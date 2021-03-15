How can we avoid inflation?

The UK’s monetary policy is far less expansionary than the US, with growth at half the US rate adjusted for the size of the economies.The fiscal stance in the U.K. is far tighter than the US who have just announced a monster $1.9tn spend and borrow programme on top of all the previous pandemic measures. If any country is going to have an inflation problem from their response to the pandemic it will be the USA.
The U.K. has offered a larger public spending and borrowing boost than most European countries and has accelerated its money growth in line with the ECB. Our inflation rate according to official forecasts will rise a bit but will stay anchored near the 2% target. Others think it could get a bit livelier than that.
Given that we do need stimulus to fuel recovery, and given that an early return to austerity deficit control could make the deficit worse, the U.K. does need to finance an expansion. Given the global inflationary pressures likely to break out the best response for the U.K. is to expand domestic capacity rapidly to avoid shortages and undue price hikes in popular areas. We need more domestic capacity in everything from electricity to timber, from food to broadband to cut the risks from present monetary and fiscal policy.
Public spending support to replace lost incomes and business hit by the lock down was necessary. As we move out of lockdown this public spending should drop away as income and turnover returns to people and business back at work. Going forward spending on good quality public services is needed, but not wasteful spending.
90 Comments
March 15, 2021
Good Morning,
Our PM simply doesn’t seem to understand what the country does and does not need.
We don’t need expensive rail projects, we DO need nationwide fast internet service.
We don’t need a bridge or tunnel to NI, we DO need to have sufficient national electricity production, for all our new electric cars and, to eliminate dependence on EU power.
We don’t need a space port or space ships, We DO need to produce a lot more of what we eat and use in our households.
We don’t need so much government spending we DO need a lot less government regulation to let free enterprise work.
and so on. If you can get the dreamers in No. 10 to focus a bit on the important issues we’d all be better off.
March 15, 2021
Agreed, in a nutshell…
March 15, 2021
The problem is that the politicians get carried away with the big legacy projects they also
fail to understand that just saying something makes it happen – when will the voters ever learn.
March 15, 2021
Peter Wood
Get the dreamers in No 10 to focus.
No Peter just get them out of there before they do any mote damage.
Everywhere you look waste,waste and more waste
March 15, 2021
Good post Peter
March 15, 2021
It’s far easier to build a bridge to our main export market, the Continent, than it is to NI.
Let’s do that – the Chinese built one much longer for less than half the money that the Tories have given away for test and trace that made no difference.
And the usual way to prevent inflation is to have sane interest rates. It might be painful for some, but that’s what is generally done.
March 15, 2021
+1
March 15, 2021
And Boris is going to stop further drilling for oil in the North Sea to burnish his Green credentials with the Green mob gathering in Glasgow later this year, that goes along with his attempt to block a coal mine needed for steel production, and this morning he is doling out £3bn to build traffic blocking bus lanes, and convert buses to electricity and hydrogen that we don’t have. He is socialising our freedom to move about the country.
March 15, 2021
And you don’t understand that it’s not a case of either/or. These things are not mutually exclusive. Of course we need more electricity production (what the hell is the delay in committing to Rolls-Royce’s SMRs???) but we also need spaceports, to help boost our satellite industry, where we have a lot of potential for growth. And yes, of course we need to produce a lot more of what we eat and use in our homes, but to do that we need more government investment and state aid to boost industry and farming.
March 15, 2021
Seconded.
March 15, 2021
Peter
It is being reported (BBC Website) that the EU are taking legal action against the UK for breaking the Northern Ireland protocols.
Time to withhold some of the money we are due to pay them I think until this is resolved with a proper workable agreement, clearly what seemed to be an agreement has turned out to be a misinterpretation by either one, or both sides.
Time for Frost and Barnier to resolve it, or at least clarify the situation so that it is workable or withdrawn.
March 15, 2021
Any PM should have sufficient understanding of the electorate ‘s views to not make such mistakes.
The fanfare for Johnson went into a bungled croak pretty quickly, didn’t it?
Even worse he makes bigger judgement errors as time goes on.
One shambles Government after another.
March 15, 2021
Biden, with his ill-judged stimulus, has presented an open-goal to the GOP for the mid-terms – but the decentralised nature of the party means that it will probably miss the opportunity. I am sick and tired of politicians, around the West, who now seem united in their inability to do anything other than tax and spend – badly. Boris needs a stiff talking to next time he appears in front of the backbenchers.
March 15, 2021
I am sick and tired of politicians, around the West, who now seem united in their inability to do anything other than tax and spend
Tax, spend and curtail liberties and choice.
March 15, 2021
Yes, I once had a choice of thirty countries in which I could live as an equal with their peoples, with no special procedures required.
Taken from me by the Tories and their niggardly following.
March 15, 2021
As an equal? Not strictly true, of course, but, nonetheless, you were a bit slow there, matey.
March 15, 2021
I’m tempted to say ‘Yawn!’ but I’ll resist. Of late, there’s been some coverage of the plight of ex-pats in Spain . To gain residence, the Spaniards are demanding that the ex-pats are solvent (£2000/month + £500/month per dependant) and gain a Spanish driving licence. So, no great drama. I’m guessing that you could find plenty of places in the EU to move to if you had a mind to.
March 15, 2021
Agree
Government handbook is coloured red
March 15, 2021
Sea Warrior
Stiff talking to.
I think a lot of people would agree but not talk, he doesn’t listen. A stiff rod might be better employed.
March 15, 2021
Sleepy Joe,s handlers are typical tax, spend and waste lefties.
The stimulus will cause inflation which will reduce the deficit at the expense of savers.
Typical commie thinking to remove peoples assets and the state takes control.
Standby for another financial crisis with Harris and Clinton in the driving seat.
March 15, 2021
One way to avoid inflation is to have a very high unemployment rate, so the government have achieved that.
In the financial press I am reading anecdotal evidence that price increases are rapid for some commodities due to supply chain pinch points caused by industries that haven’t got back up to capacity after Covid. One example was in cardboard for packaging, another was in stainless steel. Your suggestion of bringing back supply chains into UK is good but is plainly counter to the policy of a government that would prefer to continue importing coking coal from Canada rather than produce it in UK.
March 15, 2021
We won’t avoid inflation. We have just erected significant trade barriers with our biggest and nearest trading partner – and we can already see the impact this has had on prices for those goods we can still buy.
Incidentally, I read an interesting report from Spain about lots of elderly British expats (migrants) being forced back to the U.K. by masses of new Brexit bureaucracy.
Spanish authorities are carrying out checks and arranging for those now living there illegally to be deported. It is shocking how many of them don’t integrate into Spanish society. Preferring to live in their own enclaves, not learning the language – and so on. Still, for many of them it is dreams ruined.
March 15, 2021
The problem is being hugely overblown. They can apply for permanent residency if they like, just as some 4m EU citizens have without trouble here. Just a bit of form filling and maybe a few £100s of cost.
March 15, 2021
‘A bit of form filling.’ Delivered by the people who promised to cut red tape. The reality is that it has massively affected many people’s lives, ruined their dreams and take away their rights.
But you don’t care because it’s all about you. Pathetic. Let’s hope we remove something you value – and then sneer at you too.
March 15, 2021
@Andy; You really do not have much of a first clue. Even before Brexit there was much form filling to obtain your Spanish documents of Residence (and as friends found out recently, even more should you wish to de-registrar, when selling property to return to the UK!), whilst it was quite possible to ‘wing it’ without such documents such people have always had problems should they come under scrutiny of officials such as the revenue and customs or Guardia Civil. Nor is this state of affairs limited the British.
March 15, 2021
Do you care one jot about those Brits, in the UK, who can’t find affordable housing?
March 15, 2021
You can’t take it can you. You can’t simply argue the case on the facts.
It is a simple matter to apply for permanent residency if you want to spend more than 90 days in 180. Just as many EU citizens have done here.
The red tape of course has all been created by the EU. The U.K. would have been happy to proceed without any of it.
March 15, 2021
Exactly right Richard. If you have a permanent residence there why wouldn’t you? We lived in Spain for 5 years and we’re officially residents and experienced no problems.
March 15, 2021
+1 to much of that. It is rude to live somewhere and not bother to speak the language.
March 15, 2021
@Andy; The EU might be our nearest but it is not our biggest trading partner/customer, the RotW is and has always been. As for imports and inflation, distance is not the inflationary issue but dockside price, after all shipping cheaper products from China has kept inflation low for some three decades now, as would shipping cheaper (and higher quality) products from the USA or Australia for example.
March 15, 2021
” (Spanish) Authorities are carrying out checks and arranging for those now living there illegally to be deported. It is shocking how many of them don’t integrate into (Spanish) society. Preferring to live in their own enclaves, not learning the language – and so on. ”
If anyone else wrote this about ethnic communities in this country Andy – you’d be accusing them of racism
March 15, 2021
For once I agree with Andy. If you are living in another country long term you should make an effort to learn the language. No expectation that official documentation will be translated into forty different languages.
March 15, 2021
Not like it is here. Actually they don’t provide interpretor. In Spain we had to provide our own until we learnt enough of the language to manage. That was easier once we started mixing with the Spanish.
March 15, 2021
They do speak the language. Europe is fast becoming an English-speaking continent. That is exactly why the French are trying to resist the trend.
March 15, 2021
Andy
” It is shocking how many of them don’t integrate into Spanish society. Preferring to live in their own enclaves, not learning the language – and so on.”
Yes, I have to agree with you entirely on this. Personally I think living in another country but not making the effort to learn and use their language is absolutely arrogant. Perhaps they think they’re superior to people of their host country.
When in Rome, as they say.
March 15, 2021
Andy.
Level playing field please.
What about all the immigrants we take on who never learn our language and customs. We roll over backwards for them.
The cost to you and us taxpayers is a blooďy joke. In Spain if you needed a interpreter you paid for one. If not you got three fifths of naff all out of there system or you paid to see private doctors and solicitors who could speak English
March 15, 2021
I think you should take a personal interest in hydrogen as a fuel. There is little sign that HMG are in its case, seeming to put all its efforts into batteries. Yes for storage but Toyota, Siemans and others are on the hydrogen case for propulsion. Massively expand off shore wind capacity by fast tracking manufacturing capacity both for the turbines and battery storage. Energy used to power the grid but importantly create green hydrogen. Get Jenrick off his backside to fast track planning. The U.K. is best situated because of its island situation.
The Times reports manufacturing is at a high owing to domestic demand. More wind generation would bring energy costs down further, reduce reliance on the inter connector. Rethink the Corporation Tax increase it will work against what you are proposing.
March 15, 2021
The Houdini of elements, odourless, invisible, explosive over a wide range of dilutions. What could possibly go wrong?
JF
March 15, 2021
Any compressed, or potential, energy source has the potential to go wrong. Ever seen a petrol powered car go on fire. Or the water behind a dam. Or a battery overheat. Hydrogen is the same as any other source of energy, you have to take care.
March 15, 2021
Hydrogen is not really a “fuel”, there are no hydrogen mines. It is an expensive & very energy inefficient method of storing energy that has been produced some other way. Wind energy to electricity to hydrogen to combustion in a car to motion is an absurdly expensive and wasteful system.
March 15, 2021
Given the huge amounts of clean, renewable energy available to us, the fact that:
is neither here nor there. It is clean and renewable. And need not be expensive.
March 15, 2021
Yes Nig 1, government inertia is depressing. Perhaps the hydrogen lobby are failing to offer enough well paid synecures to MPs.
March 15, 2021
Hydrogen, Batteries, EVs, E-Fuel are all solutions to problems that don’t exist
There’s nothing wrong with the internal combustion engine (ICE) using petrol or diesel
Millions will be using the ICE for hundreds of years in China, India and Russia when we’re back to using the bicycle
March 15, 2021
Oops! A rare slip from the normal high standards on this site.
But the question is clear. A return to 2% to 3% inflation would be helpful. The current extremely low interest rates are distorting capital allocation.
The critical issue is to ensure that it doesn’t zoom past that target to the 5% level, let alone beyond. That is difficult because of the haziness and delays in data on what current inflation is, the uncertainty around the impacts and lags of policy measures, and the likelihood of ‘events’ destroying assumptions about what would happen without policy intervention.
Three questions arise. How much inflation is desirable at any time? How to control inflation to achieve that dynamic target? To the extent that policies require increased public sector spending, and borrowing, how to ensure that the money is well spent, and not just frittered on inefficiency, vanity projects, electoral bribery, and white elephants.
March 15, 2021
GilesB,
A return to 2% to 3% inflation would be helpful It is not clear that this is true. The research indicating 1-3% growth optimum inflation for developed countries and higher for developing countries is some years old. For developed countries the lower end of the 1-3% band is appearing more optimum in terms of real GDP per capita growth; it may even be closer to zero. The propaganda argument of slightly falling price level is not well founded. (Japan is usually touted as an example but its real GDP per capita has been doing OK). As well as slowing growth, higher inflation generally comes with regressive effects (both in income and wealth terms). If the Govt cares about growth and those that it has thrown under the bus this past year, then in no way should inflation be allowed above 2%, and even this target is currently questionably high. If the Govt wishes to continue its regressive transfer of wealth and income policies then that would be a different objective.
low interest rates are distorting capital allocation Yes, as is this Govt and the Conservative Party’s obsession in aiding people to buy their own prisons.
March 15, 2021
Good morning.
I have never trusted the official inflation figures. They do not take into account Council Tax rises, which are always above whatever the inflation rate is or, fuel costs. If these real world costs were included I am sure it would be much higher causing the BoE to consider raising interest rates. Of course this would be good for savers, not so good for borrowers, and disastrous for those dealing in stocks and shares. And can’t have that. So the poor and the middle classes will get poorer and the rich will get richer.
From 2008 all UK governments have failed to plan and bring down debt. They have continued with their Keynesian interventionist ways believing that, much like the Generals of WW1, ‘One final push / stimulus’ will do the trick. Mrs. T did it differently, and it worked ! We have a comparison, which is why so many here are concerned with what the hell is going on. It is as if you people have collective amnesia.
Get out of the way. Stop taxing and over-regulating. Why do we have a government QUANGO that demands that business tell them if said business have information on other business and ask them to pay a fee for doing so ? Madness and jobs for the boys and girls.
March 15, 2021
The figures don’t take into account the cost of real property, the main expense for many people.
We know why – the rate would often be staggering of they did.
March 15, 2021
Mark B
“It is as if you people have collective amnesia.”
No, they just answer to someone else. We’re just mugs enough to give them office.
March 15, 2021
The housing market will lead to inflation in the UK. Put stamp duty back to where it was and remove help to buy to quell demand.
I understand that our government doesn’t want the housing market to collapse but it needs a few years of low growth to bring it back in line with historic norms.
Increasing interest rates to historic rates will encourage savers to keep their money in the bank rather than spending their holiday and commuting savings from the past year. I am looking at different places to put my money to safeguard against inflation as bank accounts provide no assurance.
March 15, 2021
What on earth would be the point of that? And please don’t say it would encourage banks to lend. Banks don’t need customer deposits to lend money.
March 15, 2021
Saved money is not inflationary Mike – the post today is about curbing inflation.
March 15, 2021
A classic answer I guess from an oldie that has got a nice house etc and what’s more with worries about savings and even in that respect very old fashioned. Historically savings accounts have rarely matched inflation and over the medium/long term equities have always done better.
Maybe you should get out of your bubbie and think about how young people get on the ladder.
March 15, 2021
I rent Nig and would like to own but as my savings grow so do the house prices.
Decent saving rates would increase my savings and realistic rates of interest would crop house price inflation as repayments would increase. I think I am more in line with youngster than you might imagine.
March 15, 2021
Looking at the US stimulus it’s clear it has far more to do with buying votes for the Democrats in next years mid term elections than covid recovery economics, which doesn’t need this size of stimulus. It just needs re-opening of the economy. In the US the (republican) light lockdown states have been much less impacted economically than the heavy lockdown (mostly democrat) states (but have not had worse covid outcomes). Entrepreneurs are leaving economic disaster areas like California in droves to go to states like Texas and Florida, which are well governed. Biden is trying to tip the balance back.
We don’t want any of that kind of corrupt, wasteful nonsense here.
March 15, 2021
The USA economy is about to go mad. There will be very high inflation and interest rates will have to be jacked up. Savers will be happy. There will be a massive round of home repossessions as mortgage rates rise.
March 15, 2021
“The USA economy is about to go mad.”
Biden will screw up, and I shall laugh.
March 15, 2021
How can it not go mad? Biden is about to give people in the States free money. It will be SPENT! Pronto!
March 15, 2021
” There will be a massive round of home repossessions as mortgage rates rise.”
No, most home mortgages in the US are fixed interest. The rate only rises for new loans. Most repossessions in the US are due to over-leveraged buyers and lost jobs.
March 15, 2021
Except we do not need to “avoid inflation”, we need to avoid excessive inflation, and we most certainly do not want to strangle our recovery for fear of inflation, because such a cure will be far worse, further economic stagnation.
March 15, 2021
Several surveys show business confidence at its highest level since 2015. (2 months into Brexit that’s not bad, and another nail in the coffin of project fear). Its good news, but it shows we just need to take advantage of the success of the UK’s independent vaccine rollout and get opened up. Then we need to help our neighbours and other countries, as there can only be real recovery once the whole world is free of the Chinese CCP virus.
March 15, 2021
Good Morning, Sir John,
More than anything the country needs to get back to the old normal, and people need to work.
Please could you explain when you have time why the Coronavirus Act has to be extended for another six months from March 25th.
I see I’ve been wasting my time informing people of the petition ‘Repeal the Coronavirus Act’.
Yours,
a very despondent Mary M.
March 15, 2021
To take control of inflation is easy.
Do not waste time, energy and resources on things that are outwith your full control. No pandering to certain sectors to try and keep them in line or supportive.
The government has full control on Quangos, large infrastructure projects,green issues, fuel subsidies and so the never ending list goes on. It is that sword in the sand moment. It has got to stop and give a clear indication to the tax payers they are not wasting our money. Then and only then will you get the critical mass of the taxpayers and electorate on side. It’s will not be nice and certainly not be pretty but it has to be done now. No more talking let’s have some real effective action. When it is seen to be done it has been done. If ministers cannot perform as expected and required, like football managers show them the door. Where is the vision , where is the leadership?
March 15, 2021
Maybe the exchange rate will come to our rescue ?
March 15, 2021
Meanwhile the theft from prudent savers continues courtesy of the Tory party’s money printing policy.
March 15, 2021
More demand than supply, equals higher prices.
Lack or lower production for a year, equals lower production and stock levels.
Deliberate shut downs mean Companies and consumers reduce costs where they can, first thing to happen is stock levels reduce, future investment is curtailed/slowed, or make do and mend rather than replace.
Anyone who has been taking on losses will want to make up profits as soon as possible hence price rises where they can.
Just a few examples of why prices will rise. Etc, etc.
March 15, 2021
John
1) Women go to hold a vigil for a murder victim – Police go in, handcuff and arrest.
2) Illegals arrive in dinghies – instantly met by NHS then transported to hotels.
Nice to see whose side the govt is on.
March 15, 2021
bigneil
You wasnt thinking we had rights in our own country, was you ?
March 15, 2021
The vigil, as far as I can make out, was organised by Footsoldiers4Freedom.
The poor girl founded the movement
It was anti vacc, anti mask, anti lockdown etc.
Peaceful vigil was hijacked.
March 15, 2021
What neither the government nor the BoE can control is the price of imported commodities. The extraordinary rise in the price of oil from around USD 1 to over 40 between the early 1970s and 1980 plunged the world into a decade of turmoil and inflation, not least the UK where it peaked in the high 20%s. Other commodity prices are now on the rise – if not oil. Instead we have been lumbered with expensive renewable energy alternatives while gas is neglected, including potential reserves in the UK. The capacity of the political class to screw things up is undiminished.
March 15, 2021
And in other news, this morning a large Surrey NHS trust rolled out Covid home testing, a 15 minute result and uploading to a website so I guess that is or will be NHS nation wide and with school children being tested we can expect this to be the new norm.
Maybe those critical of the test and trace budget (report led by Labour MP chair) which I believe includes future years will tell us how much they think this massive testing regime should cost.
March 15, 2021
Cost is but one factor – can we have detail on staffing , other costs, actual results produced – net value judgement compared to walking the streets knocking on doors.
March 15, 2021
One of the downsides of having 2 million plus illegals in the UK is that irrespective of age, ethniciy, or colour, they will never be called forward for covid vaccination. Can we afford the luxury of 2 million potential hazards to the majority.
March 15, 2021
Well yes if the vaccine works then the rest of us are protected from them.
March 15, 2021
Guess they will not fill in a Census form either !
March 15, 2021
You have consistently and rightly been very sceptical when it comes to ‘Official forecasts’, and I have no confidence that the ‘2%’ is going to be any different. My experience of inflation is that it is a bit like Covid-19: if you give it any chance it will grow exponentially.
I think this Government is more likely to choke off rapid domestic recovery with regulation and tax rises, rather than do all it can to encourage it, and as for curbing ‘wasteful spending’, forget it!
March 15, 2021
+1
March 15, 2021
A thought, if you wish to preserve the right to protest, but at the same time prevent said protest from disrupting peoples day to day lives, consider defining where all protests can legally take place. For London a part of Hyde Park for instance. The police then only have to ensure it stays where it is legal.
March 15, 2021
Irrespective of what happens in the US, this is an unprecedented situation, and we don’t know what will happen here. Maybe inflation will stay low. My fear is that IF it doesn’t the Bank of England will lack the willpower to control it.
March 15, 2021
But surely the vast majority of our political class, including the government, actively want inflation. Even if we ignore the Covid borrow and spend, for decades and decades they have engineered society to achieve exactly that.
Its silly in the extreme to pretend anything else.
Sadly the incentives are not there to save, provide for your family, and “do the right thing” as the very opposite actions are rewarded by the state. There is no mechansim to vote for anyone genuinely interested in running the government to live within our means, none of the parties offer that.
March 15, 2021
I completely agree that we need to boost our outputs and our domestic supplies. In order to do this we need a huge increase in investment, from both the government and private industry. That’s why it is such a shame that, in respect of the latter, the government has just shot itself in both feet (and probably the head, too) by announcing an increase in corporation tax to DOUBLE that of our closest economic competitor. Madness. And why doesn’t the super-deduction (a good idea) apply to buildings (so that new factories can be included) and R&D (where we lag so far behind all our main economic competitors). A good idea, completely wasted. Again, what a shame.
March 15, 2021
And re public spending the council tax is due to go up 4.8% five times the rate of inflation because central government has cut/refuses to provide the funds it should for our services.
Quite happy to waste umpteen billions centrally though.
March 15, 2021
I admire your – what is the right word – can’t think of a word to cover ‘determination to ignore reality’ – but, whatever that quality is called – you have it in spades, Mr. Redwood.
Good quality public services? Name one!
Wasteful spending? I can name thousands of examples.
March 15, 2021
I like the Wokingham garden waste wheelie collection every 2 weeks, we push it out to the pavement/ kerb the operators connect to the dumper machine -all gone. The content feeds a process to make garden compost. However this ‘quality’ service comes with a sting at £65.
Anything else and I struggle to think of one.
March 15, 2021
One way of avoiding inflation is not to spend your money. The government expects us all to go on a consumer spending frenzy and this will, of course, cause serious inflation.
I note holiday cottage rentals have doubled in price. My local Indian takeaway has jacked up its prices. Petrol has gone up a fair bit lately. Council tax is up its usual 5% but, OF COURSE, this DOES NOT COUNT.
I, for one, will be adopting a policy of austerity after this nonsense is over – until things settle back down again. Demand will go through the roof for many things. Watch things like theatre ticket prices and cinema tickets. Anything to do with a day out. Watch hairdressers jack up their prices. And all the ‘non essential’ shops whose livelihoods has been taken away from them.
They will ALL be looking to make up for the lost business. Prices will skyrocket. And, state pensions will have to go up too – and all spending on state benefits.
Andy, be prepared to dig a bit deeper to fund our pensions. We are SUCH parasites.
March 15, 2021
Avoid inflation ?
Simple……freeze prices, stop retailers from passing on extra costs. Sometimes you make money in business, sometimes you dont.
March 15, 2021
One thing the Government should do if they want to increase domestic capacity is to throw the “level playing field” agreement right out o the window and spend taxpayer money on what makes sense for the UK economy.
Then the EU will bring a Court case and we will be able to point to increased growth and consumption, and politely ask them how they are doing.
March 15, 2021
JR, I doubt any of your commenters has much of an idea of the difference between “monetary policy” and “fiscal policy”. You don’t help by using those terms interchangeably. Biden’s $1.9 trillion “fiscal” injection into the US economy, is a “Helicopter drop” by the currency issuing US Federal Treasury; NOT the Federal Reserve Bank.
Hence, there is no requirement for the receivers on the ground of those Dollar drops, to throw any collateral back into the Helicopter to balance, the non-balance sheet, of the currency issuing US Treasury. There would be a need to throw collateral in the form of US Treasury Bonds, back into the Helicopter, if the FED had carried out the Dollar drops.
The US system is far more transparent by law than the UK system. The UK “Funding for Lending Scheme”, is still by far; the number one smoke and mirrors scam to make a UK Treasury “fiscal” injection (Helicopter drop) look like a BoE “monetary” intervention. This, to solely disconnect and protect government politicians from any blame, if it all went tits up. There again I may be a little biased.
March 15, 2021
Another balanced and fair narrative.
There are 2 big areas we generally disagree on Yes – Brexit and the EU.
Leveling the Playing Field to me also means providing more support for low incomes paid for by raising the top rate of tax especially after Covid.