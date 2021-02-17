Making cars green means closing engine plants

The decision of most governments and the world Climate Change conferences to go for electric cars unleashes a juggernaut of change on a shaken motor industry. Sales of new diesels and even of petrol engined vehicles have plunged. Potential customers have often decided to hold on to the vehicles they already have, to see what is going to happen to car fuel taxation, to subsidies for new electric vehicles, and to taxes and regulations on the use of diesels and petrol cars before committing to a new product. The wary who might like a new diesel or petrol vehicle worry lest in a few years time they are blocked from going where they wish, given the way German cities for example are already blocking older vehicles from entry. What will happen to second hand values when we reach the point of a ban on the sale of all new diesel and petrol cars? Some fear a fall, others think they might paradoxically go up as people chose to buy a second hand one in the absence of a new one.
It is true that lockdown last year hit output and sales badly, but it would be wrong to think all the fall in diesel sales was temporary. There was a trend developing against new diesels before the pandemic hit, which will continue given policy as lockdown ends. The car industry has accepted, even welcomed the transition to electric. It will be costly, disruptive and difficult for those involved. The industry has preferred to talk about other far lesser issues or more temporary concerns and ignore the structural imperatives that should preoccupy it.
The UK government needs to be engaged and concerned about the UK car industry. The UK with some government encouragement and help built itself a great position in diesel engine technology and output. Ford changed Dagenham from car assembly to an engine production plant. BMW put in a great automated engine plant at Hams Hall Birmingham. Jaguar Land Rover spent a lot of money with government help on a brand new engine facility at Wolverhampton. Toyota put in an important engine factory on Deeside. The UK helped design and perfect the new clean diesels with practically no particulate material coming out of the exhaust. All these plants make engines which the government wishes to retire by 2030 at the latest, with encouragement to people not to buy such engines from well before that date. These factories cannot make the big batteries that form the core of the electric vehicle power unit, nor can they turn out the electric motors without stripping out all existing equipment and starting again.
If the UK is to keep motor manufacturing at home it needs to support and encourage large scale battery production and new factories for new electric models. The problem both the government and the industry have is they need to put in all this electric capacity before there are enough customers to buy the vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover shows the problem. Their buyers still want to buy the petrol and diesel product. As they transition to an all electric line up they have decided to go more up market, losing the better off and concentrating on the rich who can afford to pay many tens of thousands for a single car . This will probably mean much less volume. If they end up closing or greatly shrinking the Wolverhampton engine works and Castle Bromwich assembly works, favouring more overseas production, they will also lose more traditional UK buyers of their product who like the Britishness of the brand.
6 Comments
February 17, 2021
The government is not in charge. It is captured by various pressure groups, organisations and treaties / agreements. We even signed up to remain lockstep in the EU’s environmental policies.
We are also seeing this from the point of view of the West and not of that of the developing world and countries such as China. China will not be banning the internal combustion engine anytime soon. But they will be happy to sell is all those rare earth minerals that they now control providing we stay nice to them.
The reason none of this has been thought out is because at the low level our government is playing they too do not know what is going on. Hence the lack of planning and in depth strategy.
February 17, 2021
Amid the lunacy, it seems to me that industrial change should be organic. So, if viable and desirable, an electric car industry should grow up beside the petrol/diesel industry. May the best man win. ( oh dear but that’s capitalism..not fascism!).
I believe that way back, that was the case with transport…even steam had a place for a while. No doubt the madness and corruption of politicians led us to put all our eggs in the strings-attached petrol basket.
What Boris Johnson is up to is “creative chaos”… I doubt very, very much if he actually believes in any of it. Just expects to escape at the last minute leaving the rest of us under the rubble.
Why are you letting him get away with all this? I thought in one article you said he would protect us from the EU and globalism?
Meanwhile, his lies regarding lockup become more and more bizarre. Laughable if they weren’t so scary because of the power you allow him to wield.
February 17, 2021
“You” = any vaguely sane MP.
February 17, 2021
“All these plants make engines which the government wishes to retire by 2030 at the latest,…” – but surely the Government is not being serious? Was this not said just to appease Joe Biden and get some relief from the mad Thunberg types for now?
As Bill Gates said recently, ‘Carbon neutrality in a decade is a fairytale. Why peddle fantasies?’.
February 17, 2021
Authoritarian minded, western politicians (no doubt following the Chinese model of brutal imposition and criminal contempt for freedom in all areas of life) imposing revolutionary changes upon the private sector and indeed our lives without any concern nor consideration given to the cost, damage or upset it causes.
The gilded, protected political State and all of its retinue enjoying ZERO change to their remunerations while the plebeians outside the closed gates are expected to adapt to such inconvenient and costly changes without a whimper
This is happening in the UK for one simple reason. The voter continues to vote Labour and Tory and by doing so simply endorses the growing power of an unaccountable socialist State. These two bastardised parties have ripped the heart of this nation and they’ve done it through a subtle partnership of cooperation to maintain and protect the two party status quo
Both main parties are direct beneficiaries of Labour’s construction of an unreformed, unimpeachable, out of control, all powerful and all spending client state
Mr Redwood’s crocodile tears are just that and maybe his conversion to State socialism is a sign of the times and indicative of just how far the Tory party has fallen under the spell of this most pernicious and seductive politics
February 17, 2021
Battery driven vehicles will be a footnote in history.
Hydrogen will be perfected which will give the range and flexibility of the ICE.
Picking winners by government will be a costly mistake.
Evolution is the key. Stop this green nonsense now.