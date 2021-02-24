The state of the pandemic – show your papers?

It was tragic news from the USA that the country surpassed 500,000 deaths this week from CV 19. The President and Vice President commemorated the sad landmark in a moving ceremony and with appropriate words. The USA and the UK make daily announcements of the deaths attributed to the virus, with Ministers and Administration representatives making regular statements of sympathy for the relatives of those lost.
The EU passed through the 500,000 deaths before the USA. They have gone over to weekly reporting, and last announced 515,519 deaths. The incidence of the virus and the death rate has been very variable around the EU. Belgium’s death rate has been more than three times that of Greece. Luxembourg has had more cases relative to the size of its population than most, whilst Finland has low figures for cases and deaths. The world figures released daily on the world o meter does not include EU figures so you have to add up all the relevant national figures. This is surprising given the leadership role the EU has adopted over responses to the pandemic in member states. It would be good to see more analysis of the reasons for the very different rates of cases and deaths amongst neighbouring states.
Asian countries led by Japan have had much lower case rates and lower death rates than the Americas and Europe. I have yet to see a good account of why the spread of the disease and the fatalities have been so much lower in much of Asia. It would be good to know if it was to do with the nature of the response, or to the treatments, or to greater natural immunity from past exposures to similar viruses or to diet or other issues.
The U.K. after Israel has achieved much more in offering vaccines to people vulnerable to the virus and vaccinating most at risk. In both France and Germany misleading negative briefings against the Astra Zeneca vaccine has held up acceptance of vaccination on top of the slower moves of the EU authorities to approve the jab and to buy enough for fast roll out.
We now learn that the U.K. is considering using vaccination certificates for other purposes. Ministers accept there are practical and moral problems with such an idea. I would be interested in your thoughts on this possible limitation on freedoms.
Your first sentence of last para, says it…”…for other purposes”. Government needs to clearly (that would be a change) define what purposes. Who is supposed to look at them ?
Peter, Internal covid19 vaccination papers in the UK amount to coercion to take the vaccine. Like internal passports they would also allow the tracking and management of us like cattle. Perhaps the government should go the whole hog and force (by law!) those of us who do not intend to have the covid vacccines to wear a star on our sleeves. How I despise this government’s lack of principles!
“Each of us has allowed these central freedoms to elapse, and has been party to the creation of a new illiberal precedent that may imperil the meaning of liberty for decades to come”.
General debate: Covid-19 – 22 February 2021
Richard Fuller MP
Sorry..that does not seem to be full quote.
“This has been a year of ambiguous choices when each of us in Parliament has had to wrestle with our conscience to render judgements with many unknowns. Yet each of us, rightly or wrongly, has allowed essential freedoms to lapse and thus been party to the creation of a new, illiberal precedent that may imperil the meaning of liberty for decades to come. We should each reflect on our judgements to determine how we can repair our common heritage of freedom”.
General debate: Covid-19 – 22 February 2021
Richard Fuller MP.
@Everhopeful +1 if only Central Command got it as well!
@Everhopeful; Indeed, some do need to reflect on their judgements during the pandemic, many appear to have placed political dogma before the needs of public health – those who have chosen to politicise the pandemic must be hoping for short memories amongst the plebs, I’m not so sure we will be forgetting…
I’ve no problem with vaccination certification in fact let’s go one step further and have some form of I.D cards that way we would be able to weed out the people who aren’t supposed to be in our country
Such a sensible common step as ID cards is more dangerous for our MPs than mans first steps on the Moon. We are experiencing the efficacy of the Covid jab, can one of our pharmaceuticals please create a vaccination against woolly PC thinking.
Mick, We may be heading in the direction of the USSR, but internal passports would truly give the game away. We have supposedly got BINO so we hoped we’d escaped the EUSSR, but the attitude of the UK establishment is still the same – “old bums, new farts” as the Russians said about their changes of government.
I will boycott any organisation that tries to enforce a ‘vaccine passport’, and contribute to legal action against that organisation.
Mick,
If ID cards were introduced then government would have even more control over citizens.
However, there is absolutely no chance that they would ‘weed out’ those that are here illegally.
@Mick; Would the carrying of your proposed ID cards be a legal requirement, failing to do so being a criminal offence necessitating immediate arrest and detention until ones ID can be confirmed? If not, how would a non card carrying illegal-migrant be detected, by the time they had failed to ‘produce’ their ID at a police station they would have simply moved on to another areas.
The last thing we need are populists knees jerks, all that does is produce bad unworkable laws; the Dangerous Dogs Act, “Section 28” or ASBO’s for example.
They will arrive with ID Cards and vaccination certificates in the dinghy so the ‘border force’ can wave them in unquestioningly.
If a vaccination certificate gets me to France and Spain and my local pub then I want it.
February 24, 2021
February 24, 2021
February 24, 2021
February 24, 2021
February 24, 2021
Only PC.infected ministers and their civil service staff could invent reasons for not issuing a covid vaccination certificate to those who have recieved two injections. What misbegotten thinking has entered their heads since their predecessors happily issued yellow fever certificates in days past. I can see a losing face level of problem for the EU accepting such a certification, but not European countries wishing to get their tourist industry restarted.
As for its domestic use, where is the moral responsibility in not being vaccinated, but expecting to be able to attend a range of group events from visiting a bar or a soccer match. It is a case of one persons freedom only being acceptable to the point where that freedom impinges on that of others, to the point of actually causing death. Where is the difficulty in making that moral decision. Only a minister, fearful of his own shadow would find it a problem.
This doesn’t seem to make sense. Once you are vaccinated against disease X, and supposing I’m not, I don’t pose a threat of infecting you with that disease, if we’re both at a football match, say.
Otherwise there’d be no point in vaccination.
Absolutely no to vaccine passport.
Totally agreed. Who will find those 21 who arrived and ran off yesterday to jab them?
Certainly not our ( totally incompetent ) immigration people. The invasion continues — and none sent back.
Then Iain, stay incarcerated.
As always with seemingly benign ideas they blossom into a more sinister means of control. The Salami effect of a State in fear of its people.
Actually..since you are into stats and all that you should have a read of UK Medical Freedom Alliance website.
February 24, 2021
Ten years ago it was ID cards. Now its vacs cards.
We’re turning into the 4th Richard.
No problems for overseas travel but to go to a pub, definitely not.
Overseas travel is OK – so long as they come here by dinghy.
And I still do not know anyone who has died of this. And I do not know anyone who knows someone who has died. Funny that.
Now we are to have sudo ID Cards.
We can all see the true purpose of this.
Vaccination by enforcement or coercion would give support to conspiracy theories of what this Covid crisis is all about. Not sure that’s a good idea.
Mark B, Look at the ONS “all deaths” graph. Three things stand out over the last year: there are significant excess deaths above the 5 year average; secondly, the inflexions on the graph do not coincide with the lockdowns (taking account of the c4 week infection to death cycle, of those who die); and the excess deaths are clearly seasonal.
The lack of correlation shows that the untargeted national lockdowns have not worked. The seasonality shows covid19 is endemic, and an opportunistic winter disease. The use of the “all deaths” graph eliminates the argument about what is a covid death and what isn’t.
February 24, 2021
@Mark B; “I still do not know anyone who has died of [Covid 19]”
February 24, 2021
On the subject of statistics from around the World I would comment as follows. There are countries whose collection of figures is totally unreliable, others that could be deliberately misleading, and a few you can believe. No great surprise.
There is one factor that merits further investigation. How is it that the Japanese, whose figures I am willing to believe, seem to have a lower infection rate than say the British. Why is there great variation in the UK population between various ethnic groups. Is it genetic difference or social difference that causes greater or lesser susceptability to getting infected. A great opportunity for a Phd., study to get at the truth. It is only by actually knowing the reasons that the threat to all can be reduced.
February 24, 2021
One of the main differences is that males have nearly double the risk as women. Blood group O, being overweight, age and baldness are also risk factors. I suspect that the lower figures in East Asia reflect some earlier acquired immunity from similar infections.
February 24, 2021
In the UK is is fairly clear that in the March to May wave Covid deaths were undercounted (we had nearly 70,000 excess deaths in this period but far less were put down as Covid. In recent months we have had nearly double the number of excess deaths being put down as Covid. It is highly unlikely that the NHS now has improved hugely and thus saves thousands of deaths a week from other causes especially as they are largely shut.
Yes there are countries whose collection of figures are totally unreliable. Like the U.K.
Agricola – it would be interesting to know if the high-risk groups received visitors into their home from abroad or came into regular contact with people that did.
Who are these 10,000 people arriving daily into Heathrow because they certainly aren’t business people? The big flights arriving daily into Manchester – it can’t be true that the virus isn’t spreading around from these returnees carrying different strains. Most big businesses have stopped foreign visits so they don’t get sued if a staff member catches covid from a business trip.
February 24, 2021
However, NO to a certificate for local/domestic use!
The requirement to carry proof of vaccination or anything similar must not be allowed. I oppose it on principle but also because inspections will be abused by all manner of organisations and authorities.
‘Borus’ is sitting on the fence, probably waiting for guidance from his world order directors. We know he will back down if there is pressure to accept the system.
We don’t have any requirement to carry for ‘flu, why covid? That will of course be turned on its head and ‘flu added.
Boris is letting other people do his bidding such as:
Care-home owners;
Large plumbing company bosses;
Other big company bosses such as meatpacking factories will follow suit to keep fellow workers safe;
The government won’t have to lift the authoritarian finger, will the NHS operate if you are not vaccinated? Will a dentist see you if you don’t have a vaccine certificate? If you can’t enter a shop without a certificate…etc.
1. I was interested to read a non-hysterical personal account by journalist Bel Mooney of the recent death of her 96yr old father (available online). Briefly, he had dementia and other c0-morbidities, had been tested for Covid and been found negative 3 times just prior to his demise, but the doctor still insisted on listing the primary cause of death as Covid. Having heard from a personal friend that the same thing had occurred to her father-in-law some months ago, and read other similar though If it unverifiable accounts, I really do worry about comparisons of national/international data.
2. No matter what decision is taken about vaccination certificates, there will be loud clamour and antagonism. There will inevitably be individuals who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated – will they be rejected by shops, hotels, travel agents and so on? In these days of technological wizardry, how long will it be before there is a lucrative trade in fake certificates? If it becomes obligatory to produce Covid vaccination certificates on demand, how long will it be before one is required to demonstrate one has had the flu vaccine, or a TB inoculation, or that one takes HIV medication?
I have had a nurse tell me the same thing happened at the hospital where she works. Blatant FALSE shoving of Covid.
February 24, 2021
Those people under 50 do not need the vaccine, just like with flu. Governments dare not admit that lockdowns were a mistake and only the elderly were at risk.
SM , I have long advocated that individuals should carry their medical records on a dongle around their neck or on a key ring. It could save your life in a road accident and be helpful when changing medical jurisdictions. Would also cost less than the NHS computerised medical records fiasco. If encoded only medical establishments could interrogate it.
@SM I also read Bel Mooney’s account. It further demonstrates the fear being generated in the name of Science, when that science itself is not open to peer review, accountability or challenge.
We must encourage ‘fake’ certificates and passports or our freedoms will be trashed
My uncle had the same. Last stages of prostate bone cancer but went down as a CV-19 death.
The counting has been woeful and is the reason we have one of the highest death rates.
The counting needs to be changed. We are still counting infections rather than hospitalisations despite the arrival of the vaccine. We now need to be counting those hospitalised *of* CV-19 otherwise we are never getting out of lockdown.
As far as I’m aware the vaccines don’t stop you being infected *with* CV-19 but they make you far less likely to get seriously ill because *of* CV-19.
@SM; “Tested just prior to death”, how much before, are we told? If longer than three days and there was CV19 amount nursing home staff or residents and death was unexpected perhaps an understandable assumption if death was due to a non co-morbidities respiratory tract problem. Also a local lateral flow test might have been carried out post-mortem that returned a positive result.
Anyway, the general thrust of your argument is wide of the mark, the govt only counts CV19 deaths when there has been a positive test, and the death has to be within 28 days of that test, as I understand it such tests should be notified as CV19 is a notifiable disease.
And just like that .. we are being asked to discuss stuff the Stasi & Mengele could only dream of. Happening to us, today, what will tomorrow bring ?
February 24, 2021
February 24, 2021
“The EU passed through the 500,000 deaths before the USA.”
The “EU” is not a country (so the Brexit argument went), there are 26 separate countries. Careful when trying to conflate death rates to boost a rant, someone might conflate the whole of the (NAFTA) North America region for similar effect… All of the EU26 appear to have taken individual actions, only vaccine approval appears to have been a central EU competence, and even then some member states went their own way (hasn’t at least one of the EU26 States has deployed the Russian vaccine?).
Asian countries have fared better, as has been mentioned many times by both politicians and virologists, because they had learnt from the 2002-04 SARS outbreak, mask wearing was already common, along with a more compliant population. In many Asian countries, capitalist or communist, when their govt says jump the peoples only question is to ask ‘how high’, before immediately complying.
The government’s considering of vaccine passports only now is another telling indictment of the project management chaos afflicting our COVID response. What has it been doing for the past year? Why isn’t there now a common ‘vaccine passport’ approved by IATA and ready for deployment? It shames this government that it is, seemingly, always two or three steps behind where it needs to be and with big chunks of work not even considered.
P.S. I have no problem with the idea of ‘vaccine passport’ if it helps me getting on with a normal life.
P.S.2 Why are golf-courses still shut? What public health risk to they pose?
An absolute and definite ”NO” to a domestic vaccination passport but if some countries round the world want it for their visitors, like Yellow fever, then fine. End of conversation.
They keep going on about the death rate in the States but it is no worse than many other countries when you take their population into account.
Harris, the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing. Mr Redwood’s nauseating endorsement of this thug of a politician shows how far we have fallen and how close we are too tyranny
I’m sick of the bullshit from spineless politicians. Do what needs to be done. Dismantle democracy. Smash freedom of expression and impose authoritarian rule rather than this slow creep towards such a state of affairs hoping we won’t notice what you’re doing
These Oxbridge types really are snakes in the grass
Absolutely YES to a ‘vaccine certificate’. On one level it I is proof of a simple fact – have you been vaccinated?
If I run a pub and don’t want to serve people who have not been vaccinated- that is my right and a reasonable question
We live in, and as, a society. We have a National Health Service. If there is a virus about which can kill members of our society – and there is a vaccination for that virus – it is perfectly fine with me if the government restricts access to society for those that refuse to be vaccinated. At least until nearly all of us are immune one way or the other.
As for ID cards – why not? If you want to stamp on illegal immigration, introduce impossible to forge ID cards and really draconian measures for anyone, business or householder, caught employing people without an ID.
I presume that Parliament will no longer feel an obligation to defend the laws on discrimination? Not everyone will be in a position to have the jab and not everyone has a mobile. What happens when we’ve had the “wrong sort” of vaccine? In truth, the strength of the virus will diminish over time and we’d still be required to show ID. Travel abroad is a choice and acceptable, but are we going to, say, ban hospital treatment for those who haven’t had the jab?
Then Iain, stay incarcerated.
I can see problems with fraudulent obtaining of these vaccination passports if they come into being. It would have been better to have had them ready at the moment of giving the second dose. I foresee administrative difficulties in people claiming them weeks or months after the event.
Nevertheless, I am in favour of them in principle. I would choose to go to a theatre where the person next to me could be guaranteed to be vaccinated.
I am all for them however completely impossible to administer. The first thing that will happen is we will be awash with forgeries, pubs etc won’t administer it because they will not turn away business and, of course, the police will either be overly heavy handed, my main worry given their track record, or claim not to have the necessary resources.
Certainly yes re foreign travel. Questions for you sir. If/when I have my jabs why should I have any restrictions placed on me whatsoever? Certainly why are we looking end if May or later? Again why if protected, should I have to quarantine on return. It makes no sense.
It should be for the owner or provider of any goods or services to decide what (if any) certification is required.
Being confirmed clear or having a vaccination when taking up new employment is total different from State Control of the individual.
Then again, you are only clear on the ‘day’. Having a vaccination just gives you as an individual hope that any contact with virus will be minimal, it doesn’t definitively prove you cant carry and transmit it.
Having had considerable experience of South East Asia, I would venture that much of the population there has a natural immunity to Covid. The reason for this is that the populations there are exposed to all kinds of serious illnesses from babyhood to old age. Illnesses such as malaria, dengue fever, SARS and others.
I myself have had dengue fever four times. Whilst not recommending it, it does have the attribute of destroying the platelets of the white blood cells. These are then rebuilt naturally as one recovers, giving, in my view, something like a transfusion.
The practice of close knit communities, spanning the age groups, means that there is wide exposure to infections that build their own immune responses. A theory, but worth investigation by those more qualified than me.
Would any one fully trust a Government when it relies on ‘spin’ This administration trashed Brexit, they gave the EU all the trade they needed into the UK, while excluding UK trade to the EU.
They agreed to break up the UK and start the integration of the island of Ireland fully into the EU.
They agreed that the EU could keep plundering UK fishing stocks in UK territorial waters for ever and a day. Meaning the EU could take what it wants from UK waters while at the same time denying the UK the right to catch and export those same fish stocks, ‘simples’- why would the EU import something they can just take.
So Government Control of certificates, passport’s, ID’s? Who long would it take them before they get to use it as a controlling force to quell dissention.
Many years ago during my service in the Merchant Navy, we carried vaccination certificates in our Passport, Seaman’s Identity Card or Seaman’s Discharge Book. In those days, the vaccinations were for diseases such as Small Pox (yes I’m old enough to have had one), Cholera, Typhus and Yellow Fever. I never thought that my freedom or privacy was being eroded, on the contrary, these certificates reassured the authorities of the country visited that I would not become a burden on their health facilities. I saw nothing odd about that and I see nothing odd about requiring visitors to our country to carry appropriate proof of vaccination.
However, being required to prove vaccination in the UK, where there has been a national drive to vaccinate and will probably result in some 95% of UK adults being vaccinated by the end of the summer, followed by an annual booster programme is entirely a different matter.
The EU is not a country. It is a collection of 27 sovereign states who manage their own affairs and release their own figures. Their responses to Covid have been very different. Some, like Finland and Greece, have excellent. Others, like Sweden, have been dreadful.
The 27 manage their own vaccination programmes too. Procurement was shared through the EU – a sensible decision for the vast majority of EU countries as they can buy more, faster and cheaper as a group. Where down the list would Malta have been if it bought alone?
As it is little Malta has fully vaccinated (2 doses) nearly 5% of its population. The U.K. has managed just 0.9%. Malta has also given one vaccination to nearly 15% of its population – and is likely to finish its programme well before we finish ours. Indeed, for all the Brexitist talk of the failed EU vaccination programme, several EU countries are likely to conclude their programmes before us. And isn’t it amazing that Estonia paid half the price for the vaccines than we did – and didn’t give up its liability.
Incidentally 25 of the 27 EU countries have now fully vaccinated (2 doses) bigger percentages of their populations than we have of ours. Only Bulgaria and Latvia have a lower rate.
It is also worth noting the wildly differing Covid death and vaccination rates across the United States. In overall numbers NY and California were worst hit but Arizona has an appalling death rate. Alaska is doing particularly well with vaccines.
People must not be coerced into having a medical treatment to which they would not otherwise consent. The fact that you and your colleagues are even discussing this is abominable.
So, Tony Blair is getting much press and air time in the media, and suddenly, ID cards are back on the table in the form of Certificate Of Vaccination ID card (covid) I wonder if there is any connection.
I think the state already has far too much control over all our lives, we should not give them yet another tool to control us with.
No 2 ID cards.
Some of the comments already posted betray ignorance of the facts about the inoculants. As Patrick Vallance said, they do not prevent you from getting, carrying, or transmitting the virus, but hopefully reduce the risk of the recipient developing severe symptoms. So those NOT inoculated are more at risk from the inoculated rather than the other way round, and there is no scientific argument for restricting the liberties of the former. Furthermore by preventing the healthy from developing natural immunity and passing it on to their children you are condemning humanity to an eternity of shuffling to and fro to vaccination centres. Before this is made de facto compulsory for the plebs, are YOU happy JR to have vax certificates made a condition of being an MP?
Reply I am not proposing such certificates
A question please: if 4 out of 5 people in the UK are vaccinated and 1 in 5 declined vaccination, who is at risk of Covid, the 4 vaccinated or the 1 who declined?
Yellow Fever is mentioned a couple of times in today’s posts, so permit an example of it: a while ago, vaccination against Yellow Fever was required to visit some countries; and advised but not compulsory if visiting others. Take a country in the latter group: I could enter unvaccinated if I wished; if I did so, I was considered to be the person at risk, not the indiginous population who had built up varying degrees of immunity to the disease. (As I might contract the disease shortly before return to England and here mix with people who have no natural immunity to it, pre-travel vaccination was appropriate.)
Again, we offer to young girls innoculation against rubella, which I accepted for my daughters and I think that most parents here do similarly. But some decline. So who is at risk of rubella, the children of the majority of girls who have been innoculated or those of the minority who have not?
If it is the unvaccinated who are at greatest risk, why monitor all the vaccinated?
For foreign travel it is very simple for the vaccination data to be applied to your passport number so that border controls around the world can see you have been vaccinated. For those with an exemption the same could apply. If we want the freedom to travel again it is a no brainer.
For large venue entrance is it such a big deal to have to show a card saying you have been vaccinated compared to what the whole country has gone through for the past year both financially and emotionally. Over time as the whole world adjusts to the after effects of the pandemic the need for vaccination ID will reduce as more people are vaccinated so that only the few that aren’t become a risk only to themselves.
The biggest problem with vaccination certificates is that it will create racial apartheid. So for that one reason it won’t be happening.
Boris needs to be very careful about this.
You vaccine fanatics should see the German film (subtitled) ‘The lives of others’. It’s the story of life in East Germany. The author and film makers only made this one film because they had such a big story to tell. One man, for example, after the wall came down and the records were available for inspection, found his wife was informing on him.
You wonder how they could have descended into that pit. Then you look at Britain in 2020 and read many of the comment on this blog, and you know how, and that the film is a warning because we are repeating the whole disaster.
Watch the film if you can: ‘Das Leben der Anderen’
The UK is 4th out of 152 States with the most number of deaths per million population at 1,812. The USA is at 1,525 the EU at 1,150. Belgium is still top of the list with 1,912 deaths per million population. The Voice of America headline “Britain Hits Highest COVID-19 Death Rate Per Capita in the World” wasn’t quite true.
Is the leadership of the Conservative Party, and that of the Democrats, pro-life?
Sir John
Thank you for making the comparison between the USA’s death rates and the *whole* EU’s. I did this several times last year in response to Andy and MiC’s comments. I found that – pro rata – the USA’s death rate per million was identical to the *whole* EU’s.
The BBC refused to report it thus but now Biden is in charge please don’t give them ideas.
Many businesses will want some assurance that people are less likely to have the virus so I can understand why the “passport” concept may happen, regardless of policy.
Personally I can’t see any great problem with it
No to any form of health discrimination. Vaccine passports are the thin end of the wedge. Wake up everyone.
You ask for our thoughts on “this possible limitation on freedoms”. Mine are unprintable.
Apart from this, the value of a vaccination certificate or passport once venues are deemed safe to open must be negligible, and illogical if no proof of vaccination against other dangerously contagious illnesses is to be required.
If, despite this, some sort of vaccination certificate or passport is to be needed, even for foreign travel or something else outside the UK government’s control, could I plead for it to be given automatically with the second jab? It can be in nobody’s interests to have to go to a GP’s surgery or fight computerised bureaucracy to get one later.
How is it possible that a country the size of China can have only 89K cases and 4.6K deaths?
If the WHO really did believe the virus originated from eating wild animals bought in a wet market then they would be advocating the ending of such eating habits.
Ps Mark Harper has shredded HMGs data analysis. Once again we deserve better.
As Margaret herself said (iirc) in the context of I.D. cards, “it is un-British”.
If vaccination certificates were used for other purposes I predict a risk of forged certificates. Combatting that risk would be necessary to avoid rendering the uses pointless and demand a high sophistication in certificate design and likely require inclusion of the bearer’s photograph. It soon becomes a complex and troubling exercise.
As for facilitating international travel, why not stamp up the “Observations” page of passports to show the bearer has been vaccinated?
Surely though, if we are all to be vaccinated soon, then whatever issues arise from not knowing if someone is vaccinated or not will be a short run problem?
John, this may answer your question about Japan:
The latest studies show that a gene inherited from our Neanderthals ancestors has a significant impact on how well our bodies deal with Covid. Another set of genes has a detrimental effect.
Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) in Japan and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany have found that a group of genes reduces the risk of a person becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 by around 20% is inherited from Neanderthals.
As a result, today it occurs in about half of people living outside Africa and in around 30% of people in Japan. In contrast, the researchers previously found that the major risk variant inherited from Neanderthals is almost absent in Japan.
A similar study was carried out by Edinburgh University to identify the specific genes that cause a predisposition to the disease. The genome sequencing of up 20,000 people who have been in intensive care with Covid-19, and 15,000 who have mild symptoms has been conducted. I believe this research has found similar results to the Japanese study.
To me, the requirement for a vaccination certificate is nothing more or less than common sense when one is dealing with a virus as contagious as this one, and certainly as far as foreign travel is concerned, there are plenty of precedents. I think the objections I have heard, centering round invasion or abuse of privacy, fall away when there is the potential for, and indeed the likelyhood of, harming others if un-vaccinated. A certificate must however, as others have said, be no more than a certificate and not a covert way of obtaining information on people’s every move.
Of course we need vaccination certificates not only for CV-19 but other existing diseases which are preventable by vaccination and to protect ourselves from new ones which are again likely to come out of China.
I do not want to be treated in a hospital where all the staff have not been vaccinated or flying on a plane next to un-vaccinated passengers, just as I like the idea that everyone driving on our roads has passed a driving test.
It doesn’t have to be mandatory (ill health or suicide is not illegal and you don’t have pass a driving test if you don’t want to be able to drive) but non-vaccinated people should be excluded from a number of jobs such as health care jobs and busy confined spaces where they can easily spread the disease.
It took the deaths of 31 people at the Kings Cross fire in 1987 to finally ban smoking from public transport and elsewhere and I would hope that 100K+ deaths from a disease in the UK which is largely preventable by vaccination will lead to vaccination passports and improved health.