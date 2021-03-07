“Time to consider controlling public spending”.

The government is right to spend substantially to offset the lockdowns and other anti pandemic measures, all the time they stop people working or prevent businesses trading. Once they do at last remove the regulations which damage jobs and the economy there should be a sharp fall in public spending and a large rise in tax revenues as the economy bounces back. The measures to help offset the anti virus actions are costed at a whopping £ 250 bn this year. There has also been a substantial revenue loss. Correcting both these adverse moves in the accounts will slash the deficit.
Given my worries about the balance of payments the government would be wise to reduce spending in foreign currencies.It is now seeking to reduce the overseas aid budget. Mrs May’s deal against my advice was weak on contributions to the EU so next year the UK is still budgeted in the Red Book to send £10 bn to them. This needs review, as it seems far too high given we have left. The government should review all public purchasing to see where there can be import substitution.If more the Public sector’s needs can be met from domestic supply it will Generate more jobs and offsetting tax revenue at home. Defence procurement, purchase of all trains and vehicles, food for public sector institutions and many other items could be shifted to more U.K. sourcing now are out of the EU.
Within the fast growing public capital spending plans rests the very expensive HS2 which remains a bad investment. The state also needs to grips with the huge railway subsidies and set out new timetables and service plans geared to our changed And reduced needs for train travel.
March 7, 2021
The conversation will go something like this:
Sunak to minister of Spending. ” We have to cut back on total government spending, your department will
have its budget cut by 30%..”
Min. of Spending: ” But you can’t do that! my department is one of the most important in
government, we have great plans…”
Sunak to Min. of S: ” I can’t help that, we’ve got to find ways to cut our costs”
Min of S: ”But if you cut MY budget, it’ll mean I’M LESS IMORTANT..”
Until you nice folk in government stop equating the the amount you’re allowed to spend, of our money, with your ego’s we’re not going to make much progress….
March 7, 2021
@Peter Wood; But if you cut MY budget, it’ll mean I’M LESS IMPORTANT..
Yes indeed, and the Chancellors reply to the SoS will be; “But if you don;t cut your budget, it’ll mean I’M EVEN LESS IMPORTANT.”
A govt can not cut its way out of a balance of payments crisis, only invest its way out.
March 7, 2021
This government (indeed most governments) would not know a good investment if it punched them in the face (witness HS2 and the £ many trillions war on harmless plant food). The best investment for this government would be minimum redundancy payment for all the many people working for it but doing little or nothing of value (or often even doing active harm). That plus large tax cuts to encourage UK investment and growth.
March 7, 2021
March 7, 2021
Good grief JR we had this ten years ago! Osborne said 80% cuts against 20% tax rises, then changed based on economy rot.
Osborne era hired 2,000 more tax inspectors! How about Cameron’s disgraceful smearing Carr for offshore tax scheme when he did it himself!
Same for balanced structural deficit by 2015 then pay down the debt! This was your party’s central economic plank for ten years! Lies all lies.
Fake Tories are a low tax party is for the birds.
Immigration policy -cut to tens of thousands! How many new policies without any changes whatsoever and all categories having historic rises !
The mess in public finances is yours to own. Not financial crash, not an inanimate virus govt. liesetc. Your govt choices to tax, spend and piss down the drain.
March 7, 2021
“Time to consider controlling public spending”.
Shouldn’t we always be considering ‘controlling’ public spending ?
March 7, 2021
Spot on. It’s frightening to think it is not always the case. Lord Dan Hannan who sits on one of Liz Truss’s committees shreds the government on its tax hikes in the Sunday Telegraph today quoting the achievements of Ronald Reagan and Nigel Lawson in getting deficits down by cutting taxes.
From Sage lockdown scientists to Sunak. We are truly in the grip of the mad.
March 7, 2021
PHE/NHS pamphlet with invitations for vaccinations is worth a read. It is clear from the leaflet it is not known if the vaccines stop the spread of the virus so why is there talk of passports?
A lot of “should” included with indeterminate language, even when referring to pregnant women to another website rather than give definitive advice etc ed..although good to read pregnant women not “people” like the Marxist govt uses.
Where is the evidence for compulsory wearing of masks? Why no reference to the latest Danish study last year where masks make no significant difference as Van Tam originally told this nation. No check on quality or standards. Again, why a recommendation for children to wear them! All about scaring people into govt. totalitarian compliance. The quality of some masks are visibly about fashion not medical infection reasons. Good to see people some US states burning them.
An absolute never-ending govt. horror show on every level- socially, economically, educationally, way of life, freedoms, liberties and governance.
JR, suggest review of NHS in dispensing with all management tiers with a view to converting to operational duties like nurses, doctors, cleaners.
March 7, 2021
Yes, I thought that coming from a Tory that was unusual.
But given John’s worries about the balance of payments deficit, I wonder how they are affected by the news that Gove’s Cabinet Office has been reprimanded for using unverifiable figures, to try to refute the RHA’s observation that trade volumes during January were down 68% on the previous January’s?
There is in fact no reliable evidence at all that the RHA’s figures were anything other than highly representative.
March 7, 2021
@MiC
“Time to consider controlling public spending”.
…. you imply that the comment coming from Labour would not have been unusual ?
…… although maybe it would ?
March 7, 2021
I haven’t recently bern reading about a sorry litany of British defeats since 9/11, Iraq/Afghanistan etc as indeed they were despite the spin. A critical military precept for operational reasons is tell the truth.
‘Too many ministers flout it’
Seems to be endemic in government not helped by Boris’s known attribute of treating it like a piece of elastic.
March 7, 2021
Balance of payments never appears not to have their minds when considering the the servitude agreement between EU and UK!
March 7, 2021
Indeed but Governments almost never do HS2 for example. Not their money nor they who get the value from the spend (perhaps vested interest with good connections benefit but rarely in general). So they care not the price nor the value delivered (be it positive or often even negative).
The most important single fact about a free market is that no exchange takes place unless both parties benefit. With government the money is just demanded with the threat of jail. In the UK we do not have free markets in energy, healthcare, education, broadcasting, banking, housing and very many other things.
March 7, 2021
rarely the public in general – I meant.
March 7, 2021
LL,
Including BBC tax and now forcing over 75’s with jail!
March 7, 2021
March 7, 2021
Sir John
Yesterday I wrote about ‘government displacement activity’. To elaborate on one of my examples given, and to remain on topic, I will choose housing.
Currently we are undergoing a bit of a housing boom. This in part is being driven by MASS IMMIGRATION. I mean, all those foreign healthcare workers have to live somewhere, even if it is at the expense of our own. To this end government is still promoting its Help to Buy Scheme. This scheme is artificially inflating demand. But where is all the materials, equipment and labour coming from ? Well a lot of it is coming from abroad. So if you want to lower our balance of payments you are going to have to lower or completely stop MASS IMMIGRATION and the importing of all said materials, equipment and labour. Not going to happen as the government is hooked on higher GDP as a means of controlling inflation.
It is very simple to say these things but, in the real world life is much, much more complicated.
March 7, 2021
@Mark B; How many legal adult migrants arrived in the UK in 2019, how many British born children became adults and left their parental/guardianship homes in 2019, unless the former is a larger sum of the latter your just peddling the usual hard right anti-migrant nonsense, a legal way of being offensive; might I also suggest that far from a housing boom all we have is a house price boom, caused by a LACK of houses?
As for legal migrants, there was the usual anti Brexit bias on the BBC news channel yesterday, apparently British cut flower growers are having to let their crop whither in the fields because there is a lack of labour to pick them this year, all blamed on Brexit of course, when actually -as the grower pointed out- the real cause the problem is the laziness of the average young, fit, health, British unskilled job-seeker. The grower said he had indeed employed some UK sourced labourers but they lasted 3 days before walking off the job….
March 7, 2021
Young people don’t want to pick flowers. It was mostly old people who voted for Brexit. Why are you not all in the fields picking for your country?
March 7, 2021
When I was young there was the job of potato picking where I lived. It was hard work and often done in miserable weather but when it was all over and we had recovered from the aches and pains we mostly felt good and had aquired bragging rights. We were boys, and some girls too, and we had been doing a grown ups work.
March 7, 2021
Well perhaps if their benefit was stopped it might focus the mind a bit more.
March 7, 2021
“The grower said he had indeed employed some UK sourced labourers but they lasted 3 days before walking off the job….”
Yes. Hard work is a bit of a shock to the body. Many who grumble about the lazy are incapable of doing it themselves. We have a severe problem with our aversion to strenuous movement and exposure to the elements in the UK.
March 7, 2021
Mark,
High energy required to make cement and concrete! Farming land built over for roads and housing.
In stark contrast to the green whacko announcements in Sunak dishonest budget. We know it is dishonest because he has every statistic he could wish for and claimed low tax conservatives when taxation at a 70 year high and more to come. Wait for your council tax bill!
March 7, 2021
Were Overseas Aid to remain at the same percentage of GDP it should reduce as a finite sum. There are grounds for reducing it further to eliminate the obscenity of the oganisers of it desperately trying to spend it all at the end of the accounting period, as if that was a measure of their success. We need an independent audit of where it goes and what it achieves. I find it hard to swallow when there is so much humanitarian need at home.
HMG has not to my knowledge spelt out what and why we are continuing to pay the EU after we have left. Time for a public reconing. Too many of the deficiencies of the deal struck are seeping out already. NI, fishing and the burocratic nature of ongoing trade need resolution by leverage. There is nothing better than money, for which the EU are desperate, to act as leverage. Time to get tough.
On HMG spending , corporate spending, and individual spending, we should all be asking figuratively, do we need that Mercedes or BMW, can we not use something home grown. The answer in most cases is yes.
With railways, as the pandemic subsides and we know the full affect of home working, the market will have decided. HMG only needs to taylor its input to the new demand. There is great scope for asking how best to use the railways for goods traffic. What does goods traffic demand that railways do not currently provide. Can their business plan be changed to reduce the need for road transport or should we turn railway lines into motorways in some cases.
If there is one urgent need for HMG spending it is in home grown power generation, and the opportunity is there to do it with Small Nuclear Plants from Rolls Royce, unless their advertising is fantasy which I doubt.
Having solved this mornings problems I will rest my pen.
March 7, 2021
March 7, 2021
You are continuing to pay the EU because that is what Conservative MPs signed up to in the withdrawal agreement. The last payment will be made in 2064 – more than 40 years from now. I will be in my 90s by then. Most of the proponents of Brexit will be in wooden boxes. Their grandchildren left to pay the bill for their folly.
March 7, 2021
You keep going on about this, but home-grown UK crime – at twice the pro-rata European Union average – costs us ORDERS more.
Conservative analysis puts it at seven percent of GDP, but the contingent costs are literally incalculable.
Why is THIS not your priority?
Is it because Labour were actually quite good at reducing it?
March 7, 2021
I cannot take the Boris/Sunak government remotely seriously they are clearly green crap pushing, tax borrow and piss down the drain, lock down socialists. The budget was an avoidably bad one that will haunt the Conservatives for years to come.
The UK needs far less government, far lower taxes, cheap reliable energy, to unlock now and a huge bonfire of red tape. But this government has not even got the gumption to cancel HS2 or the Net Zero plant food emissions agenda. Thatcher showed how to win serial elections. All the other Conservative PMs (and of course the Labour ones) in my lifetime have been a disaster. Boris &Sunak have a duff socialist compass too.
March 7, 2021
Matt Ridley is as usual spot on today in the Sunday Telegraph.
The petty, isolationist EU is wrecking Europe. It is a tragedy to see a beautiful and cultured continent stifled by bureaucratic tyranny.
There is something rather apt in the coincidence of an Italian ban on vaccine exports to Australia and the negotiation by Liz Truss, the Trade Secretary, of lower tariffs on trade with the United States. One is as pure a demonstration of spiteful EU protectionism as one could imagine; the other a clear demonstration of mutual gains from freer trade.
March 7, 2021
March 7, 2021
And read ‘the big lie’ by Jeremy Warner putting Sunak’s so called honesty into context.
March 7, 2021
It is not only the public services that should told they have to purchase British products. What about all the charities and other organisations that receive funding in the way of tax relief and other indirect public assistance?
Is it really expecting too much to purchase all their vehicles for example that are manufactured or assembled in the UK. The NHS and police forces are prime examples of organisations all driving a very high percentage of foreign badges vehicles. Companies used for government building contracts told that plant etc must be British manufactured. Small price to pay for a multi million pound contract.
March 7, 2021
All very sound in theory but I guess cost will be a key differentiator. Whose going to pay the extra to ‘go local’
Put our taxes up even higher, reduce services?
March 7, 2021
Nig 1
If British companies get more orders from within and they have to increase manufacturing, labour and subcontractor suppliers, with everyone producing more and making more money does not the extra taxes being paid on company profits and the wages offset or even eradicate the initial outlay help the exchequer and enable companies to adopt better practices and become even more competitive? There must be a cost-saving knowing you have a secure home market that your company is not then totally relying on exports to impact on the bottom line. It may even satisfy those that wish to see less manufacturing-related transport journeys and the subsequent overall reduced carbon footprint.
March 7, 2021
@turboterrier; We all need to be encouraged to buy British, where ever possible, and be far more aware of a products origin otherwise (as a percentage, if of multiple origin), people also need to be made more aware of company ownerships.
March 7, 2021
Great post Turbo
March 7, 2021
Time for your Gov. to recognise the English NHS workers and award them a fair pay rise, not the insulting 1% announced.
Funny how it’s ‘all we can afford’ for Nurses. But when it comes to MP’s pay the sky’s the limit.
Shame on you all.
March 7, 2021
How many of the Critical Care staff are English? Perhaps you intended England’s NHS?
March 7, 2021
To be fair many people (likely to be me too) have sacrificed their jobs to make NHS jobs among the most secure and most coveted in the country (record application rates.) We have wrecked our economy and way of life to “save the NHS.” The Army doesn’t award pay rises for wars fought, it awards only medals.
March 7, 2021
There is PLENTY of money to go round.
£340k payout to civil servant who took Priti Patel to a tribunal.
£2.4 million to turn a Grade 1 listed building into a media centre.
Mr. Redwood – everyone knows the list goes on and on in every sector and department of government. No-one in government has any intention of ‘controlling public spending’.
I’d like to see it made a criminal offence to waste public money with a simple process to report a waste of money, a small panel (not government appointed) to reach a decision and personal liability for anyone deemed guilty of the offence of ‘ a gross waste of public money’.
March 7, 2021
I would like to this happen over scare mongering covid costs. SAGE, Johnson and Hancock are most certainly culpable.
I am also of the opinion that the politicians who voted for this carnage for the last 12 months are also made culpable. They still have not lost their jobs, lucrative expenses and pensions, unlike the nearly million people they have made unemployed and who can’t pay their mortgages etc. They have not given a second thought to those who have died because treatments for anything else, other than ‘covid’ were stopped. Nor have they given any consideration to the mental health created as a direct result of then agreeing to this draconian cruelty.
March 7, 2021
Sunak says he wants to be “honest”. Perhaps some one could explain to him that increasing stamp duty by up to £15,000 per property later this year is not “ Stamp duty – cut.” not is it honest, as he claimed in the budget speech. Surely even a socialist PPE graduate can grasp this?
To be honest he should have ended:-
Stamp duty increased, income tax increased, National Insurance increased, 55% pension tax increased, council tax increased, corporation tax increased, energy prices increased, energy reliability decreased, tax complexity increased, red tape increased.
So investment, jobs, competitivity, tax revenues and growth all duly throttled for years.
And, yes to be honest and fair in all that we do.
Madam Deputy Speaker.
This is a Budget that meets that moment.
And I commend it to the House.
March 7, 2021
Agreed. I will be paying more income tax because there has been a slight rise in my State Pension!
Giving with one hand and taking with another slight of hand is so obvious. Does he really think we wouldn’t notice?
March 7, 2021
The govt’s certainly following IMF orders. ( As usual gold plating every command!).
Spend, Spend,Spend they were told….and they are…with a vengeance.
The arrogance is staggering.
We live here too.
March 7, 2021
Which reminds me of (Mrs x ed) a British woman who became famous when she told the media she would “spend, spend, spend” after her second husband won £152,319 (equivalent to £3,500,000 adjusted for inflation ) on the football pools in 1961. She became the subject of tabloid news stories for many years due to her and husband’s (he died 4 years later) rapid spending of their fortune and her later 3 more marriages chaotic life. Similarities to Tory PMs?
March 7, 2021
A cold and frosty morning.
Someone should tell Jack Frost about you-know-what.
He obviously doesn’t know!🌬
March 7, 2021
Your headline “Time to consider controlling public spending?” says all we need to know about the out of control direction of travel of the Johnson government. He is bankrupting the national finances and thousands of private businesses. The Conservative party needs to replace him before he causes irreversible damage to the national economy.
March 7, 2021
Cancelling the HS2 vanity project would solve 1/4 of the covid / lockdown €400bn borrowing problem at a stroke.
Mrs may did negotiate extraordinarily badly with the EU. But at least once the ‘divorce bill’ is paid, there is a saving of at least £12bn net pa (rising indefinitely).
March 7, 2021
The Net zero carbon agenda will cost far more than Covid and achieve nothing at all anyway.
March 7, 2021
We’ll see on that saving. I want know what and why are we paying this huge sum having been a positive contributor in all years of our membership bar one. Useless Government.
March 7, 2021
Talking about the railways, can we resurrect the spirit of Richard Beeching (in the form of a modern day hatchet man) and set him to task over government departments and quangos? If they don’t return value for money, they get the chop. As a guide, any job or department containing the word “diversity” could probably go.
March 7, 2021
With an eye to the future.
Most people will be unable to for to run an electric car.
March 7, 2021
Good morning
Surplus corona virus vaccines donated to other countries should be UK manufactured and accounted for in the foreign aid budget. The UK may also wish to consider supplying countries with extensive travel links such Ireland and the Commonwealth.
Here on the Isle of Man, we purchase vaccine supplies from the UK. They are much needed, as we experience a covid outbreak which originated from infections to passengers on the Heysham/Douglas ferry from a crew member.
The UK should learn from our experience and prioritise vaccination and daily covid swab testing of all ferry and air crew, including those who live outside the UK (eg those based in France, Holland, Ireland etc…)
March 7, 2021
Yes tax income may rise after the lockdown but by how much?
Companies which have not traded for a year or at a fraction of their normal turnover may not even make a profit for the next couple of years, so no Corporation tax bill for them, like wise all of the self employed who failed to work normally, less earnings so less tax.
Yes VAT may get a faster boost but the chancellor is allowing a lower rate for some industries for 6months.
Then we have the default on Government loans to companies which have gone bust.
Thus my view it will take probably a couple of years before we get back to anything like the normal tax take.
March 7, 2021
We could stop wasting taxpayers money on Hancock’s pet schemes
I noticed, hidden deep in the small print of the budget, an extra £15 billion over next year for Dido Harding’s useless “NHS” test and trace scheme. Despite Hancock’s spin, it is run by the Dept of Health and Social Care, not the NHS
Test and Trace has been dogged by criticism since its launch last April, with critics seizing on its use of private consultants at £1,000-a-day, its outsourcing to firms with no experience and its failure to deliver contact tracing rates or the rapid test turnaround times seen as vital to stop the spread of the Chinese plague virus. Test and Trace faced fresh criticism on Thursday, when Sky News revealed that its App had barely used any of the check-in data from hundreds of millions of people who visited pubs, restaurants and hairdressers before lockdown.
We could have bought ten of Johnson’s new Type 32 frigates, or several new Astute class hunter-killer submarines, or given every child a laptop, or fed the starving kids for years for the £15 billion
March 7, 2021
Well said. This spend is scandalous
March 7, 2021
Sakara
Not defending the scheme at all, but starting something of this size and scale with a panic timescale will always be expensive, will always require a lot of money, and much will be wasted during that start up as lessons are learnt and the programme modified, but it is now up and running, and it would appear at over a 95% success rate. Something many countries in the World would only dream of when they are still operating as a democracy.
No not everything has gone right, mistakes have been made, and money wasted but remember, hindsight is a gift for those who wish to find fault.
Look at the pathetic arguments now over PPE when the government were criticised for searching the World for PPE instead of filling in paperwork on time or failing to go out to tender when immediate decisions had to be made, then it was, do you want it or not, because someone else does.
March 7, 2021
I wholeheartedly agree with the comment above that the UK should deploy its technological expertise, rather than overseas grants, as its contribution to reducing global co2 emissions.
The UK’s modular nuclear tech could soon be exported worldwide and government needs to find ways for UK R&D to be funded under our existing international commitments.
March 7, 2021
The only “anti-pandemic” measures a country needs ( if there is ever a pandemic) are a ready-to-go health service and moth-balled isolation facilities.
The cost of a prepared health service = nothing in contrast to present devastation.
“Just in time” really does not cut it with healthcare!
The pandemic plan 2011 contains a modicum of sense.
Handing out antivirals to reduce pressure on primary services for example.
An alleged stockpile of PPE (??). Where did that go then?
“Catch it, bin it, kill it’ was the catchphrase then!! So still a lot of stupidity.
Strangely though there was no mention of incarceration or coercion. But that must be because of this……🤔
“It is important to note that there are distinct differences between a coronavirus pandemic and pandemic influenza. While Exercise Cygnus fed into pandemic preparedness plans that informed the UK COVID-19 response, not all recommendations from Exercise Cygnus can be applied to the current COVID-19 response”. From govt. “Pandemic Preparedness”.
March 7, 2021
You are quite right Sir John and therein lies the rub.
The UK is a mature middle aged middle sized player with expensive tastes and some abilities – but not enough to keep it all going. We will have to draw our horns in. The world is suffering from a shortage of true innovation. Where are the Time Machines or the Hoverboards or the Transgalactic Transporters? They don’t exist because they can’t exist. In many many areas we are up against the laws of nature. All we can do is do the same things as everyone else – but slightly better or slightly more cheaply.
We could cut down imports but that idea has a short lifetime. We could become a pariah nation, supplying drugs and armaments and financial fiddles to all and sundry – but that idea too has a short lifetime. Batten down the hatches for home-produced tinny cars we can just afford. All to spend their time broken down on our un-smart motorways ready to be smashed by heavy German trucks delivering our groceries.
In short the only thing government can do is cut barriers to competition and open the country up to trade. But this does mean a race to the bottom – we will get poorer. We could cut our Green credentials – but that takes us down the pariah route and ultimately unprofitable.
You could look at government efficiency and I don’t mean cutting the pay of low level workers, I mean getting rid of the fat cats and the consultants and advisors and the SPADS. Go back to a well trained Civil Service that is not afraid to say ‘No Minister’ because most of the ideas brought out by your SPADS and consultants and apologies for ministers are rubbish, we need professionals not amateurs. We need more well considered bureaucracy. Tell Boris and Carrie – sorry, all you get is a gas fire and some second hand brown furniture.
March 7, 2021
It would help.
So far it seems that only one side of the coin has been examined – how much tax money can be squeezed further out of an already over-taxed society.
Having gotten into the mood for spending, the government has forgotten that they already spend excessively on many things that we don’t need, that many of us want reduced in significance and money spent on them.
Boris spending £Millions on a number 10 media centre sends all the wrong signals, and suggests that he really doesn’t understand economics or even the idea of working to a budget.
You’d imagine Boris would know when to stop spending on things that can wait, things that we have no need for and things that will become their own white elephant.
We need a vastly reduced central government – bare bones administration costs – Quangos reduced / removed by 90%.
Likewise Parliament should be in control and responsible for all the functions it has sub-let to other organisations over the years.
It was a sad day that Boris let Cummings go, for with his departure went much credibility.
March 7, 2021
I’ll go further by pointing out that the government has been seduced by the generals and the admirals, and persuaded to plough yet more money into defence. I have no problem with actual defence (i.e., control of UK airspace and waters; strategic intelligence; security & counter-terrorism) but the focus seems to be on the eye-wateringly expensive idea of being able to sail an aircraft carrier & escorts through the South China Sea from time to time.
In these straightened times, our senior officers need to curb their ambitions and accept a realistic defence posture for the country in the part of the world in which the country sits.
March 7, 2021
As I understand it, in the case of many of the large international charities the government will match my contribution pound for pound. That should stop.
It will of course have a double benefit. It will save taxpayers money and of course detach these ‘charities’ from government circles where they have too much influence.
If private donors are upset they can simply give more of their money.
March 7, 2021
In the Telegraph today unelected bureaucrat David Frost tells the EU it’s their job to make Brexit a success.
The goon who negotiated the two worst deals this country has ever agreed blaming someone else for his mess. Tell the public inquiry Frosty – coz one day you’ll have to.
Meanwhile Farage has stood down from politics – again. What’s this, the 96th time? Now we can’t sell fish and now your grandchildren’s futures have been harmed his says his life’s work is done. Not yet Nige. There is still your sentence to serve yet.
March 7, 2021
Our four biggest items of household expenditure – after our taxes – are our mortgage, schools fees, holidays and cars. If we want to save money we look at these areas. We could take our son out of private school – that would save money. We could remortgage. That would too. We could to on cheaper holidays or none at all.
We could also swap our regular products for supermarket own brands. This would save a little bit but it would be negligible compared to tackling the big items.
Government spending should be the same. If you want to save money tackle the big items. Instead you lot bang on about overseas aid and money to the EU. Negligible expenses.
The biggest single item of government expenditure is pensions and welfare. Almost a third of government spending in total. Another massive item of expenditure is health care. The majority of the health budget goes on the old. The defence budget – what a waste of money. Our cash so some toffs can play with big boys toys and pretend we are still a world power. Debt interest. Criminal justice when, if we invested in education, we wouldn’t need it.
Axe pensions, make the elderly pay extra for their health care, scrap the military- aside from a small emergency reaction force – and divert half of the criminal justice budget to education. This is how you save money. A lot of it too.
You do not save much money by allowing poor brown kids in Yemen to die. But it does make you a worse person.
March 7, 2021
Boris Johnson`s ‘deal’, depended on agreement to the payments of which Macavity Redwood, complains . This is the Brexit approach, in its most exquisite form.
Denial- The settlement, estimated at £39bn ( remember ?), was an invention of remainers.
Argument – The (grossly unfair …) accounting of the EU`s budget had a ramp on and a ramp off . The dispute was a confected and has been quietly dropped.
Pretend it never happened – Conveniently forgotten, this money, that was spent ten times on a daily basis has been quietly handed over. A lot has been paid in regular contributions with £25bn left to pay of £18bn , in the next five years…
Sir John ,may, of course, review it, to his hearts content. I think its nice for him to have a hobby .
Anyhoo, on the proposed cosy deal between protected UK suppliers and the public sector . Well what could possibly go wrong with that ?
Yours Despairingly
Newmania
March 7, 2021
Boris should be concentrating on improving internet and mobile phone coverage rather than wasting money on white elephant projects like HS2 and a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Also, Gove’s idea of re-wilding our countryside by paying farmers to stop growing produce is utter madness.
This Government is out of control with its expensive green initiatives and the chumocracy that seems to have taken them over.
Do we not have an effective audit department that can reign in excessive wasteful spending? Maybe look to introduce some of the ideas from the TaxPayers’ Alliance.