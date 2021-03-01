Some of you have noticed I have dropped the Speaking for England phrase from this website. I did so after careful consideration. When I thought through and set out my promises to electors for the late 2019 General Election I decided that the forthcoming Parliament had enough to do to see Brexit through, develop the wins from Brexit, and drive through a levelling up economic agenda. I doubted the Prime Minister’s interest in constitutional reform for England, so thought it better not to arouse expectations. I did in the past promise a referendum on EU membership before it was party policy, and helped bring that about, and promised to speak for England and helped bring about English votes for English issues before that was party policy.
I was torn over the speaking for England issue, as it is clearly unfinished work. When I helped persuade David Cameron to take the issue of the unfair devolution settlement seriously I both argued for an English veto on laws affecting England and a right to initiate England only laws for English MPs. We secured the new procedure that any law affecting just England requires a majority of English MPs voting to vote for it. I did not secure the other half, the right of a majority of England’s MPs to initiate and pass a law for England which MPs from other parts of the UK do not approve. William Hague led a successful attempt to block us. England therefore remains way behind Scotland in our devolved powers, as the Scottish Parliament can initiate and veto legislation for Scotland over a wide range of devolved matters.
Some of you argue England needs its own Parliament, like Scotland, away from Westminster. I disagree. I do not want to spend more taxpayer money on more politicians and another layer of government. I do want England to have a better voice in government, and control over its own laws. This can be done by having a Cabinet member leading for England and representing England, working closely with the Secretaries of State for Local Government, Transport, Health and Education who are mainly England only Ministers. It can be done by an English Grand Committee of all UK MPs elected for English constituencies forming the English legislature at Westminster. If I were an English nationalist then of course I would argue for a separate Parliament with as much power as possible. I would prefer the UK to survive as my country, but do want a fairer deal and a better say for England within our devolution settlement.
13 Comments
March 1, 2021
England has over 80% of the UK population and over 80% of its MPs. There is no need for any extra powers for England, because right now if English MPs want something, they can get it at Westminster, and simple arithmetic shows the Scots, Welsh and Irish can never veto it
March 1, 2021
So am I to take it that you are against City Mayorships?
Let us be frank Sir John, no one here who is advocating for equivalence with the other members of our Union is seeking another layer of government. So please do not use that straw man argument.
What I, and I am sure many others here and elsewhere seek, is reform. People do not just want equivalence for England but the abolishment of the HoL and a creation of a Federal system. England and the English are not even spoken of. We are revered to as ‘the Regions’. We are derided at every turn and given no acknowledgment to the fact that, without England, and the English taxpayer there would be no Union. We can easily afford to lose both Scotland and Ulster.
Anyway, events dear boy, events. It seems that we, the English, shall have our parliament, albeit by other means.
And as for calling me a Nationalist, please do not confuse me with those bigots who represent other parts of the Union. I do not have them, I just want what they have. That is not Nationalism, it is fairness.
March 1, 2021
England provides the money for the rest of the UK to spend. Wee krankie blames Westminster for all the problems in Scotland despite having devolved powers, health,education,taxation etc.
The SNP performance is dire but still she gets away with blaming you.
Why has no one got the guts to stand up to her.
March 1, 2021
We are witnessing the result of too much devolution or separatism in a union. It seems to feed a cancer in the body as a whole and does nothing to promote the union.
To overcome the lack of an english voice on matters exclusively English it is only necessary to ban voting at Westminster by devolved MPs. Effectively an English committee within a Union Parliament.
In terms of the United Kingdom, devolution is messy and negative in that it gives a platform to those who wish to destroy the UK from within. The EU aided by the BBC have been at it for years with a target of destroying England. Post Brexit, neither ackowledge that the battle is over, because neither ackowledge the UK as a sovereign power. The EU see us as the black sheep of their family.
The way forward is for Boris and your government to ensure that there are no poor relations, either within England or within the Union. That way there is no green grass outside for anyone to seriously hanker for. I think it is what Boris means by leveling up, make sure it happens post Covid and is seen to be happening by the next election. Lack of it feeds dissent and socialism.
March 1, 2021
Exactly Sir John.
There will always be people that moan and grizzle about everything and anything never satisfied . The critical mass of English voters do not ask for a lot in comparison with others within the UK and it is very much brushed over the pride and belief we have in England.
No minister talks for the English and fights their corner. Are the cabinet too blind and deaf to the ever growing resentment to the dingy packers coming in virtually unchecked and getting perceived better treatment than those English people who sometimes through no fault of their own are on the edge of despair. We the English need a voice at the top table , not a BOGAP ,brains on gate auto pilot type but someone who can be related to, who will walk the talk and get to fully understand our frustrations at how we perceive we are treated at present. This situation should have been addressed years ago. It will not be an easy role but the right person with a good team, not more faceless civil servants but a team of fellow like minded MPs walking the talk getting good honest feedback from the population about what really pisses them off reporting back and highlighting the concerns found to the relevant ministers. But first it is we the people who have to be listened to. It is a well tried process that works in industry. Will it happen? No.
March 1, 2021
The prominent voices in the UK parliament are the screeching SNP and the wokish “progressives”. We hear very little, much less a majority and robust voice promoting the interests of English commoners.
Instead we get pissant appeasers who focus solely on their careers, who don’t want to rock the boat and so punish us by rewarding everyone else.
Well I am fed up being the butt of every jumped up bigoted rascist and while Farage is not the answer neither are the “English” MPs no matter the high falutin titles.
March 1, 2021
I really cannot understand why any English MP would be happy with the way things are now. It’s an abomination against the English people. I’d like to know the reasoning behind Haigs actions. This still needs serious reform. The missing phrase from your site implys you think this will never be addressed. It’s not very democratic.
March 1, 2021
John, I think that you must accept that many of your followers on the Right are victimhood addicts.
Whining that they are somehow oppressed because they do not have their own English parliament is therefore an entirely predictable item, on a long list of trumped-up grievances.
It is pandering to their petty outrages – by people such as yourself – which which has got this country into the woeful and ignominious position in which it now sits.
March 1, 2021
No new building required. Just kick out the non-English constituency MP’s. What remains becomes an English Parliament equal to the Scottish and Welsh versions.
Scrap the House of Lords, that gets 800 pensioners off the books. Turn it into the UK senate for all reserved matters.
Job done …………. simples
I do of course realise there is absolutely no one with the bottle to even suggest this within the current House of Commons. But I’ll keep banging on.
Hopefully the Scots will vote to leave the (dis)UK soon and we’ll be on the way to an English parliament anyway.
March 1, 2021
William Hague, another one of those people I wish to neither see nor hear from ever again. As for Scotland unless someone gives me measurable benefits why we give them vast amounts of money, let them go their own way standing totally on their own feet. Sturgeon knows Scotland couldn’t afford that hence her desperation to join the EU and get their handouts instead of ours.
Good riddance I say.
March 1, 2021
There is no point to a union where the members see themselves primarily as distinct from the union. The EU should have seen that over UK membership. Unlike the EU, the people of the British isles are very closely related culturally, linguistically, genetically, financially, and legally. It therefore makes sense to be one state, but it must be a state where all pull together. It currently isn’t. That is why I reluctantly suggest an England only referendum for English independence. We will then see how the English regard the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
March 1, 2021
I agree with your idea about not electing yet more politicians in another legislature, but using the one we have. The evidence before us from all the legislative assemblies demonstrates that while there are many very able MPs (or MSPs etc) it is also the case that many are unimpressive and appear to lack the elementary knowledge of what makes an economy tick. I watched most of the first segment of the evidence provided by Alex Salmond to a committee of the Scottish parliament on Friday. He came across as an extremely impressive witness in command of his subject – as was evident when he was an MP. The committee members asking him the questions did not impress – some appeared not to understand the reason they were there and strayed off topic. Being an MP (or MSP etc) is both a significant privilege and responsibility. We have too many already who are not up to the job.
March 1, 2021
So Scotland Have a devolved parliament, dysfunctional and expensive as it is and England gets a Cabinet Minister. The only way forward is to dissolve the devolved parliaments. They have done nothing for the good of the UK, or indeed their own countries. If this was a business it would be done tomorrow.