Buying from the EU

Eskenzi PR and Marketing put out a press release yesterday reporting a sampled survey of 1000 people. They said that one third of those asked had stopped buying EU goods. Reasons given included extra costs and delays in getting the goods into the UK and an unwillingness to buy EU goods given the attitude of the EU to trade with us in recent months.
I would be interested to know whether your experiences bears out this survey. Does it worry you? Do you yourself seek substitutes for EU products?
It is curious if true that the EU is trying to impede exports to us as well as seeking to make our exports to them difficult. The UK has made clear it was not going to impose new barriers at our ports to get in the way of the substantial volume of imports from the EU that we have accepted, and is working with a grace period at our borders. Despite this there are reports of surcharges on card transactions and postal delays. It is also true that some continental websites have failed to collect UK VAT as required leading to an extra bill for the UK consumer who expected VAT to be included in the pricing,
I myself have long followed a policy of buying UK food items wherever possible, to cut the food miles and to back UK fishing and farming. My second choice is to import from a developing country who are in more need of the trade and who have warmer climates offering products we cannot grow here.
7 Comments
February 16, 2021
Very interesting data in the PR release.I am glad to see that it is as many as a third and hope that this will increase
I have taken the decision to stop buying EU produce because of the EU’s attitude and their playing Silly B….s with our fisherman , our meat and our other exports
So I will not buy French butter & cheese;Danish bacon or butter;Italian ham , prosciutto ,olive oil , Spanish Chorizio , olives or fish from non U.K sources
February 16, 2021
Europe is not the EU and the EU is not Europe
February 16, 2021
Good morning.
I can honestly say that I do not go out of my way to avoid EU produced food. The EU is a political project of which there are 27 members, and those members will be the ones that suffer not the Brussels Bureaucrats. It would be nice however to see things properly labeled and especially produce that comes from England.
The ‘Food miles’ position is a good one. Not that I am all for cutting CO2, but if we can produce things here, at a good price and good quality then I see no reason why this should be more readily adopted. Same too with developing countries. Trade not Aid !
February 16, 2021
I avoid EU goods where possible, and have done since around 2017 due to the threats and bullying by the EU. The EU will learn, as businesses do, that giving your best customer the worst terms and treatment leads to a loss of that customer. There are plenty of countries that are prepared to trade fairly without all the baggage that accompanies EU trade or membership.
February 16, 2021
Slightly OT. My wife receives a couple of occupational pensions from France.
Once every six months she needs to prove she is still alive – but whereas French residents are easily able to upload their proof digitally, my wife needs to send in a paper copy which takes longer and provides no assurance that it has been successfully delivered. This is despite having an online account with the pension provider (and has been the case even before Brexit).
I would have thought that a solution for this would be something that could be easily negotiated between our two countries.
February 16, 2021
I’m with you on this John. Our family actively seek out British made goods and try to buy British meat and veg starting with English first, then Fair trade or Commonwealth produce. Our car is one made by JLR and although it is no longer British owned, it employs many workers here and is an iconic British brand with much British technology. Electrical items are not so easy but most of it is from either Japan or S Korea unfortunately. I don’t buy European wines now. If they chose to make life difficult for us then let’s return the favour. Share and share alike.
February 16, 2021
I bought my last Citroen when they ceased production of the CX. I had owned many variants. Since, I have always bought Japanese based on their reliability. I have an english made japanese car in Spain.
There is a more than adequate range of english cheeses. World sources of wine are readily available in the UK which they are not in Spain.
Temporate climate grown food should be expanded in the UK especially fruit. We can grow most requiring a mediteranean climate under glass or polythene. Tropical food should come from our Commonwealth and other friendly nations.
Were I to return to living in the UK, what would I miss. Inexpensive good wine, very good quality pork in all its manifestations, abundant and reasonably priced fish and shellfish, and occasional Cabrales cheese. A police force that acts as such and does not see itself as a social sevice apart from helping children and mothers to and from school. They arrive when you need them. Climate and clean air and the Spanish. The latter not suffering from PC, Woke whatever it is, or unnecessary health and safety, plus of course their lack of armies of jobsworths telling you what you cannot do. Nor are they up their own backsides relating to their history or statues commemorating it. A history every bit as unpalatable if not more so than the UKs. I would be returning to a country, magnificent in many respects as being currently demonstrated by the NHS, but equally one unsure of what it is having been battered for the last sixty years by a liberal elite.