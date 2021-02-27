It wasn’t meant to be like this. Gordon Brown and Tony Blair pushed through devolution for Scotland, telling us that would kill off the nascent Scottish independence movement. I wrote at the time:
“Usually , the granting of more and more powers for separate development and separate government within a once unified state leads inexorably to stronger nationalist movements” (The Death of Britain? 1999)
I drew attention to the many ways a canny Scottish government could press for more powers and exploit the compromises of the settlement. It always looked like a political journey, not a fixed constitution. The SNP could blame the UK government for things that went wrong and demand more powers to fix them.
Some defenders of the Union still think Gordon Brown was right, if only the UK Parliament grants a few more powers. They naively think that there is some amount of power for a devolved Parliament that will satisfy nationalists. Surely we have seen enough to know that whatever powers they have they will want more, because they do want their version of independence.
Today I would ben interested in your thoughts on the state of Scotland’s government and Parliament. I myself have no intention of rushing to judgement or intervening in the tense battles between the present and former First Ministers. This is a debate best conducted between those involved and through the voices of the Scottish parliament, now at the very centre of the row. We have heard Mr Salmond’s serious allegations about the conduct of the senior Ministers and Law Officers, including allegations of misleading the Parliament and obstructing the work of its Committee trying to get to the truth. We now need to hear the government’s defence.
3 Comments
February 27, 2021
Good Morning,
Scotland doesn’t like Westminster because you gentlefolk in the House are pretty much concerned only with your own careers and don’t give a thought to the regions. The Scotland issue is a clear example of this thinking. It’s not about Tory v Labour in Scotland!
Your problem is you’re not even trying to counter the SNP. What’s needed is a Scotish Unionist Party, to fight against the Nationalist Party. Get rid of Tory, Labour, the orange and other multicolour clubs, and establish a unionist party.
February 27, 2021
Good moring
The sooner the Nat’s get what they wish for the better – the better that is for England.
Devolution was a result of Tory failure. The Tories pushed through the Poll Tax in Scotland first and ruined their hold there. New Labour came in and did very well there and saw that the Tories where finished in Scotland. They assumed, quite rightly, that a Scottish government would be a Labour government no matter who would be in power at Westminster and so, they could set up the perfect Socialist State – ie One that could practice all those socialist ideas but not have to face the economic reality of them. But there was one problem thought – Those socialist ideas are nice in theory but are crap in practice and, in no time at all, the Nat’s where in ascendance which us led us to where we are now.
The Scots are not stupid. Most of them know that all those lovely freebies are paid for by the English and know that independence would swiftly bring an end to that, which brings me back to my first sentence – better for England.
The problem is not in Hollyrood but in Westminster. It is the failure to understand that it is not just Scottish and Welsh Nationalism that is on the rise, but English Nationalism too. Westminster has treated the English very badly in all this. It has failed what I, and more and more people here and elsewhere recognise, a much needed change in the way we are governed.
Leaving the EU (sic) and CV19 has shown just how frit those in office are of making big decisions. Preferring to leave it the Supra, International and governmental (the science) bodies to make policies. It has shown us that Westminster and many of those in it are simply not fit and proper persons.
If much needed change does not come about, change will be forced upon you !
February 27, 2021
The Scots have seen enough of your smallminded English nationalist government, putting insular ideology ahead of trade and jobs and willing to tear up an agreement, the Irish Protocol, entered into in good faith. The Scots want out of the UK, and who can blame them. Little England!