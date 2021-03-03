The Budget – this year’s borrowing down £39bn from last forecast

As expected the OBR cut their forecast of borrowing in the year to March 2021. They have lopped £39bn off the total compared to the November forecast and may still find their figure a bit high with only one month left to go. In contrast they have raised their borrowing forecast for 2021-22, partly to reflect the extension of measures announced in the budget to cushion some of the effects of continuing lock downs and social distancing policies. They wisely stress the difficulties of forecasting given the big impact lock down policies have on jobs and business. They rightly draw attention to the fall in debt interest thanks to low interest rates and the purchase of state debt by the state owned Bank of England. It seems to me premature to form a view of what might be needed to control the deficit in a few years time when it is so clear that the deficit is massively swelled by the impact of anti pandemic spending and some loss of tax revenue from less output and income. As their figures confirm it will take a vigorous recovery to get the deficit down, but only a good recovery can straighten out the public finances.
So the budget needs to be judged by how big an impact will it have on that recovery? My questions include
- When will the Freeports be up and running? Will the areas demarked be substantial? How generous will the tax and tariff reductions be? I strongly support a Freeport led recovery but to be effective they need to be available soon, to be given good incentives and cover substantial areas. There are some proposals in the Red Book with issues still to settle.
- How will the supercharged investment allowances work? What is the net effect on a potential inward investor of the improved allowance against the higher CT rate stated to come in in 2023?
- What more will the government do to back the self employed and small business, as they will be crucial to recovery given their flexibility and enterprise?
- What plans does the government have to address the issue of productivity performance, which affects the longer term growth rate?
I will develop these and related themes tomorrow as part of the budget debate.
March 3, 2021
Have you no interest whatsoever in how to address the collapse in exports to the EU , the loss of equivalence draining life o0ut of the City or any help for businesses struggling with the mountain of red tape you have inflicted on them ?
You are right that without a steep v shaped recovering we are sunk but if you cannot bear to look at the damage you have caused how do we fix it ? As for Freeports we had them before and they dwindled as within the EU they were pointless . The best we can get is what we had already but more expensively – how does that achieve anything “real” ?
March 3, 2021
JR, suggest you read article by Andrew Montford in con woman yesterday, very disturbing attitude towards business, shareholders and making directors criminally liable for carbon reporting of company. Is there anything left in your party that is conservative or conservative towards business?
March 3, 2021
@Newmania; Perhaps our host has no interest in the lies of the anti Brexit Europhiles?! Clue, international trade is suffering globally due to the pandemic, delays within both the shipping industry and warehousing are causing a shortage of shipping containers and that is causing more delays (and shipping cost increases), a perfect vortex of a storm that has nothing what to ever to do with Brexit.
March 3, 2021
True.
Well said Jerry.
March 3, 2021
Only around 13 per cent of businesses actually trade directly with the EU. For the other 87 per cent (roughly equivalent to over five million companies), Britain’s future trading relationship with the EU will have little direct bearing.
March 3, 2021
On balance an encouraging budget, but with a few ommissions. Nothing on how we counter the EU assult on the City of London’s financial institutions. Nothing about how a Brexit free trade deal came festooned in so much red tape and physical paper work that is rendering it impotent. What happened to electronic exchange. No indication of how the strangulation of NI trade is to be rapidly reversed. Nor any mention of how our fishing industry, under threat from black ops by the EU, can be assisted in finding new markets. For me there would appear to be many areas that need urgently addressing.
When it came to the opposition, apart from criticising a lack of money for their pet causes, it seemed to me very distanced from reality.
March 3, 2021
agricola,
With regard to omissions, perhaps cynically, I believe Sunak will not be too worried as that is all stuff for which Johnson can carry the can.
Sunak’s image will be safe in the media. There is nothing punitive that will impact on him. He is a rich man anyway with a wealthy wife. So he may be looking towards the Davos set, as well as his next job in government.
The Telegraph has a piece today about how he presents himself, wearing hoodies as well as suits that disguise the fact that he is short in stature.
We had the same thing with Gordon Brown for a long time – the image of the prudent Scot denied his turn as PM. That was before the gold sell off and the destruction of the pension funds.
March 3, 2021
All of those things you describe – the masses of extra bureaucracy, the disaster for the fishing industry, the disruption to life in Northern Ireland, the EU assault on the City – are Brexit. This has always been what Brexit meant. We did spend five years telling you. You didn’t listen.
Incidentally, assuming you have been in Spain since January – your time will soon be up. You can now only stay 90 days, because you axed free movement, which means you need to return to the UK on March 31st. You can’t then return to Spain until July. Or – let me guess – these rules which will apply to everyone else because of your leave vote won’t apply to you for some reason. There’s a word for that.
March 3, 2021
Tax threshold frozen…..
Milk the serfs
March 3, 2021
Sunak:- “I am not going to increase the rate of Income Tax, VAT or National Insurance.” I will just freeze the threshold to increase your tax by the back door. Note the Manifesto promise was worded so we could rat on voters without technically breaking the promise!
March 3, 2021
Borrowing continues apace. The serfs to be milked are the next generation.
March 3, 2021
So Sunak announced increases stamp duty by up to £15K per house (for later this year) but actually announced that he was cutting stamp duty! He really thought we would not notice?
He announce very large increases corporation tax. Increases in Income Tax, Inheritance Tax, the 55% pension tax & Capital Gains Tax by freezing and even reducing tax allowances.
The Office for Budget Responsibility say the tax rises announced in this budget will lift the tax burden to the highest level since Roy Jenkins was chancellor in the late 1960s.
Still ministers are complaining about low productivity. Why do we have low productivity? Well we have a huge dead weight of the state round our necks, absurd levels of taxation, a dire NHS, poor schools, an absurd expensive energy agenda, daft & restrictive employment and planning laws, a government at war with the gig economy and self employed, the insane war against C02 (please someone tell Sunak C02 plant & tree food is not dirty please.
Why not make the whole of a UK a Freeport, if they are a good plan for one place why not everywhere? Why should one place have an unfair advantage in the tax system. It just forces businesses to move around, wastes money & inconveniences and distracts the businesses in the process.
Very little sensible the super deductions perhaps have not seen the detail yet. The man is a deluded green crap and red tape pushing Socialist. Even more tax complexity too!
March 3, 2021
Good questions.In principle I like the idea of the 130%Capital Allowance as a way of stimulating investment .We badly need this to create growth and improve our productivity . We badly need growth to generate tax revenues to pay off the deficit as well as improving our standard of living
However, taking Sir JR’s very valid points about forecasting ,the OBR’s predictions of 1.7,1.6 and 1.7% growth in the three years following the bounce-back are hardly earth shattering and no better than the pre-pandemic growth rates ?
March 3, 2021
Dear Sir John,
For me, as an advocate of Brexit, the most depressing line in the Red Book is the forecast that the current account balance of payments deficit will rise from 3.1 per cent of GDP in 2019 and 3.7 per cent in the plague year to 5.4 per cent in 2025 (with higher figures in between). If this proves to be true then Brexit will have been an economic failure in its first five years. Instead of braking the vicious circle of spending ever more than we earn and leaking ever more of our output into interest dividends and rents paid abroad, we shall have accelerated it.
March 3, 2021
Clearly the Chancellor had to put some sort of programme together given the protocol of doing something on certain dates, but I have to say I think trying to forecast anything at the moment given where we are is really pie in the sky, and as for trying to forecast for the next 5 years, thought that just daft at the moment.
Bit of a give and take budget really, Freeports and the supercharged tax allowance probably the two biggest items, as there was no way furlough and other support programmes were going to finish until later in the year given some businesses were still going to remain closed under government orders.
Thought Starmers response was absolutely dire, clearly he is living in a different World to anyone else. Likewise his performance at Prime Ministers Question Time.
March 3, 2021
Off topic
I see that the new Census form asks many more questions than I remember before.
Viewed it on line, but will wait for the postal version and return that one, only filling in the answers which appertain to a Census, others will simply have a line put through them.
Happy to give names and details of who lives in our house as I have in previous years, but quite what sort of heating we have, what type of formal qualifications, apprenticeship details, and how they all describe their religion, gender etc, is for the birds I am afraid..
March 3, 2021
James Forsyth in the Spectator just now.
It might seem a strange thing to say about a Chancellor who is presiding over an annual deficit of £355 billion, but Rishi Sunak is a fiscal conservative. This is what explains his decision to hike corporation tax to 25p in 2023. He thinks that this move is necessary to begin to put the public finances on a sounder footing.
Well hardy:-
A fiscal conservative is an economic philosophy regarding fiscal policy and fiscal responsibility advocating low taxes, reduced government spending and minimal government debt, deregulation, free trade, privatization and tax cuts. Fiscal conservatism follows the same philosophical outlook of classical liberalism.
Sunak is nothing of the sort, he has not even cancelled HS2 yet, he is running an absurd vastly expensive war on C02 plant food, a mad expensive intermittent energy agenda, wastes about £15 billion PA on largely worthless degrees, likes a virtual state monopoly education system (other than for him), thinks health care should be a virtual monopoly & free & at the point of rationing. He also likes silly gimmicks like eat out to help out and business training grants. Not remotely a fiscal conservative or a classical liberal just another deluded PPE Oxon. graduate. Essentially another tax borrow and piss down the drain socialist.
March 3, 2021
Nothing about ending the Northern Ireland problem or the strangulation of our exports. I know Frost is dealing with Brussels but I’m sure the chancellor could have put some speed bumps in the EU way.
March 3, 2021
The first rule a politician has to learn is how to deliberately mislead your audience into thinking something good has happened, when in fact, something only slightly less worse has actually happened. Hence JR’s headline above.
Today’s new DMO Remit shows the gross financing forecast has been reduced from £518 billion to £485 billion for 20/21. Which will only be significant to those of the neoliberal austerity ideology.
Rishi came up with some supply side tricks for investing in this that and the other; but, very little that would encourage the demand side to stop worrying about the future; stop saving into a redundancy protection fund and start spending. Companies don’t invest in new output unless convinced there will be herds of customers trying to get hold of their products and services. This budget doesn’t aid that.
The Freeports plan raised a chuckle. The UK used to have seven Freeports but Osborne did away with them in 2012. The EU has dozens of them but also wants to do away with them. Freeports make Tax Havens look like Charities.
March 3, 2021
Good to know there is the likely to be a general election in 2023. This will be the test of Brexit and my guess is it will be shown to be a failure.
Next election will be about the Brexit fall out, I hope there is a coalition that takes Britain into the EU Customs Union, and we get open borders once again.
March 3, 2021
Another alarming forecast, Sir John , is that house prices will rise at 3 or 4 times more than GDP per capita by 2025. Will boosting demand with mortgage guarantees help to make houses more affordable? Will building new houses qualify for a big chunk of the Infrastructure Fund or the Green Fund?
March 3, 2021
Sunak is so daft & deluded that he did not even cancel IR35. This will be hugely damaging. Does this bonkers government want everyone to work in parasitic jobs (law, accounting, HR, compliance, health and safely consultancy, tax consultancy, motorist muggers, bureaucrats, tax collectors …………………all essentially living off the backs of the circa 20% of workers who do actually do something constructive, useful and of some value?
March 3, 2021
No reform of the leviathan that is Socialist client state constructed by Marxist Labour since 1997. Indeed the unfettered spending on this political construct just continues hyperbolically, without restraint and without a care from a Tory party that’s been in power since 2010
It’s quite simple. The Tory party doesn’t give a toss about the taxpayer or the man in the street. Their concern is party focused, end of.
And this budget is a budget by a Chancellor that hasn’t the balls to tell the nation as it is, the true state of play. Why the reticence? The political vested interest of the Tory party is the only thing that matters and Mr Redwood can indulge in as much rhetoric as he likes but he and we all know the truth. His party has impaled itself on the horns of a Socialist dilemma and the Sword of McCluskey hangs over it
The financial bill for Tory party spinelessness and moral bankruptcy has not yet arrived in the post but we are seeing other demands in other areas of life. We are paying the price in lost freedoms, attacks on identity and in the future tax raids to protect the Tory party from harm and their reluctance to confront the all powerful Marxist construct
March 3, 2021
So..according to the Chairman of OBR the economy is to “rebound”to pre pandemic levels by mid 2022.
How does that fit in with Von der Leyen’s forecast ( they all love their forecasts don’t they?) of an “era of pandemics”.
Hope that doesn’t include us? EU better get jabbing!
March 3, 2021
A budget with only one aim to use the taxes of hard working Southerners to buy Red Wall votes. How long will this nonsense go on how long will we Southerners be sending our money North to fund the lifestyles of unhealthy Northerners? Time to care more about Wokingham than Workington don’t you think John.
March 3, 2021
This is all well and good, but when are they going to unlock the country?
We are now nearly a year into ‘three weeks to save the NHS’.