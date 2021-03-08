Public sector pay and the NHS

The government on 25th November announced a pay pause for the public sector for 2021-22, excluding the NHS. The eight Pay review Boards that make independent recommendations on pay for almost half of the 5.5m workers in the public sector will be guided by this Ministerial policy. The thinking was influenced by the hit to earnings experienced by large sections of the private sector from lockdowns and closures, the cost bulge incurred by the public sector to offset some of the pandemic damage, and the fact that at April 2020 median weekly earnings were at £647 in the public sector compared to £567 in the private sector. The skill, training and ages of public sector employees are not the same as the private sector average which partly explains this divergence. The government said the lowest paid should be exempted from the freeze and get some rise. Local government will need to make its own judgement about what is appropriate and affordable for their own staff.
Some are writing in to say there should be a higher rise for NHS workers than the 1% the government is suggesting as the uplift for the various NHS pay rates. I agree that those NHS staff who responded with so much energy and dedication to the demands of treating CV 19 and handling the dangers of the pandemic deserve more than the nation’s thanks and applause at a time of general pay restraint. The right way to resolve this is for the Pay review Bodies for the NHS and for doctors to review the evidence. The Unions are putting in submissions for higher rises than the government has suggested for the Pay review bodies to consider.
The Pay Review Bodies provide independent advice based on a fuller understanding of current pay, the rewards for different categories of staff and the national context of pay for comparable activities. They will know the details of the junior doctor’s four year settlement in 2019. They will have before them the system of increments for experience that many health staff can enjoy, and the general context of promotion and training opportunities. NHS pay for any individual year on year is not just reliant on a percentage increase in the basic rates. I wish them well in coming to a good judgement on this difficult question. Whilst the government does not have to accept a Pay Body’s recommendations I would expect this government to give very serious consideration to the conclusions of these Pay reviews, given their sensitivity and the public mood. Anyone who feels strongly about this issue can of course write in to the Review Body if they think they have something useful to assist them in coming to their conclusion.
I wonder how much those on these Pay Review Bodies get paid and what is their wage increase likely to be this year? I bet it is more than 1%. And why so many of them ? Surely there is room for a bit of rationalisation?
All Public Sector employees, and that includes MP’s should have any pay rises linked to inflation. By virtue of their position they are shielded from economic realities and enjoy good benefits and pensions.
There is going to be a smaller Private Sector after this and from which the government can steal.
Maybe public sector employee pay should be linked to the country’s prosperity, rather than inflation – at least in part with a prosperity bonus. After all, private sector pay isn’t linked to inflation but directly linked to how well the business is doing.
Make the chancellor’s pay dependent on the country’s finances, so no pension if he leaves office with the economy in a worse state than when he entered office. That would set a good example.
@Dave Andrews – That is to realistic, only paying what the Country can afford as opposed to what it can print. You are trying to create a healthy, wealth-creating society that has a future.
@Dave Andrews; One needs to be careful banding about words like “prosperity”, this county is very prosperous, it is very wealthy, but much of that wealth is held by not a lot of people – perhaps you meant a measure such as the countries GDP?
Linking pay to inflation would be a disaster in waiting.
@oldtimer; Indeed, the UK went down the inflation is X so pay rises should be Y route back in the 1970s, I’m surprised Mark B doesn’t remember…
Ted Heath first tried, it resulted in mass industrial unrest ending in the 3 day-week of Jan 1974, because Heath’s idea was to use smaller than inflation pay increases to reduce inflation, but of course that also asked most people to lower their expected standard of living too [1]. Then of course the following Labour govt was forced by the trade unions to link pay settlements the other way, so as general inflation rose so did wage inflation, with the obvious result! Pay settlements, both public and private sectors, should be merit based.
[1] and it was private sector who first broke with the govts pay policy, not the govt controlled public sector, thus emboldening the militant trades into action as their members real term standard of living fell
You have described a measured sensible approach to a complex situation. Had HMG said that there was a pay review in process, reporting in a couple of months, but in the interim here is a bonus 1%, it might have been politically acceptable. However, announcing 1% as if it were all they were going to get, end of story, was crass politically, compounded by emphasising that it was all HMG could afford.
Just to rub in that HMG did not give a monkies out popped tales of the lavish spending on the decor of No 10 or was it 9 or 11, combined with insane amounts on food from the Cotswolds in celebration of I know not what. It was Marie Antoinette handing out seed cake while gorging on caviar. Politically insane. In any case I question the habit of incoming females to Downing Street to get out their paint brush or rush off to their favourite furniture store.
SJR, your government has an embeded problem at No 10. Those in your party still in suits should reach beyond the blonde matt and whisper words of advice in the exposed shellike.
However words in ears will not be enough. Replacement of the incumbent is required.
March 8, 2021
Stop the national pay bargaining
Let the hospitals compete for both customers and staff. Let the magic of free pay bargaining do its thing.
This is the obvious that a proper conservative government would be saying.
March 8, 2021
Well said. 90% of NHS staff had nothing to do during the pandemic.
March 8, 2021
Well said mate the problem with the NHS is the NHS itself.
Too cumbersome, too many managers, too many clerical support staff and old working practices within, no consideration to performance, efficiency, cost saving and real accountability. There are a lot of people who’s relations were released still with Covid who have a totally different slant on their experiences of our NHS.
and the workload seriously diminished during it.
March 8, 2021
@Ian Wragg; Indeed, and most of them working within subcontracted or privatised areas of the NHS… Doh!
March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021
@Iain gill. Its a case of a job of half done by a clueless political class. Health Trusts, was a start, but then rather than them working within budgets and earnings like the rest of the World, they are told, instructed, of what is right for the by a Left Leaning Metro London society. In reality each trust should know their earnings, allowances etc and then manage pay and staff according to each trusts requirements.
Medical and Health standards are one thing but how each area, region and so on gets there should be directed locally.
Is it ‘national pay’ or regional pay? How does anyone justify a nurse in Kent getting the same rate as a nurse in Newcastle when the cost of living is a lot less?
March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021
Apart from my general comment there is one thing you have written which I do not undestand. You say that the median difference in public and private weekly pay is £80.00 and account for it suggesting the public sector are more skillfull, better trained, and I asume older. This might be true of doctors , nurses and other medical professionals, but I do not buy into it for the public sector as a whole. The public sector are paid from the taxes of the productive private section of the economy. They are the debit side of the economy. If the inbalance is as you suggest a selective long term freeze is required for both pay and government contribution to public workers pensions is long overdue.
March 8, 2021
That means they pay more tax back than the private sector, a small morsel of comfort but overall agree totally.
The stranglehold that the public sector has over this country is shocking. Just look at the teachers. How much work have they been doing during lockdown. Let’s see comparisons with what private schools did, my evidence from a poll of one is that the private school had a full programme less the sport. I wonder whether the public sector matched that. Ha!
March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021
Paying a little more tax in what is essentially tax in the first place.
It’s a bit8me trying to lift yourself up with your own shoe laces, a fruitless activity.
The private sector creates the wealth for the parasitic public sector who’s job is for many to hinder the productive sector.
As for them being better skilled, we only have to look at Parliament to explode that myth.
@Nig l; “the private school had a full programme less the sport”
Might that be due to the majority of their students having decent broadband and IT in home, whilst such children are highly likely to have their own bedroom or available study space with a proper desk, meaning the school can plan a much fuller programme of lessons, not forgetting that the private school might have a better child to teacher ratio, both making distraction-less one-to-one online (personal) tuition more likely.
I have no problem with comparisons but they do need to compare like with like!
This difference is also enlarged hugely by the hugely better pensions the state sector get get, job security and sick pay etc. The pension tax law also discriminate against non defined benefit pension scheme (most private sector ones). Sunak has just increased this discrimination too.
The state sector are paid far more overall & yet so often deliver very little of any value for the public often negative value. Much of what is delivered has negative value. My relative who went into an NHS hospital for a minor stroke, was infected with Covid there, dumped (untested) into a care home to infect others, then taken back to hospital finally tested and died the next day. What value did he get from “the envy of the world” NHS?
March 8, 2021
There is a perception that all of the Public Sector have huge salaries. They don’t! Those on the lower echelons of some Departments, DWP etc. are on low salaries. £25K in London, after 20 years work.
One often hears that the average salary in London is £30K. This was quoted on Saturday as the average in Tower Hamlets (said to be one of the most deprived communities in London)
Many public sector people don’t earn anything like that.
That’s why they all do NVQ’s for free at the taxpayers expense so they are all ‘qualified’ and can claim more pay.
There is’nt the money, simple as that.
March 8, 2021
Well of course you and your fellow MP’s are very keen on ‘pay review bodies’ Because the one that reviews your pay , never fails to award inflation busting sums.
Hypocrisy doesn’t even begin to describe it.
March 8, 2021
Good article by Robert Colvile on the absurd NHS pay structures. The appalling and inflexible system is yet another reason the organisation is so very poor at delivering a competent service and value. The UK heath systems and NHS have an appalling death per covid case of nearly 3% in international comparisons and one of the highest death rates per million population in the world at 1800+ too. The third worse rate in the world it seems.
In the Sunday Times – Welcome to the weird world of NHS pay, where a 1% rise is a lot more than it seems.
Idiotic PR from Boris and Carrie to be spending £200k (the cost of building two new small houses) on their interior decor while trying to get away with 1% for the NHS staff though. Cancel HS2, cull half the state sector and the zero carbon lunacy and we can all earn far more.
Get some real freedom and choice into healthcare and education too to get more money into healthcare and reduce queues and delays.
Perhaps the largest problem with pay is new doctors who start on less than £30k pay and have borrowed up to about £250k to qualify. How on earth can they repay this debt plus 6% interest (£15k), tax and NI and still live on this sum? About 50% understandable do not go on to work for the NHS. Rather a waste of UK trained doctors.
and the foreign trained ones get the NHS jobs.
Well said Lifelogic. This pathetic wasteful Government are writing off the debts, around 78% of graduates with useless degrees yet newly graduated Doctors are starting their careers with this debt hanging over them. If they had an ounce of common sense which they clearly haven’t, they would write off all Medical degrees on the proviso they work for the NHS for a minimum number of years.
Think of the loan borrowed as a graduate tax of 9%. The loan gets written off after 30 years and is charged on income over £19,390 Plan1 and £26,575 Plan2 this is mainly for English students even if other devolved nations’ grads work in England they don’t pay the graduate tax in England.
Isn’t the new doctor’s pay from training year 5 after Masters whilst still training, are they still getting tuition fees added then I thought they weren’t?
It’s been reported that two of the main hospitals where I live in Shrewsbury are still sending patients home that have tested positive for Covid. This is bordering on criminal behaviour.
Also in the Sunday Times preview of a Sunday Times insight investigation book detailing the Johnson government’s Covid failures.
I’m assuming this is just the first volume.
The false idea that the private sector creates ‘wealth’ and the public sector consumes it is widely held.
That the private sector creates the money that the government cruelly and inefficiently takes from them to spend and waste.
But the private sector does not create money. Only the government can create money. If the government wants to pay nurses more money and they don’t have enough coming in at any point in time, they can either borrow the money or print it. They have printed loads recently and used it to buy up their own debt. They are always having to create more money because of the population explosion caused by the Tory government’s policy of high immigration.
Money endlessly circulates around the economy. The government creates it and spends it or lends it into the economy. If the amount the public sector wants or gets is much higher than available in the private sector, everyone will want jobs in the public sector. This is what happens in France where many people have the sole ambition of getting a secure, well paid government job.
If nursing was such a great job, there wouldn’t be so many vacancies. Market forces demand higher wages for them. So the government must divert more money to them or create more money and give it to them.
reply Private sector banks can increase lending to the private sector. The U.K. monetary authorities do not create money for the government to spend.
“The false idea that the private sector creates ‘wealth’ and the public sector consumes it is widely held.“
That is because this is not at all a false idea in general. Yes parts of the state sector do produce some wealth and value but this is more than outweighed by the output they produce that does far more harm than good.
The state offers appalling value for money. The current furlough system (like other benefits) pays people to not work how is this remotely sensible? They also suffer from mad and very expensive “group think” religions like catastrophic climate alarmism. Then we have all the corrupt laws and regulations clearly only put into law so as to benefit (well connected) vested interests.
@Mike Wilson – the poor down trodden public sector is a Main-stream-Media construct that in turn creates a situation of seemingly more vacancies than elsewhere. The NHS is a collection of around 2.5 million and given that size you can always find bits that don’t quite work to asperations. Then factor in the London is not the whole of the UK, but the media lives there and doesn’t travel so well
Private sector banks can create money through loose credit. Hence we had the 2008 crash and the West is trillions in debt. People are able to buy more than they can ever really afford based on notional asset values which would soon disappear if everyone tried to realise them at once – ie sell all their houses at the same time.
Reply to Sir John’s reply:’….the UK monetary authorities do not create money….”
This is from the Bank of England’s explanation of Quantitative Easing:
”The aim of QE is simple: by creating this ‘new’ money, we aim to boost spending and investment in the economy.”
Here is the URL https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetary-policy/quantitative-easing
March 8, 2021
”if nursing was such a great job”
I still can’t understand why they need an academic degree ???
I think you are confusing “Money” with “Wealth” Mike.
The Bank can certainly print money but it cannot create wealth – and if they go on printing more of it – then this will become all too obvious.
Let us not be influenced by London here.
As public sector pay is decided nationally those good people working in the public sector outside London receive very attractive salaries which give the pubic sector recruiting advantages in those areas.
With private sector salaries dropping or remaining steady as a result of draconian lockdown measures it would give public sector roles even more of an advantage in those locales if there was an increase, merited by circumstances or not (certainly not for home working back office NHS staff).
I suggest that London is taken out of the national pay deal and those working in London are given a pay rise. Those elsewhere do not need one and probably do not need one for some time as they are already “rich” (certainly by the living standards that make a £50K earner in London “rich”).
Alternatively build houses for NHS workers to buy at much cheaper rates in London that must be sold at the same discount on market rates when sold and can only be sold to other NHS workers.*
March 8, 2021
Hospitals used to have accommodation for nurses and houses for doctors, matrons and caretaking staff.
They also had kitchens and subsidised canteens. ( And churches/chapels come to that).
Bulldozed for new housing and centralised in the bogus name of “efficiency”.
Anyway, as far as I can make out, there was some unfathomable three year pay review from 2018 on wards that looks quite generous.
If the nurses etc want to complain they should focus on the larger salaries paid to admin. who obviously have no scooby!
March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021
They do have these new properties available NS, key workers do go to the top of the list and can buy a share in a home, increasing their share as their grades increase and take full profit on the sale.
Your last two paragraphs suggest a Quaker like attitude to the housing of their workers. I can see a single organisation doing it, perhaps the relevent trade unions might consider it, not so easy to cover all essential workers collectively this way. It would be difficult for the NHS, Police or Fire Service to finance as they are not profit making, as Cadbury were for instance. The final alternative is for the government to become builders and landlords in London. The MOD do it all over the UK, so why not other departments. A thought, with home working there is going to be a lot of government vacant office space. Turn it or the space into accommodation.
March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021
The performance of the NHS as a whole has been mediocre during the pandemic – they’re lucky to be getting an above-inflation increase of 1% at all. One-off bonuses to ICU and front-line Covid staff only would seem the best approach.
Yesterday I was caught up in a protest march about this issue. About 200 people, chanting, no attempt at any social distancing, and not a mask in sight. If NHS staff can’t be bothered to “protect our NHS” why should I bother ?
The ‘pandemic damage’, SJR??? I think you mean the lockdown damage. Your party in government took those decisions, a virus didn’t. You rightly called out those disproportionate measures at the time, and warned of the consequences. Verbal sleight-of-hand now will not rescue those responsible.
Sir John
A genuine out of interest Question
the fact that at April 2020 median weekly earnings were at £647 in the public sector compared to £567 in the private sector
Is what is called weekly earnings the full remuneration or just the weekly disposable pay packet amount? This query is prompted by the situation that some appear to see their pension as a right, therefore not pay and not part of the reward, while others only receive a pension based on their contributions out of their taxable pay.
This disparity creates a massive distortion in perceived reward. Then it begs the question that should not all pay be in terms of the ‘whole remuneration’ package – not just the weekly disposable element.
March 8, 2021
Yes – NHS staff deserve special consideration – they feel unappreciated for sure.
The budget did nothing to help them or the rest of the people who kept the economy and basic services operating. Freezing tax allowance was a kick in the teeth when a lot of public sector workers have pay rises written into their contract.
It is past time that individual performance was ignored in the public sector – All should be assessed annually on their achievements, and not guaranteed a rise where they fail to do their best.
This is what private sector employees have to live with.
We are likely to see massive increases from councils, with the annual increase from utilities and insurance companies, ETC ETC, causing more poverty..
WHY DIDN’T THE CHANCELLOR DO SOMETHING ABOUT EXCESS PROFITS FROM THESE UNJUSTIFIED INCREASES, WHICH OFTEN EXCEED 10%
The biggest problem for the NHS in particular is that we have a lot of enthusiastic dedicated people managed day-to-day by those that shouldn’t be there and are just focused on empire building not delivery.
March 8, 2021
“I agree that those NHS staff who responded with so much energy and dedication to the demands of treating CV 19 and handling the dangers of the pandemic deserve more than the nation’s thanks and applause at a time of general pay restraint”
Well said, Sir John. Hopefully, the government will execute another of its famous “U” turns over this latest PR blunder
I held my nose – and sat through Hancock’s nauseous justification for his failure to secure an honourable pay settlement for the nurses at the press conference the other night. It is clearly time for a spring cabinet re-shuffle.
Why does our country have eight pay review boards to determine public sector pay?
Why are people heroes for doing their job?
Why should any increase in public sector pay, and the resulting pension obligation, be more than the official rate of inflation (excluding increases individually recognised by genuine merit-based promotion)?
.From John Redwood July 2017
“According to the official sites £22,128 a year. This rises to £28,746 a year over a seven year period, with increments of 4% in all but the first year when it is a 2.5% increase. In inner London the sums are £26,553 rising to £34,495. In outer London the nurse receives 15% more than the national scale. The nurse would also receive whatever general pay award there was on top of the annual increment.
The site says ” Staff will normally progress to the next paypoint annually until they reach the top of the pay band.”If a nurse becomes a senior nurse or a specialist nurse the pay scale then rises further, up to £35,577, or £42,692 in London”
.That was in 2017 – and we have not mentioned the gold plated pensions which are almost priceless , the job security and training. The public mood is easy to misjudge . You may be grateful when people do their job well ,under difficult circumstance,s but that does not mean we wish to reward the job more than seems reasonable of fair.
It seems to me they are already generously rewarded, although updating this information would be useful , perhaps Sir John would oblige.
Why is everyone complaining about Nurses pay when Junior Doctors who work longer hours with more responsibility are paid just as poorly. And of course NHS staff in England will see any pay rise disappear in the parking charges this Government is going to slap back on them when the virus is over, charges free as usual elsewhere in the UK. 1% is an insult after all they have done.We can’t afford it is the response from a wasteful Government.
Except for key workers it’s not just public sector pay which needs to be looked at but the whole public sector full stop. The number employed by the state needs to be reduced and that includes politicians. Public sector pensions should be subject to the markets just like those in the private sector and no more tax payer guaranteed pensions. Why should the private sector pay to provide higher pensions for others than they get themselves?
Starting salaries of Nurses and Junior Doctors is around £24-25K and it’s an insult when there are so many working in NHS Admin on 6 figure salaries. An MPs start salary has gone up from £65,738 in 2010 to £81,932 from April, 2020. Plus they can earn another £16-17K for heading a committee. As usual, its one rule for our self serving MPs and another for everyone else including NHS workers.
As with so many things, this ‘Conservative’ (????) Government is totally out of touch with reality or what passes as fairness. They haven’t got a clue.
Those NHS staff who worked exceptionally long hours with covid could be granted a one-off bonus in recognition but I don’t think the entire payroll should be given a special annual rise. They should be treated like the rest of the publuc sector, all of whom are still in a job anyway.
Oh how I Love the word key workers.
In a fully developed society everyone plays a key part in its running, some have a greater effect than others if they stop working, but everyone plays a part.
Just imagine a world without plumbers or electricians, lorry, bus, coach and train drivers, signalmen, track repairs, garage repair mechanics, supermarket staff and other shop owners, operators of sewerage plants, water works, and yes Doctors, nurses, teachers, firefighters and cleaners
Are all of the above and many more all special cases ?
OOPs left out politicians, tax collectors, purchasing professionals and salespeople (politically correct term)
If you want to reward Hospital staff., then the simple solution would be to pay the FRONT LINE Medics, nurses, and support staff only, a one off lump sum, then it does not have any knock on effect in future years on pay scales etc. etc.
One again we have diabolical self harming PR put out by the Conservative Party.
Talk about shooting yourself in the foot, thes is more like self amputation of a leg.
Given the existence of the pay review body and the neede to wait to hear what it has to say, the announcement of a 1% pay rise limit at this stage was completely crass and has made a settlement in excess of 1% more or less inevitable. Interesting how cleverness and common sense often do not go together.
I assume that this payrise includes all members of the NHS: the vast numbers of clerical and administrative workers, the GPS etc. I wouldn‘t mind so much those front-line workers getting a decent rise, but, there may of course be exceptions, I don’t really think, for example, that GPS deserve a payrise. It has been, and still is, almost impossible to get into a GP surgery these days. Don’t they say that only 43% of the total NHS workforce are front-line staff.
One day later we have TV journalists expressing incredulity that the potential colour of Harry and Megans son was a speculation of some members of the royal household. Lets cut to the chase. There was much of such talk and associated joke illustrations on the internet. After the excitement of the marriage a number of public TV and press figures and newspapers have been less than charitable about the couple. Overlooking that Harry, unlike them, had put his life on the line in the service of his country. However that such a subject circulated in the household is unacceptable. The only course of action is a private enquiry of all members of the household, identification of those guilty of such racist views, such that they were expressed within the hearing of Megan and their dismissal.
The UK is not a particularly racist country, something which amazed black american servicemen when they landed here in 1942, coming from a rampantly racist and segregated USA. I could not imagine the Queen holding such views which run in direct conflict with the way she has conducted her life.
Ironically and hopefully this could lead to a much more generous and intelligent attitude towards Harry , Megan and their children than the precipitate ostrasization that the royal household triggered. It questions the judgement of those who administer the royal household. Personally I would like to see Harry able to return to his support of the military, and able to contribute to the adhesion of the Anglosphere/Commonwealth.
The public sector pay pause should have included the NHS and MPs…..we’re all in it together
The Diary item today reminds me of a BBC Daily Politics programme in May 2018 where a well -known economist who advises governments and organisations, write books and is head of a research group said that because the NHS employs so many people it pays for itself from the taxes they pay.
The programme presenter did not challenge this statement.
The cost of our public sector and how it is managed and financed is a vast subject.
However, so far as the NHS is concerned ever since I can remember, it has been a bottomless pit into which successive governments have thrown our money in order to buy our votes. Maybe it should now be restructured so that front line workers can be better supported and the inefficient NHS bureaucracy can be sorted out once and for all ?
The Royal College of Nursing is apparently looking for a 12.5% increase for its members. It may have put forward this figure in the expectation of confrontation. There is even a Parliamentary petition on the subject. I might have more sympathy had they asked for a flat rate increase of (say) £1,000 per annum – pro rata for part time staff – so that lower earners receive proportionately more.
Having said this, the Spectator published a view on the subject. Part of the article is behind a pay wall but the opening paragraphs are interesting. With our host’s permission, the link is:
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/why-nhs-workers-shouldn-t-get-a-pay-rise
“I agree that those NHS staff who responded with so much energy and dedication to the demands of treating CV 19 and handling the dangers of the pandemic deserve more than the nation’s thanks and applause at a time of general pay restraint.”
So is the proposed 1% pay rise for those who were at the front line treating CV19 patients or will it be applied to all NHS staff regardless?
I think a blanket pay rise for all NHS staff is ridiculous. Some were heroic during the pandemic and some had very little to do, some by choice and some through no choice.
Good work, dedication , productivity and good results should be rewarded but that doesn’t mean ALL NHS workers.
We are all staying at home to protect the NHS. That in itself is a vast cost – for many individually as well as for the nation as a whole. Many nurses are currently undoubtedly working very long hours (overtime pay?) the answer is to either vastly expand the NHS or take measures (NPIs or Vaccinate the population) to reduce their workload. Paying existing staff in the NHS a lot more is not going to reduce the pressure they are under.
Having worked in education I know that there has always been a high demand for courses leading to nursing (and the current situation has certainly not reduced that demand). The fact that nurses trained in other countries seem to want to come here would suggest the pay rates cannot be too far out.
So-Called Governments keep on creating un-accountable monolithic domains, empires and sects that by their very nature set out to protect those at the top before they ever look at the task the taxpayer is paying them to do.
Anyone wanting, requiring and demanding that the taxpayer should pay for their existence with out choice should always be held to directly held to account and open to full scrutiny by the taxpayer
We’ll be able to save a fortune by scrapping the Monarchy once the Queen passes. No empire, no Kingdom, loss of law and order, disunity, loss of respect for the family itself… what’s the point except sentimentalism ?
Post Covid there probably won’t even be royalty tourism.
The federalists and Blairists have also done their bit too.
It doesn’t matter if you give the public sector a pay freeze as they will just circumvent it by regrading their staff. Just compare the numbers of staff in each grade now to twenty or thirty years ago. I’ve worked closely with the public sector and this practice has accelerated massively over the years.
The public sector has the highest level of sick leave for any industry. This needs to be tackled and clamped down on. We need to get away from thinking that all NHS staff are angels that deserve to be paid more money than others. It is an outdated institution that needs radical reform.
The problem with funding the NHS in its present form is that pelting it with money without reform only encourages wasteful practices. The finance for other public services has to be restricted to allow for increases to the NHS within the resources available. This is not a fair or sustainable way to allocate taxpayers’ money.
I hear a rumour that substantial amounts have been paid to nurses for overtime working. Does anyone know if this is so, and, if so, can it be quantified?
We know that the productivity of NHS workers has been hugely variable during the pandemic. Some with time on their hands to record Tik Tok videos, others rushed off their feet in intensive care wards. If there is any case for pay increases it must be justified by a payback in higher productivity that gives taxpayers a reduced cost of the service provided. There is scope for that, given the huge backlog in non virus cases needing treatment. Let them be rewarded for clearing the backlog.
Incidentally, presumably a side effect of the budget will be more doctors taking early retirement because of pension limitations. A stupidity that should have been addressed.
I have nothing but contempt for this Stalinist approach to pay, where the government – or a government quango – ‘decides’ what the right pay level is. There is only ONE way in wich pay should be decided, and that is the amount you need to offer to recruit and retain the right number of people with the right skill-level.
In other words, pay levels should be market-led. That is the only logical, sensible and infallible approach. Some pay levels in the lower grades of the public service could even be cut, as I think there is no shortage of suitably-skilled applicants. As for nurses, my undertanding is that recruitment is UP, so clearly the pay being offered is more than enough to recruit and retain the staff we need. And in view of all the hospital-acquired Covid 19 infections, spare me the plaudits for the NHS; I do NOT think they did a good job at all.
A pay rise? For doing the jobs they are hired to do?
But but but …during a pandemic!
And all those shop workers, factory workers, warehouse workers, transport drivers, water, gas, electricity, telecomms, internet, police, fire,etc…
They all carried on working too.
The nurses should consider that they still have jobs. Lucky lot. There’s plenty that now don’t.
The nurses should be grateful for still getting a salary, and if the plague was as bad as we were constantly being told, they should also be thankful for surviving it. Or wasn’t it so bad then?
Totally Agree…..we need MPs fighting for the private sector workers
A friend has decided to sleep with an NHS provided mask on to deal with his obesity induced sleep apnoea. He has chosen to carry on over eating rather than lose the weight as suggested by his doctor and prefers to wear an oxygen mask at night. Another friend is popping pills for is obesity induced type 2 diabetes and has also chosen to carry on over eating rather than lose weight as suggested by his doctor – he prefers to pop pills than deal with the real problem.
Anecdotal evidence maybe but use your own eyes and listen to the NHS when it admits itself that it has been dealing with an obesity crisis. The WHO (not that we should listen) and various other organisations say that CV-19 is a wake up call for the obesity crisis in the West.
Indeed the obesity crisis and the NHS may well have just bankrupted us.
“No. You’re not having treatment. You must feel the unpleasant natural reaction to obesity and that will incentivise you to lose weight. It will also help to save the NHS and there will be more money for nurses’ pay rises. Be a hero.”
Also
Pay by weight to fly. You take up two seats you pay for two seats. Your clothes take up more cloth you pay for more cloth and don’t expect those of ordinary sizes to subsidise you with a mark-up on their clothes.
No more magazines with obese people and “This is healthy” on the cover and no more “Fit and healthy young person dies of CV-19” when they are clearly unhealthily overweight from the picture. Political correctness is literally condemning people to death in this pandemic and draining our health services of resources for illnesses which could have been avoided through healthier habits.
I understand that the starting pay for a qualified nurse is about £25,000 pa. As a retired couple who were self employed throughout their working lives but had to retire early due to ill health we would love to be on £25,000 !!!!!!
As Sir John pointed out there are many opportunities within the NHS for staff to increase their pay via grade increments, promotions or a move to other roles. The NHS are happy to train employees when they choose another opportunity. I know many people who work in various roles and most have been the beneficiary of all of the above routes to better rewards. I have no issue with this and good luck to them, however I have no doubt the unions will use the Covid situation to game public opinion in order to have a larger increase. The public finances will be under duress, and the tax take down due to the job losses in the private sector, but the higher NHS salaries and benefits they enjoy will not be taken into account by the media.
I have witnessed empty hospitals with bunches of staff milling around with nothing to do. On one occasion I had to ask two medics to let me through the exit as they were blocking it with a bike whilst they stood chatting. Another a group of them filled a 12ft wide passage whilst I pinned myself to the wall. Outpatient Clinics cancelled. Can’t see a doctor. Everyone I know has an NHS horror story. Freebies given by shops, free parking, first in vaccine queue. Plenty of perks and appreciation given. Extra thanks to those actually dealing with Covid but don’t forget one in five infections occurred in hospitals. Why did retired, obese health workers return when they knew as I a lay person knew that those were very high risk. Take the one percent and be grateful. Many lost their jobs and many others worked front line all the way through. Medics have just had a 3-year deal giving some on lower pay 12%. We are in £2 Trillion debt for gods sake!