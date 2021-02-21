Paying for journalism

Some MPs in the UK have rushed in to side with the Australian government and Parliament in their row with Facebook. The Australian government is proposing a law to make platforms like Facebook pay to use extracts from newspapers and media reports on their sites, so the journalism involved will not go unrewarded. Facebook has countered by saying they in effect give the papers and media free adverts by posting some of their material with full credits. The journalists get access to a much bigger audience which in turn boosts their commercial value. Facebook decided that the best way to comply with the prospective law is to ban all journalism extracts from established media outlets from its sites so it need not make any payments. This tiff provides a good opportunity to review the current state of journalism and how we pay for things here in the UK. I do not propose to weigh into the Australian debate, which their Parliament is best able to conduct for itself.
Let me declare my prejudices. I am a fan of good journalism. A well researched and informative article helps my education. Lively and informed opinion pieces contribute to the national conversation, vital in a democracy. Well written and amusing pieces are entertaining, a welcome diversion for time off. Many pay for some of this by buying papers and electronic subscriptions, by paying the BBC Licence fee, by their employer taking out collective subscriptions for services needed for work, and by accepting adverts alongside journalism to enable them to enjoy some free services. Each of these paying models has its advantages and disadvantages.
My concern with the current UK media relates to editorial choices and use of journalistic talent. I am particularly critical of the BBC because I have to pay for it whether I want to use it or not. It regularly fails to live up to the ideals of its Charter. As one who used to listen to a lot of Radio 4 news and watch one of the main evening tv news programmes every night, I often find myself turning off, faced with the same diet of highly selective topics and systematic bias of worldview. For much of the last year the two story lines of pandemic and global warming have dominated most news broadcasts. It is often not a case of “news”, but recycling “olds”. It is often not hard news but regurgitated opinion or forecasts, not reported events and government statements but opinion surveys and lobby group reports inspired to prove a viewpoint. In order to be better informed I turn direct to the sources of the news and read the statements, draft laws, budgets and the rest for myself, as it is a rare day that you get much factual content or informed comment on the important decisions and events that unfold.
Armed with the facts and statements of those making the news I often find I am in a very different conversation from the trivia, ideological repetitions or exaggerations of the main broadcasts. The BBC makes use of highly selected experts, many of whom seem to share a clear one sided political viewpoint about the importance of powerful global government as the answer to their view of what the problems are. Some of them do not seem to have read the detailed documents that underpin the issue. On economic matters I find they usually misrepresent the position by drawing on some highly spun interpretations and not using the actual figures. They normally ignore important statistical releases, as with the state debt where they do not usually distinguish between net and gross allowing for Bank of England ownership of debts. They rarely report cash figures for public spending and spending increases . They are not interested in public sector productivity issues. They accepted the Labour “austerity” analysis of the previous decade without revealing that over that decade there was a very large rise in tax revenue, a rise in cash public spending and even a very small increase in real public spending, contrary to the generally stated cuts in spending and a failure to increase taxes enough. They regularly ignore the preoccupations of voters with issues like illegal migration, politically correct language, restrictions on freedoms , controls on our freedoms and high taxes on enterprise.They usually dislike or ignore England.
I read the FT and Economist for the best part of 30 to 40 years respectively and the Sunday Times until it went from 7 supplements to 8 largely because I thought I would learn something. The Establishment media have seemingly sought to become the story. About 3 or 4 years ago I found myself reading the Economist from the obituary page at the back towards the front rather than the other way round. I am all for absorbing diversity of views but the front half seem to be unrelated to the reality of my world. I did not renew my subscription.
Not to labour the point I was appalled at the crassness of some of the questions at the Downing Street briefings last Spring (I stopped watching). The lobby journalists seemed to be auditioning for a Noel Edmunds gotcha moment rather than trying to enlighten themselves.
Why not give the reader a choice, as happens now? If I see a link that interests me I will go to it, but if it is behind a paywall I usually do without. If the article is free to view, then what is the publication losing? Nothing, but they do get additional readers of their article. Why fix something that isn’t broken?
I agree that the BBC is the pits, and I rarely view any of their online articles as I know in advance what their slant will be.
An interesting post – and it was free, so bonus points, Sir John.
I really do wish that the government would go to war against the likes of Facebook. The companies are too big for their own boots and seek more influence than is healthy. Whenever I see their CEOs lecturing the world on this and that, I find myself reminded of the antagonist in ‘I Robot’. Policy responses? Governments should be wary of mega-corporations swallowing up, through acquisitions, anything that looks like competition. America’s use of anti-trust legislation hasn’t gone far enough and we are trailing in the wake of that weak effort.
John, peace between nations, and their freely reaching informed, well-intentioned agreements for the benefit of all of humanity – and of life generally on this planet – is not “global government”.
I think that you really do need to emphasise this to your followers here, who seem to think that it absolutely is.
Please Sir John, the BBC is the state broadcasting company, it is your licenced fool and you can go and moan to Ofcom if you have a valid complaint.
You started out well lamenting the state of journalism – true – and then moved to that tired old schtick, moaning about the BBC. Leave it Sir John; this is a degrading trope run by the old dead tree press that wants to knock lumps of red meat off the BBC to feed itself.
The old press is dying on its feet whilst the BBC is quite successful, the old papers are buying up the cheaper sort of politician with a view to breaking up the BBC – for profit. Have nothing to do with it Sir John, it is a disgusting morass that lessens all who touch it.
Let the dead tree press compete in the marketplace – or die. As is well known, the old press’s owners have political influence and will try to buy politicians. Just look at the Telegraph, stuffed with has-been politicians and wannabe politicians. A very nasty sight but not honest journalism or a model worth following.
Exactly. It seems to me that facebook are perfectly entitled to do what they have done in Australia in response to the daft proposed law.
The BBC is also clearly very unfairly funded competition for others. It is also an appallingly biased and usually wrong headed propaganda outfit. Outrageously biased and wrong on so many issues but particularly on climate alarmism, Brexit and almost all lefty, woke lunacy causes.
So what about the Supreme Court’s war against the Gig economy JR. Will the government change the law to allow free contracts in this area. I assume not as this government are essentially at war with the self employed indeed with the productive sector in general. Also at war with landlords it seems, whom they regards as part of social service charities and tax on profits they have not even made.
I find that I only have limited time to scan the news. I would prefer to read quality (i.e. paid for) journalism rather than (free) disinformation and I would prefer to pay for a diet of balanced journalism with quality well-argued opinion from a variety of view points.
Unfortunately this is no longer available – or if it is, then it requires an expensive subscription to more quality journals than I can justify.
Newspapers today either follow a subscription model which ties the reader in to one particular viewpoint, or they follow an advertisement funded model that relies on clickbait, disinformation and celebrity news to encourage readers to keep visiting their pages.
Subscriber newspapers require consumers to pay a single price entitling them to read a shallow selection across a broad front of topics: fashion, gossip, feminism, veganism, sport, politics, economics, current affairs, crosswords etc. while I suspect that most consumers focus on less than a quarter of the content that is available to them. Subscriber newspapers usually put forward only one entrenched view on any partisan topic (be it Brexit / Trumpism / global warming / veganism / Black Lives Matter / government spending woke-ism) and never consider any opposing opinion.
What I would prefer (if it existed) would be a single subscription which would allow me to dip into a wider cross-section of providers and research more deeply into a smaller number of areas in an effort to be exposed to something approaching a more balanced opinion. The subscription model would need to be sophisticated enough to reward individual journalists according to the contribution they made.
And the single subscription would need to be low enough to reflect the fact that consumers have limited time availability during each day to read multiple journals or newspapers from cover to cover.
Pick up the Guardian, Independent or watch the BBC and you know what you are going to get. Global warming, Views that are critical of the meat industry, BLM and the pandemic. All giving us the downbeat message that we’re doomed. There doesn’t seem to be any alternate according to them and yet when you read or look for yourself beyond the tabloids and main broadcasters you will find many well explained solutions and alternate theoris. Real basic science which can’t be changed and is true. The likes of Bellamy who speak out are silenced. The public are gullible. They love to get involved in the sleazy reporting and believe anything showing difficult circumstances in nature as proof of catastrophic MANMADE global warming. Anyone like Trump who tries to expose much of the nonsense is soon ridiculed. The world is being controlled by very wealthy individuals and silly film stars who have too much influence plus fiances of party leaders.
Your criticism of the BBC is well founded and one I share. The BBC is designed to behave the way you describe. From past revelations, early in the global warming propaganda phase, it was clear that the news, documentary, drama and even comedy departments were briefed on the line they should take. That occurred during Hall’s first tenure as DG. Nothing has changed in this approach, which appears to be extended to any subject or issue in which the BBC takes an interest. The BBC lives in a comfort zone, well padded by its licence fee. It is time this cozy arrangement was ended and the BBC had to compete like other news organisations.
Alot of today’s probkems begin with what pupils are being taught in schools and universities now. Watching quiz programmes I am astounded by the lack of common knowledge now amongst the younger generations. I have to wonder what they are being taught and what they are reading in their spare time.
Lord Young today in the Telegraph:- “We will never fix universities until we admit that too many people go to them”.
Indeed about 4 times the number. Cut out all the soft loans , other than perhaps for a few subjects such as some science, medicine, engineering, construction and the likes. With modern technology there is little reason why (for most subjects) they cannot be studied perfectly well part time, while working, on day release or in the evening on line. The idea of millions of three + year degrees costing circa £75k (fees plus living costs) plus three years loss of earning is absurd.
75% of these degrees are clearly fairly or totally worthless many are actively damaging. Listen to the Black Studies Prof. from City of Birmingham University on QuestionTime recently for example.
It seems that the UK are considering banning the imported mineral water in retaliation to the EU seafood battle. Why does anyone buy bottled water when we have taps and fountains?
Good article.
As you rightly say, there is very little actual journalism out there. It is all “analysis”, or comment pieces by those with a political agenda.
Such “news” as is reported is often presented in such a way as to almost, if not actually, “fake news “.
Actual news is now mainly found on various sites on the internet.
Indeed the dire BBC seems to just regurgitate propaganda press releases from government, charities, climate alarmists and other pressure groups with zero sensible analysis or questioning of it at all. Is anyone at the BBC right of centre politically or a climate realist. Did anyone at the BBC vote Brexit or not support Biden? Does anyone front of camera at the BBC have a decent science degree, a grasp of logic, numbers and an ability to reason and question. Does anyone at the BBC actually realise that the governments can only really “invest” by taking money off businesses and people who would have invested it far better anyway?
February 21, 2021
If one wants ‘news’ untainted by ‘analysis’, would it not be better to subscribe to news agencies like AFP, AP, Reuters, UPI, …
‘Actual news is now mainly found on various sites on the internet’: so, are they objective and neutral? Or do you like (some of) them because they reflect your way of thinking, and your (possible) own biases?
And, do you read Sir John’s blog to get unbiased news?
Once upon a time newspapers clearly distinguished between news written by journalists and opinions written by columnists/commentators/editors. And advertisements were clearly identified as such. Now they are all interwoven with added pinches of PR press releases and highly imaginative fiction.
Also advertisements are blatantly deceptive ‘Everyone in Wokingham is talking about this watch’. No they are not! Publishers should be responsible for the accuracy of what they publish.
Rishi Sunak’s first anniversary as Chancellor as Budget looms 3rd March and many seem to think he is doing a good job. Not at all, his first action was to cut entrepreneurs tax relief by 90% then to piss billions down the drain (even paying 50% of people’s restaurant bills with other people’s taxes. He is even talking of yet further tax increases when we have the highest taxes for 70 years. HS2, the net zero agenda, renewable and electric car subsidies and further tax increases are pure economic lunacy.
Social media has dealt journalism a terrible blow by accepting/obeying government censorship.
How can we ever trust what we read when we know that some views are not aired on the grounds of near illegality?
How can we ever have a discussion about anything when arguments that do not suit …(the govt? Or who exactly has taken away freedom of speech?)..are proscribed.
Good journalism only lived in the Free West and now it is not free!
@Everhopeful; Censorship of what us mere plebs could ‘publish’ or access existed long before the internet, never mind what most call social media.
Beyond acts of direct censorship, some were very unhappy that the BBC broadcast “Cathy Come Home” back in 1966, the BBC was also leant on in the 1980s due to a certain Panorama programme, many claim Thames TV suffered its franchise fate because it did not censor its own programming (This Week), Ch4 was leant on in 2001 due to a ‘Brass Eye’ episode, and of course the BBC and their R4 Today programme was leant on in a most spectacular way back in 2003.
When people talk about wanting Free Speech, all to often their wish is for the freedom to say or hear what ever they choose, but not necessarily for others to have the same freedom – the only universal freedom is that of being outraged and to demand others stop!
Too often when watching the BBC TV News it feels like I’m watching a campaigning programme like Panorama and most of the time there’s an anti-government viewpoint. Other times they devote huge amounts of air time to speculation and what might happen before a government announcement. Why can’t the BBC simply report what has happened ?
In fairness to the BBC – and I can’t believe I have just said that – perhaps the government should stop trailing key speeches before they are made.
The coverage of the Biden rise to presidency of the US appeared rather like party political broadcasts for the Democratic Party.
Actions speak louder than words.
The Government needs the BBC to treat things said by its people as if they were respectable, statesmanlike things to say, however disgraceful and preposterous they might be.
Many listeners, hearing those words treated like this, will accept that they are.
That is a far greater accomplishment than actually getting them to believe or to agree with those things.
The BBC unfailingly does this enormous service.
I couldn’t agree more with your piece this morning!
I have never used Facebook (or twitter), so don’t really know how it works, but it seems a good way of spreading propaganda to those who use it as their only source of news.
I listen to Talk radio, but even their news bulletins irritate me for being opinionated and not always accurate, much as the BBC news.
I enjoy Talk Radio. I agree with you about their news bulletins, I’ve even written to them to complain about how bias and misleading they are.
@Sharon – You highlight the sinister side of the Internet. In not using Facebook doesn’t make you immune from them, they do know who you are. The collected collated your data via friend associates and family that do use the facility. To Facebook you have no right to anonymity, you are their commodity to sell for profit.
The news bulletins on Talk Radio are the only bits that aren’t opinionated. The rest is far right nonsense.
On Wednesday 29th April Simon Jenkins wrote and excellent article in The Guardian about the swine flu. ( Which according to a well known govt advisor was going to kill 65,000 of us. Actual death toll was 457).
In 2017 the uk govt was forced to pay compensation for claims against the jab which had been swiftly rolled out.
The article is an example of excellent, sensible and protective journalism, based on researched fact, not dogma.
The sort of discussion that is now all but illegal.
“The BBC makes use of highly selected experts, many of whom seem to share a clear one sided political viewpoint about the importance of powerful global government as the answer to their view of what the problems are.”
This is precisely my impression of what the Conservative Party’s leadership does.
+1
Indeed their “experts” are almost always always climate alarmists, remainers (now remoaners) and magic money tree economists. Programmes like QT and Any Questions have at best one, sound & slightly right of centre person on (often they have non). Not helped by the fact that most Tory MPs are Socialist or Libdim at best.
Why does the BBC support unquestioningly the dire, state monopoly, NHS? Imaging the coverage they would now be giving a private health care system had it infected and killed as many as the dreadful NHS has done. Infecting people who went in for something else then dumping them into care homes to infect other and to die elsewhere.
And what do you read and watch each day to give you that impression Nivek?
The internet was to be and should be freely available for all in the world to disseminate and use information.
Australia told Facebook that they must pay if their webpages include extracts from Australian newspapers. So Facebook complied by switching off that part of their service to Australian users of their website. Well done! Could an Australian media mogul be behind the Australian government’s actions, someone who wants to entrench power and secure another revenue stream?
I will pay for good journalism and I can choose which newspaper’s print or digital offering to buy or support by donation. The law does not require me to buy from one or any. So why does the law require me to pay for bad TV journalism and biased broadcasting, which is what the BBC churns out? Remove the obligation to buy a TV licence and, if the BBC produces high quality unbiased content, I and others may buy it. If it doesn’t, we won’t and it can deservedly perish.
I rarely agree with EVERY word but today I would have to say that you have hit the nail fair square on the head and I hope it drives home the feelings I believe, that most of the population feel about MSM , DESPAIR! They try to take us for fools.
I gave up watching TV when the BBC and Channel 4 started their move to partiality and ‘wokishness’. Even the ITV was showing traits of going in the same direction. That was about 15 years ago and I notified the TV tax people accordingly. Back then their response was, they had the right to enter my premises to check! I responded that no they didn’t and referred them to the relevant law, they backed off.
Since then I use numerous online sites for information, usually more than one for verification of accuracy. The news is also far superior and doesn’t have supercilious presenters.
The TV tax needs to end. If they are as popular as they claim, why are pleading for the compulsory tax to continue? Surely if there as many wokes and sjws, as they claim, their subscriptions will cover the cost? That goes for the other terrestrial TV networks that get some of this tax.
That aside, I do have 3 questions:
1. Why is the BBC supplying a ‘World service’, when it is only the people who live in Britain who have to pay this tax?
2. Is the BBC still getting funding from the EU?
3. Excluding Joe Public, who else is funding the BBC?
There is a gap in the market for unfettered facts. When I see news story I also like to drill down to the source. Often this bears little resemblance to the propaganda of the news story that led me there.
The BBC has been in a perfect position to fill that gap in the market, sack the so-called correspondents and drop the “talking heads” and provide us with facts.
Unfortunately the BBC has failed and has no credibility and no trust to perform this function.
I am hopeful that Andrew Neill will do a better job.
I find myself siding with Facebook, and I say that as someone who fiercely dislikes Facebook. The Australian govt appear to be have got themselves into a similar predicament as successive UK govt had, prior to the NotW phone hacking scandal.
I sometimes wish I could be as succinct, effective yet diplomatic in the comments I make ….. This is a great article that does it’s job very well.
Sometimes I just do not have the patience having suffered so much from whatever it is I attack.
We know the BBC is a disgrace and leads where others follow on, but probably the worst aspect of the BBC in terms of delivering news is that they tell us what to think by repetition or PR’ing something — They do not deliver news ‘exactly as it happened’, they append their viewpoint to it.
When are we going to see some real parliamentary effort against this expensive wastrel?
‘I am particularly critical of the BBC because I have to pay for it whether I want to use it or not.’
That is not strictly true. If you don’t want BBC TV or iPlayer and are prepared to forego live broadcasting on other channels you don’t need a TV licence. You can easily watch most non BBC TV for free on catch up services. Some BBC content is also available free on services like Netflix.
Radio is free. Though after you ditch BBC TV you may find that BBC radio also has limited appeal.
Brilliant post Sir John bang on the money.
How many more warnings and complaints from the masses before they actually listen and operate within the mandate of their charter.
They all may get a big wake up call if and when Andrew Neill’s new station hits the airways.
I personally would like the BBC news and current affairs programme sold off as it is a drain on their budgets. Too many self opinionated reporters and editors who do nothing to add value to the debates, except draw obscene wages
I consume a fraction of the BBC output I used to. The only decent political discussion programme now is Andrew Neil’s 60 minutes on you tube. I do watch Marr on fast forward so as not to have to sit through interviews eg with Ed davey. I’ve pretty much given up with R4 Inc the Today programme. The bias takes the form of topic selection, choice of ‘experts’ and level of aggression shown to interviewees depending on whether or not they are in line with BBC-think. Some experts – for example those of a more sceptical hue on global warming or Covid lockdown – no longer appear at all as far as I can tell.
Let’s hope GB News when it launches marks a return to proper, interesting, broadcast journalism.
The state of journalism in this country is pitiful compared with years ago. It is dumbed down and blinkered so much with metropolitan wokeness and cronies that I look elsewhere. After the EU clangers of late it is refreshing to hear even German and French news reporting more reality than the BBC apart from Outside Source Ros Atkins who obviously couldn’t stand the hypocrisy and have a rant on vaccines recently.
The GB News is long overdue. Also Nick Clegg joining Facebook ….
The Australians are right to challenge big tech as the are becoming too powerful monopolies.
I was with you until you mentioned the BBC. I pay the licence fee because my lad likes watching live Formula 1 and Live football, both on Sky through a day pass. There is no other reason. £157.50 a year so my son can fill up the Sky coffers. To be fair I used to listen to the Today program on radio 4, although I don’t need a licence for that. But actually I gave up because of the effect on my blood pressure! It always used to wear its left leaning credentials on its sleeve, but at least the presenters were worth listening to then.
But actually you did get me thinking, about politics and scope creep. What I find somewhat interesting is how politicians seem to think the answer to all of life’s problems is more politics. I don’t have any time for “wokery” (is that a word?), but I do think people should be forced to attend lessons on less is more, before they are allowed anywhere near being an election candidate.
Will be interesting to see if Andrew Neils proposed new News Station will be any better ?
I shall certainly give it a go, as I am fed up with so called experts who simply guess the future, and criticise the past with the benefit of hindsight.
Many newspaper articles on social media only allow the reader to see the first paragraph unless a subscription is paid. This to me is no more than an advert for them. Making social media pay for this access would be extremely difficult to police. We have made it a rule in our house to never have any news programmes on TV or radio as they are so depressing and bias. I resent having to pay a telly tax that only applies to viewers here in the UK when the BBC is freely available to those living in the rest of Europe. Scrap the license fee. Journalism in the UK has become little more than political propaganda. We are becoming more like a controlled communist state every day. Give us our freedom back and allow freedom of speech and diversity of opinion to return. I’m getting tired of Government constantly interfering in our lives.
I agree with your approach and general assessment
The reporting of ‘Opinion’ or ‘News’ is a grey area in this day and age of journalism
The BBC could be forced to highlight the difference in to top corner of the screen – a bit like the old days when they would state if a programme was a repeat
Sir john there is irony in his – by coming on your blog this morning my data is collected by 5 sources outside of your control.
Fully agree with the sentiments.
The current BBC R4 serialisation of the Bill Gates book is an especially egregious piece of propaganda.
All to often the MsM is not reporting ‘news’ not informing as part of a ‘free press’ but are simply setting out to bait the viewer/reader so as to expose them to their advertisers. That’s exactly what the Social Media is doing but on a different level, they farm an individuals data to sell – that cant be right when it is done in such an underhanded way.
The best ‘freedom’ is going back to the original concept a ‘free’ way for the world to communicate.
That doesn’t stop content providers displaying adverts to pay for the facility, but click bait to farm data should be banned. Especially as no one knows were this data is going.
I am looking forward to Andrew Neil’s News GB channel. I haven’t been able to watch the BBC news since we voted to leave the EU because of its biased anti British, anti Brexit, pro Europe, let’s find bad news from anywhere, reporting. It is disgusting that I have to pay for it. Don’t get me started on that self opinionated overpaid Lineker.
One odd thing about the BBC is their absolutely obsessive interest in the USA and their total lack of interest in Europe. So we have had blanket coverage of the last two USA election campaigns including the primaries nominating the candidates but virtually no coverage at all (for example) of the elections to nominate Merkel’s successor as CDU leader and her replacement as Chancelleor (not necessarily the same person).
One frequent claim from the Remainers was that our future lies with Europe and in leaving the EU we would becaome a mere colony of the USA. It is ironic that the BBC has been in that exact position for the past decade.
3/3. Another failure of journalism might be due to a diminishing/changing of intrinsic reward. I guess that in decades gone by intrinsic reward would have flowed from uncovering the truth, this no longer seems to be the case. Intrinsic reward in journalism now seems to flow from winning for one’s political team or individual fame (which might link to extrinsic reward). This failure is not only in journalism. Although I am perturbed (since randomness does not lead to homogeneity) by the years of diversity auditing (counting ethnicity, gender, sexual persuasion, religion), I wonder whether all university departments should be subjected to political diversity auditing, this may then feed through to all careers.
I actually prefer to read the Guardian and the FT at least each day’s page isn’t just full of Megan and Harry like the Express (who is actually interested in that?), boobs and ass in the Daily Mail worse than anything page 3 used to dish up every day, very little interesting unique articles. The BBC is just biased, don’t tell you who they are interviewing i.e. Union Reps, Communists, just can’t watch anymore as with C4 News I used to religiously watch at 7pm not watched for ages now. Don’t do facebook, twitter is now a left wing takeover full of their own views and wanting to cancel anyone that doesn’t agree with them. They are taking us for fools.
To this excellent analysis I would bring in the manipulation of weather reports and forecasting driven of course by the climate change agenda and the politicisation of meteorologists.
One example in recent years has seen the naming of storms. These were once just periods of bad weather. They were troublesome in parts and to some groups of the population of course.
But now in an attempt to distort perceptions they are described as extreme events; they are named to link them with the severe weather sometimes experienced in other parts of the world.
We have been spared such as these ourselves but we are being deceived by this reporting into thinking that a change in climate is taking place which of course it is not. News reporting picks up on this and provides amplification and sensation.
Social media is a social menace! Abuse, body-shaming, trolling, bullying, consequent suicides.
UGH!
Those who dismiss mainstream news organisations, like the BBC, and instead rely on unsourced nonsense shared on Facebook and Twitter represent the biggest threat to democracy since WW2.
They must be stopped.
We dont have proper free speech in the UK, and we should, that should be a clear reform.
We have too much media that is sponsored by the state.
We have too much of a cosy self selecting narrow view of the world elite in journalism which actively keeps out many decent mainstream views.
But yes good journalists are worth their weight in gold.
As for facebook, its transitory, it has no IP of its own, its just a framework to hang things on, and can easily be replaced.