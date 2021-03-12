Continuity in US policy

The strong disagreements between President Trump and President Biden were well followed and heightened by media comment in the run up to and aftermath of the election. They reflected some big policy differences as well as a chasm over style, behaviour and the results of the election. Where Mr Trump wanted to limit immigration President Biden wanted to make it easier. Where President Trump wanted to avoid long and costly lockdowns, President Biden wishes to enforce strict rules to respond to the pandemic. Where President Biden wishes to decarbonise quickly President Trump wanted to grow the fossil fuel economy faster to make the US independent of fuel imports.
When it comes to governing there is a lot more continuity than most commentators report. Both men believe in a large stimulus from the Fed to get recovery underway, favouring ultra low rates of interest, plenty of Fed bond buying to keep markets liquid and direct Fed support to banks and the corporate sector. Both believe in a substantial fiscal stimulus with the state spending considerably more than it collects in taxes, though they would disagree about some of the spending priorities. Both in particular believe in sending a decent sum of money to every US adult to spend to get things moving again.
Both men accept the general government advice in Washington that China is a major challenge to the USA. They both wish to confront China on intellectual property, security and Hong Kong governance issues, and President Biden is even more vocal on the issue of the Uighurs. Both believe in onshoring a lot more production capacity to create jobs at home and reduce US dependence on imports. Make America great again has transposed to build back better with more built and made in America.
As a result the US has now embarked on a massive policy experiment. They wish to run the economy hot. The Democrats have just narrowly passed a huge stimulus package, opposed by every Republican as too large. The USA will borrow an additional $1.9tn to get things moving, sending much of the money citizens to spend. Meanwhile the Fed has expanded the money supply by a stunning 25% over the last year.
In contrast the Uk money supply has grown at less than half that rate despite the UK efforts to provide a monetary boost. The UK fiscal boost is not as large as the US one adjusted for size of the economies and fell short of sending every person in the country a cheque to boost spending. We should expect the USA to outgrow us this year. We should also expect them to have more inflation on the back of their expansion. The US authorities are sure the pick up in inflation will be mild and helpful, not high and persistent. I will return to this in future blogs.
March 12, 2021
Not true. The Build Back Better is a globalist slogan not a patriotic one. One is generic and nonspecific. The other is unique and specific.
Don’t worry, just like the Lockdown they will try again and again. I am not sure what behavioural psychologists would make of it, we could ask SAGE, but there is something about people who do something believing that it will work only see it fail. They then set about making excuses as to why it failed and that if they just do it again, only more so, it will work. I think they call it Socialism?
March 12, 2021
No. “They” call it “brexit”.
March 12, 2021
Seems to me just another daily moan.
March 12, 2021
Or madness?
Or possibly desperation?
March 12, 2021
As I see it a lot of people, including politicians and scientists and public health officials, have had to learn on the job and make up advice and policy as they went along. Perhaps in some respects it has been a newer job than it should have been, perhaps previous lessons from around the world had not been properly absorbed, but that is not necessarily their fault and I am prepared to cut them some slack. I recall that early last spring there was a letter in a newspaper suggesting that this pandemic should be treated as a useful practice run to prepare us for a much more virulent pandemic in the future and I think there is something in that.
March 12, 2021
Agenda 21???
March 12, 2021
It is a great shame that Biden scraped home (especially for the UK). His agenda of to enforce strict lockdown rules to respond to the pandemic and his mad agenda to decarbonise quickly rather than grow the fossil fuel economy and make the US independent of fuel imports are huge errors. He has many other disasters planned too let us hope most of these can be stopped.
These are the same error that fake Tory Boris and Queen Carrie are now making from their £200,000 interior designed flat.
Meanwhile a scathing report blasts ‘unimaginable’ £37bn cost of coronavirus test and trace system. How on earth did they manage to spend this this. About 1.2 million man years on the average wage, it is unbelievable. Yet value delivered almost zero or even negative.
March 12, 2021
Some consultants are being paid £7k a day equilivent to £1.5 per annum. Who in their right mind thinks this is acceptable?
March 12, 2021
They didn’t spend £37bn on test and trace. There is a difference between the money they allocated and the money they actually spent. And the great amount of what they spent was on testing, they are currently doing 1.5m tests a day and those tests and testing facilities have to be paid for. To say testing has brought zero or negative value is a peculiar argument.
March 12, 2021
It might be “a peculiar argument” but it certainly seems to be largely true.
March 12, 2021
Biden didn’t just ‘scrape’ in. He won the popular vote by 7 points.
By US standards it wasn’t a even particularly close election.
March 12, 2021
‘Won.’
Plenty of evidence that vote was rigged. Biden is incoherent.
March 12, 2021
He won 52-48 – not by 7 ‘points’. A close, but as you say decisive, victory – which anyone who calls themselves a believer in democracy should accept.
Of course the same logic should apply to such a vote in the U.K.
March 12, 2021
Biden’s left wing agenda of control is becoming clear, HR1 is outrageous, and there is vast unrest across the country, outside California and New York, that children not allowed back in School. It is clear left wing big tech trying to help spread the left wing agenda by steering and directing people what they can or cannot read and say.
In the UK we read the military and Dowden’s department engaged heavily in social media to counter misinformation! Who decides what that is? Orwell’s ministry of truth is here under Johnson, alive and spreading what the totalitarian state is truth!
March 12, 2021
Line a lotta pockets though!
March 12, 2021
March 12, 2021
Would you trust this woman to produce a balanced report on anything?
https://meghillier.com/content/brexit
“As Chair of the Public Accounts Committee I have worked with colleagues to publish nine reports on how well the UK is prepared for Brexit and we have concluded that even with a deal we are not ready to leave. If we leave without a deal there will be huge uncertainty at the ports with any business or institution relying on imports seriously affected.
Withdrawing Article 50 (or at least extending it) would be the best outcome but I am gloomy about the prospect. The Labour leadership has said we may need to delay Brexit to avoid crashing out and that a public vote is still an option.”
And so forth.
I do not fully understand how the Commons select committee system works but perhaps our host could explain how it came about that so many of the committees were – and still are – chaired by MPs who were – and still are – vehemently opposed to Brexit and prepared to try anything to stop it.
Select Committee chairs are elected by MPs. Some only have Conservative candidates and some only have Labour candidates by agreement.
March 12, 2021
So why was it agreed that Hilary Benn should be ideally positioned to try to stop Brexit?
March 12, 2021
Public Accounts Committee, 16 members, 9 Conservative (G. Bacon, K. Badenoch, S. Bailey, G. Clifton-Brown, C. Gillan, R. Holden, B. Jenkin, C. Mackinlay, J. Wild), 5 Labour (M. Hillier (chair), O. Blake, B. Gardiner, S. Mahmoud, N. Smith), 1 SNP (P. Grant), 1 LidDem (S. Olney).
Maybe you should clue yourself how the Select Committees work, shouldn’t you?
Will you still be going on about Brexit and who said what before 1 January 2021 twenty years from now? Or have you not yet digested the 741 votes you got for UKIP at the 2001 elections that Theresa May won with 19,506 votes?
March 12, 2021
Lifelogic wasn’t the vast majority of it was spent on free testing, the majority wanted more testing. A private test costs from £99 to £140.
March 12, 2021
“Scraped home” by millions in the popular vote, and by the same margin in the College as Trump described as a “landslide”.
But at least you admit that Biden won.
Trump has just personally requested his third postal vote, incidentally. Seems he trusts them after all.
March 12, 2021
What is this about Trump being better for us than Biden? Trump was in office for four years and I didn’t see him do much for anyone- he couldn’t even build the wall- all he did was mouth off and build cages to hold little children down at the border. Suffice to say the way Boris and Frosty are going especially about the NI Protocol I don’t think Biden is going to bother much about us either- look at it this way- we have suceeded in turning the whole of the European countries against us- America is only luke warm- the Australians are contemplating another vote on becoming a republic- and india will do a deal with us but for that they want hundreds of thousand of visas- it’s all mad stuff
March 12, 2021
This US fiscal boost will be the first of many.PPI payments here boosted new car sales but the longer term economic impact was negligible,to say the least. As US interest rates turn negative the dollar will strengthen, even if there is is large-scale immigration from Mexico the inflationary impact of this won’t amount to very much.
March 12, 2021
@Ian Kaye
I thought the opposite was true.
March 12, 2021
So Jess Philip, shadow minister for domestic violence, reads out the names of 118 women killed by men in UK over last year. An appalling and sad toll I agree.
So will anyone read out the names of the circa 450 men murdered each year (about 80% of murder victims are male). Or even the 1000+ men killed since 1st Jan by the abject failure of government and JCVI to vaccinate in a rational priority order by actual gender risk to Covid? An obvious adjustment that would have cost nothing, protected the NHS better, enabled earlier opening up, save many tens of thousands from covid infection and saved £ billions in the process too.
March 12, 2021
No doubt parliament will swing behind stiffer penalties for the criminals, rather than address the societal issues that generate violent men.
Still, this government guided by the science may get a scientific answer, like the behaviour is the product of evolution, or it’s consistent with the chemistry of the offender’s brain, and no laws of physics have been broken. Hardly adequate either way.
March 12, 2021
or how to send Women’s rights back to the dark ages
March 12, 2021
If you bothered to get elected rather than the easy route of arrogantly carping and denigrating everyone and everything you could have read the men’s names out.
Well done to Jess Phillips, raising awareness of issues such as this is very important.
March 12, 2021
I would never stand (and no one would elect me anyway as I tell the truth) – not usually the best way to get elected as a politician. Also in the FPTP system you need an established Party and I could never join a party like the Tories stuffed with so many appalling LibDems or worse (nor I suspect would have have me given the types they tend to choose).
Also I would have to move back to the UK and pay perhaps 20 times more in tax than the salary and benefit derived, even if I were elected. Plus 40% of my assets should I die early and 55% of much of my pensions.
March 12, 2021
Women have lived for decades being apprehensive about being alone at night. I remember the Ripper days so we were always taught by our parents to take care. Dare I say it but much of the violence against men stems from gang culture which is harder to deal with in the inner cities. Knife crime and guns have made the figures sky high.
March 12, 2021
‘The USA will borrow an additional $1.9tn to get things moving, sending much of the money citizens to spend.’ This is a shocking indictment on the American political class – and on the Democrats in particular. Savings accounts are bulging with money ready to do some stimulussing. All the people need to be allowed to do is to be allowed to spend their money. So let’s have no more talk, here, of stimulating the economy. And no more of Johnson’s hare-brained, wasteful projects dignified by the false accolade that they are ‘investments’.
March 12, 2021
As for “getting things moving” here, we read that in the first properly recorded month, exports to the European Union are down £5.6 billion, about 40%.
How is that supposed to help the balance of payments deficit?
Reply The deficit with the EU fell sharply
March 12, 2021
The Congressional Budget Office expects (whilst ignoring possible future recessions) Federal debt to match GDP by the end of Fiscal Year 2020 and reach 202 per cent. of GDP by 2051 (before which point, in 2045, interest expense will exceed all other lines of federal spending). There is continuity!
America has likely been in decline since Ronald Reagan left office and it is hard to see that running up such enormous debt is the way back to prosperity and a “morning in America”.
March 12, 2021
Inflation must be a possibility – I am looking to take my savings out of the bank and buy some assets to guard against this.
Or maybe take out huge loans and have inflation pay them for me just like the government
March 12, 2021
Do both – sounds like a good plan!
March 12, 2021
‘Or maybe take out huge loans and have inflation pay them for me just like the government’
I’ve never known how this works. Who would in their right mind lend money without the proviso of getting repaid, with interest, at the value of the loan at the time of giving it – inflation proof.
If lenders like devaluing their assets there must be a profitable catch somewhere – can anyone help please?
March 12, 2021
The huge monetary expansion by both Presidents does not augur well for the integrity of the US dollar. It will not end well. It is also reported that Burden has yet to hold a press conference, answering questions from the White House press corp. Some say the reason is that he is not up to it! If true, this is alarming.
March 12, 2021
March 12, 2021
It is not just the $1.9 tn Covid stimulus , I gather there is a $2tn infrastructure package in the pipeline.
March 12, 2021
Do you expect this to be much worse than Churchill having a stroke on 23 June 1953 and R.A. Butler practically ‘running the country’ for him with Christopher Soames over the rest of the summer.
Winston Churchill’s acute stroke in June 1953, J. Royal Society of Medicine, 2018, 111, 347-358.
And at the time people were not ‘alarmed’ as the whole event and its consequences were kept secret for thirty years.
March 12, 2021
Yes, an interesting ‘experiment’ challenging established views on inflation, certainly our Treasury looks very timid by comparison.
Labour asked a very relevant question. As you now agree with them that cutting corporation tax does not raise revenue, when will you take responsibility for the 90 odd billion loss to the Exchequer?
March 12, 2021
It would appear most of the $1.9 tn US stimulus is not going to the US citizen, I believe £600 billion to them, the rest is going to pet projects of the establishment, it would seem they have used the Covid stimulus as cover to get away with a lot of rubbish. I am not sure if funding gender studies in Pakistan is still part of it, but we will see .
I believe the Government should take more notice of what is now taking on the US border regarding immigration, Angela Merkel’s ill judged intervention in the EU had pretty dire consequences, what Biden is doing on the US’s southern border is of the same order. Caravans have set off from South America , illegal crossings are massively rising , eventually we will see on our screens people flooding across the border , at that point the Priti Patel Channel taxi service will come under scrutiny.
March 12, 2021
By an accident of birth you live in a rich, relatively stable country. This is not an achievement of yours. It is luck.
But you are only a natural disaster or a civil war away from being a displaced person. If that ever happens to you let’s hope others do not treat you with the contempt that they treat them.
When they were dishing out good old common human decency perhaps they missed you out.
March 12, 2021
Iain Moore
The PP Channel Serviceshould have been heavily scrutinised months ago.
Where is the person with the guts to stop them with a either turn back or be sunk on sight policy. Only when people go back to whence they came telling how tough and bad it is taking the risk to get here will people stop wasting their money and lives being in debt to the smugglers for the rest of their days.
Talking sure as hell had no effect.
March 12, 2021
In July 2019 you wrote the following with regard to the reported storming of a legislative building:
“The damage done to the Legislative Council building provides a reason the authorities will use to clamp down, in reprisals that may go beyond just the few who did physical damage to the place.”
(Source: “Democratic politics should be about the needs of voters, not the vanities of the media and politicians”, July 3, 2019.)
The building to which you were referring was in Hong Kong. What do you think are the key features of present-day American politics that make “reprisals that may go beyond” inconceivable in the latter country?
March 12, 2021
As I understand it, Biden has decided to keep the big fence around the White House compound. It all ties in with revolution practise; enemies of the revolution are always claimed to be active which justifies any and all authoritarian actions.
March 12, 2021
Let us hope that the Americans’ hopes regarding inflation are born out in practice, but everything I know about its impacts in the past indicates that once it gets going it is very difficult to control, so I am not optimistic. Where America leads, this country almost inevitably follows.
March 12, 2021
Looking at economicshelp.org ‘History of inflation in the UK’ I would not be so pessimistic.
March 12, 2021
Exports of UK goods to the EU plunged by 40.7% in January during the first month since Brexit and the toughest Covid lockdown since the first wave of the pandemic, driving the biggest monthly decline in British trade for more than 20 years.
In the first month since leaving the EU on terms agreed by Boris Johnson’s government, the Office for National Statistics said goods exports to the bloc fell by £5.6bn, as imports fell by 28.8%, or £6.6bn.
Off thread but it will be a major talking point, so have you got your excuses ready?
Reply There were CV 19 closures on the continent, and big stockbuild in December. Interesting that the trade deficit fell.
March 12, 2021
The communists have seized power in the United States, which they wish to destroy. Move along there, nothing to see. We are in a similar situation.
March 12, 2021
I suppose that if someone claims to believe this utter rubbish, then they think that they might be excused the criminal acts which they intend to perpetrate in order to overthrow a democratically-elected administration.
That is why you are intentionally deaf to reason, isn’t it?
March 12, 2021
Don’t know how you can compare us in this way with the US even adjusting for size. The USA is part of a huge continent made up of fifty states five thousand miles away whereas we are a small isolated island on the coast of the european continent- it’s hardly apples and apples
March 12, 2021
Sir John,
I doubt if Biden decides anything.
March 12, 2021
$1.9tn is nothing?
March 12, 2021
Oh, I think that you will find that he indeed is as good as his pre-election word on Ireland and on trade deals.
March 12, 2021
Economic theory varies with every economist.
Maybe it is time to use a little common sense?
What was that about not being a borrower nor a lender?
All troubles caused by governments.
All madness=their attempts to claw back money ( for themselves).
March 12, 2021
The UK’s inflation will also rise. The Bank of England expects inflation to rise to 2.1% and then to fall back to 2% over the next 4 years. The bank said that they will not increase the base interest rate from its current .1% until slack in the economy it taken up. It will be many years before the interest rate will rise, and once again it will be savers , employees from the private sector who’s wages will be held back and people buying homes who will pay more due to increased demand because of low interest rates.
Low interest rates didn’t solve the financial crash last time and they won’t this time. Sir John is correct we need to increase demand , through investment and lower taxes . This government will invest, but will not lower taxes, we need someone at the helm will not follow the same old treasury script of raising taxes
QE isn’t the solution it didn’t work last time and it won’t work this time ,if it did then we would have needed low interest rates.
March 12, 2021
Western Governments are preparing us for the introduction of the Universal Basic Income (UBI), furlough is just the warm-up act. To stay in power and introduce their wealth transfer policies, I mean the Green agenda; they either have to buy off the electorate using UBI or remove the democratic vote (EU route).
There are many enlightened commenters on this site who can see what’s going on. Keep up the pressure to get the message out before it’s too late.
March 12, 2021
I guess with that much borrowing by the US, the country will in effect own the banks. I am a believer in live for today and spend for today don’t save.
Interesting about the UK exports to the EU, so far Brexit is having the opposite effect to what we was promised because the EU is still freely importing into the UK and having bonanza. The UK balance of payments with the EU will be worse than staying in the EU.
I firmly believe the day of reckoning will come and the UK will have to either align more closer to the EU or go into the Customs Union that I favour.