The Bank of England Chief Economist has chosen a metaphor to reassure us about the economic future. I never mind a bit of optimism but I trust it will not deter policy makers from offering more assistance to the economy. He argues that because many people who have kept their jobs and decent earnings have been saving over the last year they will soon rush out and spend their savings once lockdowns are eased. The economy is a coiled spring, about to spring into life as soon as the controls are eased. I daresay there is some pent up demand for leisure and hospitality when the all clear is sounded.
The figures do indeed show that overall savings are up, but that conceals big differences in experiences of people, There are people like the Bank’s senior employees on good salaries that have continued to be paid in full during lockdown who have saved. They have been unable to spend money on foreign holidays, trips to cultural and sporting events and good meals out in restaurants in the way they used to. They have probably allowed some cash to build in their accounts. There are also people who have lost their job and seen their income fall as they go onto benefit. There are people who are furloughed or working only some of the time given the lockdown restrictions whose income has been impaired. Many in hospitality and entertainment and many self employed and small businesses have suffered financially. It is most important they are offered continuing assistance until lockdowns have ended and they are able to earn their full living again. Families have had to spend more on utilities, food and other essentials at home as they and their families work and learn at home which means many have not been able to save.
I expect when they are able to people on decent incomes who have saved a bit will want to book a meal out or s staycation at a hotel. They will want to book events again as soon as that is allowed. The problem for the hospitality and leisure industries is they will not get back the lost cash from cancelled business over the last year. When you return to a favoured local cafe you do not buy two lunches for yourself, you just buy the one now, not the one that was cancelled by lockdown. If you decide this year you can celebrate your birthday at a local restaurant, you do not pay for the celebration last year they had to cancel. Some hotels and entertainment venues have been holding cash from customers who missed out on their previous bookings. They will have to supply service with no new cash from such customers. There could be a bonus for the UK if overseas travel is still restricted or problematic in that more people may take a holiday in the UK, though there will be in all probability be a continuing loss of foreign visitors.
So I agree there will be a recovery, and there are opportunities out there were resilient businesses. I think the authorities should also remember this has been a tough time for many self employed and small business people. it does not all snap back quickly when controls are eased. I want to see a budget for recovery, jobs and the self employed. We need their flexibility, and some of them have not been treated well over the lockdowns.
I think it is fair to say that, there are those that have, and there are those that have not. Those that have will spend according to their needs and, those that do not clearly won’t. The question is, in what proportions are they ?
I am still in the market for a new car but, cannot get a test drive on any of the model’s I am interested in. The government has stalled the economy and blighted many lives. How much damage this has done will only become apparent once we get back to normal. Furlough is the can that keeps getting kicked along with all the reasons not to set us free.
People were asked to, “Save Our NHS !”. But it is time for those in the Public Sector to save the Private Sector. Will they ? Well I am not holding my breath.
It is hard to take the BoE very seriously when it is presided over by the chap who are at the FCA and they under him gave us 40% to 78% personal overdraft rates for all. This when these same banks are paying perhaps 0.1% on deposits 780 times more. These same banks only seem to charge these rip off rates in the UK, overseas customers get treated better. Where is the fair competition. The banks are still very restrictive and expensive on most areas of business and property lending.
For a good economic recovery we need cheap on demand energy, far, far less government, lower simpler taxes, no net zero lunacy and a bonfire of red tape. Far more people with real and productive jobs and far fewer essentially parasitic jobs. Something government is so good at creating at the expense of productivity and the country’s ability to compete. This allegedly “Conservative” government shows every sign of doing the complete opposite.
You’re an MP of a party that has betrayed the private sector in all its forms (because you can and we can’t fight back) and embraced Labour’s Socialist, unionised political model (because you can’t and they can fight back) for an easy life with the Socialist press in London dominated by the BBC and the Guardian
The self-employed have been decimated while the unionised, public sector hordes continue on their merry, unreformed way getting paid more and more until the early retirement arrives on full pension and an appearance on Pointless
Your party and the way it has moved leftwards to make political life a little easier for yourselves is so beyond vile and cynical that even a hardened, venomous cynic like myself can barely believe it.
You are captured by the union and activists. Admit this fact so that at the next GE the voter can see what they’re voting for because from where I am standing the Tory party is deceiving its core electorate
The future of the Tory party is more important that the future of the UK . That is your politics so please let’s stop pretending your party cares one jot for the private sector. One day they’ll wake up and realise what you’ve become
Mr Haldane never seems that impressive to me in interviews but I have not read his books and many articles. He said recently:- “With 13 million of the most vulnerable people already vaccinated, the risk of death or hospitalisation in the UK has already probably halved”.
But surely if he is numerate he would have noticed that a competent JCVI vaccination priority order could have made this protection about 30% more effective. So not a halved risk of hospitalisation but a 35% risk saving hundreds of lives with the same 13 million shots.
Why did he not point this out? Aren’t economists not supposed to be numerate and good at statistics, judging risk and probability? At advising on getting the biggest bang for the buck – it seems not.