such a team in government with the appropriate accountability measures, or has our system of democratic governance run its course and appears to be almost unmanageable??.
We all know the purpose of immigration from chosen regions and it ain’t nowt to do with the labour market or the economy. ‘rubbing the Tories in diversity’ may at first seem an innocent and innocuous comment by Labours Powell but its purpose is nothing less than an ideological war to destroy a cultural identity, its democracy and a nation. by picking apart all that had gone before. I believe they call it Cultural Marxism.
The Tories have been forced to accept the Left’s narrative. The true victim is a nation’s people confused, angry and exposed to a vile and destructive ideology seeking to destroy reality, the truth and certainty
I would almost say the governing class now actively enjoy rubbing our noses in it
Absolutely disgraceful isn’t it.
We seem to be running the policies the Infosys board would want, rather than the policies the British people want.
Clear detailed instances of this.
Absolutely disgraceful.
This country for decades has allowed all these groups at the first sign of a problem to start screaming about discrimination be it of colour, race, political and religious beliefs. An army of lawyers and legal organisations have been allowed to fight through the whole legal system changed our laws and the politicians have just kept giving. What in reality have they really achieved? From the state of this country today, not a lot.
‘Where is our new city for last year’s people?’ Indeed. But I don’t want to see a new city built on our countryside.
Just back from my first long-haul holiday in three years. I allowed myself seven hours to travel by ‘RailAir’ from Portsmouth to Heathrow – a car-drive of less than two hours. My train was cancelled because of ‘staff shortages’. At Woking, the coach was delayed by an hour, being snagged in a dreadful traffic jam. The taxi-drivers at the station shouted at each other in Asian dialects. I arrived at the Departure gate with no minutes to spare. Deductions? We have imported too many people, with zero or wrong skill-sets, are too generous with ‘Welfare’, and our infrastructure is straining. You, the political class, have done this to the country I love.
Once again John Redwood I agree with every point you make. How can this socialist conservative Government plough on with an agenda that is not supported by members of the Party or voters in the Country? How do we rid the Civil Service of people who put their own politics before the will of the people. How can Net Zero and supporting Ukraine in a war with Russia be top priorities and cost millions when not once have the people been asked?
This country as painfully and bloody it might get when supposedly judged by our so called peers, has got to forthwith stop this madness of trying to be all things to all people.
When I went and lived in others countries it was their rules regulations and conditions. Accept them or leave.
It can be done and it works very well it just takes the will to do it and enforce it.
MASS IMMIGRATION will be written on the Conservative Party tombstone after the next general election.
And unlike Count Dracula it will not rise from the grave.
Sir John, I agree whole-heartedly with the points you make.
May I suggest that when you are asked by a ‘bleeding heart’ interviewer why the UK should not have completely open doors to all and sundry, you respond by asking about the problematic regimes of the countries from which the ‘asylum-seekers’ are fleeing. Surely the answer is to rectify the problem in their home states?
It will totally piss off a lot of the so called do gooders and charities but when the bonfire for the quangos is finally ignited throw onto it all these rules, regulations and laws that don’t actually help people but encourages them to come and get benefits and become a bigger burden to the taxpayers. It is simple if you don’t pay into the system you can’t take out of it.