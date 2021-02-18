Power cuts and cheap energy

I am writing again to the new Secretary of State at the Business Department about our energy situation. I am asking him to reassert the priority of ensuring sufficient supply in the UK for our needs. We have become too reliant on imported electricity from the continent. They are embarking on closures of many nuclear stations and coal stations, are becoming more and more dependent on Russian gas, and may in the future have less surplus to send us. We can neither rely on their power being green enough nor always available for our needs. I also wish him to reconsider the issue of affordability. To tackle fuel poverty cheaper power is a big help. To attract and retain industry at home, a plentiful supply of good value electricity is essential. The importance of reliable supplies has just been underlined by the substantial outages in Texas at a time of very cold and snow filled weather.
It is important not to have the wrong policy for the sake of a mistaken way of calculating the carbon results of our actions. If we only count the carbon dioxide emitted by industry in the UK, and not the carbon from all the factories abroad making products to sell us, we will develop a policy which positively encourages the deindustrialisation of the UK. Many goods made in China are made using substantial quantities of gas and coal for direct fuel and to generate the electrical power also needed by the factories. It is false accounting to ignore all that but to penalise UK producers for using fossil fuels.
The UK may well be able to generate much more power from renewables. The government should be keen to encourage more capacity to be installed by organising the relevant auctions and putting in place the necessary policies. As it has big ambitions for electric cars and heating it needs to plan for a huge expansion of generation, as well as for the replacement of the ageing fleet of nuclear stations that are about to be retired. More biomass based on UK wood would be an option, as it generates reliable power. More water power from new barrages and from tidal interventions would be predictable. With the right auctions and rules it would be possible to strengthen our capacity and provide some competitive pressures on prices.
10 Comments
February 18, 2021
Good morning
Alas we are tied to the Paris Climate Accord, Green Legislation and EU EnviroMENTAL policies. Also. Time is running out and the UK Government has bet the farm on renewables and dodgy nuclear. You can tell that these people never gamble, at least with their own money. 😉
The plan is not to generate more but to force us to take less.
February 18, 2021
Instead of talking about green can we please talk about reliable and affordable power. The public want cheap reliable energy to manufacture goods, heat their homes and charge their cars. It’s governments pushing this crap so it’s about time they got their heads around the fact that nuclear and fracked gas would be a good option. There is enough evidence out there now to show that all these solar panels and wind turbines are not reliable, not cheap and not as environmentally friendly as they are made out to be. The money men will be overjoyed with the subsidies involved and fuel poverty will only get worse. This green religion will be our downfall and not the planets saviour. A very disappointing post today John.
February 18, 2021
In addition to the points you raise, let us not forget the potential for Small Modular Reactors to produce nuclear power to generate electricity. Rolls Royce are proposing a fleet of them, this would add flexible, British-sourced power rather more quickly than the Chinese and French reactors. As RR are in no fit financial state to take the risk themselves, it will need a firm order from the government to get them going.
February 18, 2021
Aside: I’ve just read the response to the petition “After the vaccine roll-out to high risk groups, remove ALL covid-19 restrictions”.
The response is if course the expected nasty propaganda expected from the dictatorship. Why are Conservative MPs, indeed all MPs leaving the dictators in place? Of course there are a handful of decent, human MPs, but are the majority complicit in the continuing human right abusing dictatorship or just stupid?
February 18, 2021
Have you seen what’s happening in Texts and Germany. Cold weather, no wind or sun equals no power.
With lots of second rate arts graduates in Parliament I’m not sure they’re capable of making a sensibly decision.
It seems we’re being led down a blind alley by Boris and nut job.
February 18, 2021
Texas
February 18, 2021
Sir John, you have been eating too many greens. You have decided against home gas.
February 18, 2021
Globally Bitcoin mining uses more electricity than Switzerland.
It needs to be taxed, disincentivised, accordingly.
February 18, 2021
Sorry, Switzerland is an old comparison.
It is now more than Argentina.
If it was a country it would be in the top 30 for power consumption.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/1153B/production/_116917907_v266cd8de5-cf2e-4fb0-ba22-e6dfb9f2951c_nc.png
February 18, 2021
Your Gov. could make domestic energy 5% cheaper immediately, by removing VAT. Out of the EU it no longer a compulsory charge.