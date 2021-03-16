The government sets out its agenda to reduce crime

I reproduce below parts of the government’s explanation of its wide ranging Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which the Commons will vote on today.
The Bill will tackle crime by:” equipping police officers with the powers and tools they need to keep themselves and all of us safe; putting the Police Covenant into law; doubling the maximum sentence for assaulting workers in emergency services; tackling unauthorised traveller encampments; requiring schools, police, councils and health authorities to work together through Violence Reduction Units to prevent serious crime; empowering the police by a new court order to target known knife carriers, making it easier for officers to stop and search those convicted of knife crime; enabling the trialling of secure schools; improving employment opportunities for ex-offenders; introducing tougher sentencing for the worst offenders and ending automatic halfway release from prison for serious crimes; and introducing tougher community sentences.
The Serious Violence Duty will require local authorities, the police, criminal justice agencies, health authorities and fire and rescue services to work together, share data and intelligence, to formulate an evidence-based analysis of the problems associated with serious violence in a local area, and then produce and implement a strategy detailing how they will respond to those particular issues. Prisons and educational establishments will also need to work with these core partners where necessary.
Protecting children and young people in vulnerable positions from sexual abuse and exploitation is a top priority for this Government and we have been reviewing the law in this area very carefully to ensure that any changes we make are the right ones. The current “positions of trust” offences criminalise sexual activity with a child under the age of 18 by people who hold a defined “position of trust” in respect of that young person even if such activity is consensual, effectively raising the age of consent from 16 to 18 in those circumstances. The positions of trust offences build on the “general” child sex offences, which make it a crime for anyone to engage in sexual activity with someone under the age of 16. Non-consensual sexual activity, whatever the age of the victim, is illegal. Following thorough engagement with stakeholders, including representatives from faith groups and the sporting sector, we have concluded that there is a clear need to extend the scope of positions of trust legislation, which currently covers a number of statutory roles such as teachers and social workers, so as to also include those who carry out certain activities within religious and sports settings, for example, those whose roles involve them in being a faith leader or sports coach. By doing this we aim to stop such people who seek to abuse their positions of trust from manipulating or exploiting young people to engage in sexual activity.
Criminal Damage to Memorials
While incidences of damage to memorials are typically of low monetary value, they very often carry a high sentimental and emotional impact. Under the current law, cases of criminal damage with a value less than £5,000 must be tried summarily and carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment or a £2,500 fine. The Bill will toughen the law where criminal damage is caused to a memorial, by removing the consideration of monetary value which would otherwise determine venue and limit sentencing powers, effectively increasing the maximum sentence from three months to 10 years’ imprisonment for criminal damage to a memorial where the value involved in monetary terms is assessed to be less than £5,000. These changes will allow the court to consider all the impacts, not just financial, so that the sentence can reflect the full range of harm caused.
Public Order
We have seen the extensive disruption that some protests have caused in recent years, stopping people getting on with their daily lives, hampering the free press and blocking access to Parliament. We need to improve the police’s ability to safely manage such highly disruptive protests by giving them new powers to manage public assemblies and processions. In particular, the Bill will:
• Widen the range of conditions that the police can impose on static protests, to match existing police powers to impose conditions on marches;
• Broaden the range of circumstances in which police may impose conditions on the generation of noise at a protest, including single person protests;
• Amend the offence relating to the breaching of conditions so that someone commits an offence where they know or ought to have known of the conditions imposed by the police;
• Introduce a delegated power enabling the Home Secretary to clarify “serious disruption to the life of the community” and “serious disruption to the activities of an organisation which are carried out in the vicinity of the protest”; two of the thresholds at which relevant conditions can be placed on a protest should a senior police officer reasonably believe there to be a risk of the protest meeting these thresholds;
• Codify in statute the common law offence of public nuisance into in line with proposals put forward by the Law Commission
Unauthorised Encampments
Driving Offences
Whilst many deaths and injuries are the result of a tragic accident, too many of these incidents involve criminal behaviour. The Government is bringing forward changes to driving penalties to meet its longstanding commitment to ensure the courts have the powers they need to deal with those drivers who kill by dangerous driving or by careless driving when under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Our aim is to make sure that the penalties available to the courts for such offences are proportionate and reflect the seriousness of the offences committed. We will also create a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving to close an existing gap in the law.
Serious Violence Reduction Orders
Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs) will give the police additional stop and search powers to target those convicted of knife and offensive weapons offences. SVROs will target those who pose the greatest risk of harm, will discourage offenders from carrying weapons again as there is a greater likelihood of being caught and brought to justice, and will help protect exploited individuals. SVRO will save lives and make communities safer. To ensure that SVRO operate as effectively as possible we will pilot the new orders before they are rolled out nationally.
Courts
Finally, the Bill will contain measures to help improve the efficiency of the court and tribunals system by modernising existing court processes to provide better services for all court users.”
6 Comments
March 16, 2021
Does any of this apply to organisations like ER or BLM.
There is no mention of people who enter the country illegally.
I would have thought that the police had enough powers if they wished to deploy them.
March 16, 2021
Well that is one hell of a lot of law. How much transgression that will stop is very debatable because the offenders have to be caught by a police force noted for its absence and courts that seem to have their own agenda on sentencing. When caught and sentenced do we have a prison system large enough to hold them, or is it a training course to improve the ability to commit crime.
You could of course deport to foreign jails all those who abuse their presence in the UK, removing a reputed 10,000 from the prison population.
Having the law does not alter human behaviour. The problem is not solved after tonight and never will be until all the other missing components are in place.
March 16, 2021
Can we now have a detailed analysis of the Brexit treaty which appears to be causing increasing chaos in UK/EU trade relations. Chaos to the point that it looks more like a sentence for transgression than a treaty. Are we reaching the point where we should sensibly revert to WTO rules.
March 16, 2021
In general I’m in full agreement with all these changes. Punishment does not always fit the crime at present. Legislation concerning the clergy needs looking at carefully because as we all know alot of sexual abuse has taken place within the church causing alot of harm. I would also like to see harsher punishment for cruelty to animals and in particular those that are involved in trafficking, puppy farming and most of all, dog theft. The grief that this causes is immeasurable. We have become too soft on all crime in recent years and everyone I speak to agrees.
March 16, 2021
All the ludicrous jargon in the universe can not alter the fact that successive governments have purposely destroyed every social mainstay that kept us relatively save from criminal harm.
The above measures, ON TOP of the widespread madness will do no good.
Hasn’t the present interfering government NOTICED what goes on in the vicious, unjust, vile, inhumane nanny state it has helped to create?
March 16, 2021
All of this looks very wide ranging, so wide ranging in fact, it almost looks like the existing system is unfit for purpose.
I await the devil in the detail before making further comment.