Budget day

There have been many mini budgets over the last year. Never have the official figures for the outlook changed so drastically so rapidly, as forecasters rushed to bring their estimates in line with the big lurches in activity created by anti pandemic policies. Today we await new forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility. We should do so remembering that they like all forecasters were of course hopelessly wrong footed by the arrival of the virus. They will now find it difficult to gauge the pace of recovery and the sustainability of gr0wth against an uncertain health policy background and given the damage done to many businesses shut down by lockdown. In an economy where a 0.5% variation in growth was a big movement prior to CV 19 we have gone to a world where a 5% variation is modest.
The lack of clarity and reliability in the forecasts provides a good reason why this is not the budget to raise taxes to tackle the deficit, as the authorities have no reliable idea of what the underlying deficit will be once we are out of lockdown and into recovery. Some are suggesting there is a gap of £40bn or even £60bn that needs filling by tax rises. Yet the forecast budget deficit for 2020-21 is £400bn or ten times the alleged underlying gap. Let us assume this forecast was too high and the 2020-21 deficit comes in lower than that. Who can say what the 2021-22 deficit will be when we need to know how fast the recovery will be in 2021-2. What we do know – or should know – is the bulk of the deficit this year is the result of the pandemic. It comes from a collapse of tax revenues as many people and businesses are not at work earning wages and profits . There was ab ig fall in VAT on everything from eating out to travel. It comes from a huge surge in pandemic related spending on everything from furlough through the self employed scheme, small business loans to the train subsidies and vaccine costs. As soon as we get out of lockdown most of the extra costs of the pandemic will fall away, and there will be a surge of tax revenue.
What we can also say is that were the Treasury to impose new taxes and higher tax rates on the economy now, or even propose such changes for later this year, it will slow the recovery before it has properly begun. It will prolong the need for special measures spending, and lower the tax take. It will damage confidence at the very moment we need to encourage businesses back to work. Small businesses and the self employed include many who are approaching retirement who could decide not to bother to reopen. It includes people who were not earning a good sum prior to lockdown who might decide it was no longer worth the struggle. The brightest and most energetic will of course be able to reopen and succeed even with tax rises, but we need a more democratic small business and self employment policy that helps the many who provide a good local service but who are not going to be able to battle against heavy odds stacked against them by an overtaxing government.
3 Comments
March 3, 2021
Good morning
All we are hearing is tax rises. What we are not hearing, are cuts to non-essential spending. e.g. The Overseas Budget, HS2 and QUANGOS like the OBR. But that would entail upsetting all the ‘New Tories’ and their benefactors. Can’t be having that, so let’s squeeze the little man.
March 3, 2021
Your direction of thought is undoubtedly correct. Look upon this pandemic created deficit and the one it was built on as a long term mortgage. A mortgage taken out to cover us for a defecit started by Labours Gordon Brown. Remember Mr Byrne’s note saying we were all spent up. All the austerity spending of the coalltion hoping th balance the books but failing, thanks to international crisis, all topped off by Covid 19. Now the defecit is what it is. Tweaking tax will not shift it because high tax kills enterprise. It is only private enterprise that will overcome this defecit.
So everything in this budget should be geared to increasing turnover not tax burden. There are two things this budget can do to help. First deal with the multinationals currently incorporated offshore to avoid tax, something those in the high street cannot compete with. Second deal with government vanity spending such as HS2, but not Defense the NHS or Education. Lastly consider a pension freeze for fhe back office public sector who have had a free ride during Covid..
No doubt we will have much to comment on tomorrow.
March 3, 2021
With my staff working from home and I in the office for 4 hours a day our sales are in line with previous years. Corporation tax was paid in full in January and Vat will be paid in full today.Our bank balance is at a 20 Year high. In past years we pay ourselves a generous dividend. This will be deferred in case we run into a brick wall created by a disaster budget.