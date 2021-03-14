Should there be a reward for vaccination?

On March 11th the EU published its weekly death figures from CV 19. Unlike most countries the EU does not give its citizens a daily up date. The sad news was the death toll had exceeded 560,000. This compares with 530,000 for the USA. The U.K. media reporting U.K. deaths daily and US deaths regularly ignored the EU deaths again.
We should expect the U.K. CV 19 death rate to continue to plunge as most people at risk get a jab. The U.K. and the US are well ahead of the EU in getting people vaccinated. Shouldn’t the UK now enjoy a benefit from this success? Isn’t it now safe to let us relax more of the controls? We need to get more services re opened, more leisure and hospitality available with suitable social distancing and air flows.
A year has now passed since the government first locked us down. Over that long tine the U.K. has made good progress with treatments and with vaccines. We now have much more understanding of the disease and how to combat it. We need to use these advances to permit more relaxing of the rules and restoration of more business and social activity. It’s time to get our freedoms back.
77 Comments
March 14, 2021
Well you’d better get a move on then.
A lot of us are losing the will to live.
Which rather puts our incarceration into perspective doesn’t it?
And what about all the deaths caused by imprisonment, masks, lack of society, sunlight and the withdrawal of healthcare?
An exercise in immunity destruction.
March 14, 2021
Everhopeful, please don’t lose the will to live. There is yet hope:
‘Repeal Coronavirus Act and end all Covid-19 restrictions’.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/561995. So much more is known about Covid-19 now.
March 14, 2021
@EH; “A lot of us are losing the will to live.”
Some might, but vast numbers of other’s appear to have found renewed freedoms from the rat-race, online hobby retailers report record trade! Vut you are correct, some of these people have indeed lost their freedoms and are accepting of the fact as the alternative being a real risk that they or their loved ones could loose their life, not just their will…
March 14, 2021
I see that the news is not good from S. London.
Too much lock down.
March 14, 2021
And too much of the heavy-handed control mechanisms.
The same as feebly protested by an MP….to no effect.
At least it is being reported by MSM now!
March 14, 2021
The return to normality should remain phased, based on the evidence. We have tried too many false dawns only to return to darkness.
Once all 50 year old people have had one jab, if one can believe the efficacy of one jab, then all internal UK business should enjoy an accelerated return to normality. International leisure travel should be confined to those with two jabs,and jab passported by destination agreement. If we find ourselves in jab surplus after vaccinating the UK and supplying our Commonwealth, we could consider supplying near holiday destinations such as Greece and Spain.
Award and recognition should go to those who created the vaccination and those who designed the organisation for its rapid application in the UK. Our only problem is that the final details are in the hands of politicians.
March 14, 2021
The ‘vaccines’ do not prevent catching the disease or shedding the virus if you do. It prevents severe infection in most people and makes it possible to be asymptomatic, making it more likely to spread it because you think it’s something less serious. This is a reason for the experts wishing to continue lockdown. Because if they allowed people who had been vaccinated out, they would think they were safe and then genuine cases would increase again. As long as they save the NHS they are keen to have everyone jabbed, even if young people don’t get serious symptoms anyway and it’s experimental.
March 14, 2021
Virtue is its own reward.
That is something that the cynical can never grasp.
March 14, 2021
Did you just call the BAME communities ‘cynical’ MiC ?
March 14, 2021
Some of our freedoms shouldn’t have been taken away in the first place. Any decent programme manager would be concentrating on ‘realising benefits’ – but this timid government, bound in knots by a timid PM, seems addicted to controlling us. The next impending disaster will be EU tourist destinations opening up to British tourists but the British government not having sorted out the ‘proof of vaccination’ problem – despite having had a year to crack it. I get my first jab on Tuesday and the second on June 5th. If I am not then able to book a holiday, the very next day, both my MP and the PM, will be getting short, sharp and forceful letters.
P.S. And my nearest ‘local’ will not be opening as soon as it it is allowed to – probably because early April is not conducive to outdoors drinking and eating. The government’s addiction to one-size-fits-all policy-making is something else that needs to change.
March 14, 2021
Good Morning, Sir John,
The Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) set out clearly in their latest bulletin where we are, and demonstrate with facts and data that it is indeed safe to relax more of the controls on us.
I would like to suggest that many will find their latest bulletin clear and helpful, and more than anything encouraging.
https://www.hartgroup.org/covid-19-bulletin/
March 14, 2021
Yes, the European Union has the best part of twice the US population, and so its deaths-per-million are rather lower when the tallies are analysed further.
However, both are put to shame by the magnificent efforts of countries as diverse as China and New Zealand, and Senegal and Norway.
March 14, 2021
The US and the UK can never do any right in MiC’s eyes.
What was that about people being cynical ?
March 14, 2021
Hi Martin. The average age in Senegal is 18 – is achieving that really a magnificent effort ?
March 14, 2021
If you look at the ONS chart for England in Figure 1 here:
https://tinyurl.com/d2ubvcze
you will see that while the Covid-19 infection rate has fallen, and continues to fall albeit a bit more slowly, it is nevertheless still too high.
At least an order of magnitude higher than last summer when people relaxed and started to become careless and helped to kick it off again.
We must just try to be patient and aim to go no faster than the government’s schedule.
March 14, 2021
I travelled 20 miles to Basingstoke and 20 miles back for my vaccination. Very pleasant experience, particular being able to get out and about. A week later, I had an antibody test from UK Biobank to test whether I had developed or previously been exposed to any Covid-19 antibodies. Test was negative.
There is no level of confidence stated whether I am or am not now able to pass Covid-19 so I am unsure what benefit I personally get, or what benefit I give to others by having had the vaccination, but I am glad that I had it. A bit like the flu jab. Better than wearing a mask outside.
Do I need a reward? No. The feeling of possibly having done something worthwhile is reward enough. Not quite as much possibly as being a part of UK Biobank. But that is quite possibly the only reward. The possibility of my being able to travel again will quite likely be conditional on my agreeing to allow myself to be tracked and traced and periodically be confined to my house and agreeing not to attend or address any gatherings or criticise government reaction online.
March 14, 2021
@matthu – a little early if you were expecting to see ‘antibody’ results from the jab, need 3-4 weeks
March 14, 2021
Yes, it’s time to get all our freedoms back. No more dither and delay.
March 14, 2021
Yes, the freedom to live, work, study, perform, retire, and the rest, as an equal, in thirty countries of Europe would be most welcome.
Bring it on.
March 14, 2021
Didn’t Johnson say “data, not dates”? I don’t recall a caveat that stated “but only if the data can be used as an excuse to extend the lockdown”.
March 14, 2021
The reward for vaccination is that you increase your chances of staying alive and well.
Which also helps keep others alive and well.
Simples
March 14, 2021
One of my daughters has a friend around 40 years old living and working here from Czechia. She has been vaccinated as part of protection for front line workers.
When talking to her parents back home, she found they have no prospect of vaccination and were stunned that her daughter had got AZ over here. They were encouraged to ask for it – their doctor said ‘nobody ever asked for it here’ -just shows you the ridiculous damage done by the deniers in the EU.
I hope they will be able to get it.
March 14, 2021
Fred, they may be aware that AZ has been suspended in some ten countries now, over concerns on adverse reactions. Not everyone gets their news from the BBC.
March 14, 2021
Or should there be a punishment for the 4th worst death toll of 195 Nations thats the UK on 188.87 per 100,000. Why so much worse than comparable countries ,like the Netherlands on 94.78 ,Ireland 93.09 Germany 88.4 ?
The USA has managed 162.79 has shocking and disgraceful performance, given its wealth and sparse population ( more wilderness than Africa). Compare Canada on 60.44.
If you look at the body count over time there are 2 great corpse mountains The first was after the government delayed lock down and the second after it opened too early , told people it was safe to go out and actually subsidised dangerous behaviour.
The people who are responsible might at least show some contrition and why not a ,little respect the those who got it right ( again!!!! )
PS To the fan of Modern Monetary theory …Nick C – Bangladesh can print money . Why not purchase a Western Health service and ,…ooo ponies and sweets , for everyone ? It is baby babble dressed in a pseudo academic style. There is no Magic Money Tree ! Debt matters and trusting a dog with your sausages sausages is a wiser choice than believing a words Sir John Redwood says about it
March 14, 2021
Many of those who have been seriously ill or died since Christmas (at least here in the UK) were not actually in the original “at risk” groups (the clinically vulnerable or elderly), since before Christmas the real at risk groups have been the 20-60 age groups with no known vulnerabilities, and until as many people as possible in those age ranges have also been vaccinated there is still substantial risk of another post-lockdown spike and thus even greater damage to the economy should the numbers of working age people (perhaps in essential industries or the supply network) either fall ill or have to self isolate due to exposure to the virus. We might have got the original CV19 virus beat but our problem is now the more transmissible mutations.
As for the science behind the unlock timetable, and hospitality in particular, it was proved late last summer and autumn (due to the crazy “Eat out to help
infectout” scheme from HMT), in the run up to lockdown No.2, it is impossible to adequately mitigate for risk in an environment that is by nature enclosed and/or face coverings can not be worn due to the nature of the task at hand or the product on sale is for table consumption. I suppose open air theatres, with social distancing & drive-in cinemas could be allowed to reopen early.
March 14, 2021
So what if the EU/EU26 report weekly! This constant snipping at the EU is getting tiresome now we have (a sort of) Brexit. Perhaps there needs to be more comparisons made between how the UK has dealt with the pandemic compared to non-EU countries, say Australia, NZ & Singapore etc, all of who have done a far better job than the UK govt(s) have. In fact let’s start comparing economic and social policies too…
March 14, 2021
Our problem now, Jerry, is the unprecedented use of cold virus mutations to justify locking up healthy folk, ruining their lives and livelihoods, damaging children’s education and mental health, etc. etc.. Not to mention the problem of people who are content to see this happen.
March 14, 2021
Obesity is a vulnerability but it isn’t being disseminated as such in the Government broadcasts.
We are still seeing report of “Fit and healthy 20 something dies of CV-19” and yet the picture shows someone who is clearly obese. We are not allowed to say that being fat is unhealthy any more.
Political correctness is a murderous doctrine.
In any case. The average age of death was bound to get lower as those in older groups have already been taken by CV-19 or are better protected. We need to be looking at the death/hospitalisation rates and no longer the infection rates.
Lockdown kills too.
I wager you more young people have committed suicide in lockdown than died of CV-19.
Young people do not want to live in your awful cotton wool world. Stop taking everything that makes life worth living from them over a disease which has a minute chance of hurting them.
Stop nannying everyone.
March 14, 2021
Your made up data about the 20-60 age group being most at risk is nonsense.
March 14, 2021
Not sure of the purpose of this post given the government has made clear that its precautionary principle based approach is going to continue with no easing of the roadmap. I would have been interested in your view about Johnson’s latest caving to the eco lobby in terms of what’s now certain to be refusal of planning permission for the Cumbria mine.
March 14, 2021
Many will be, once again, dismayed by those on the right of the party demanding yet another premature re-opening of the economy. Can we not learn from recent history and reflect upon the tens of thousands of unecessary deaths that resulted from the last summer and christmas re-openings?
If there is one thing that we have learned about the Chinese plague virus, it is amazingly infectuous. More so the new variants. Indeed, the more people this virus passes through, the greater the chance of another – possibly worse – mutation. Do we really want to risk another explosion of cases and a further lockdown later in the year?
We have fought a long and difficult battle with this virus. Finally, we have restricted access at our borders, imposed quarantine for those who do get in, implemented aggressive testing special measures when new variants are detected and imposed an admittedly draconian lockdown. Now, just as the vaccination program (44% of the population as of last night) shows signs of achieving its objective, it is essential that we keep to the four conditions set by the PM.
March 14, 2021
Flu kills all ages every year, though, interestingly, much of last years and all of this years flu deaths have been ‘reclassified’ as a covid virus death. Why?
That aside, I don’t recall anyone ever suggesting a reward for having a flu vaccination, or threats of denial of services for not having this vaccine!
The idiocy surrounding this particular virus has to stop and let common sense return to these shores.
March 14, 2021
Good comment – one I fully agree with
March 14, 2021
“The sad news was the [EU] death toll had exceeded 560,000.”
……well I’m not surprised, France is and always has been in the driving seat of the EU, and Germany thinks it should be. Perfect situation for vaccine squabbling = no fair and coordinated vaccine plan for the rest of the member states.
However, it is not our problem and we should let them knock themselves out. We have enough of our own problems to solve without concerning ourselves for the ungrateful EU.
March 14, 2021
Germany had no excess mortality in 2020, according to official figures. If I was German, I’d wonder on that basis what the point about a coronavirus vaccine was anyway.
March 14, 2021
Yes please.
March 14, 2021
The original aim of the vaccine was to reduce serious illness and death. There is now evidence that the benefits of the vaccine have surpassed this aim in that the general incidence of any level of this disease is decreasing.
A study of over a thousand NHS employees in East Anglia (where regular testing is conducted) is alleged to have shown that people who have not had the vaccine are four times more likely to test positive than those who have had the vaccine. Of course, NHS employees will have had the second dose but I think the Government needs to seriously consider easing up the pressure on the brake pedal.
March 14, 2021
For the avoidance of doubt, easing restrictions should NOT mean allowing several hundred people to gather tightly packed in a public space. The demonstration on Clapham Common was embarrassingly irresponsible and put the Police in a very difficult position. This sort of emotive action which is egotistical and self centred, seems to becoming more commonplace nowadays. The people who originally wished to organise this vigil sensibly called it off and recommended a perfectly respectable and effective alternative.
I also think that those politicians who have criticised the police for enforcing the Law should consider their position.
March 14, 2021
i think that is the whole point of vaccination.
Of course the fact that we continue to have seamless borders hasn’t helped and won’t help. British women who are an easy target and live within these vaccinated isles being held face to floor on Clapham Common while our immigrant “friends” get shepherded to hotels and Heathrow resembles a dance hall.
March 14, 2021
Indeed.
One thing this crisis has proven is that open border policy trumps even the nation’s health and safety.
The Tories can no longer hide from the fact that they are up to their necks in it. They will sacrifice the lives of their own voters to keep the borders open against the express wishes indicated in those votes.
– the Brexit vote
– an 80 seat Tory majority
– an earth shattering disease…
None of it makes a jot of difference and if it doesn’t now it never will. We now have socialism and Marxism on speed.
March 14, 2021
When you say “It’s time to get our freedoms back.” what do we hear in the media? A member of the House of Lords and a leading politician in Wales either arguing for (or not ruling out) a 6 pm curfew for men. And no public outcry? Where is the Conservative voice arguing loudly for freedom? Is there a Conservative voice in this country any more? What do they stand for?
If we don’t stand up for our freedoms, they will be taken away. (Glad to see that the Duchess of Cambridge was out and about in London yesterday.)
March 14, 2021
Interesting that it’s now that the misandrists launch their assault – after all the provocations they could have risen to.
We’ve nearly reached the full set in the Marxist putsch.
How about the most severe punishment for those who commit crime and leave the vast majority of innocents alone ? Nope. We can’t have that, can we !
March 14, 2021
And in other news it would appear your government is in total denial about problems at our borders, lack of customs agents lorries traveling empty etc with disastrous consequences for many businesses.
Lord Frosts hubristic defence last week doesn’t ring true.
March 14, 2021
Tory = Pro EU…. (but don’t tell anyone)
March 14, 2021
NO! There should be no reward of partial freedom in response to being good little minions, this is a dreadful way of ‘thinking’, at best, it is more propaganda. Freedom should be absolute and returned in full immediately and unconditionally , any discrimination by any group based upon ‘the’ vaccination must be stopped. Decent MPs (if there are any) will stand against the continued monstrous unethical behaviour of the Government … likewise they will stand against Patel’s plan to gaol people for 10 years if their political protests might have the chance of annoyance.
What is needed now are:-
1) Immediate, unconditional freedom.
2) Immediate release of mid-year to mid-year all cause mortality rate figures alongside pre-covid mortality forecasts and adjustments to these for the kind of ‘interventions’ the Govt has carried out.
3) The leading members of the Government, its advisers and SAGE to all stand down (remain in their homes, perhaps on universal credit) whilst a full and independent inquiry is carried out to assess the consequences and legality of the actions undertaken.
March 14, 2021
What he said.
March 14, 2021
I agree with your ‘what is needed now’ proposals.
Re: 3) I strongly believe is fitting that who propose this extremely undemocratic draconian rubbish also experience first hand what they want to do with the population. And should an enquiry rule in their favour and they still think its a good idea, then they must continue to live within the same rules.
No more of this for thee, but not for me double standards.
March 14, 2021
+1
March 14, 2021
Perhaps we can all start to have our hair cut at last, although from my viewing of the television it would seem that most sportsmen and women, presenters, news readers, politicians have hair that does not seem to grow at all.
Now nearly 3 months into lockdown, before that the tier system, and all hair salons have been closed for more than 4 months, given hair grows at a rate of 15mm per month that means 60mm (2.5 inches) of growth minimum.
I wonder, do they all have partners who are experts at cutting hair ?
March 14, 2021
Yes, I noted with interest there doesn’t seem to be many politicians suffering from a lack haircuts
March 14, 2021
I’m very pleased to read, Sir John, that you feel it’s time we had our freedoms back. We have had it up to here with this Government but I wonder what you and your fellow MPs are going to do about it. I predict there will be a Government majority at the next vote on extending the lockdown rules, as most MPs totally fail to represent their constituents. Shame on them all.
But we have taken note of the success the Danish people had in November last year when 9 days of protests resulted in a Government climb down on draconian rules relating to this virus. Having totally lost the support of the people of the capital and the country, I wonder how the Met or any other police force would now deal with protests. A repeat of the Clapham Common response? They wouldn’t dare, would they?
March 14, 2021
A number of businesses should never have been closed in the first place, chlorinated indoor swimming pools, covid-modified gyms, and even socially-distanced pubs. This is about the political problems of leaving these open while closing schools. The way people’s minds work was illustrated yesterday when an interviewee in Wales, where schools are being opened in stages, commented that it was easier there to get a haircut than an education.
March 14, 2021
No but there should be a penalty for refusing it unless there are very good medical reasons for doing so. The easiest thing would be a vaccine passport. If you’ve got one you can go where you like. If you haven’t that’s up to you but it will mean there are all sorts of things you can’t do. It should of course be mandatory in the NHS if you want to go anywhere near patients – no vaccine no job.
Still more lies from senior EU figures over the vaccine. No wonder the take up there is less than it should be. It’s a good thing most of these nincompoops don’t have to stand for election!
March 14, 2021
The vaccine manufacturers do not claim that their products reduce transmission, Richard1.
They may or they may not, they’re experimental so far. Depriving people of jobs, and their liberty to lead a normal life, on the basis of what you don’t know, looks to me like ideological terrorism.
March 14, 2021
There seems to be some component of these vaccines that triggers authoritarianism and a compulsion to punish those who don’t make the same choices as you. Are you (Richard1) so sure that you are prepared to assume full responsibility for any consequences of the decision you want to make on behalf of others? The Nuremberg Code was created after WW2 to prevent coerced participation in medical experiments.
March 14, 2021
Herd immunity has worked its magic
March 14, 2021
You dont have to reward people just improve the new vaccination centres offered to the under 60’s. Previously people were invited locally, now you have to log on and are only offered inconveniently timed appointments a 30-40 minute drive away. If take up rates drop that is the reason not the younger age group, the fact is most of us work and can’t just take a couple of hours off.
March 14, 2021
End the lockdown completely before the May elections. If Boris doesn’t claim the prize I bet that Nicola Sturgeon will.
March 14, 2021
As someone who has always been in favour of exercising caution rather than lockdown measures, I would agree that we should open things up.
However, I don’t want to be in the position now that schools are open, for the cases to rise dramatically and government does a U-turn.
It’s not right that relatively safe restaurants have to stay closed, whereas league football carries on with infections spread amongst teams.
March 14, 2021
But infections are becoming dislocated from deaths/hospitalisations as the vaccines make the disease less lethal.
It is deaths/hospitalisations we should now be reacting to, not infections.
March 14, 2021
“It’s time to get back our freedom” You say, but the impression your government is giving, John, is that you want to delay to keep in line with Europe, we all know they’d go ape if you just opened up the whole of the UK for business a month or two before them. Don’t you think our rates are really dropping severely because your government did finally make incoming visitors quarantine properly, just how much virus overload we imported will never come clear. Being locked up since Christmas Eve is extreme , transmission is supposed to be a fortnight without people coming in to the UK with new versions of the virus it would have been over a month ago.
March 14, 2021
Given the proportion volunteering the present incentives are more than adequate.
the only reward required is for the authorities to believe what they tell us. If the vaccine works as stated then herd immunity must be here and nothing more needs doing. If not, why are they saying so?
Bear in mind that infections started to fall just before both the latest lockdown and the start of the vaccination program we must have been at herd immunity naturally for that season, and nearly at herd immunity for peak season.
March 14, 2021
Speaking of plant diseases, I wonder if there are any border checks on live trees, plants and timber which come from EU countries. Last night I was told there are none, i.e. the same situation as before ‘brexit’.
March 14, 2021
So how much money do you think the Tories should give to a favoured contractor, to outsource the inspection and enforcement in relation to whatever new rules might be imposed in that respect?
£22 billion sound about right?
March 14, 2021
Why are they still guided by infection rates ? The rates we should now be guided by are hospitalisation/death rates as the vaccine has changed the severity of the disease.
I had my vaccine yesterday and I did it in large part to protect people who have not bothered to look after their own health. I did it to be set free from a lockdown for a disease that was highly unlikely to hurt me.
I have an arm which feels like it has been hit by a hammer and a bit of a headache. On hearing news from Northern Ireland of blood clots I will be most annoyed if my health is adversely affected by the vaccine.
The only reward for young people and fit people is to be released from lockdown as quickly as possible.
Otherwise Boris will lose us every advantage that the vaccine successes should have brought.
March 14, 2021
Of the headache I have it may be down to the six cans of lager and two ales I had last night – the data on that may have been corrupted.
March 14, 2021
You are right. It’s deaths that count and there seems a constant ration across the globe regarding cases v deaths. Check any Nation for these stats and there will be around 1.0-2.5% deaths from the total number of cases. ie 25 per thousand or less. This figure is less than the corresponding stats for Influenza, ie 3% or 30 per thousand.
March 14, 2021
The EU is not a country. It is a group of 27 countries which trade closely together and work together for mutual benefit. Allowing them, for example, to sell shellfish to each other.
Those 27 countries have a combined population of more than 450m people, well above the 330m who live in the US. Despite having almost 40% more people than America, EU countries have only about 5% more deaths.
The 27 have about 6.5 times as many people as the UK. But only 4 times as many deaths. And 20 EU countries combined have, in total, fewer deaths than the U.K.
We only ever lost our freedoms for so long because our government was so inept. NZ, Oz and much of the Far East have carried on pretty much as normal – after taking the sort of firm action against the virus which Tory backbench MPs would not allow here.
March 14, 2021
It seems censorship of alternative views to government policy is alive and well, even on here.
March 14, 2021
Can the injection into millions of people of substances, which have been knocked out in eight months, without any long-term safety tests, be regarded as sensible, let alone a success? to combat a disease which does not affect the vast majority of people?
March 14, 2021
Sir Joh, we all want to be released and resume some semblance of a normal routine. The however is and it is the only reason we still struggle is less the 5% of the population just doesn’t care, they certainly don’t take one iota of notice of the flaky genuinely flawed government propaganda.
Covid-19 is a serious problem and it is a war we are fighting, but this Government is by any measure seeking a ‘cloak and dagger’ excuse to invoke state control of its citizens. Already the ‘Snooper’s Charter’ is gaining momentum, there are some times that there could be reasoning for this, but they/the requests should be controlled by a Judge/The Courts and not Governments – not a universal excuse to control.
So-called ‘Just Cause’ for control of any type should never be a Government prerogative, it is for the legal system to make this ‘call’
March 14, 2021
While there is a big difference in population density the US by any measure has not been exposed to anywhere like the same draconian dictatorial Government control as the UK. Yet the US has taken a hit no different to the UK, the US is rolling out its vaccination program that is on target to pull well ahead of the UK by May – having started later.
US business, as in the bit that bank-rolls a future is well up to speed.
Its the subtle difference between a population that believes in itself, pulls together while remaining a free sovereign and independent democracy. The UK suffers in that it keeps inheriting governments, that at best only deploy a pseudo democracy, are frightened of its citizens so has to control them at the ‘micro’ level. Above all in the UK we have Governments that engender a dislike of achievement, of self reliance and the engagement of all, so much so the Government actually encourages the tearing down of society. The ‘Great Reset’ asperation comes to mind, to model society in your own image you first have to tear down the existing. All this is playing out in real time
March 14, 2021
God no. Not more government debt.
March 14, 2021
The covid controls irritate and annoy me. I am very concerned that Ministers and all manner of bureacrats will expect to re-exercise their powers on any number of other matters in the future.
However I think the government should stick strictly to the present plan. Success or failure can be judged against it. If they change it will all be confusion again. We need clarity and certainty not dithering and the desire to gain popularity by conceding to the latest pressure.
March 14, 2021
Keep the lockdown going to 2030
March 14, 2021
As someone who has opposed the lockdown from the start, of course I want our freedoms restored as quickly as possible. A new report out today confirms that hospital-acquired infections are a much bigger problem than is admitted, with between 30 and 65% of all infections being caught in hospitals by people who did not have the virus when they went in! Solving this problem would do more good than closing schools, shops and sports grounds.
Restoring our freedoms would also avoid any more police heavy-handedness against people peacefully going about their own business. The police have been aggressively suppressing anti-lockdown protesters for months, and Conservative politicians haven’t batted an eyelid, so their hypocrisy now of complaining when women protesters have received exactly the same treatment is sickening.
March 14, 2021
Today is Mothering Sunday and, yet again, I’m spending a treasured family event on my own. I can assure you that no online generated card or bunch of flowers can ever replace the presence of my lovely daughters. I expect Mr Johnson to stand by his pledge that his vaccination programme will release us from captivity; not as a reward, but as a right. Thank you.