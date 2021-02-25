We have lost a lot of freedoms during the battle against CV 19. Most have accepted the need to take tough measures to protect those at risk of serious illness and death. Now vaccines supply a way out of the public health imperative it is important we do not come to think some of these controls are acceptable or useful for the future. These were extreme measures which should be temporary.
I never thought I would be living in a country where you needed a reason to leave your house, where you were banned from making trips just for pleasure and where every social contact you wished to make had to be done electronically or under a special dispensation allowed by the regulations.
The government has promised us the way out of lockdown will be data driven. The slow indicative timetable to eventual freedom on June 21 is subject to revision. It is highly likely the data for serious cases admitted to hospital and deaths from CV 19 will continue to fall rapidly as the NHS completes vaccination of most people over 50 and anyone with another worrying medical condition. The government must understand the data is dynamic, and lagged. It needs to respond to the trend and to the vaccination figures, and get on with relaxing the controls.
I do not think it a good idea to make a vaccination certificate an official document that is used to enforce controls on people’s conduct in the UK. Of course if foreign countries want proof of vaccination for people to travel there that is up to them and the potential traveller. We might wish to require vaccination for people coming to the UK, particularly from countries that still have bad attacks of the pandemic or to require quarantine. A more difficult question which the government as employer does need to resolve is should NHS employees have to have the vaccine in order to work in NHS establishments? I am happy with the current policy of advising them to but not enforcing it. It would be quite wrong to make the rest of us have the vaccine in order to go to a shop or theatre if the government isn’t even willing to require vaccination as a condition of employment in exposed state employment.
February 25, 2021
Those that are willing to surrender their freedoms for a little comfort, deserve neither.
February 25, 2021
Do they have any choice?
No sensible opposition at all from Labour and the tedious Sir Kier Starmer. Boris now off the rails and seems to be led by the Libdim, alarmist mother of his latest child. We shall see how dire and left wing the Budget is next week.
February 25, 2021
Indeed, he seemed to be applying for Chief Whip of the Conservative Party yesterday – ‘Have a word with them (CRG)’…. You really couldn’t make it up!
zorro
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
It’s a cliche for a reason.
February 25, 2021
Mark, it is not a surrender of freedom to save lives including your own by accepting temporary lack of social contact. It is not even crawling into no mans land to rescue the injured. That is what the NHS have been doing. Keep your head down and reduce their risk.
February 25, 2021
Which is why those freedoms must be returned with great urgency.
February 25, 2021
Sure – three weeks to flatten the curve….
zorro
February 25, 2021
Communist governments habitually use wartime vocabulary and imagery, ‘comrade’ Agricola. There is no war here, only a government using wartime measures. What you will notice is that the war never seems to end, nor do the measures. For one who keeps quoting the sacrifice of our forces in two world wars, you seem to have no understanding of the ideals for which they gave their lives.
February 25, 2021
Well they did not sacrifice their lives for you to run around risking the infection of others and the death of 120, 000 plus to date. Just I might add for your selfish self interest. Get your head round the fact that this is a short imposition. Not even government can afford it to go on longer than absolutely necessary. There are much greater challenges to your freedom, abroad in the UK than ever covid can offer. One example for you to consider. The blocking of free speech and the penalising of legitimate opinion at most of our major universities. A form of facism for which many, you sneeringly deride, sacrificed their lives in a shooting war.
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
I’m a Londoner, born and brought up in the East End, then moving to a nearby suburb and often commuting by crowded public transport, for work and pleasure to the City, the West End and Westminster. That covers a total of more than 65yrs. It also means that I was in close proximity to a LOT of people, workers, visitors, international tourists, many of whom might have been either carriers or possible sufferers of communicable diseases – about 20yrs ago, there was considerable concern about the levels of TB prevalent in NE London, although it was carefully hidden from the public. I and millions of others in the same position appear to have largely survived!
Now I live in S Africa, where TB is rife, but when I go shopping or visit a State entity I do not know whether I am close to an infected person when being served or standing in a queue.
My point is that we take risks by mixing with others every day – bringing normal life to a virtual halt for such an extended period is now more dangerous to economies, to interpersonal relationships, and to individuals’ mental wellbeing, in my opinion, than lifting most of the restrictions.
February 25, 2021
Indeed I go skiing and other people ride horses, jump out of aircraft, sail solo, box and even cycle in busy cities. The TB vaccine is reasonably effective though is it not? Plus they have fairly effective treatments.
February 25, 2021
And I’m convinced that not mixing socially weakens our immune system.
February 25, 2021
Indeed it clearly does. And for future generations, such is evolution.
February 25, 2021
Of course it does, and COVID 19 spreads more easily within homes where people tend to be during enforced lockdowns…
zorro
February 25, 2021
I suspect that any political party truly advocating better safeguards for freedom will gain a lot of traction at any forthcoming election but sadly, I am not confident it will be the CP. I am not even confident that they will allow a free and fair election: see how they are banning canvassing while allowing other organisations to drop leaflets at your house.
February 25, 2021
I agreed with you but my comment vanished. There’s certainly a market for a price England party.
February 25, 2021
matthu,
Johnson’s government is at best ineffectual and at worst dangerous across a whole number of issues.
A genuinely Conservative party would ‘gain a lot of traction’ though maybe not enough to form a government. However, it would take votes from Tory party and hopefully hasten it’s demise. Johnson definitely needs to go.
Phoenix from the ashes….
February 25, 2021
“The government has promised us the way out of lockdown will be data driven.”
And yet, the Gov, after all this time cannot answer the following question … if a person tests positive for covid, what is the chance that they have covid?
February 25, 2021
“The government has promised us the way out of lockdown will be data driven”
But JCVI, Hancock and Zahawi have a vaccine priority order that is clearly not data driven in relation to gender risks. A 60 year old man has the risk as a 65 year old women. They are killing hundreds of extra people, making the vaccine roll out far less effective for a given number of vaccine shots and thus delaying further opening up the economy. So can all these Profs, PhDs and Government Ministers and explain why these extra people (mainly men) must die?
Reply You make the same point every day. The government is not going to differentiate between men and women. No one has taken up your view in Parliament.
February 25, 2021
Good reply. The contributor continues to have zero political emotional intelligence.
February 25, 2021
Nig L – You want hundreds of extra people to die and £ billions wasted in extra delays for the sake of irrational emotional political “feeling” over logic? Fine you let them all die then?
February 25, 2021
“No one has taken up your view in Parliament” indeed, nor at JCVI but why not? Rather a damning inditement of the character and ability of most MPs. If hundred of men were on a burning building and could be rescued very easily, at no cost by the mere the stoke of a pen would they not rescue them?
What is the difference?
February 25, 2021
The only cost would be that JCVI, Hancock and Zahawi would have to admit they got it wrong and for this reason hundreds must die it seems.
I will mention it no more may these victims rest in peace.
February 25, 2021
I see your point but it probably fails logistically. The cost/benefit is probably too low for what is pretty a marginal effect.
It’s the counting we must change in order to get out back to normal as quickly as possible.
If the admissions and death rates fall like a stone then we must ignore the infection rate as a measure for keeping us in lockdown. The vaccine will have decoupled the infection rate from hospitalisation rate/death rates and done its job.
Do those now high on temporary power wanting to make it permanent even want to see that it’s done its job ?
February 25, 2021
LL,
Some guesses:
(i) Female life expectancy tends to be longer so more QALYs saved
(ii) Potential gender equality issues (remember all those car insurance arguments)
(iii) Perhaps some of the males most at risk are picked up early due to more common underlying conditions
(iv) Correlations between workplace risk, socioeconomics status, age and gender
(v) Some people don’t like the politics of need (individuals become groups, groups become represented …)
(vi) Because of the issues above it was just easier to get on with it (given the rapidly declining covid risk having vaccinated the over 70s and 80s)
February 25, 2021
Thanks, some valid points I agree. But I do not think sufficient to justify all these extra pointless deaths. Relatives will know who the victims are too. Any male who died or dies of Covid shortly before he was to receive the vaccine can be almost certainly blame it on this blatant anti-male discrimination on vaccines priority.
Gender neutral annuities, life cover and car insurance premiums are totally idiotic too. Was this not an EU demand. It should be changed back.
February 25, 2021
@Lifelogic
You clearly have a problem where women are concerned. Applying your logic, it will be heartwarming to read that you support the front of the vaccine priority queue being reserved for people (regardless of gender or age) most at risk of dying from Covid because of living in the most deprived circumstances, those living in the more deprived areas than those living in the least deprived; and higher in those in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups than in White ethnic groups. Suggested reading for you: Disparities in the risk and outcomes of Covid-19.
February 25, 2021
No I just want it done on risk to save most lives. If Bame, blood groups, baldness and similar make sense based on risk then do that too. The case for gender adjustment is totally overwhelming. Male of 60 same risk as female of 65. Double the risk approx for a given age and such an easy adjustment to do.
February 25, 2021
JayGee, How on earth do you imagine that Lifelogic has “a problem where women are concerned”? Women (in general) have a better immune system than men (in general) do. That’s the science, whether you believe in a creator God, or in evolution. It is presumably to cope with women being viviparous and having to cope with an entirely different DNA life growing within their wombs when pregnant.
February 25, 2021
I know that Lifelogic bangs on about this and that no Government will change this, the important point surely is that it shows that the Government only follow the science when it suits them. To not see them challenged on this point by any MPs is disappointing. It will lend credibility to a faster easing of restrictions if their flagship policy is not even following “the” science.
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
Thanks.
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
Jonathan Van Tam on Sky yesterday:
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-vaccine-side-effects-fertility-and-jab-shortages-van-tam-answers-your-questions-12227598
“He said data shows for teachers of both sexes the rate of death between 9 March and 28 December 2020 has been 18.4/100,000 for men and 9.8/100,000 for women.
If you compare that with the same age and sex population, the figures are lower than those – 31.4/100,000 for men and 16.8/100,000 for women.”
That’s quite a big difference, a factor of about two; whereupon it immediately pops up into my mind that it could even be connected with the number of X chromosomes, which may confer some protection?
I don’t know whether Lifelogic is correct when he claims that the gender disparity corresponds to five years of age but it doesn’t seem right to just dismiss it out of hand.
Aany more than we should dismiss any proven inherited racial disparities out of hand. Apart from anything else that could end up as another Windrush, could it not?
February 25, 2021
Government seem to have no problem though when it comes to discriminating AGAINST men. Sate pension until recently.
February 25, 2021
The gender pay laws also (in effect) actively discriminate against men as does the treatment of homeless people in my experience also annuity rates do.
February 25, 2021
MWB
“Government seem to have no problem though when it comes to discriminating AGAINST men”
Of course ! the entire system has been infected with misandry.
Proven by the fact that they want to make misogyny a crime but not misandry.
February 25, 2021
I think JR’s point is that the Fake Tory Govt. has been given free reign by its party MPs to do whatever it likes. Surprisingly JR poses questions each week, year on year as a token gesture.
This type of blog appears intended as a distraction instead of changing key policy issues to hold the govt to account or to distract at the absolutely disgraceful mess of the EU servitude plan at the moment.
Glad to read Kate Hoey and others taking legal action over the N.Ireland protocol. No sane person would negotiate or sign up to it other than Johnson and traitor May.
EU now forcing city of London to give up services or transfer business to EU! This is not friendship or partnership acts these are acts from a hostile organisation determined to cause our country and business harm. Useless Johnson not wishing to confront aimlessness drifts along not be shouted at and hoping they will say nice things to him. Get the clown out.
I thought the WA and NI was temporary and to be relinquished by the servitude plan not lie alongside for full servitude compliance! I read in Gardeners’ World magazine plants and seeds becoming impossible to export in our own country to N.Ireland without a £15 certificate!
How is this better than WTO? JR that was your test. Could you prove it to us please.
February 25, 2021
@ Reply “No one has taken up your view in Parliament. “ – what, not even the Minister For Men? A lost opportunity to advance his remit, I am sure.
February 25, 2021
Gyges, a very valid point. I tested positive in Spain, having voluntarily subjected myself to a health centre test after a friend and fellow lunch party guest got it for sure. I isolated for ten days, receiving a call from my GP each day. I had no symptoms whatever. My GP suggested I then had immunity, I thought I was more likely a false positive. Nobody else at the lunch got it. Thanks to Pfizer and the NHS I now have my first jab.
February 25, 2021
Gyges – Why are the figures given out as ” so many infected per 100’000″ – -to confuse and scare – no other reason. Why are other figures given as dying “within 28 days of a positive test” ? Absolute stupidity. Test positive – get run over by a bus just afterwards – -and you are a Covid statistic???? Madness. I am more likely to die of high Blood Pressure caused by the govt lies than the virus.
Wonder if Priti is doing anything about the ongoing invasion at the South coast – or is she waiting till there are no more hotel rooms to put foreign freeloaders in?
February 25, 2021
It seems to me that there is no justification at all for the continued lock down. It is surely doing far, far more harm than good (both economic and health). UK deaths (since the end of the spring wave last year) have been entirely within the normal range (loss of Qaly years even lower still due to the average age to these deaths). This despite the fact that the UK healthcare system and the NHS have about the worse death per Covid infection rate in the World at 2.94% about double the average for other countries.
So about 60,000 extra deaths seem to be the result of the UK’s relatively poor health care system and even more than that if you include all the extra infections caused by poor infection control at NHS hospitals and infected patients being dumped untested into care homes
I see that JCVI have adjusted the vaccine priority for people with learning difficulties. This may or may not be justified. But they have not done this for male gender which is very clearly justified. It seems I should have got some actress or footballer to push this cause if I wanted any change from government.
This rather than just informing ministers, their departments and JCVI members of their multiple death causing error. No justification or reply from any of them.
Adjusting the vaccine priority order for real gender risk (and not wasting vaccines on people who have already had it) would have made the initial vaccine roll out nearly 30% more effective that it has been. It would have saved hundreds of lives and thousands of NHS admissions and reduced other infections too. It would also (by being 30% more effective) have enabled us to open up about two weeks earlier even by the government’s snail pace “road map”.
So why?
February 25, 2021
It seems to me that quite a few of these ‘Covid Deaths’ are down to very poor reporting policies – that manage to conceal the facts rather than reveal them. Died ‘of’ or died ‘with’ (with 28 days of positive test) are quite different things in reality.
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
Wake up people.
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
I have no means of estimating a better number, but if we go back to incredibly late and hopeless lack of flight restrictions, ferry and Chunnel travellers, mainline and underground unrestricted, Premier League football match crowds continuing etc – it is perfectly possible you are about right.
February 25, 2021
Good Morning, Sir John.
‘The slow indicative timetable to eventual freedom on June 21 is subject to revision.’ The Government is suggesting, hardly subtly, that those of us who decline the ‘vaccine’ will be responsible for keeping our compatriots in a continued state of lockdown. We ‘anti-vaxxers’ have done our research and have reservations about it. We must have the freedom to choose what medication we accept.
None of these so-called vaccines has been used for long enough to give us confidence that they will definitely not have a long-term effect on our health.
I have declined the offer of being vaccinated. I do not want to risk compromising my immune system. I feel very strongly that I need to be in as healthy a state as possible when those who have been frightened into accepting a ‘vaccine’ may be in need my help and support further down the line.
Reply Everyone is free to make their own judgement. Governments and medical establishments worldwide think these vaccines are both safe and beneficial and recommend them strongly.
February 25, 2021
Please wear a sign round your neck so I can take evasive action if I see you.
February 25, 2021
Surely you wouldn’t need to, Nig 1, if you’ve been vaccinated against Covid?
I trust you’re not suggesting that the vaccine doesn’t work…
February 25, 2021
There is no published evidence that asymptomatic, vaccinated people are less likely to pass on Covid than asymptomatic, non-vaccinated people. So a notice won’t help you.
February 25, 2021
For the past 12mths children under the age of 16yrs haven’t been required to wear a face mask in supermarkets etc…. however today its being reported that children upon return to schools will have to wear face masks – you couldn’t make it up
February 25, 2021
however, if vaccinated the viral load most definitely gets eradicated in a few days, unlike the unvaccinated. So risk to others is reduced.
February 25, 2021
My calculation is that people over about 45 who have not had covid and people with relevant medical conditions should take the vaccines, they do seem (so far anyway) to be very safe and effective. Below that age the risk from Covid is very low indeed and with perhaps 30,000 vaccines to save each life (in this age group) it might well cause rather more harm than good on average.
February 25, 2021
With a slight age gender adjustment up and down that is!
February 25, 2021
LL, you cannot calculate that is utter rubbish. You do not know the medium or long term side effects. No one does. The companies producing the vaccines include no liability in their contracts for effectiveness or safety!
How long will Passports last for? Longer than the effectiveness of the vaccine? Will criminals who travel by boat allowed and encouraged to illegally enter our country by putting them up in four star hotels produce theirs? The govt does not know know where they come from, what countries they pass through. Nor can the govt get rid of them under ECHR, as the UK is still under the jurisdiction of a foreign court and foreign laws.
February 25, 2021
I agree it is my best estimate though.
February 25, 2021
Reply to reply
Based on what though?
February 25, 2021
Political superficial appearances is more important than hundreds of lives it seems.
February 25, 2021
Lifelogic, If the government followed actual facts, rather than political expediency, we wouldn’t have HS2, unsmart motorways, etc, either!
February 25, 2021
I am of the same opinion as you.
When these ‘vaccines’ have successfully completed phase 2 and 3 of the trials and they are at the confirmed level of safety to be licenced, not just ‘approved’ by politicians and their paid lackeys, then I will consider this vaccination. The same way I consider having any other vaccine, by choice, not political coercion/force.
February 25, 2021
Vaccination certificates for travel outside of the country will be necessary and I hope people coming into our country have to show they are protected too . Travel for pleasure has been banned during the pandemic but I fear with the introduction of road tolls eventually and EV”s, travelling in ones own car for pleasure will become something most people will be unable to afford. Is this to become another way to control the masses?
February 25, 2021
Are hotel incarcerations effective in stopping infection or not? The government won’t say how many positive tests there have been amongst those in quarantine so they are hardly being transparent. This government thinks absolutely nothing about trampling on freedoms. How can it be ethical to quarantine perfectly healthy people – and force them to pay for the privilege?
February 25, 2021
Matthu, I suspect they were a too little too late political gesture. A daily viewing of Flight Radar 24 would have told you that the UK has been an open door throughout this pandemic. Only other nations travel restrictions have kept the numbers down. These hotel incarcerations only emphasise the need of an acceptable international covid vaccination certificate.
February 25, 2021
There is a school of thought by scientists lockdowns cause mutations of the virus. New York studies do. To conclude lock downs worked. Look at all the statistics comparing states in the US, those who have lock downs and those who do not. Those who did not were not the worst performing!
February 25, 2021
Most of the Government rules introduced have been theatre, the ones needed ignored.
February 25, 2021
Incarcerations of many people in large hotels could well do more harm than good. What is driving this? Follow the money perhaps?
February 25, 2021
It is part of the drive to stop ( ordinary) folk from travelling.
We stopped being scared of “climate change” ….so they used a pandemic to make us reduce CO2.
And sheeple were scared out of their wits..and we are stuffed.
Lockdowns to continue until 2025 according to World Bank.
Are Gove and Hancock going to be made to appear before that Public Admin Committee?
February 25, 2021
Isn’t it more concerning that some people working in the nhs are that badly educated that they refuse the vaccine?
February 25, 2021
Why would NHS staff refusing a vaccine imply they are badly educated? Most doctors and nurses are very highly educated.
And we’re still, just about, a free country- for them to make their own choices and decisions.
February 25, 2021
And if it is true that many refuse, it is very worrying for the rest of us. They are medical experts, after all!
This all reminds me of the very first smallpox vac rollouts (1700s).
February 25, 2021
Frances, Or perhaps they know better?
February 25, 2021
Covid was and is a war situation, consequently restriction is part of the collective deal to win. I state again, an individuals freedom can only exist to the point where it adversely affects another persons freedom.
You sound a bit woolly on proof of vaccination certificates. The decision to make them available cannot be left to the individual to hunt them down. They should be freely available to those who want them for international travel, and our government have a responsibility to ensure that they are accepted internationally as with passports. I am of the opinion that whether the UK likes it or not, covid vaccination certificates will be a travel requirement for some years to come. The NHS has done a brilliant job with vaccination in the UK, apart from Israel much of the World including the EU has not. The war continues apace.
If you are still concerned about freedom, start fighting to reverse all the acts within the UK you have accepted and continue to accept which have and do destroy it. Just as fatal to the UK as covid or any other man made disease.
reply I am not woolly on proof of vaccination. Everyone vaccinated receives a card recording the dose and date.
February 25, 2021
With respect SJR, try using that card for international travel. Those that need it require an internationally acceptable vaccination certificate, check out current thinking in Europe. I keep that card to help the NHS confirm jab 2. It has no other validity that I am aware off. Please tell me if Frau VDL accepts it.
Reply Yes, I said we may need international travel documents which will depend on international agreements or decisions of other states.
February 25, 2021
Many thanks we are in harmony.
February 25, 2021
I received no card when I obeyed orders and got the flu and pneumonia jabs last Autumn.
Oh..but they aren’t experimental are they? No records needed?
February 25, 2021
@Everhopeful; Except the Flu vaccine is a single dose inoculation, most CV19 vaccines are two-part, given weeks apart, the patients personal record card is simply a belt-n-braces safety measure [1] to help ensure the appropriate vaccine is used for the second dose.
[1] at the time of roll-out it was believed mixing types of vaccine was unwise, if not dangerous.
February 25, 2021
I have to say I was very surprised that I received no card.
I was also surprised to get the worst bout of flu I can remember …OH too!
February 25, 2021
@Everhopeful; All drugs are “experimental”, even over the counter medication often have contact details were unexpected side effects can be reported!
February 25, 2021
Most of the information you will find in drug packets are there to cover the backsides of the manufacturer. If ever sued they can say we told you so. That said you have to make a judgement based on what you know about yourself. The drug may be a standard product, but the recipient is far from it. Your doctor and pharmacist can be very helpful in allaying fears.
February 25, 2021
By any known standard these vacs are rushed.
Have you read the Patient Information leaflets?
February 25, 2021
The jabs you speak of are continuity jabs designed to maintain your immunity. The covid jabs 1&2 are there to establish your immunity. There are people around the World who will want evidence of your immunity if and when you travel internationally, and I would hope the UK would want to know when you return. I know it is not an absolute, but it is as near as you are going to get in proving you are risk free and will not be asked to pay a fat hotel bill.
February 25, 2021
the annual flu jab is not to maintain – it is a new discrete protection intended to deal with the most likely infection during the year.
February 25, 2021
John, the card is not a viable proof – there is no identification, serial number, signature or any aspect that can be authenticated or verified.
The immunisation is recorded in my patient record which I and medical professionals can access online but that does not act as a visa.
February 25, 2021
Reply – Reply
I have a yellow fever certificate which meets international approval, a business card size type record with a hand written name on it I suggest will not.
February 25, 2021
Agricola, Covid19 absolutely is not a “war situation”. You have swallowed the governments fear propaganda.
February 25, 2021
Is there strong evidence that forcing schoolchildren to wear masks has any impact on the rate of infection? There has been ample time to find out. Requiring masks without any evidence is simply trampling on freedoms: it cannot be sufficient to take away freedoms based on a hunch.
February 25, 2021
And in America people have freedom to carry guns, a lot of people get shot, but hey their free. Don’t wear a seatbelt and get killed, but you’re free, don’t insure your car, can’t afford a crash but once again you are free. Don’t have a jab and you are free to potentially infect people. And so the bollocks goes on.
February 25, 2021
You are conflating constitutional issues, issues where there is strong evidence and issues where there is no strong evidence.
Freedoms which are guaranteed by constitution or where there is no strong evidence to have them removed, should remain protected.
February 25, 2021
matthu
There is also enshrined rights.
February 25, 2021
Nig l, medical experts including Patrick Vallance and the WHO say that the ‘vaccines’ do not stop you from catching or transmitting the virus. They do not make you ‘immune’ either. Please tell us where you are getting this misinformation to the contrary, as it seems to be driving a lot of opinion on these issues.
February 25, 2021
What silly ill considered rant Nig L .
February 25, 2021
Some encroachments on freedom are reasonable and justified other are not. Enforced vaccination goes too far for me.
February 25, 2021
I remember my father opening a window late one night to remonstrate with a group of noisy revellers in the street as they had woken us all up. The reply he got from one was that “It’s a free country ain’t it?”
The question is, am I free to avoid an innoculation and thus “free” to infect some poor innocent with a potentially nasty disease?
February 25, 2021
What do you suggest should happen to people who might be HIV positive?
February 25, 2021
Yes you will continue to be ‘free’ to do all sorts of things. However, I can imagine certain close-up-and-personal services will require, or be customer driven to expect, a duty of care to include having had a Covid vaccination.
I don’t want my dentist, optician, across the desk Dr (do they exist?), etc to maintain refusal, do you?
February 25, 2021
Nig1, If you are convinced the covid19 vaccines protect you, what business is it of yours to tell me what to do?
February 25, 2021
The word freedom no longer holds any meaning in authoritarian Britain. You have wilfully destroyed it for political convenience. CV19 is a mere footnote in British history. The rise of Marxist ideology and your party’s embrace of it started way before CV19.
You are a captured party, a hostage and the fascist left now dictate what can and cannot be debated in a public forum
February 25, 2021
Much truth in this alas.
February 25, 2021
I am inclined to agree with your assessment. The actions of this government are most definitely not those of Small State conservative values.
February 25, 2021
And yet, you are allowed to say that on this blog day after day, ad nauseum. Do you not see a contradiction? We also discuss freely many subjects and JR prints many insults to him personally, mostly from you, and his party which happens to be your ‘authoritarian’ government. Funny that.
February 25, 2021
What difference does it make? The governance of this country continues to worsen. It’s a valve to let off steam. They wouldn’t want it happening on the streets.
Zorro
February 25, 2021
Graham, There are many places where Dom would not be allowed to say it, or would be visited by the police, ostracised, lose his job, or even be prosecuted. The government tells us when and if we can leave our homes, for how long, how far we can go, and for what purpose. The government has fined people for having picnics; prevented elderly people on their deathbeds from being comforted by their children; encouraged neighbourhood snitches; and so on. It is appalling.
February 25, 2021
DOM
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
What meaneth our Great Leader in saying… referring to vaccines….
“ They are in a nutshell the formula for our county’s prosperity in the years to come.”
(Whether they confer more than 2 months immunity or not?)
“ They show us the way ahead.”.
A nation of veritable pincushions?
The Decade of Vaccines.
February 25, 2021
Everhopeful, welcome to Jabaholics we will help you live with it.
February 25, 2021
“My name is Everhopeful/Agricola.
I can’t stop taking jabs!”
February 25, 2021
or virus death – ‘do you feel lucky’?
February 25, 2021
I agree with what you say.
And it’s disturbing that so many people seem to think that just to get our freedoms back it’ll be worth… having a domestic vaccine passport, continue to wear masks etc. What many fail to understand is now it’s been done to us once, and for a sustained period of time – lockdowns, mask wearing etc could become a habit. This is not good to be so lackadaisical with our liberties and freedoms, which were hard earned by previous generations.
February 25, 2021
+1 Freedom must be fought for and it is not to be surrendered
February 25, 2021
Spot on Mike. Why when all this started did BJ say straight away ” The Great Reset” with a BIG smile on his face? – All this is going to THEIR PLAN. Deliberate and organised.
February 25, 2021
Sharon, as I said in my main contribution, our freedoms have been and continue to be eroded beneath the eyes of their supposed guardians, who in fact have colluded in the process led by Roy Jenkins in the 60’s and followed by every do gooder liberal reality adjuster to this day.
February 25, 2021
Apparently some communities in this country have a low uptake of vaccines.
Some may rightly and admirably and bravely exercise what few rights they have left in this terrible place and continue to ignore/refuse.
And the govt will ( since it always does exactly the opposite to what it promises) effectively bar them from normal life??
“I never thought I would be living in a country where you needed a reason to leave your house” nor did I but I am not one of the hitherto trusted elected who are supposed to protect us from such harms!!
February 25, 2021
Everhopeful, not many need to be told to stay in the bomb shelter during an air raid. Consider the welfare of those who have to.
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
Agricola, We are not at all out war, and bombs are not falling on us! How precious can you be? We have suffered an outbreak of a nasty respiratory disease with similar effects, and similar victims, to a nasty flu epidemic. That is all.
February 25, 2021
Everhopeful, it is quite concerning that a big group of eligible refusers of vaccines are well-qualified doctors and nurses! People we rely on and are told that we need to stay locked up to protect won’t protect themselves with the wonder vaccine, I think we have a right to ask them what are their medical concerns about it?
February 25, 2021
Absolutely!
February 25, 2021
Sir John, I strongly support the sentiment behind today’s blog and urge you to please, please take up the fight to restore our freedoms. Whatever one’s view on the restrictions, it is surely without doubt that we must now rail against the inevitable creeping embrace of the state on our daily lives. In Johnson’s speech this week he spoke of “most” freedoms being restored; vaccine passports are “under review”; will we be subject to track and trace forever? The demand for the total restoration of ALL our freedoms, more than a year after they were taken from us, should not be controversial but history shows the state is always reluctant to give back what it steals. Please exert as much pressure on the government as you possibly can in this most important battle of my lifetime.
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
To those concerned about how easy it will now be for any future Govt to remove human rights at a whim, there is a new lockdown inquiry petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/575462
February 25, 2021
As soon as possible, Parliament should repeal the Coronavirus Act. The Government should not be allowed to introduce measures like domestic certificates by fiat and without full scrutiny and debate in both Houses. It is worrying that the only ‘opposition’ in the Commons comes from a handful of principled Conservative MPs.
February 25, 2021
This Government has no interest in Freedom whatsoever: I see it is now going to force us to use a less efficient grade of petrol in our cars to satisfy its Green Ego.
February 25, 2021
The Covid battle, has been extended by two lockdowns that were too short and significantly ignored by a less than cohesive citizenry. Don’t put any money down on coming out of the third lockdown with similar results to other two. None of the right-wing media are talking about the Brexit outcome. There is a lockdown on Brexit data, it is being camouflaged by Covid. Come the 1st July, Covid freedom day and industry and commerce start up; people will be looking for those promised sunny uplands. Oops!
February 25, 2021
So the lockdowns were “too short and significantly ignored”, Acorn? So when are you going to tell your lockdown manic friends they haven’t worked?
There is no “right wing” media. Unfortunately. But the left wing media like the Telegraph and the BBC do mention Brexit from time to time. Perhaps they don’t mention it as frequently as the should because Remains on here keep telling us we shouldn’t talk about the EU any more?
February 25, 2021
acorn, how many people do you actually know personally that have been hospitalised already with covid?
The right-wing media talk about the Brexit outcome every day. I just checked the Express – “Patrick Stewart fury over Brexit result: grimmest thing and a disgrace”
“M Barnier makes thinly veiled threat to UK if EU boats are shut out of British Water”
“Merkel says NO! German chancellor rejects Oxford jab despite 1.2m doses going to waste”
“Boris is an unrepentant liar over the cost of Brexit former French ambassador rages”
that was just the top of the page.
February 25, 2021
When you take away people’s freedom to congregate and share ideas and you combine this with cancel culture which sees dissenting ideas suppressed or removed from the Internet, you invite subversive opposition.
February 25, 2021
On vaccination passports:
The U.K. should not require Covid vaccination passports for visitors at this time. The virus mutates rapidly and the current vaccines have a narrow focus making vaccine escape likely. This is made more so by widespread vaccination of a low risk population whilst the virus is at high levels. Encouraging vaccine escape and those susceptible to new strains to travel more broadly appears absurd.
If the situation arises such that a (known long term safe) 2nd generation vaccine is developed that can give broad, long -lasting (say over 10 years) immunity then there might be an argument to change this.
February 25, 2021
I need to have paperwork producible on demand by the police to show that my car is taxed, insured and MOTed. I also need a driving licence to show I have passed a test to drive etc. Not only that, but I am forced to tell the police who was driving my car if it is snapped by a speed camera (no right to silence).
Why? To keep the rest of society and myself safe.
So what is different about a vaccination certificate? It could well speed up the opening up of the economy. More people vaccinated means a faster fall in hospital numbers and more people able to resume work and dare I say it – able to afford to run a car.
February 25, 2021
Because driving a car is a privilege and being a person is not.
February 25, 2021
No, Martin, none of that paperwork keeps you, or society, “safe”. Otherwise there would be no accidents once you passed your driving test.
If you want a covid vaccine, be my guest. But it is selfish to force your decision onto me. With the vaccine you are safe (supposedly – or why else would you have it?), so the risks I choose to take are none of your business.
February 25, 2021
Are you now going to fight this tyranny?
zorro
February 25, 2021
For heaven’s sake how many more times do people need to be told that these Covid vaccines do not confer immunity? Their role is to to mitigate the severity of any symptoms that might manifest during the course of the illness.
If people want to feel virtuous for having it, that’s up to them but don’t curtail the liberty of the 20% of the population that have decided against accepting the vaccine.
As for the shocking erosion of our liberties, it is nothing short of a scandal but I only hear one or two MPs who stand up in the house and express the concerns of the public. Needless to say they are ignored.
February 25, 2021
Well said, Christine.
February 25, 2021
Other Christine, You are quite right, all round.
February 25, 2021
“A more difficult question which the government as employer does need to resolve is should NHS employees have to have the vaccine in order to work in NHS establishments?”
I don’t want to catch this disease next time I have to go to a hospital, or later if I have to go into a home for the elderly, and nor do I want my grandchildren to catch it at school. So looking at it in that selfish way I would say that in all such settings vaccination should be compulsory for all staff, but with a clear mechanism for medical or conscientious objection which if successful could lead on to other measures for risk minimisation.
February 25, 2021
The vaccination doesn’t stop you carrying the disease or transmitting it.
What use the passport ?
February 25, 2021
[Disingenuously O/T but relevant, especially to a recent diary post] Indeed “We have lost a lot of freedoms…” and we look to Parliament to procure unfettered restoration. As it must also give back the people of Scotland their more extensive lost freedoms, written about today by Andrew Neil in the Daily Mail where he says what is happening in Scotland is a clear and present danger to democratic accountability, the impartial rule of law and a free Press.
February 25, 2021
The daily crossing of illegal migrants from France continues and not one of them has a vaccination certificate
February 25, 2021
There already exists a WHO card – International Certificates of Vaccination issued under International Health Regs 1969- this card or booklet is yelliw in colour and carried by international travellers and is to record for various vaccinations like smallpox, yellow fever, cholera and many more if needed. There is no reason that vaccination for covid could not be entered in here
February 25, 2021
Your comments on ‘vaccine passports’ echo those I expressed here yesterday, so it is no surprise I agree with them!
But I question your statement: “Most have accepted the need to take tough measures to protect those at risk of serious illness and death.” You are shifting the goalposts!!! We were initially told the aim was specifically to prevent hospitals being overwhelmed. That’s it. It is for individuals to take responsibility for their own health and to act accordingly. Those “at risk of serious illness and death” should do all the precautionary things, such as self-isolate and, where this is not possible, wear an N99 mask (not the rubbishy things most people wear), take high doses of vitamin D, etc. The rest of us should be free to do what we want – and accept the consequences if we get ill.
With the unused Nightingale hospitals, and the treatments that were available but not used, there was NEVER any danger of hospitals being overwhelmed, so again, NO, I do not accept the rationale for the lockdown.
February 25, 2021
The Government has successfully worn me down.
I was asked to have a first jab …. so I had it.
When I’m asked to have a second jab …. I will have it.
If I’m asked to carry ID in order to travel on public transport, for international travel, to go to the pub, a restaurant or to the cinema et al….. I will carry it.
If employers require employees to have a jab …. I will sympathise with it.
All of these are annoying … but are not difficult
The trade off is that the restrictions are lifted much, much sooner.
February 25, 2021
If airline pilots are expected to pass a medical in order to acquire/keep their licence to fly why should hospital staff not be expected to be up-to-date with all vaccinations of all diseases which are controlable through vaccination?
February 25, 2021
JR, I agree wholeheartedly with all your views in your “Freedom” posting. Thank you.
February 25, 2021
What of freedom if we have a weak government
I’d suggest that even with a 300 seat majority, with a manifesto commitment priority to stop and return illegal migrants crossing channel, with the endorsement of the voting public – this government still wouldn’t return a single illegal migrant
Maybe we should cut our losses and inform the world that our borders are open, free of visa, free of controls, free of inspection, and free of covid restrictions
Only the common man has lost their freedom, the élites and illegals carryon as normal
February 25, 2021
At the risk of invading Lifelogic’s thread and to answer John’s question., I would say that the emergency laws and powers put in place by a government who are supposed to protect personal freedom are quite wrong, and requiring vaccine passports is yet another intrusion into personal freedoms and liberty. I will not have some app on my phone saying whether I have had a vaccination or not. Those who would like this app should just check on the confessions of Edward Snowden on what security services can do with mobile phones and apps.
As an aside I see Doctor Doom Hancock following our great leader….Carrie Symonds…errr I meant Boris, in almost instantaneously warning us plebs to behave and follow the rules, or he will extend lock down. What they give with one hand they take with another.