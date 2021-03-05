EU rules for debts and deficits

The Chancellor is calling for ideas on what new fiscal rules should be applied to the UK economy as it seeks to recover from the pandemic shock.
One of the surprises in the official figures released with the budget was to see the traditional table showing the next five years figures against the targets of the EU’s Growth and Stability Pact, with reference to the Maastricht Treaty levels. Whilst we were in the EU the limitation of state debt to 60% of GDP and the annual deficit to 3% of GDP applied to us, though we did not face the same enforcement penalties as members of the Eurozone could face. Some people argued the Stability and Growth policy did not apply to us, yet we reported on it annually at the budget, sent in the necessary figures to the EU to monitor our budget and its conformity and had an annual debate about it in Parliament. I did not expect to see the report of these numbers to continue after we had left the EU. Previous Chancellors did guide the economy by seeking to get the deficit down so that state debt fell as a proportion of GDP, as the EU said.
The documents imply that some parts of official thinking believe this is still a good way to guide an economy. There is a concern to see state debt as a percentage of GDP falling again, which is what we should do to comply with the Pact. I agree there should be some debt control as part of a sensible strategy but there is no reason to think the 60% percentage of GDP figure for debt and the 3% deficit figure are the best or right ways to steer. There is an argument to say you should treat capital spending differently from day to day spending on public services. If the state is investing in an asset which will generate a positive return that exceeds the government’s cost of borrowing there is less reason to restrict such spending. I think we need new fiscal rules based around boosting the growth rate and productivity, and distinguishing between worthwhile investments and other public spending. I will return to this issue soon.
March 5, 2021
The reason I believe the government is still reporting these figures is because we probably agreed to somewhere in the ‘deal’ it accepted from the EU. It also could be as a way of continuity for when Remainers finally get us to rejoin.
Gordon Brown cheated this restriction by using the PFI’s as some sort of credit card, keeping spending off the books. Something we are paying for now. Let’s not go down that route.
My belief is that no government should ever spend that which it cannot raise in taxes, and that taxation and money printing should be kept to a minimum. It is no coincidence that those countries which have a low tax regime with good government control are amoungst the wealthiest countries.
I hope out no hope for this government. Like many it has failed in all its primary duties and is just working for its and its party donors interests. Interests that in no way coincide with the ordinary Conservative voter.
March 5, 2021
It seems to me that the Tory party is still controlled by eurofederalists, and the question is whether the more patriotic grassroots will ever manage to clear them out of the upper echelons. There was a sad inevitability about Theresa May being automatically reselected for this safe Tory seat when as Prime Minister she had done such appalling damage to our national interest.
March 5, 2021
While I agree with your points I worry that alignment with EU ‘level playing field’ reporting has take us off on a tangent thats not necessarily to our advantage, or maybe its the influence of the NI protocol ???
Just when you think you’re out they pull you right back in
March 5, 2021
@Mark B; “for when Remainers finally get us to rejoin”
It will not be for Remainers to win any such argument but for Brexiteers to loose it. Whilst the UK doesn’t have the freedom of WTO rules we do have sufficient freedoms now, including an eventual get-out from the Withdrawal Agreement (after 12 months?) should the EU carry on attempting to block our legitimate and internationally agreed options [1] that makes the WA unworkable, between now and Dec. 2024 is time for those who sold us Brexit to make it work for everyone.
[1] if the EU believes we have broken WTO rules then take us to their disputes arbitration, not ask the European Court to judge
March 5, 2021
What a tedious, rapacious party you have become. Seeking new rules to justify ever greater levels of debt fuelled State spending simply to bolster your own party’s reputation at the taxpayer’s expense. What type of responsible politician does that? It is abhorrent that you’re not being honest and open with the public about the true size of the National Debt and how State spending is financed using the various methods of debt issuance to conceal the true liability absorbed
I can now see why so many politicians hated Thatcher. Her honesty about the fundamental nature of State spending and how it is abused to expand State power was a barrier to petty despots who saw an opportunity to build a political power base using our taxes. And now Mr Redwood and his merry crew are doing exactly the same New Labour did when they slimed their way into power on a free lunch ticket
Your free lunch politics is offensive in its deceit. You can wrap the argument up in fancy language all you like using silly phrases like PSBR, debt maturity dates and the like but at the end of the day using debt to finance political spending is simply deceitful, abusive and exploitative in its desire to conceal from the public the true nature of what your actions
March 5, 2021
It’s worse than that. It’s not just the present taxpayers who are being touched to pay for all this, it’s the next generation’s as well. The government is borrowing from the children’s future to pay costs this generation won’t tighten its belt to afford.
March 5, 2021
I get the gist of what you argue, New Labour in the 90s hoodwinked their own voters to gain power, to a point that their 2020 DNA is completely different – who’d have thought that Labour voters would lend their votes to the Conservatives! The Conservatives are now following the same path ….hoodwinking, smoke & mirrors and disinformation
March 5, 2021
Do we need formally laid out fiscal rules? Surely its a matter of common sense, unless of course the country can not trust govt, the civil service and backbench MPs to deploy the correct polices for the problems faced. To model anything on EU’s Eurozone rules, never mind tie our coat-tails to them, is crazy and nothing but virtue signalling – after all how many times has the EU broken their own rules when it suited their needs for the UK to carry on following the rules religiously!
March 5, 2021
The EU has, in the last 24 hours, further rubbished its own reputation due to their ‘Do as we say, not as we do’ attitude, whilst demanding that the UK stick to their international contracts (or treaties) but then casing aside it’s own legally binding contact with Australia!
March 5, 2021
We should be careful about throwing out international treaties or articles we don’t like- we still hold a lot of territories overseas held by international treaties and if others pick up on this fashion of disregarding the parts we don’t like then who knows where it might all go? we are not the world power we once were and treaties have to matter much more to us now than before.
March 5, 2021
The contract is between a drugs company and Australia. Italy has intervened. It is literally nothing to do with the EU. But thank you for this insight into the Brexiter mindset – you don’t care about facts, you just want to shout abuse at the EU, a body whose workings are a complete closed book to you
Reply They sought and received EU agreement as the vaccine programme is an EU led matter.
March 5, 2021
New rules to better reflect the state of the economy, by all means if deemed necessary. However to change the rules in the middle of a covid created financial crisis does not best serve comparison of before and after. Unless of course the original rules distort reality. A change from imperial to metric mid project can cause problems.
It appears to me that government do not operate by normal commercial rules. They only justify capital spending with political reasoning. I have yet to see the justification for HS2 with any figures for return on capital outlay. It is not as if the justification is that it is a great technological advance, a la Concord, because there are many around the world, some even more advanced. The Channel tunnel is currently asking for operating subsidy from government, confirming it was a poor capital investment to have considered in the first place. The Boris Burrow to NI indicates just how far politicians will go to find something to plant a flag on.
The normal commercial rules of profit and loss only get nuanced when government changes tax rules or auditors find themselves in a conflict of interest situation. For the majority of businesses the rules are relatively stable. Perhaps government should learn to live by established commercial rules so that the electors who pay the bill get value for money.
March 5, 2021
I would like to see the government concentrate more on two measures: (1) GDP/capita; and (2) the balance of trade.
March 5, 2021
Yes – good shout
March 5, 2021
Indeed.
You say:- There is an argument to say you should treat capital spending differently from day to day spending on public services. If the state is investing in an asset which will generate a positive return that exceeds the government’s cost of borrowing there is less reason to restrict such spending.
Well perhaps but governments (especially recent ones) are so appalling at choosing ‘investments’ and so inefficient at executing them that most ‘investments’ are essentially just pissing money down the drain. HS2, all the subsidies for renewables. Bureaucrats are good at claiming all sorts of lunacies are investments. They would not recognise a good investment if it punched them in the face. Not their money nor they who get the value so they simply do not give a damn in general. Just as happy blocking roads like Kahn or building new one so long as they get a good salary and gold plated pension.
March 5, 2021
Indeed. They rely on a gullible public misunderstanding the meaning if investment. And in other news the government accepts no responsibility for a Mandarin leaving because of the actions of a Minister of State yet settles an eye watering amount. Nothing to do with not wanting the truth to come out at a tribunal then?
March 5, 2021
At last someone sensible (Prof. David Spiegelhalter) has also pointed out that JCVI should certainly have adjust for gender risk.
March 5, 2021
But he also said that there were good practical reasons not to do so….
March 5, 2021
Hopefully other countries at least will adopt this and the single dose first policy – as these two measure together will surely save hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide. But then again these countries are run by politicians too, many of who are daft as we see with Macron. Many have not even adopted the single dose each first policy which saves even more lives.
March 5, 2021
Dozens of Covid contracts had not been published when Boris Johnson told MPs they were “on the record for everyone to see”, campaigners say. The Good Law Project said the PM’s assurance last month was “not true” because government lawyers had said 100 contracts were yet to be revealed.
The group successfully sued the government over its failure to reveal details about Covid deals last month. The government said remaining contracts would be published as soon as possible.
The Department for Health and Social Care struck deals worth hundreds of millions of pounds during the coronavirus pandemic.
The government is required by law to publish a “contract award notice” within 30 days of the awarding any contracts for public goods or services worth more than £120,000.
So why the reluctance to publish?
March 5, 2021
You should stick with staying indoors and saving the NHS, let the elites and politicians run the country as they see fit….its for your own good – never question government – to question the state is treason …do you understand comrade
March 5, 2021
When national debt under Labour was nothing like what it is now – and interest rates were not much different either – you were one of the most vocal in saying that this was absolutely insupportable and unsustainable.
What has changed, John?
Reply Interest rates are much lower and debt service charges have fallen as a proportion of revenue. This is a one off caused by widespread closure of parts of the economy for health reasons. All very different.
March 5, 2021
And what happens when QE runs out of puff and all the money washing around translates into inflation?
March 5, 2021
Reply to reply
Sir John you were advocating much increased spending during the last election campaign and its immediate aftermath pre Covid. That was not a one-off but you were keen to spend wildly.
Reply Not wildly. I also proposed a number of reductions to PE
March 5, 2021
From HoC Library
“The magnitude of the recession caused by the pandemic is unprecedented in modern times. GDP declined by 9.9% in 2020, the steepest drop since consistent records began in 1948”.
It may be caused by the govt’s response to a pandemic but did the response need to be so extreme?
Maybe if a virus was about to hit us ( and no one can say they hadn’t “modelled” the scenario to extinction) we SHOULD HAVE HAD A PANDEMIC-READY HEALTH SERVICE??
March 5, 2021
Thank you John, but I’m sorry.
You are now dealing in relatives but were absolute back then.
Interest rates are now lower relative to what they were then, but they were already very low, as were the charges.
It’s a bit different now, but not “very” different.
Your critics here have a point, I think.
March 5, 2021
The idea that the political class will abide by any fiscal rules is laughable. The rules are there to be manipulated, broken or ignored. There is no evidence that any effort is intended to reduce the collosal debt burden incurred over the past year. Unspoken is the assumption that inflation will take care of it as taxes of the inflated prices of goods and as taxes on the frozen allowances before you pay tax on income, capital gains or inheritance all go up. For Sunak it is a heads I win, tails you lose bet on a game in which he sets the rules.
PS I read that the Daily Mail says that the cost of No 10’s flat refurbishment could be as high as £200k. Government spending clearly is totally out of control.
March 5, 2021
Yes. The governor of the B.O.E had to write every year why targets were missed, nothing if course happened. A complete waste of time. Government targets are political BS.
March 5, 2021
And I thought I saw Carrie in B & Q going through the bargain bin of wallpapers.
Must of been mistaken?
March 5, 2021
PS But you see…he could only claim £30,000 for the refurb so ( it is claimed) he thought he’d ask for some donations. A bit like a crowd fund or charity.
“No fool like an old fool” as my grandma used to say.
I’m off out the front with my placard…we could do with a new sofa!
March 5, 2021
The average household redecorates every five years. A quality kitchen should last 20 years and bathrooms 10 years. Obviously low use small families without pets can get away with longer. So if Downing Street is within those parameters I don’t see a problem. Especially if they are using British paints and wallpapers, decorators, produce and Instagram it and perhaps the paint companies and wallpaper companies would donate the product for promotional purposes. Downing Street is a working environment with lots of visitors it should be a place to represent the United Kingdom and the best of our design.
March 5, 2021
It’s not Government spending – although it seems Boris may have a domestic spending problem.
March 5, 2021
These figures are entirely spurious. When the Euro came into being only Ireland and Luxembourg met these two requirements.
March 5, 2021
Off-topic, there is a letter from the British Ambassador in the Irish Times:
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/letters/british-ambassador-on-the-ni-protocol-1.4501531
“Sir, – I write to set out the background to, and rationale for, the UK’s decision on March 3rd in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol …”
It is unusual for the UK government to publicly defend itself in the Irish media in this way, and the problem in this case is that the defence of its present actions is weak and its promises for the future are unacceptable to us even if the Irish government might welcome them, without trusting them.
March 5, 2021
Yes and unfortunately as time goes on we see more and more the weaknesses of our negotiation across many areas and a rabbit in the headlights approach by Ministers who have departments affected.
March 5, 2021
I care neither about the EU nor about Meghan Markles.
I do however care about Australia, and that we should be sharing our vaccines with them to make up their shortfall. Same with Ireland and any other friends which are failed by the undemocratic EU.
March 5, 2021
A good use of soft power.
March 5, 2021
I don’t think shipping 250k of vaccines will hurt our rollout much -but shows the world we care for friends and want to work around the childish spite. Friends Lives Matter.
March 5, 2021
Are the Irish our friends? Not sure the former Taoiseach was that friendly towards us.
March 5, 2021
March 5, 2021
Did not help Ireland much after joining. Have they repaid their bail out loan from the UK yet?
March 5, 2021
I fail to see the inflationary difference between government creating money and not paying interest on it and banks creating money to loan to government which pays interest on it.
The usury element of this transaction seems wrong.
March 5, 2021
Amazingly the Chancellor thinks it useful to compare our policies with 27 neighbouring countries with which we do a lot of trade. But for you that is a betrayal. You will never be satisfied until the UK government refuses to admit the EU even exists. And probably not even then
March 5, 2021
And why shouldn’t JR be suspicious when the Treasury especially has shown such a craven attitude to the EU over many years, indeed the architects of project fear.
March 5, 2021
I suspect it’s jealousy. The EU can still sell fish and, because of Brexit, we can’t.
March 5, 2021
The EU is a nagging splinter you just cannot remove, you can see it, feel it, dig around it, but just cannot ignore the regular sharp pain.
March 5, 2021
On a somewhat related topic I see the target for the BoE is now not just 2% inflation but also “net zero”. This is a curious target in many ways. How can the BoE actually achieve it ? What influence do they have over it ? I suppose they could squeeze the economy so tightly that major energy using industries went bankrupt, that would help reach the target.
If they’re going to operate according to vague political aspirations as “targets” why not “Full employment” or “A strong pound” or “Affordable housing”, in fact why not make the bank’s “target” everything that was in the Government’s manifesto ?
March 5, 2021
A close friend of mine is a doctor. I know a couple of nurses quite well too. I see from their Facebook pages this morning that they are their colleagues are apoplectic with the derisory 1% Tory pay rise NHS staff have been offered.
We get that the Tory economy is dire but these people have literally risked their lives for a year. Billions of pounds have been awarded in contracts to unqualified Tory friends and a nurse gets a slap in the face. Awful.
Reply The Pay Body will recommend the rate
March 5, 2021
I see Cyprus is saying that vaccinated Britons can visit from May. The UK government must refuse.
Some older people may have had both of their jabs by May, but millions of younger people will not have even been offered their first one.
It is unfair that older people should be allowed to return to normal life before everyone else. The borders should be opened for everybody at the same time – when we have all had our vaccines.
March 5, 2021
Maybe, unbeknown to MPs ( who seem to have a surprising lack of insider knowledge or influence. ) we never really left?
I keep seeing reports of EU outrage because the UK is allegedly not “following the rules”. What rules?
But we certainly appear to comply with some EU diktats like, I believe, GDPR, which has stopped me buying US goods.
Or was the EU a handy foil to conceal our global commitments?
Never mind Boris is well ahead in the polls so we are safe from a socialist takeover….oh wait……
March 5, 2021
The United States have removed the punitive tariffs on a number of British products, including Scotch, which were imposed as a consequence of EU membership. The Brexit dividend keeps on giving!
March 5, 2021
Off topic for today, but from the budget – can anyone enlighten me why The Government is setting the contactless limit on cards and what it has to do with them??