The EU plans to build back better

The President of the Commission has supported Italy in banning exports of the Astra vaccine to Australia and said she will approve more of the same if she continues to disagree with Astra’s actions. She has confirmed her view that the EU is right to control the vaccine supply and regulation, on the grounds that small countries would otherwise have lost out. She is not happy that Hungary has approved a Russian vaccine and that Slovakia and the Czech Republic are also keen to allow Sputnik. The European Agency is currently evaluating the Russian product but needs more data. She has drawn attention to the way the anti pandemic measures have hit female employment and income more, and promised policies to help redress this as the EU moves into the recovery phase. Today the U.K. is rightly pushing back hard against a false EU allegation that it has blocked vaccine exports.
The EU wants to help refashion EU economies coming out of lockdown and moving to rise from the damage done by anti virus policies. The EU has published the details of its new 7 year multi annual budgets and added the Euro 750 bn booster package of loans and grants called Next Generation EU from the additional EU level borrowing arrangement. The central feature of the new money is a large cohesion and resilience fund offering loans and grants to countries for projects which will mitigate the damage done by CV 19 and will encourage more sustainable and resilient development. 30% of all the money to be spent over the next seven years by the EU will be related to climate change policies.
The Next Generation fund will allow Euro 338 billion of direct grants to member states. Italy and Spain will get the most at around Euro 69 bn each, with Poland, France and Germany also receiving some of the bigger totals, though more modest in relation to the size of their populations and economies. It will be interesting to see what these grants will be spent on and how they operate under state aid rules.
Global commentaries and forecasts imply a disappointing rate of growth and recovery for many parts of the EU economy compared to Asia or the Americas. Germany, the motor of the whole, has to adjust to a large transition from its very successful diesel and petrol cars to electric vehicles. The EU is considering hydrogen technology for both vehicles and heating as well as electric systems. As more biting targets for fossil fuel reduction loom into view there needs to be decisions on which will b e the key technologies to drive the change so they can be scaled up to meet the size of the challenge.
March 10, 2021
More climate change lunacy from the west whilst the east continues to plough its own very successful furrow.
Why is Europe and the USA following such disastrous paths.
March 10, 2021
Because people have been brainwashed for the past thirty years. The West is making a lemming like rush towards the cliff edge of economic disaster.
March 10, 2021
365 million aging and polluting cars in China – much the same for India I imagine.
Hamper ourselves and give the developing(developed) countries a hand up.
March 10, 2021
Loony left Fake Tories have bought the global levelling up around the world, Paris Agreement. It was never about the climate but about transferring industry and jobs to third world countries. China is such an alleged country! Not just making coal fired power stations in their own countries but others as well!
The only person to fight this utter rot, Trump! The left made sure He had to go.
JR should be concerned about his own party and the disastrous comments about taxation. No longer will they ever be able to claim economic competence, low tax, personal responsibility etc. Big state, big tax, Blaire tribute act.
March 10, 2021
We need a party that is pro fossil fuels
You either believe that man-made CO2 emissions are the problem or the sun and weather patterns are the problem
Lets face it, its 50/50 which is the problem as the science just isn’t there
But it looks like we’re willing to destroy our economy for a media driven climate change hoax
March 10, 2021
Good morning
I don’t care what the EU do with their money, what I care about is why are we still funding them and, do we still give them our VAT money ?
As Germany burns more coal.
March 10, 2021
Apart from the divorce bill, and continued payments for programmes we support I believe that 20% of the VAT receipts from NI are still sent to the EU (NI are still in the EU)
So we’re still sending them billions – I can’t name one other country in the world that sends them money without membership???
_____and don’t forget Poland is the biggest producer of coal in Europe
March 10, 2021
Just to put things in perspective (source: afp fact check)
China generates 1004 gigawatts (GW) with 3534 coal fired power stations 49.1% of world capacity
UK generates 5 GW with 4 coal fired power stations a 0.01% of world capacity
March 10, 2021
I don’t think that anyone in the European Union has spent £22 billion going to £37 billion on a test-and-trace “system” which has produced no measurable reduction in case rates, and which still employs 2,500 “consultants” on £1,000-£6224 per day.
What, exactly, do these people do, and what possible prior knowledge do they have to offer on something which has never been done in this country before? More to the point, and which still has not been done, quite evidently?
March 10, 2021
The very best of luck to them. However you make no mention of the political undertow that has been pulling away at their cohesion during Covid. More countries, including Spain are contemplating Sputnik and assuaging the hard to obtain home brew. More are contemplating breaks from mother knows best in Brussels. Large dollops of printed money offered on loan may dampen this with the politicians but the people are more aware of the cracks in this mirror USSR edifice. Ultimately it is the people who will put an end to it.
March 10, 2021
Support for the EU has continued to grow in many places. Notably in Italy. Which you lot always said was going to be next to leave. Unless you were hoping Greece or Spain would leave. Or Denmark. Or Sweden. Or Poland. Or France.
None will – they have seen what a mess you made of Brexit – but carry on kidding yourself.
March 10, 2021
The vaccine hysteria has been turned into some sort of socialist, fairness fest. Utterly ghastly.
Fancy politicising health! Not very caring.
Still, COVID has been most useful.
(A bit like smashing a priceless Ming vase and then blaming the cat).
Never recovered from 2008 “crisis” and still lurching from disaster to disaster.
Shame about the UK escaping and then morphing into something even worse!
But never mind…just remember that fizzy drink advert.
All will be well when the world comes together and holds hands!!
YUK!
March 10, 2021
@Everhopeful; “Fancy politicising health!”
…and you’re not?
March 10, 2021
E,
Comment above. Disgraceful conduct by govt.
No proven scientific evidence for wearing face masks significantly prevents transmission. Droplets and sprays might be reduced, although heavy they will drop to the floor. Aerosols linger in the air despite masks! Why is the govt. forcing children to wear masks that are not of any benefit other than to scare them and parents into compliance! Forever!
March 10, 2021
It seems the EU has the sense to pursue hydrogen power rather than our insane move to electric power.
We don’t have the generating capacity or the charging infrastructure. For the many people who live in flats or houses with no off-street parking, charging an electric vehicle is not possible.
March 10, 2021
We must ask ourselves why we can see all the problems with 100% electricity, but those in politics cannot. Is it that the downside will never affect them.
One piece of good news today. It was announced in measured tones that Piers Morgan would no longer be appearing on Good Morning Britain. Why will no doubt come later. What followed was sensible restrained discussion, no shouting , overtalking or bombastic verbal fighting for the stage. What a relief, au revoir the marmite presenter, joy all round. It was in response apparently to 41,000 complaints on his presentation of the current royal crisis.
March 10, 2021
Yet
March 10, 2021
There are two ways of making hydrogen – one involves burning gas and generating lots of CO2 and the other uses lots of electricity. The former will presumably be unacceptable so a switch to hydrogen vehicles, while the better option for car users, will still need lots more generating capacity.
March 10, 2021
That is the whole idea! Private car ownership is for the chop unless you are wealthy enough to afford a property with its own driveway and access to a charge point. The great unwashed will be required to walk, use a bicycle or public transport. If they are lucky they will be able to rent, at great expense, a self driving vehicle ( in the distant future).
March 10, 2021
Mike
Would agree Hydrogen needs to be looked at seriously, especially when Toyota are planning to release a production model later this year with a range in excess of 400 miles. The only thing holding that back is hydrogen storage and fill up facilities, but with a 5 minute fill up time from empty to full, I guess existing fuel stations may well be able to be converted.
March 10, 2021
Hydrogen offers an unlimited source of fuel which when burnt it actually cleans the surrounding atmosphere. The ultimate green fuel.
The green blob don’t like it as it has the potential to extend the life of the ICE and does nothing to get the sheeples off the road.
The electric car mandate is to force the little man off the road whilst the hoy paloy wizz down the centre lane in their Zils.
March 10, 2021
You’re not supposed to be able to charge your EV….. that’s the whole point!
March 10, 2021
Agree
March 10, 2021
How will they make the hydrogen do you suppose?
March 10, 2021
Hydrogen or battery are not really a source of “power “ they are just a way of storing energy and both have very serious problems.
Batteries are very expensive per MJoule stored so very limited range, slow to charge, short lived & thus heavy depreciation, heavy and bulky which (wastes more energy), environmentally damaging to produce, wastes energy on charging, standing and discharging, have recycling issues.
Hydrogen is very expensive and energy wasteful to produce and very expensive to store effectively. Though quick to recharge and far less range limiting.
With both you still have to generate the electricity or energy somehow in the first place.
March 10, 2021
Mad given current technology and the far better and far cheaper currently available alternatives that is.
March 10, 2021
Plus the unsuitability of batttery electric cars for anything other than local shopping.
March 10, 2021
Exactly, Mike. So they won’t be able to run a private car, that’s all. Think of this as the intended solution, not as a problem. After all, how would enough electricity be generated under the Green World Order if everyone was charging their car battery every night?
March 10, 2021
“Global commentaries and forecasts imply a disappointing rate of growth and recovery for many parts of the EU economy compared to Asia or the Americas” – but nothing compared to the catastrophic numbers coming in from Brexit Britain, its exports tied up by Brexit red tape and its companies having to move their HQs to the EU, losing jobs hand over fist in the UK.
March 10, 2021
Grey Friar, you are looking through the wrong end of your telescope.
March 10, 2021
No it’s the other way round. The OECD forecasts much faster recovery in the U.K.
March 10, 2021
When the struggle is in essence between those with principle and those with none, you can’t really expect the other side to play with a straight bat, can you?
March 10, 2021
@Grey Friar; “Britain, its exports tied up by Brexit red tape and its companies having to move their HQs to the EU”
Why are UK exports to the RotW being tied up by Brexit/EU red tape, and why would a British company trading in US or Far Eastern produces for example have to move their HQs to the EU?
The EU exports more to the UK than vis-versa, also do not be taken in by what became known as the ‘Rotterdam fudge’, were UK RotW exports were being counted as either UK exports to the EU or EU exports to the RotW, sometimes both due to the way container ships visit multiple ports.
March 10, 2021
Evidence please.
March 10, 2021
And in other news 23 billion spent on test and trace made no discernible difference,.this blog has been suggesting the same for months.
Any one taking responsibility. Ha. Here’s a suggestion. Next time tell us what the likely cost will be. We will all drink to that value and pee it up against a wall.
Seriously how are you holding the executive to account, they seem out of control to me.
March 10, 2021
May I wander off topic a little? In the past few weeks I have lost voting rightsfor my EasyJet shares – these now being reserved for EU nationals. But yesterday I learned that the German Eurowings (part of state-supported Lufthansa) will be flying between the the UK and Spain. It seems that the deal for air-travel between the UK and the EU is a one-sided agreement, without parallel. Perhaps MPs need to look at the situation.
March 10, 2021
Insanity as usual, especially the mad hydrogen agenda. Hydrogen is merely a very expensive, very energy wasteful, difficult to store and very inconvenient method of storing and distributing energy produced earlier. You have to manufacture the hydrogen, we have no hydrogen mines.
Moronic bureaucrats & politicians seem to very excited by hydrogen, simply because it has no Carbon in it. An insane agenda as damaging as these far more harm than good lockdowns.
March 10, 2021
Yawn, someone appears to still be fighting the battle for Brexit, or are we going to have similar articles dealing with how China, the USA, Australia etc are going to rebuild the economic damage caused by the pandemic?
Oh, and just to point out, the German Power house is more than just motor cars…
March 10, 2021
I wonder if Astra Zeneca are thinking twice about further investment and manufacturing in the EU now ?
Not a good sign when governments can determine who your eventual customers are.
March 10, 2021
Why dont we just have the presentations from Davos publically available? seems an easier way than bothering with manifestos, voting, and journalism…
March 10, 2021
According to the OECD, the March 2021 forecast report for 2021 gives 5.1% for the UK, 3.9% for the eurozone with 3% for Germany, 4.1% for Italy, 5.7% for Spain and 5.9% for France. Obviously one should not consider these forecast figures by themselves and should put them in context with how much the GDP had fallen in 2020: -9.9% for the UK, -6.8% for the eurozone, -5.3% for Germany, -8.9% for Italy, -11% for Spain, and -8.2% for France.
The USA had -3.5% with a forecast of 6.5%, China had +2.3% with a forecast of 7.8%.
with a forecast growth rate for the world at 5.6% and 12.6% for India.
OECD.org ‘Strengthening the recovery: The need for speed’ Interim Report March 2021.
March 10, 2021
And these numbers are for real GDP (adjusted for inflation, past for 2020 figures and future for 2021 figures).
March 10, 2021
Just seen £37 billion spent on Track and Trace. Someone has pocketed a LARGE fortune on that. It could have been FAR better spent. All those illegals that aren’t being deported could have been put in much better hotels, and their families flown in First Class, then chauffeur -driven to their new taxpayer funded detached 5 bedroom house with new BMW on the drive.
March 10, 2021
In modern history the closest we come to the damage and debt of today is the post war period when National debt was over 200%. This is not really comparable though as the economy could be redirected from arms to production and swords to ploughshares so to speak .
Debts initially rose still higher and not until the early 70s was the country in safe waters (50 %or so). During that period our Continental neighbours rebuilt , out grew ,and overtook the UK which became Europe`s old sick man.
Only after joining the Free Trade area on our doorstep , ending subsidies to lame duck industries and breaking with post war Butskellism did the UK escape this cycle of failure.
It is interesting don`t you think that Sir John , who must have experienced this time , is now so intent on repeating every single mistake the country made .Squander, protectionism and absurd dreams of “Global ” Power and influence. History does not repeat itself they say , but it rhymes
Reply Our growth rate fell in the EU
March 10, 2021
Sir John,
Being in my late seventies, I have only one ambition left. That is to witness the inward implosion of the eu. I do my little bit by not buying anything from eu.
I boycott all eu products and farm produce as I firmly believe the pound in my pocket is able to be weaponised
March 10, 2021
Meanwhile, although we have left the EU, and moreover that ludicrous oxymoronic “status quo” transition period during which there would be no transition, that is to say nothing would change, has now ended:
http://www.eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=87907
“The Commission is said to have identified legal grounds in the Withdrawal Agreement which would give the ECJ jurisdiction.”
over the UK government’s alleged infringements of our new agreements with the EU.
Which is directly contrary to all those frequently repeated and unequivocal promises that once we had left the EU we would be free from the jurisdiction of the EU’s court.
March 10, 2021
Did the EU sign a different deal to the UK. Was something lost in translation. I thought we were not answerable to the ECJ. Yet apparently the EU are taking legal action against us. over the NI protocol. And what’s more if we don’t comply with any fines we will be sanctioned. Are we actually talking about the same agreement. I really don’t think the EU have any idea of what they are playing with in relation to NI. The government need to get rid of the protocol. Withdraw if necessary and fast.
March 10, 2021
” Today the U.K. is rightly pushing back hard against a false EU allegation that it has blocked vaccine exports.” – alas the Evil Empire judges others by the standards it applies to itself so no wonder it thought its false allegation had credence. I suppose there is a small chance is there that this incident might even alert our own Foreign Office to the fact the Evil Empire is a hostile power?
The EUR 750 million (how much has the UK supplied?) I have seen said is not only a comparatively small sum but a good portion is not scheduled to be spent for some years: so much for alleviating the Covid downturn. And hard luck on those nations that are not deemed worthy of the largesse extended to Italy and Spain.
Reply Billion not million
March 10, 2021
The mention of EU hydrogen technology made my ears prick up. The UK seems committed to a path based only on rechargeable Li-ion batteries. This could be a grave mistake going forward. Batteries do not have the energy density required for vehicles, and as for aircraft, forget it. There is also no chance of us having the infrastucture in place by 2030.
Forget the 2030 target, start incentivising hydrogen technology like the EU, and when that reaches a good state of development set a new, later, target for phasing out ICE vehicles.
March 10, 2021
EU plans you describe must be taken as State aid through the back door. Even loans can be written off by their inability to expose why their annual accounts have so often failed to be signed off.
March 10, 2021
It seems that the fervour of the Climate Change Religion (is this an entry on the National Census questionnaire?) is running amok with the notion that there’s a magic electricity tree that is going to provide unlimited so-called green energy to support the needs of humanity.
I understand that without some goal or target for which to reach, progress would not be as fast in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, but there appears to be no plan B. What happens when all the conventional power stations are decommissioned and suddenly we, the people, find that we’ve been sold a pup?