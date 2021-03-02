Cars, batteries and the UK motor industry

The UK government’s decision to announce an end to diesel and petrol car production by the end of this decade is speeding up the need for many decisions about the future of this important industry. Yesterday the Business Secretary had to talk to the Commons about the future of Ellesmere Port, where Vauxhall has been making engines and then assembling cars based on the internal combustion engine for many years. He assured us he wants to help Vauxhall stay there, to make a new all electric vehicle. Clearly under government plans for the industry they cannot carry on making the current types of car for much longer. I hope he succeeds in his “discussions” as he called them.
The battery is an important part of the structure of an electric vehicle, and a substantial part of the cost or added value. Car assemblers are likely to want to be close to battery makers, to take delivery of the whole “skateboard” or the sub assemblies which will comprise the battery, the wheels, axles and the electric motor. Electric vehicles are very different to petrol or diesel cars. Designers might soon start to make them look very different too, as they do not need the same engine compartment and fuel tank in the boot that we have grown used to.
In a wide range of questions from MPs wanting some of the new industry to go to their areas the Secretary of State was offered several good potential sites for battery production, and potential willing workforces. He was reminded of the possible production of lithium for the batteries from the hot springs that can be tapped amongst the granite masses of Cornwall. Because many other countries see the opportunity to gain investment in these new products and technologies, there could be some competitive bidding by governments in terms of support to the companies thinking of taking the risk of putting in large battery and car plants for the new vehicles. Companies will expect help with site acquisition, training of staff and access to raw materials and power at least.
The Business secretary told us he expected to have one battery factory up and running by 2024, then added that he wanted more. 2024 is not far away. Governments have to accept that because they are leading these changes and want them, they need to work hard to help the industry adjust. The industry’s problem is they need to commit to huge investments in new products and plant before the demand for the electric vehicles has taken off. Meanwhile their cash flow from existing products has been damaged by the new controls to come on diesel and petrol cars. Sorting this out is going to prove costly and is full of competitive hazard for companies and countries.
And I wonder if anyone has given any thought as to material security ? You know, whether or not the UK can guarantee that the materials to make said batteries cannot be interrupted by third parties such a China which seems to have rather cornered the market.
Mark B
Agreed, lithium and the other precious metals are located in which Countries, how much raw material exists, and are they politically stable ?
"The UK government's decision…" And there we have it. Not consumer driven, not competition or brand driven …just a lunatic and arbitrary "decision"in our fair democracy. A line in the sand ( and they hope a pocket-liner) under the genius and skills of 300 years….SQUANDERED by greedy morons.
Will Boris be selling tickets for socially-distanced and masked viewing of his newly refurbed flat? Like they do to view the Palace at Versailles? Oh….
No need for any of this manufacturing posturing.
Retailers will source new electric cars from China and India.
Our energy costs are too high for them to be made here.
Indeed they will. Whilst our industry declines because of the fools we allow in office under their climate change nonsense, China and India and elsewhere will laugh at us whilst they burn …………fossil fuels to increase their industries whilst bankrupting the west. Of course they have a different atmosphere than us in the west! We’ll still be wearing masks and social distancing and racking up debt………….for no reason as the elderly and those at risk will have long been vaccinated. All the stats said months ago, protect the over 60’s and those with underlying issues and the rest should get on with living. We need serious change in this Country if we are to survive these idiots in Westminster.
Yes we are witnessing what would have happened if the over 70s and vulnerable had been shielded from day 1 and everyone else got on with life.
SJS
Many millions did exactly what you suggest and self isolated, problem was infection let/bought into nursing homes, and also taken home and to other areas from hospitals, I am also sure many care workers who visited the vulnerable at home also unwittingly past it on. etc etc. then once it got a hold it simply spread, in those early days people were unaware you could be asymptomatic and be a carrier without symptoms.
It can take over 100 KWH of energy to manufacture a battery storing just 1kwh. So if you want to make them in the UK we need a cheap on demand energy policy to do so competitively (we need this anyway for all sorts of other reasons too). This is a battery that will not even last very long and even more energy is then wasted in electricity generation, transmission, voltages conversion, charging and discharging. Energy even lost when the car is not in use.
R&D yes, early government pushed roll out of premature technology is bonkers.
No bother on that Will – we won’t be able to produce enough electricity to charge them all up anyway.
Once again the political class come across as clueless fantasists. They are set on destroying a whole industry in the space if a few years. The supply chains, from raw materials to manufacturing do not exist at the scale to support the switch to electric – either in the UK or globally. The supply chain to refuel the wholesale switch to electric does not exist – either in the UK or globally. The economics to support businesses to fund these changes and replace government tax and duty streams does not exist – certainly not in the UK. The reality is that ownership of a car will become the preserve of the very well off. Levelling up, in reality, will become levelling down. The freedom and mobility provided by the car will become a thing of the past. Welcome to The Great Reset. And all imposed without your consent.
Exactly but all but a handful voted for Miliband’s insanely damaging “Climate Change Act”. Deluded unscientific plonkers.
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
Compared to what? Oil?
Where do we get oil petroleum and diesel from, how risky is the supply and supply lines from those countries?
Cars currently rely on platinum and palladium for exhaust processing while production also relies on cobalt as a catalyst to remove sulphur.
One thought – once you have burnt the petrol or oil it is gone, you have to dig up some more. Once a battery has come to the end of its working life you recycle the Lithium to make more batteries. There are ways to create synthetic hydrocarbons eg Fischer-Tropsch but this is energy intensive so you will need lots of energy for future hydrocarbon production and energy storage just as you would for battery or H2 prodction and energy storage.
It is depressing how many people do not wish to confront reality and just kick the can down the road to future generations to the point of demonising any attempts to find alternatives before we really, really need them.
@Dixie
I agree that there will be change …… there always is.
However, I do not believe that the Government has adequately made its case. I think we will need to kick the can down the road for a while longer.
March 2, 2021
@Mark B The Chinese have cornered the market as a result of aggressive highly subsidized pricing structure, making production by commercial operators un-viable. Rare earth material are not that rare, its only the cobalt part of the battery that is a concern and that’s political – it comes from places with nasty people at the helm
Energy costs, labour costs, red tape and very high (and it seems still even increasing taxes – we shall see tomorrow) taxes will make in generally uneconomic to manufacture them here.
Electric cars with current technology, limited range, very expensive, short lived, slow to charge and heavy batteries and insufficient clean electricity anyway make little or no sense. Keep you old car a long as possible is the best plan for most people. It is an idiotic plan driven by virtue signalling, technically ignorant MPs deluded by the climate alarmism religion. When they make sense people with buy them without be forced or bribed to.
Not bothered about the world being largely dependent on a brutal salafist regime for its oil, though?
Mic. No, because it gets the job done. Ships, planes, tanks and lorries. Try living without them.
March 2, 2021
Bring on elections. For our national well being and safety they have to go.
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
Mark,
This govt let Tata steel fail to EU competition and state aid rules even though steel manufacture is central to national security!
One could also cite food security for N.Ireland but look at the govt sell out in this regard. Lewis confirming the protocol is remaining!
It is in our national interest, way of life to get these betraying fake Tory fools out of office.
Not The Great Reset but The Great Reckoning. This is what the transfer of wealth and power from West to East looks like.
A UK worker on 10x the pay of a Chinese is unsustainable economically and environmentally. The only way to sell poverty is to tell us it’s for our own good.
Ultra-fast water-cooled charging stations need to be rolled out as quickly as possible. Range anxiety is a thing of the past . The electric vehicle driver will pay as much at these new charging stations as it costs to fuel an internal combustion engine. The business secretary needs to keep up to date with these new developments
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
Utter nonsense. Range anxiety is the main drawback of battery electric cars.
Range may be a drawback, the anxiety comes from not being aware of what you are doing and not thinking ahead.
in 2015 Liverpool-Victoria found that over 800,000 drivers in the UK ran out of petrol so perhaps not being aware or planning ahead is not uncommon and clearly a petrol/diesel car won’t prevent you running out of range.
Our Business Secretary is aware is he that Vauxhall’s parent company Stellantis (if you want to comment on the finances of this company read the accounts and cite the figures ed)
What bothers me is the contrast between petrol car development and electric car development.
Petrol cars had no barriers built into their basic physics – electric cars do. All that was necessary for petrol cars was a few factories and some sales outlets.
Petrol cars had a supportive oil industry for fuel supply – electric cars have no support from the power industry. The oil industry had merely to bore wells to make money – the electric supply industry is stuck with looking Green and stuck with difficult supply choices. The electric supply industry can barely cope with the load it has let alone extra cars and extra domestic heating.
Cars were made of iron and other commonly available materials – electric cars need exotic materials for which there is a definite limit to supply. To recycle a traditional car – chop it up and chuck it in a furnace. There is as yet no easy way to recycle lithium batteries to the necessary purity. Finding a few tons of lithium in Cornwall does not count for much.
An electric car industry may look attractive to a government stuck for choices. But the road ahead has a great many potholes that will be expensive to fill in.
It ain’t about techy things or choice or cars.
It is about getting you ( and the vast majority of us) OFF THE ROADS.
March 2, 2021
Indeed, they want us off the road so they can turn the motorways into Zil lanes for their Tesla cars. Most of the people berating us for our polluting ways are all people with Carbon footprints of small countries, Tech billionaires, Hollywood movie stars, Politicians , Media personalities, they are all at it, they all preach to us, but they don’t limit their own lifestyles that involve vast consumption.
The first thing we have to do to get some sanity into this is to make politicians live the lives they are seeking to legislate on us, and not done out of their expense accounts, out of their salaries. Let the politicians lead the way to this zero Carbon existence , then we will decide if we want to follow them.
March 2, 2021
Yes, Everhopeful I believe you.
Too many of our MPs live in the City or next to good transport links with very regular services day and night (within 10-15 minutes walk or free railway parking). They will expect the rest to rent a car for a journey but in the meantime whilst waiting for driverless cars they will force people out of jobs that they have to journey to and impoverish the overflow towns they built to get people out of the Cities without giving them sufficient local high-grade jobs and services.
I watched Billy Connolly the other day discussing the Glasgow overspill and how this put happy but poor people out of the well-connected Cities for transport, activities, cafe’s and entertainment and stuck the poorer people in the middle of nowhere with a cheap shop and nothing to do. This is replicated in lots of places in Staffordshire and areas of Cheshire, I know a guy that lives 9 miles from work in a car his journey would take between 15-20 minutes depending on traffic, on public transport he only has a twice per hour service available and it takes one hour.
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
Oh yeah, what about potholes? Will electric cars be immune to their destructive properties as I don’t see them being attended to any time soon.
The fly of governments run by arts degree students.
Hydrogen is the way forward which is in abundance and isn’t imported.
When history is written, battery driven cars will be referred to as is the steam car of the past.
Watch Toyota for guidance.
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
Have a quick read of https://www.transportenvironment.org/press/e-fuels-too-inefficient-and-expensive-cars-and-trucks-may-be-part-aviations-climate-solution-%E2%80%93
March 2, 2021
Rather than put the investment into batteries, do more research into catalysts (as Oxford University are doing) that convert hydrogen and carbon dioxide into liquid fuels. Liquid fuels are much easier to store than gases in the confined space of a motor car.
The hydrogen can be produced at the generator and converted there, without needing to be stored or transported.
March 2, 2021
Definitely invest in a broad spectrum of energy processes, infrastructure and systems R&D. I agree synthetic HCs are important for long distance transport.
March 2, 2021
correct…the alternative is up and running, ready to go now – see https://www.efuel-alliance.eu/
March 2, 2021
Agreed.
Batteries are a temporary solution, we need to be “one step beyond”…
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
I agree Ian. The Japanese are going to power the Olympics using hydrogen. For all the people unable to charge their cars outside their own homes hydrogen will be a Godsend. But as already said on here the main objective of the exercise is to get drivers off the road and leave the roads nice and clear for the privileged wealthy who will carry on as normal with their high polluting lives. That’s fine if you are happy with a pat on the back for being a good boy.
Yes, hydrogen fuel cell cars are the only way forward, unless you want to spend your life waiting for a battery to charge up.
For me it has all the ingredients for one big screwup.
We do not have the power generation capacity to provide for electric vehicles. I question whether we are just moving pollution from the road vehicle to battery manufacture and power generation.
I question whether, in this mad rush, we are putting too many eggs in one basket. Why are we not considering hydrogen as a source of power either via a cell to produce electricity or directly in an ICE. Apparently one bus manufacturer is, which opens the door for all large commercial vehicles.
That electric cars have ranges and refuelling times that are totally inadequate is not in dispute. They are the milk float solution. They only make sense if you only go shopping and can generate your own electricity.
Unlike Covid19, where government realised they knew nothing about vaccine creation and production , so left it to the pharmaceutical industry to produce solutions. Government think they know about personal transport based on the fact they have some for free and can boil a kettle, when in fact they know nothing. They should leave it to the vehicle producing industry, given targets and a timetable, to come up with solutions and the market to buy into those solutions. That way you arrive where you wish to be, and most people are happy. I begin to buy into one of our contributors thesis that government are creating a Marxist state, but this time round, as some newspapers would have it,run by a girlfriend and a dog.
March 2, 2021
Of course the notion of “totally inadequate” ranges and charge times are in dispute. Plucking extreme examples out of the air doesn’t change the needs of the majority of car users.
I’ll not dispute the notion that the government has made woefully inadequate plans and investment.
PS According to VW you will likely need even more electricity to produce the hydrogen than you’d need to charge the batteries for the same delivered power – the H2 “well” to wheel process is half the efficiency of the BEV based process. (See “What is more efficient: E-battery or hydrogen? – Volkswagen AG”, 12 March 2020)
March 2, 2021
+1 while JR and chums watch idly on.
March 2, 2021
I don’t agree with the narrative that Boris is dictated to by ‘a girl and a dog’ or that Harry is dictated to by Megan.
The real question is why does Boris and the Conservative party allow this myth to perpetuate, does it excuse their own lack of organised pressure to change things for the better. It doesn’t wash. John has more power than Carrie whatever the newspapers say, it’s just how many people in the party actually support the same changes that he would like and they should reveal themselves in the next couple of years and what they actually stand for on issues that affect us like Northern Ireland and the protocol that stops British overseas trade with our own Country on items that are being delivered to remain in Northern Ireland.
March 2, 2021
Will we have electricity generating capacity for all the new electric cars by 2030? Thought not.
March 2, 2021
No off course not.
March 2, 2021
Don’t be silly Peter . That’s far too complicated to think through.
March 2, 2021
Yesterday when demand was at maxing was supplying 5.4%. We were Importing 10% and running the last coal fired station.
The dirty STOR emergency generators were on line cancelling out any CO2 saved from renewable energy.
We are governed by idiots of the first order.
March 2, 2021
With coal imported from Russia! Allow Russia to poison people on our soil and still give them trade in coal where we have hundreds years of supply!
March 2, 2021
When owners plug in to recharge they will get used to the message ‘Not available at present – try again later’.
March 2, 2021
Nobody ever raises the extreme vulnerability of the elderly in electric car fires. Watch Youtube for ‘electric car fires’. And don’t park one near another vehicle. Sobering…
March 2, 2021
And if a EV breaks down (or runs out of electricity) you can’t tow it, it requires a diesel low-loader to lift to transport at 10x the cost…..just imagine all the blocked motorways awaiting low-loaders
March 2, 2021
Get ready for a new form of car/vehicle/road tax when electric cars become more common place.
Somehow the government will find a way of making up for the inevitable lost VED and fuel tax.
Whilst there may be a tax when purchasing electricity from commercial sites, charging from home will escape such taxes, unless the Smart meters can differentiate between normal electricity use, and charging up a battery.
Will we see road, toll charging, will VED still be applicable, if so based on what ?
Government going far too fast on this massive change of technology in my opinion.
March 2, 2021
It will go to road use charging with electronic monitoring of every journey.
March 2, 2021
Alan Jutson
Government going far too fast on this massive change of technology in my opinion.
Absolutely correct Alan. Definitely a case of pissing before they have got their flies open.
March 2, 2021
‘’charging from home’’
Half the nation live in a flat or terrace house – can’t charge an EV
I’ll say it again 50% of people can’t charge from their home ???
March 2, 2021
Fully aware of that Glen, hence the problem of moving too fast too soon, as I outlined.
Our local Morrison’s now got 2 charging spaces in their car park, on top of the 36 disabled and parent spaces.
Guess they are trailing how successful/popular it may be with their customers..
March 2, 2021
There were be online meters fitted to domestic chargers.
March 2, 2021
Its illegal to obstruct the public walkway/pavement including an electric cable running from your home to your car !!!
March 2, 2021
Reading responses in a variety of outlets including here, the majority of people are not happy with switching to electric cars.
How dare the government ban the use of petrol and diesel vehicles, because they have decided they want people to switch! This makes me so angry!
March 2, 2021
Sharon
Absolutely correct. You are definitely not on your own with this one
March 2, 2021
Market forces should prevail – not subsidy
March 2, 2021
Glen Cullen
Brilliant observation. They dont give a ***** it’s not their money paying for it.
March 2, 2021
Did anyone ask the business secretary to talk through the data on reduced traffic over the past year? Had perceived climate change been halted in anyway by this reduction?
Could the business secretary comment on the carbon effect of shutting down manufacturing plants and building new ones?
Could the business secretary provide reassurance that the carbon foot print for an electric vehicle over its lifetime was sufficiently less than the equivalent foot print for an internal combustion engine?
Could the business secretary confirm that there is sufficient lithium and capacity to charge batteries to provide electric vehicles at the scale required?
Did the business secretary comment on how our phasing out of internal combustion engines will mitigate the 2.5 billion drivers using outdated and polluting cars in India and China? Did he think that Indians and the Chinese should be more free to travel by car than the British post 2030?
March 2, 2021
It isn’t about carbon reduction.
It is about transferring wealth. From us to them!
Follow the money.
March 2, 2021
Not one of your sensible questions where asked in yesterdays HoCs dedate
Your first question about the past year reduction in traffic against carbon output needs immediate investigation – it might suggest that cars have nothing to do with carbon levels ?
March 2, 2021
Most young people with families cannot afford electric vehicles so how will they get to work or drop the children to their schools? As their local school is full due to Government mass immigration policy. The weekly shop? Get to work as outside London we don’t have adequate public transport? Shop for DIY equipment, hospital/Doctor appointments? Adequate on street and off street charging facilities, charging capacity when the wind doesn’t blow or the EU threaten supply in future negotiations re the interconnectors. etc etc . Total and absolute folly. Who’s going to vote for this nonsense?
I’ve yet to see any study on lockdown that has measured our drop in CO2 over the last year and it’s impact on climate, because it hasn’t nor will it ever. 0.04% of the atmosphere. The big yellow round thing is what influences the climate and many other factors over the millennia.
March 2, 2021
I think the lock down was to test some of these issues. Children could be taught on line etc.
I fail to see why the govt acted against its own plan published in 2020 to deal with pandemics and that of the WHO, published in 2019, to follow communist China to wreak havoc on our society and way of life. Their own reports makes clear lockdowns do not work!
March 2, 2021
”The big yellow round thing is what influences the climate and many other factors over the millennia”
CORRECT
March 2, 2021
No mention of the substantial overall loss of jobs in the industry to come and across current supply chains. The East dominates battery component extraction and production and that is set to continue. A gradual future reduction in car purchase due to capital and charging costs of electric cars also means net job losses. Who would have thought a Tory government would unleash this insanity which will of course, with net zero, make no difference to the climate whatsoever.
March 2, 2021
There is no doubt in my mind that, as usual, this government will seek foreign money to buy the developments they are forcing through. The Tories in partnership with their City spiv friends and partners who have no care for our sovereignty or independence will sell our future as fast as they can.
We need an immediate reversal of the ‘Open for Business’ policy which in practice meant ‘everything we have is for sale’. We have had enough of our leaders prostituting the nation, and it’s time we had policies to reward and develop self reliance and the protection of our assets.
March 2, 2021
Prangwizard,
Agreed. Although we do not have much that has not already been sold.
With existing forms of motorised transport politicians were merely observers, while businesses got on with producing the vehicles by themselves. I am not sure politicians add anything. The best they can do is not get in the way.
March 2, 2021
Then let us make sure our new industries remain in British ownership.
March 2, 2021
The Business Secretary is talking as if car making is a nationalised industy – *he* wants to specify where cars are produced and where batteries are produced. Did anyone tell him he has no control at all over those decisions and the market will decide ? Also if he *does* attempt to influence those decisions via subsidy and state aid won’t the EU (rightly) complain under the LPF conditions and impose punitive tariffs on UK car exports ?
Did anyone ask him about building lots of new power station by 2030 to meet the increased electricity demand ? Or whether he thinks you can even build a new power station in this country in only 9 years ?
Still no new charging stations in my street, 6 to serve about 500 cars.
This 2030 date it totally absurd and will have to be dropped, it will be interesting to which politician has to make that announcement in due course.
March 2, 2021
Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Minister for Business, Energy and Clean Growth recently did a Spectator Podcast special: can Britain really become ‘the Saudi Arabia of wind power’?
In this propaganda edition he clear demonstrates very clearly that he has little or no understanding of energy engineering, transport, battery technology or the realities of the laws of physics. And he is one of the better MPs tory MP. The Transport Sec. is even worse, he even thinks electric cars are “zero emission” so deluded is he.
March 2, 2021
Roy, we have no streets in my area with charging stations. The major town near us has 2 charging stations on one of the car parks which in the winter is often closed due to flooding. One supermarket has 2 stations and that’s it. God knows how the people living above the high street shops and on the main roads are going to cope. Still, our politicians don’t have that worry so that’s ok.
March 2, 2021
Roy Grainger
This 2030 date it totally absurd and will have to be dropped, it will be interesting to which politician has to make that announcement in due course.
Methinks that the money will not be on our PM or Mr Gove for that announcement.
March 2, 2021
Jaguar Land Rover date 2025 !
March 2, 2021
Led by science…..NOT
Rather led by the green party, girl friends, funded science and the social left wing media
Vehicle manufactures will follow the subsidy, which is the new profit, e.g Ford Valencia Spain, Toyota Walbrzych Poland, Ford Otosan Turkey
This isn’t led by the people, customer demand, OEM car manufactures….its led by government and supported by tax-payer subsidy
March 2, 2021
Have the electorate (remember them?) ever supported such policies at a General Election? Never been a vote winner for the yoghurt-knitting Greens, has it? What was it last time; a whopping 2%?
Me thinks Mr Johnson’s government has completely lost the plot and needs the cut and thrust of a fully functioning Parliament to temper its excesses.
March 2, 2021
Yes the electorate has. A carbon net zero target was on the first page of the Tory manifesto in 2019. The one you all claimed gave you a mandate to get Brexit done – despite only 42% of voters voting for it. Those 42% – probably including you – also gave the mandate for carbon net zero. This is why some of us read manifestos.
March 2, 2021
The only alternative was even worse socialism.
We are going to need inns for this sort of transport (charging times lasting hours and hours with queues.)
Boris certainly didn’t mention destroying the British pub but he’s done it anyway.
March 2, 2021
+1
March 2, 2021
There are two greens in parliament, one elected and one unelected – but the unelected one appears to have more sway than the 650 MPs
March 2, 2021
All this impending chaos because Governments listened to the ramblings of a (at the time) 15 year old girl. Unbelievable !!!
March 2, 2021
Old Albion. Yes abd the BBC still worship her and no the climate hasn’t got better since lockdown.
March 2, 2021
They usually listen to the ramblings of elderly men. At least the teenage girl is right.
March 2, 2021
This is nothing to do with Greta, this is much higher pressure. She is just a useful figurehead to be used as some sort of Joan of Arc.
March 2, 2021
The government, in setting out the ‘road-map’ out of this Covid-19 pandemic, have stressed it is driven by DATA and not by dates, quite rightly so. However at the same time it is setting DATES for when electric vehicles will replace the internal combustion engine without a realistic plan as to how their batteries will be recharged. It is nothing short of complete lunacy.
1. We need to sort out how we plan to provide sufficient electricity without any supply from any outside country and in all weathers and at all times of the year.
2. Batteries with longer life and far quicker to recharge have yet to be invented, not to mention how to recharge them without our towns and cities being festooned with cables hanging out of windows and across pavements
3. Instead of jumping off a cliff and committing commercial suicide shouting to the world ‘that we are setting an example!!!!!!!!” we need to develop a realistic plan that the countries in far east (China, India and the rest) can understand and follow.
For heaven sake let’s have a sensible plan based on realistic solutions and inventions and not just a series of date plucked off the wall
March 2, 2021
No doubt you backed Brexit – without a plan. And are surprised we can’t export fish.
March 2, 2021
Andy,
Do you know precisely why we can’t export fish to the EU? Is there a case for the World Trade Organisation to investigate?
Why can’t we export fish to the rest of the world?
Did you read that Morrisons has become the first supermarket to own its own fishing boat after it acquired Falfish?
In Cornwall, Falcatch has had its depuration tanks approved for cleaning scallops and oysters. It is exporting again to pre-Brexit levels source cornwalllive.com
March 2, 2021
A case of political dogma intruding on the natural evolution of an industry — there will yet be tears.
Is there much difference in taking lithium out of the ground, to oil?
New designs and techniques will be required for the new electric vehicles, but who will compensate the wasted efforts that have gone into modern diesel and petrol cars? Ahh, the taxpayer, NATURALLY.
As if we don’t have enough burdens with our government spending vast fortunes on things we do not need like HS2 and vaccines. It seems all too clear that this government has forgotten the basic lessons Thatcher laid down about making every penny of taxation work to the utmost, within a proper scheduled budget.
March 2, 2021
The Chinese Hong Guang Mini EV, being built as part of a joint venture with US car giant General Motors, is retailing for $4700. Roughly £3150. This little car is designed as a city run-around, has a top speed of 62mph, can seat four people and has a 13.8kWh battery capable of a NEDC range of 110 miles. It can be fully charged in 70 minutes and at today’s electricity prices a full charge would cost about £4.
Where are the UK entrepreneurs who could take on Vauxhall’s Ellesmere plant and build motors like this?
March 2, 2021
Sakara, just factor in the future price of electricity which is bound to go sky high and thd road toll charges that will come with this madness and I’m sure running costs won’t be that cheap.
March 2, 2021
Such a vehicle would meet 90% of my driving requirements. When can I buy one?
When such cars become available, you can forget any idea of producing them at Ellesmere Port or anywhere else in this country.
Car worker in Ellesmere Port – £40k a year
Car worker in China – £4K a year
No import duties on cars from China. Ain’t globalisation great.
However, former car workers can use their redundancy payment to buy a franchise to keep people’s lawns green or, for the more entrepreneurial, open a nail bar. Who wants to work on a car assembly line anyway?
March 2, 2021
SG: let’s say I’m an ordinary stay at home mum, living in a typical terraced house with no private driveway, let alone a garage, so no private charging facility. I need to do shopping, take at least one child to an after-school activity (sports, arts) and then pick her up afterwards; I also need to run errands for a sick parent or relative and spend some time with them. I need to be at home for when someone comes to repair a faulty water pipe or telephone connection. Maybe I have other necessary commitments, and I certainly need to do the usual housework and have supper ready for the family.
However, with the transport model you suggest, instead of finding 7 minutes to fill up my ordinary little secondhand runabout with normal fuel, I need to find a MINIMUM of 70 minutes (plus queuing, plus paying), while doing nothing else, to charge the damn thing. Sorry, it wouldn’t float my boat.
March 2, 2021
Valid point – I wonder why our MPs aren’t fighting the good fight for the commoner
March 2, 2021
Certainly not on this blog.
March 2, 2021
Sakara why don’t our Unions invest their pension funds and investments into this sort of city run-around enterprise?
March 2, 2021
You’re looking for solutions to problems that don’t exist
March 2, 2021
Real life driving with a 13.5kw battery will probably be about 25 miles. You can’t alter physics no matter how you try.
March 2, 2021
real life city driving would likely get much better than 25 miles with the high proportion of recuperative braking, it’s motorway driving with a heavy foot that is more demanding.
March 2, 2021
Sir John – it is well know that batteries unless a new un-known method of storage and charging methods are invented are nothing more than a stop gap for transport.
A Tesla takes 6 hours to charge at a super fast public charging point or around 27 hours from a dedicated home style charger.
March 2, 2021
You are looking at an AC charging, a Tesla would charge from 20 to 80% in 20 to 60 minutes on a Tesla DC supercharger. BTW You don’t run the battery empty before charging, just like you don’t run your petrol/diesel tank empty before refuelling.
March 2, 2021
I see Hyundai is having to make a massive world wide electric vehicle recall as the batteries tend to er catch fire.
March 2, 2021
Our Fire Service response to an EV fire is to let it burn…..ya can’t put it out with water – and than the road will need a repair ???
March 2, 2021
Assuming that there was enough generation capacity in the national grid (there isn’t) and assuming electric cars were long ranged enough for real use (they aren’t) and that their use was even a quarter as green as the people making money from them say (no chance) there is one further problem. A lot of rare minerals and metals do not exist in sufficient quantity to supply all the solar panels and cars for the USA alone. If the whole world goes down this path we will see an absolute disaster. Not surprising because all grandiose government policies are a disaster, virtually all the small ones too. Best thing to do is get out of the UK before these clowns do even more damage than they have already and head for a small out of the way place whilst this circus plays itself out.
March 2, 2021
Why does John present his articles, which by the way I believe to be sincere, in a manner than suggests all is normal, balanced and reasonable when we are living through a politically contrived cultural, social and economic revolution designed to strip us of our identity, our freedoms and eventually our private financial and personal economic assets
This embrace of Marxist ideologically infused political action cannot be simply dismissed as though it’s a mere blip and for Mr Redwood’s utterly disingenuous and deceitful party to which he belongs to pretend otherwise a gross act of appalling treachery
Why do decent, moral, libertarian Tory MPs tolerate this barbaric attack on our entire being (mind, body and soul)??
I want to know why Mr Redwood and his colleagues support such destruction?
Stop taking the piss out of the British people and confront the poison of the fascist left that has infected our nation, our institutions and our culture
March 2, 2021
+1. They could get rid of Johnson if they disagreed.
March 2, 2021
DOM – obviously Mr Redwood has no answer or comeback on that – he must agree with you.
March 2, 2021
With the change to electric cars, could we could ever be making more than 12% of the new cars sold here?
In 2018:
https://www.smmt.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/SMMT-Motor-Industry-Facts-May-2019-V2.pdf
Cars built in UK 1,519,440
Cars exported from UK 1,237,608
Suggesting
Cars built and sold in UK 281,832
Divided by
New cars registered in UK 2,367,147
Gives 12% as the approximate fraction of the home market supplied by home producers.
No wonder that the EU Commission reckons that Boris Johnson’s much-vaunted “Canada style” free trade deal is actually worth nearly twice as much to the continuing EU as it is worth to us.
March 2, 2021
From the MsM today
Plug-in hybrid cars cost motorists nearly £500 more a year in fuel costs than manufacturers claim, according to new research.
Highlights the bogus official claims made by Governments and Industry. There is a need to grow up and talk real World and not hypotheticals.
March 2, 2021
Surely current hybrid technology, with a small, very efficient petrol engine and a battery/ motor, which means cars can do 70 mpg (or more) is enough for now.
This headlong race to go electric without the generating capacity or charging infrastructure is so beyond stupid that this government must be judged insane.
March 2, 2021
Why can no-one ever get the Prime Minister or the Business Secretary to actually answer the points raised about generating capacity, charging capacity and raw material supply.
We are in a headlong rush to insanity and no-one ever seems to be able to hold anyone in government to account.
March 2, 2021
It does seem that the not so hidden agenda is to restrict freedom, both of choice and of movement. All the Government needs to do at the moment is to require the motor industry to work first to achieve “minimal carbon” from ICE vehicles, which would give time to develop other technologies, such as hydrogen power, and then to develop genuinely carbon free methods of transport and re-fuelling infrastructure. To insist on “zero carbon” transport by 2030 is lunacy, we should aim for 2050 which is much more realistic. Also “zero carbon” is touted as the way to reduce pollution, but CO2 is not a pollutant. It must also be constantly put to ministers that, since the UK accounts for only 1% of global CO” output, it is unnecessary for the people of this country to put on the “economic hair shirt” to satisfy starry-eyed environmentalists who have no idea of the scientific and tecnological realities.
March 2, 2021
George Brooks I agree with you. Everything you say makes sense, but the date has not been just plucked of the wall. It’s the UN’s 20/30 Agenda. This Govenment is fully signed up to it so there are going to be a lot more foolish decisions made in the near future. Let’s not talk about the Great Reset.
March 2, 2021
The Business Secretary ‘wants Vauxhall to remain at Ellesmere Port’. Here we go again. Not only are we going to subsidise the well off in buying electric cars by offering discounts the poor cant get when buying the cheapest second hand car they can just to get to work, we are now going to subsidise wealthy (foreign) manufacturers to produce the things. Yet another transfer of wealth from the ordinary person to the already wealthy, just like the renewable wind turbines and solar farms, paying big landowners just to have the monstrosities on their land. In the end it won’t even register on the world scales of emissions and it has been established by two manufacturers that electric cars do not match ICE cars in ‘greenness’ before about 80,000 miles are done by which time they will be worthless junk. . It is pure madness. Why are they doing it? Who gets what out of it?
March 2, 2021
The UK’s first gigafactory is the Britishvolt facility in Northumberland but that won’t complete till 2027 which is far too late and quite laughable compared to speed of rollouts elsewhere. So is the government looking to clear the administrative, planning and financial way to speed things up or for a second factory in Liverpool any sooner? Or perhaps junk HS2 in favour of northern rail routes interconnecting manufacturing areas?
March 2, 2021
‘’Governments have to accept that because they are leading these changes’’
Option A
Electric Vehicles – Carbon neutral – but requires completely new factories lines, staff, materials, supply chain and infrastructure in 4 years
Huge ongoing tax-payer subsidy
Option B
E-Fuel https://www.efuel-alliance.eu/ – Carbon neutral – requires no change
No tax-payer subsidy
Somebody somewhere has been given a huge bung to push EV
March 2, 2021
Good morning Sir John and all .
As I have written many times before when this topic has raised its head, unless you have an infer structure in place to support the charging of millions of electric cars the whole thing becomes pie in the sky .
Plus on a day like today with no wind , windies are a pointless waste of space so where on earth would the extra electricity required, be coming from?
If the Government want to pursue this electric car dream ,you need the infer structure in place first , without it, it becomes pure folly .
The whole topic needs a rethink by grown ups .
March 2, 2021
Can anyone give me one reason why petrol and diesel engines are now to be banned? It can’t be for environmental reasons because EVs are just about the most damaging to the environment for reasons of battery production, disposal and issues relating to the production of electricity. I am assuming this is part of The Great Reset and control of movement of the population. Already residents of one London are having to pay £500 to park their vehicles in the street, another one is offering residents £3000 in exchange for their car and there is no way EVs can be charged on a typical London road. No car, no freedom of movement. Klaus Schwab has already commented so enthusiastically of how wonderfully unpolluted the cities are now that circulation of vehicles has been substantially reduced. All part of the plan. He must be rubbing his hands with glee.
One thing I do know is that, if the CP manifesto had at its centre this ‘green agenda’, it would not be in Government now. We can only hope that by 2024 we can vote in a Government that puts the needs of its citizens first and does not follow the globalist agenda.
March 2, 2021
Other Christine. Which government would that be then? All 3 main parties have signed up to this trash and I only see a few people on this site in favour of Farage (I’m one of them) whose policies and ideas are alot more sane than this lot.
March 2, 2021
I also declare that I will support Farage or indeed any political party that is anti green and stop this madness
March 2, 2021
High initial purchase prices, grossly inadequate charging facilities and short range will not be overcome to any large extent by 2030.
There is inevitably going to be a marked reluctance amongst customers to switch to full battery electric cars from 2030 which will be disastrous for manufactures. To make matters worse, the green lobby is now setting its sights against all kinds of hybrid vehicles in an attempt to get those banned before 2035.
The inevitable outcome would seem to be an increase in road tax on IC-engined cars and/or fuel to force the change on a reluctant public. As Tony Blair found out over speed cameras, and John Major on fuel pricing, there is a limit to the voter’s tolerance of such meddling.
I wonder how this will pan out ?
March 2, 2021
Only about 10% of the weight of a battery is lithium. Experts are more worried about where the cobalt and graphite are coming from.
The energy density of these batteries is in any case not good enough for vehicles. We are going to be stuck with an old technology if we invest too heavily in this area.
The 2030 target will have to be quietly dropped after this Glasgow COP shindig. Give the market more time to develop better alternatives like the hydrogen cycle. Hydrogen can be produced from water using nuclear reactor heat alone (not electricity) in a catalytic cycle.
March 2, 2021
What about diesel lorries? Will they be banned? Who will/can make electric lorries?
March 2, 2021
Genuine question – how far could a battery-powered lorry go laden with, say, a complete household’s furniture and goods?
March 2, 2021
Mercedes 26-tonne 120 miles range, BMW 40-tonne 62 miles range eTrucks are being tested right now.
March 2, 2021
Hefner that’s hilarious. I think you’ll find most lorry drivers drive a bit further than that.
March 2, 2021
Totally off topic. A week before Valentines day I sent MOH – who lives about 15 miles away, several cards. All posted at the same time. She got one of them today. Apparently still another one is somewhere in the system. So much for 1st class post.
March 2, 2021
And of course, the material to make batteries grows on trees, and electricity to make them and charge them comes out of the wall.
And if CO2 emissions are cut to zero, plant life will begin to suffer. Good thinking, eh?
March 2, 2021
Battery material doesn’t grow on trees? Except, graphene is projected to be a major component in battery evolution and you can use what grows on trees to produce it – a experiment in 2020 converted banana skin to flash graphene.
Materials research is a hot R&D area and we might well have sodium based batteries in the future – stuff out of the sea.
March 2, 2021
William Hague is wrong yet again in the Telegraph today:-
“Time to cast aside the dangerous illusion that tax increases can wait. Just like Pitt in 1797, the Government needs to raise taxes to prove that its debt burden is sustainable”
We have the highest taxes for about 70 years, we also have very high levels of government waste and very poor public services in many areas. The NHS has about the higher death rate per Covid infection at 3% in the world.
From the current position (and especially at this time) tax increase would be a total disaster, killing the recovery, damaging growth, exporting jobs and not even raising more taxes.
Like Milton Friedman “I am in favor of cutting taxes under any circumstances and for any excuse, for any reason, whenever it’s possible.”
Cut the climate alarmist crap, the expensive energy agenda, cut government waste, cut HS2, cut the endless government waste and cut taxes. That is the only sensible way to go William (but then you did read PPE so perhaps you have an excuse for being so deluded).
March 2, 2021
The arbitrary date put on removing petrol and diesel vehicles is madness and yet more green nonsense from a government who seem hell bent on destroying our industries. These decisions have consequences for all of us so here’s a few questions Sir John.
1. Existing manufacturers of engines are leaving already (Honda) so what we we doing now to replace these ?
2. EV’s are still in their infancy with many technological obstacles and flaws to be overcome, so why not put a longer deadline on phasing out ?
3. Where is the charging infrastructure and when will the mass investment required be forthcoming ?
4.Why are we being forced to go electric when electricity prices have risen massively and continue to rise ?
5.Bearing in mind the rare metals needed for battery production mainly come from China how will any plant be guaranteed the product for manufacture ?
I could go on, but this ill conceived policy will be a noose around our neck for years to come.
March 2, 2021
This government really has lost the plot
March 2, 2021
Not only can they wait but with sensible cuts in government and the resultant growth in the productive sector that results they should not even ever be needed. They would clearly do far more harm than good they always do. 20% of GDP for the state sector is plenty.
March 2, 2021
At the time the government made this rash commitment it presumably did not know the UK would be recovering from the worst recession in 300 years. Even more reason to abandon an impractical and damaging policy decision, which had never been a manifesto promise.
March 2, 2021
Please get more Engineers in Parliament instead of Politicians.
Hydrogen is a much better fuel for vehicles than batteries which are a source of pollution in themselves.
We have to charge battery’s from the National Grid. Will we have the capacity in 3 years time ?
Virtue signaling and green madness by politicians who think this bandwagon will win them votes and keep their jobs.
The story of going diesel all over again. Not to mention it’s all down to the Green House effect which can’t actually to proved to the person in the street by Government.
But we might need more coal fired power stations to run the green battery cars 🙂
March 2, 2021
A rather nasty stat I read was that the manufacturing process to make a car battery emits as much CO2 as dies running an internal combustion motor for seven years. And then the battery life of a car is around ten years. As a result, currently, EV’s ain’t going to solve da ‘climate emergency.’
Read this: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/06/20/tesla-car-battery-production-releases-as-much-co2-as-8-years-of-gasoline-driving/
March 2, 2021
Dear John,
This is utter madness.
Any responsible government, with any intention of delivering on their promises would have published the following :
Publish the quantity of diesel and petrol used in the UK in one day. Multiply that by the specific energy of petrol and diesel respectively and you will know how much power is required to run the country.
Now – let’s think how the UK will produce that much electrical power in just one decade. Remember that in the middle of winter, when solar energy is at it’s lowest, and the High Pressure over Europe inhibits any substantial wind, that the net power produced by ‘eco’ sources will be close to zero.
The results will be obvious to all – which I cynically suspect is probably why the calculations have not been done, and why the target will never, ever be met.