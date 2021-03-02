Reduction in NHS beds to control innfection

Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how much bed capacity has been reduced by to improve infection control in hospitals in England during the covid-19 outbreak. (156227)
Tabled on: 22 February 2021
Answer:
Edward Argar:
The latest data shows that the average daily number of beds open overnight in Quarter 3 2020/21 was 121,524 compared to 128,326 in Quarter 3 2019/20.
Hospitals continue to flex their bed capacity as part of planning to meet the demand from both elective and emergency streams. We are working hard with trusts to maximise the number of open beds while maintaining safe care through the pandemic.
March 2, 2021
The more pertinent questions might be:
Why are hospitals the focal point for spreading this deadly virus after a year?
The hospitals continue to be centres of spreading serious infection even after it was known infected elderly people were sent to care homes causing a huge amount of deaths. Why have you allowed this to continue?
Before the virus hospital infections were rife, so what has the govt done to address the practices of hospital death centres?
March 2, 2021
Oddly enough, when you necessarily put a lot of infected people into a building (called a hospital) containing other vulnerable people, infections spread – if you can come up with a better system of caring for the sick, I’m all ears, and I expect the medical profession would be too.
March 2, 2021
We have a dire communist, top down, virtual monopoly healthcare syste,m with very poor outcomes indeed for such a developed nation. Very unresponsive to “customer” demand as they do not pay and have no power.
Death per Covid case UK 0.3% about double the rate in most developed countries with more sensible health care systems.
Anthony Fauci in the US is saying they will not delay second doses to have more first doses. This seems totally idiotic to me and will surely cause loads of extra death is you look at the figures. Unless that is you have no shortage of vaccines. The one dose first policy in the UK seems to have worked very well indeed if you look at the figures saving thousands of lives.
A shame JCVI caused over 1000 extra death by blatant gender discrimination in the vaccine priority order. It also would have enabled unlocking about 2 weeks earlier saving £billions too.
March 2, 2021
The rosy glow of hindsight.
The USA may be in luck, Johnson &Johnson are reported to have developed a one shot vaccine, I hope it gets approval and puts Covid to bed once and for all in the USA.
I hope Rishi Sunak comes up with some bright ideas for a post Brexit/Covid UK. I want to see us buzzing with entrepreneurial drive come thursday morning. It’s time to go about, not time to be twitching at the tiller.
March 2, 2021
LL you have had a “bee in your bonnet” about the gender discrimination for some time now….
The JCVI briefing of 26th February shows that you were absolutely right to put this discrimination forward as a policy that they [JCVI] should address.
The graph on page 4 here – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/965178/No._10_press_conference_slides_-_USE_THIS.pptx.pdf clearly shows that there is a large gender difference in critically ill Covid patients even down to the 35-39 age group…
March 2, 2021
Sorry 3% (alas not 0.3%)
March 2, 2021
Reduce capacity to control infections of a disease with a 99.8% survival rate whilst denying care to hundreds of thousands with far more dangerous illnesses. To present that as anything but a disaster is incredible and pretty much shows how dumbed down people now are in Britain if they accept it. There should be riots in the streets.