The two deficits

Let me have an other go at explaining why I think we should be more worried about the balance of payments deficit than about the state deficit which seems to attract all the attention.
The state deficit will be financed primarily by UK savers. It means the state can spend a bit more and individuals choose to spend a bit less as they save. The state can always repay the state debt as it is issued in pounds and the state through its Central Bank decides how many pounds to create. Usually the state just rolls the state debt over when it matures. Of course I wish to see good value for money spending on national priorities, and to leave plenty of room for personal and business consumption and investment. There is always a political argument to be had over the total tax take, tax rates, and the growth rate of personal real incomes. There are important arguments over how much the state can and should do, and how much is best done through a competitive private sector.
The OBR forecasts a large balance of payments deficit of 6% of GDP. This will also need financing. It needs paying for in foreign currency, as it represents the excess of imports of goods and services over exports and the excess of payments abroad to incoming payments of dividends and interest. The two main ways in which it is paid for is through the sale of UK assets to foreign buyers, and the assumption of foreign debt by UK businesses and individuals. These foreign debts cannot be repaid by the Bank of England creating the necessary foreign currency as it can only create pounds. The debts can only be rolled over if the lenders agree. If we sell too many of of our productive assets we may see an outflow of jobs and activity from the UK, as some of the foreign buyers want to buy UK capacity to reduce it or relocate it elsewhere. They may also wish to acquire great intellectual property in order to earn the rents and licence fees on that in some other jurisdiction.
The government has passed legislation giving it stronger powers to resist foreign takeovers of companies with important technology and capacity in the UK that we should wish to keep. The best way to keep more capacity and good ideas in the UK is to narrow the payments gap to reduce the need to sell assets to overseas buyers. It is an important part of national security and defence to have sufficient capability at home. This capability should not just be in weapons manufacture, but also in food and basic materials necessary during a time of crisis to be easily accessible. The US is scrambling to restore rare earths capacity given the troubles with trade with China, reminding us there are things you need to do for yourself.
You seem a bit relaxed about state debt saying it is fed by what people save. People do not in normal circumstances save very much. It is only the advent of covid that has prevented spending or produced more controlled spending. Saving due to not spending has no point. Nobody pays for your money and inflation reduces its value. Even those with a serious excess of capital get ripped off. Financial advisers expect to be paid a percentage of the capital they manage not a percentage of the profit they make. What a parasitic system. There is a market gap here that those not risk averse could fill.
Then we come to balance of payments where your solutions are much more robust. Make, in the widest sense of the word, and export much more of what we make than we import. That we were told was running well before Brexit, except where trade with the EU was concerned. So as you rightly point out we should replace imports from the EU with home produced, where we can provide for ourselves, or import from more competetive sources. I like the idea of a direct link by sea with Morocco because it is faster, and therefore for food
,fresher. Cheaper and better oranges, saffron etc. Thinking way ahead, a good place to produce solar electricity to produce hydrogen to propel our vehicles. A bonus benefit in that they get richer and no longer wish for a better life in northern europe. We sell them hydrogen propelled cars so that success does not pollute Morocco. We are in a win win situation providing HMG keep their sticky hands off what we win and therefore have no need of our money for virtue projects. We might then have some money left to invest in profitable enterprises.
Indeed. We need to be self sufficient in energy production so we can’t be blackmailed by the EU or in particular the French as they did in the recent negotiations. Silence by this Government.
Any news by Priti Useless on Covid boat people removals?
At times I wasn’t sure if I was reading a history lesson or current thinking, the dateline could have been March 6th 1951… Not often I say this, I fully agree with our host!
That said, the current govts treatment of Nurses pay (and public sector hospital staff in general) is despicable, even more so given the govt lead plaudits of the last 12 months, the govt pleads hard times ahead for public finances, yet they can still afford unnecessary vanity projects such as HS2 – never mind apparently millions spent on a White House style Downing Street press briefing area.
What is more, even if the savings from cancelling HS2 were not all spent on the NHS, other targeted state investments could help boot our balance of payments.
@Jerry
Why do you think the public sector deserves better treatment than the private sector? Many in the private sector have either lost their jobs or been furloughed on 80% wages. Many in the private sector dream of a secure job with a pension and wage increases.
The UK is in the mess it is because, for decades after WW2, it overtaxed businesses and individuals, under-invested in new technologies and overpaid itself for self indulgent consumption. Some beneficial tax reforms appeared in the Thatcher years. But the UK remains burdened by an over complex tax regime. Not much seems to have changed for the better over the past ten years. It is getting worse under the Johnson government as he seems unable to grasp the elementary implications of cash flow – whether it concerns the cost of refurbishing his Downing Street living quarters or the devastation wreaked on millions by the compulsory closure of businesses they own or are employed by. It is time the Conservative party put in place someone more competent to fill the office of Prime Minister.
Excellent pieces by Douglas Murray and Robert Tombs today in the Telegraph today.
The EU’s little Napoleons are heading for a fall.
Europe is using trade as a weapon, but the result is likely to be the same as the last time this was tried.
Robert Tombs
+1
Absolutely right to distinguish internal and external debt.
I am concerned that the budget super deduction will lead to a large increase in imports of capital equipment. While I generally favour simplicity, there would be merit in giving a different allowance for investments in domestic spending such as on training, infrastructure, R&D, from investments in acquisition of assets from overseas, such as equipment, and IP.
There is a real risk that the budget is going to spark a massive two year boom in capital equipment imports.
Good morning
Sorry Sir John but I disagree with your reasoning.
My view of debt, any debt, that it is in in itself not bad so long as it is serviceable. But when it comes to government debt, whilst it is serviceable as you describe, it being the issuer of pounds, this debt creation for government spending has other impacts which you do not cover.
I have in the past touched upon what I call ‘government displacement’. It is where, once private investment and industry identified and market and serviced its needs for profit, (eg rail, cars, telecommunications, housing, aeronautics, energy, education etc) government has moved in and through both its spending power and ability to legislate in its favour (Nationalisation and environmentalism), it has displaced and distorted markets. The latest being advertising where, companies are reducing their advertising budgets due to lockdown, only to see government fill their coffers with its propaganda. This creates a form of dependence and, where there is a political element, undue influence – witness the aero-industry and car industry.
In short, too much government money sloshing around creates an environment for cronyism, dependency and corruption. This is why I believe that the likes of HS2 will never be cancelled – too much vested interest 😉
Less is more.
+1
Resist foreign takeovers, a fine way to keep British companies inefficient. How many zombies across Europe protected needing masses of support to keep going, skewing competition and taking funds better invested elsewhere.
BT an excellent example with its dead hand still on the throat of our fibre economy after 30 years reducing this country to the something like thirty fifth in the world.
Protectionism, you rail against it in Europe but somehow OK in the U.K. nothing to do with the economy, all politics.
Exactly right.
You say “Of course I wish to see good value for money spending on national priorities, and to leave plenty of room for personal and business consumption and investment.”
Me to but this is surely a triumph of hope over experience.
Government not only get very poor value for money for tax payers money but often they spend it on things that actually deliver negative returns. They not only waste money raising in taxes but they pass endless laws that force the private sector to also waste billions on compliance with nonsense. Absurd costs, obstacles and delays to obtain planning permissions, idiotic employment laws, absurd restrictions on fracking, the rigged energy market and millions of other things.
They often send money on different government departments who are both actively working against each other at vast expense while achieving nothing or even negative results for the public.
Spot on and everyone’s snouts in the trough from financial to political rewards to effect change.
Zillions wasted over the years but the same old ‘lies’ peddled.
I understand your arguments JR, so why then does then the Government not do as it preaches, but instead sells off the basic essentials of life like electricity and water supply to foreign owned companies, who then suck further annual charges out from the Uk population direct.
I understand that Nationalised Companies have failed in the past, and have proven to be absolute money pits, but is that because of political interference over who is put in charge, and political decision making over investment and the like.
If you put right wing ex-public schoolboys who do not believe in public enterprises – and who have no experience in the respective industry – in charge of everything including those, then oddly they will not do so well, especially when they are briefed to make a case for their privatisation.
@Alan Jutson; No, the nationalised companies did not fail in the past, although their senior management did, and much of that management were people installed by the politicians of the day!… 😮
Agreed, Sir John. However, too many of our governments from and including Atlee’s have lived beyond our means, promising more to the electorate than we can afford, failing to invest in the long-term success of the country and selling the ‘family silver’ to bridge the difference.
Very interesting take on the two deficits.
Almost as interesting as the 05/03/2021 Brexit & Beyond on
chrisgreybrexitblog.blogspot.com
‘The US is scrambling to restore rare earths capacity …’ Welcome news.
The glowing ember vaccines in Johnson’s time in Downing St is in danger of being extinguished by foolhardy bravo of policies and spending. Surround yourself with sycophants and supposed scientists who can shoulder the blame for everything, but no they can’t. The electorate looks to the PM for leadership and expects realism and common sense…all now lacking.
oops – ’ember of vaccines’ and ‘foolhardy bravado’
It goes on and on.
This is for converting No. 9 Downing Street so you can have American style lobby briefings to journalists.
There are no doubt hundreds of government buildings in London that could have been used for this – and, even if conversion was needed, at a much lower cost than converting a Grade 1 Listed Building.
YET AGAIN, the government pisses our money away like drunken sailors and then has the front to tell nurses they can have a pay rise of the price of a sandwich a week. You just really don’t give a toss.
Received a saturday Times magazine today in a bio degradable, semi opaque, plastic bag. I know not whether the material can be produced in a transparent form. If it can then we should switch 100% to its use. Even at semi opaque it has vast possibilities for us to rethink our use of none degradable plastic. Politicians should show more interest in technological answers to problems for which their first reaction is to reach for their law books.