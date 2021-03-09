The government is launching a £4.8bn Levelling up Fund. Councils and Transport Authorities can bid for money to help pay for projects that can boost jobs,investment and the local economy in their areas.
When I was Local Government Minister I was asked by the Secretary of State to run a City Challenge Fund. This was similar to features of this wider Levelling up fund, seeking as it did to stiumulate investment, jobs, prosperity and improved environments in urban areas that needed a boost. I was keen to ensure that any public money spent was geared to attracting substantial private sector investment in new facilities, jobs and people. I thought the plans could often be most useful where they concentrated on doing those things that the state had to do. Very often it helped bring derelict or disused public sector land back into better use. It could provide better roads into areas that could then be good destinations for new businesses or homes. It helped train local people to be able to take on new jobs that the investors were providing. It could improve the quality and appearance of the public realm in the local area to make it a more desirable place for the private sector and new residents to flourish in. The idea was to use government money to help and harness local efforts and private enterprise. You can only help create a great city or a flourishing town if you have a vibrant private commercial sector, and a range of voluntary and community groups and institutions alongside Council and government services.
I assume these features will be built into the Levelling up Fund.It will be more capital grant than revenue costs, so bidders will need to choose schemes which provide that backdrop to a successful lift off in private and community activity, drawing on a wide range of investors and companies. I suggest this fund could assist with the task of increasing the UK’s capacity to make things for ourselves. Local and national government could bring better roads and rail links, cleaned up land, permissions and potential public sector orders for items the new and expanding businesses can make. Requiring substantial local and private sector involvement and effort is essential to continuing success. It is no good doing a place up with public ownership and money without allowing a much wider rage of activities and investors to enrich the local area and provide a broader base and more stability for future jobs and incomes.
March 9, 2021
Good morning
For me that is the killer sentence. No one knows, even our kind host, on what this money is to be spent on. More borrow and waste as LL would say.
The money is also less than half that which we send to the EU each year so that they can continue to sell more to us, steal our fish and abuse us. All courtesy of the same government.
Just cut spending and reduce taxes. Simple.
March 9, 2021
Indeed let businesses and people spend their own money they do it far more efficiently than government at least twice as efficiently and often 20 times.
The parable of the (Mark Rashford publicised) school lunch boxes is repeated endlessly. Tax people £50 waste £20 in collection and admin, give £30 to a company to provide about £5 of apples, yoghurt, cheese, nasty sliced bread, pasta, a tomato and spuds to the child. But then doubtless the company had to spend £20 on lobbying, employing political consultants and other activities to win the gov. contract! Cost £50 value delivered £5 at best. Government in a nutshell.
March 9, 2021
HS2 similar ratio. Cost 10 times value delivered. With the idiotic war on CO2 plant food cost £ trillions value delivered surely negative.
Andrew Montford The Spectator – The hidden cost of Net Zero:-
“government officials deliberately hid ‘more realistic’ estimates which showed Net Zero would cost billions more than publicised, while agreeing amongst themselves that the predicted costs were ‘highly uncertain’.
These revelations came about after the Treasury was finally defeated in a two-year battle to prevent me seeing documents I’d requested under the Freedom of Information Act.”
March 9, 2021
Yes. HMG thinks it’s better to give more to the EU.
As ever supply side interventions indeed instead of creating demand through tax cutting etc they have reduced it by putting taxes up, the economics of madness supported by our host.
Bring on vanity projects and waste. Local authorities indeed all the public sector are like vampire squid addicted to spending any money available. My council now has two white elephants in the middle of town, the second relatively recently creating a cold heartless environment filled with large franchises and an anchor tenant, a supermarket, that was never busy after the initial euphoria.
Create the demand, ease consents etc, think hubs not one offs and the private sector will do the job far more efficiently.
4 billion odd for the whole country, what a pea shooter merely political virtue signalling. 100 billion wasted on HS2 (HS1 cost overrun 16% so more to come) now that would be a bazooka.
March 9, 2021
@Mark B
Why are we still paying the EU the same amount as our contributions used to be before we ‘left’?
What time do you get up?
March 9, 2021
@Mark B
You are talking about taking a pragmatic realistic achievable approach. Having a left leaning administration at the helm, means it is their way or no way – they no best and the rest are just fodder. They forget reality the only person that can change anything, and increase the wealth fare and wellbeing of the Nation is the person that look’s back at you in the mirror in the morning.
March 9, 2021
“It could provided better roads” perhaps, but Sadiq Kahn and many local authorities seem far more interested in road blocking and mugging motorists (with bus and bike lanes) than doing anything positive or useful on roads.
So Boris sats the burden of Covid “ has fallen disproportionally on women”. Rather an odd view given that nearly twice as many men die from it (or catch is badly) as women. But in a way I suppose it does. This as about twice as many women lose their partners as men do. With about an addition 1000+ widows being the direct result of JCVI/Zahawi anti-male discrimination in vaccination priority.
March 9, 2021
“The idea was to use government money to ….”
…. but the government has no money. It’s taxpayers money ?
March 9, 2021
+1
And it is also open to question how much of this ‘levelling up’ will go to private sector entrepreneurs and how much will be kept for the extra management needed to supervise the creation of yet more non-jobs?
March 9, 2021
@OldWulf
Not this again. Where do you think money comes from in the first place? You got it by working. The person who paid you got it by working. The person who paid them … etc.
But none of them creates the money in the first place. Government and the banking system creates money. It then circulates in the economy. Think what would happen if everyone who could afford to simply stopped spending money. If we all took our savings out of the bank and kept the cash at home. Then, truly, you might regard that money as ‘taxpayers’ money’ and the government would be short of money as that money would not be circulating in the economy and not available to the government to tax and spend paying people to do work for the public good.
In that situation the government would have to print more money. They can always print more money.
March 9, 2021
Were I to be in the process of setting up a new high tech business that made things, what would I look for. Good communications, and a pleasant low cost area for my staff to dwell in. Good local education facilities with a possible feed from a tech oriented university. Good local medical facilities. Possitive thinking local government that could respond to need rather than political issues. This would facilitate the creation of the support structure of pubs, hairdressers and gyms which means further entrepreneurs taking a risk. Success attracts success. If all the above could attract HMG support funding all the better for that. So Westminster, practise on getting it right for all the Freeports you are about to set up. Above all listen to the people who wish to set up manufacture in these new areas.
March 9, 2021
You sound like Blair and it’s grotesquely offensive. We want reform of McCluskey’s power base that is the now openly Marxist public sector with direct taxes slashed and deregulation
Stop enacting policies whose only purpose is to protect your party from harm, avoid a war with the unions and garner at least media headlines that aren’t too critical
We know it’s not John Redwood’s fault that the party he belongs to has sold us down the Marxist river but he could at least show a degree of opposition to the filth that his party is now imposing upon us by refusing to condemn it
March 9, 2021
Levelling up has been going on for years. Especially in Wokingham. Just starve whichever area that is supposed to be well off of the annual government grant then get the council to dip into the local populations pocket with rises in council tax irrespective of income based on the size of a property you bought whilst working. How much is the leader of the council on. Why not insist that is levelled up with say…….. the nurses pay.
Another 117 illegals landed at Dover yesterday. No they didn’t. They were picked up by the border force taxis an escorted in. Its not the summer months yet.
March 9, 2021
I studied regional Policy at O Level ( my good that was a while ago ) , in those days it was taken seriously as correction of market failure. Sadly it failed , a wine bar and Museum about mining did not replace the mine. Nowadays its just a gimmick.
The systemic problems of inequality exist almost entirely within regions not between them. The poorest area ( the North East), already flooded with public money, has an average 21% less disposable income than the South East, but that is before housing costs. After housing I doubt you can see the difference.
March 9, 2021
I am essentially a monarchist, believing it is an essentially better system to flagship a country than a retired politician past his or her best. Witness the EU. Only Winston Churchill had comparable experience to our current monarch who comes minus his political mistakes.
It therefore grieves me to see the institution badly served by some of its members and support staff. Little seems to have been learnt since all that went badly in the life of Diana. Last nights revelations, measured though they were, gave an insight to an institution in deep trouble. Not helped by our, at the same time, both sycophantic and rapacious tabloid press, which means most of it.
That it is in need of modern professional public relations is glaringly obvious. That it needs a modern support staff to respond to the needs of its members without reference to what happened two hundred or more years in the past is also a certainty. It would appear that most current members are living in a time warp, helpless to events, in a situation where nothing can change. To expect a young couple, one of whom had no previous experience, to blend into such a regime is a mental act of vandalism/ torture.
We need, after consultation and thought, a clear out of present incumbent staff and its replacement by a more user friendly version for the inmates. A reduction in the workload of royals and their number. As in any thriving organisation they should be there on merit. Loosing Harry and Megan is an unmitigated disaster. I hope they thrive and enjoy their release, though there is scope for them to do much good around the Commonwealth, if only someone will wake to the fact.
March 9, 2021
From your description it sounds more like a sound bite (that will be repeated from time to time by Ministers desperate to find something to say when cornered) than a thought through policy.
March 9, 2021
It would fund nearly 5,000 £1,000,000 projects. 10,000 £500,000 projects. If tendering processes and costs are controlled it is a lot of money.
Of course that relies on costs being controlled.
Sir John, speaking of costs can you clarify the £37 billion spent on track and trace. This figure can not be correct are you able to provide one (or other contributors) so we might reply to Labour when they raise it?
March 9, 2021
It must be right that the poorest parts of our country get a hand up.
What is not right is the way this Tory government is allocating the money. It is nearly all going to Conservative constituencies.
Blatantly bribing your new friends in the north just angers your old friends in the south.
March 9, 2021
Why do I have no confidence that the Government will get it right, too many WOKE ideas, Too little Common-sense, Too much political correctness, too much Government control, Too long to do anything.
March 9, 2021
more social manipulation by politicians.
the old working class heartlands I know best would be doing fine if it were not for the decades of social manipultion imposed on them by politicians.
really we would all be far better off if politicians got out of the way, all they do is add overheads and inefficiency.
March 9, 2021
this whole narrative would look a lot better if it were not for the fact some of the richest places in the country have been given levelling up funds, suspictiously because their local Conservative MP is in a position of power.
March 9, 2021
Just more spin. Councils get money. Councils get their favourite contractors to spend it, to include big fees for their consultant friends and work for Council office jobsworths. Big banners go up advertising the projects. Some of the money will be unaccounted for.
Will anyone else see any benefit? No.
Corruption in motion is what this is.
March 9, 2021
If you want to level up, make the money available as ‘no questions asked’ mortgages in those areas with low house prices.
I bought a 2 up, 2 down cottage near Maidenhead in 1984. It was in need of renovation. I paid £34k for it. I noticed yesterday that it is currently For Sale. It is priced at £465,000
When it was built in Victorian times, it would have been a farm labourer’s tied cottage. For a young person these days to afford such a tiny house as a first time buy they would need to be earning £100k a year.
This, Mr. Redwood, is the insanity you have brought us to with your endless money printing, encouragement of ever increasing consumer debt and failure to regulate the banks.
And you are still at it! Prices have leapt again even during the pandemic. My modest hovel, bought in April 2019, has gone up about £50k according to recent estate agent valuations. All because of the stamp duty holiday causing a surge in activity.
March 9, 2021
Nt sure that involving local councils is much of an idea – it will all descend into corruption and cronyism.
March 9, 2021
Sir John
As with all this type of handout it is just tinkering and tweaking an unfair and unbalanced system.
You mention new roads and infrastructure, the contradiction there is that those that benefit most from that type of give-away are also the ones that proportional contribute the least.
If there was a serious intent to invest, it should also demonstrate a return. That would then generate the next set of investment funds. An illustration here would be the original Marshal Plan Fund, Germany used it to invest, create a return and rebuild, the UK, well lets be honest they blew it on personal peccadillos. The UK Government achieved no return, and the taxpayer was just handed debt.
So is what is being proposed is it just more torture of the ever decreasing yet over burdened taxpayer, a bit of spin to sucker those into believing UK Governments can do anything other than steal from the people.
March 9, 2021
@ian@Barkham – I noticed yesterday the UK taxpayer is burden with Green taxes that on balance compared with the EU are 20% greater – so where is the green economy, the payback, the reduction in waste, the greening of the UK.
March 9, 2021
Levelling up ?
No. This is levelling down.
Thousands upon thousands of new houses built in this area with no jobs, no extra roads, schools ‘n’ hospitals and cuts in police.
Crime (especially drugs) is now going through the roof. Litter has got worse and there appear to be these scary looking dogs with clipped ears and dragging their face-tattooed owners everywhere – most intimidating compared to the gentle area I first moved into 17 years ago.
March 9, 2021
For years, London has been sucking the life out of the rest of the UK. Levelling up is long overdue.
If HS2 is to be built, then build it north of Birmingham before south of Birmingham…… and make sure that, eventually, the London route is one way – out of London but not in.
March 9, 2021
Let the private sector design projects and bid for the money, not local authorities.
Any contract awarded must also include running whatever is built afterwards for, say a decade. Director’s personal guarantees should be required to ensure that the costs and benefits are realistic and attainable.
In this way, the cash would be spent on projects that have a chance of making money rather than hopelessly uneconomic trophy projects for which the running costs will just be added to the council tax bills of local ratepayers.
March 9, 2021
Oh, and by the way, the first round of projects should be to replace all those ludicrious and hugely dangerous “Smart” motorways with proper extra lanes.