Global Britain and the security review

The Prime Minister’s statement yesterday renewed attention to an increase in spending on defence, including the renewal of the deterrent, an expansion of counter action in cyberspace and improved equipment for all three services. He confirmed the reduction of overseas aid spending, called China a challenge and proposed an Indo Pacific tilt to future policy. The UK is joining the South East Asian nations as a dialogue partner and applying to join the trade Agreement called Trans Pacific Partnership.
The policy takes a more realistic view of threats and challenges worldwide, and proposes strengthening the UK’s response. The aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth will lead a carrier force to reinforce the UK commitment to open sea lanes around the world. A cyber force will be available to retaliate against criminal gangs and state actors attacking our systems. UK networks and utilities will be better protected.
There are various ways in which I want this approach to be strengthened. As I have set out before, a country cannot guarantee its own defence unless it controls central technologies and designs that enable it to roll out sufficient defensive weapons should war arise. A country dependent on seaborne trade needs both to able to protect convoys at sea and to reduce its reliance on imported raw materials, food and crucial products to reduce the risk of shortages should we face another attempt to dominate us by strangling our imports. Seapower and more recently its modern air arm have been needed in the past to prevent blockade and invasion.
There remain some unanswered questions that next week should Be clarified when we hear from the Defence Secretary. How many troops will the army retain? How many seagoing warships? How quickly will the role of drones, smart weapons, unmanned aircraft and missiles increase and what numbers will be involved? What if any global defence tasks should we take on, given our presence in Estonia for NATO and our enduring commitments in places like Cyprus and Gibraltar? What more action is going to be taken to strengthen national resilience and self sufficiency?
It is a pleasant change to note that, once again, a new Prime Minister has ‘discovered’ the existence of China, but this one appears to realise that China is not just a cuddly panda looking to invest and trade. A big fat aircraft carrier sailing around the Far-East, a bit 20th Century don’t you think?
The greatest risk facing the UK right now comes from the EU. It is so clear I’m fed up with being beaten around the head with their shenanigans. The EU has made it clear, they cannot allow the UK any degree of success or benefit by leaving their club. Such success would make clear the lie upon which the EU is based. I’d like to hear how we plan to defend against EU belligerence, which will undoubtedly get worse.
When it comes to defence and defence spending my view, which has never changed, is to ask, what is our national foreign policy? For it is this that tends to dictate what military action we may have to take.
Currently I see three major areas.
1. Our commitment to international peacekeeping and disaster relief . Whether this be through NATO or the UN.
2. Direct threats to HM Realm. E.g. The Falklands.
3. Prevention of Piracy, sanctions busting and maintaining open sea lanes and communications.
A further question we must ask is, can we and are we prepared to do and sufficiently fund all three or, as I suspect, do it peacemeal.
Sadly I fear scant resources will be spread thinly and we will have no defence worthy of the name at all.
We need energy security too.
We can’t rely solely on renewables. Fracking and coal gasification should be part of the supply mix.
The adequacy of UK security is almost impossible to comment on because the principal threats come within the remit of the security services. Not even MPs have access to the detail, so how can they or we assess the magnitude of the cyber threat that runs from theft of individuals financial assets, through intellectual property theft at our universities and industrial companies to nulifying our military defensive systems. These things are beyond comment as was radar in 1938. For individuals and commercial companies it is an act of faith to assume countermeasures are in place and subject to constant renewel. However behind PMs statements all manner of heresies can take place.
My simplistic approach would make us as self sufficient as possible in basic food needs. I would work towards the elimination of fuel interconnectors. We need to be self sufficient and diverse as to sources. The insane drive for all electric, dependant on a national grid, is strategically inept on top of the limitations of all electric vehicles. Inviting those in the World who would do us harm to take technical part in our communications or power supply systems is crass. Tolerating the activities of protest groups has gone beyond a joke, witness coal for steel from Workington to South Wales. Even worse the ineptness of politicians in the face of it. At the political level it dumps on those who abandoned Labour at the last election.
Involvement in NATO is no bad thing, at least we know where the strengths and weaknesses are. A roaming task force, providing it is militarily complete, is no bad thing either, as it reasures our allies.
Defense, like health care and education can only happen as a result of a successful economy, so ensure that we have one in spite of the open warfare against it being conducted by the EU.
I think I’ll spend some of today going through the document and group up the actions into: (1) those that will please Russia and China; and (2) those that will please those interested in the defence of the UK and NATO. I suspect that the former category will win out. The PM’s statement yesterday was lacking in detail and rationale. Next week we will see substantial Defence cuts enacted, again, by a Conservative government.
“What more action is going to be taken to strengthen national resilience and self sufficiency? ”
Most likely not enough. There isnt the money – at least until Boris grows a pair and recovers covid costs from China.
And you need to reverse the social damage done by Blair. Instead of brainwashing kids with lefty PC shyte teach them how to stand up for themselves, how to keep out of debt, how to grow their own food, how to make and mend things……in other words like it was before liberal-minded namby pambys were given opportunity to dumb this country down.
Simple rule : if you want an example of how much this country has been dumbed-down start watching quiz shows, then go to the local tip and see what people are stupid enough to spend their money on.
Increasing the number of nuclear warheads we have is an idiotic waste of money – it makes no difference at all whether we have 100 or 200, especially as we would only ever be able to use 1.
We have just suffered an object lesson on what is the greater threat to our way of life – war or disease, and it is not the former any more.
However, backward-looking political philosophies such as John’s party embraces will always try to use the perhaps instinctive fear of invasion to persuade people that they are needed.
Defence procurement in the UK has been appallingly inefficient for very many years. What is needed above all for strong defence is a strong, competitive and sound economy (& a self sufficient one as far as possible). This is totally incompatible with the insane net zero agenda and the current size of our largely inept and increasingly oppressive government.
The government apparently thinks it is possible to control the climate by controlling CO2 emissions and it’s green agenda. It needs to pay more attention to the security of its energy sources and supplies and to its costs here and now. Otherwise all its ambitions are nothing more than hot air.
Yes. Looked positive but as you say the devil is in the detail and as we know from Boris he is somewhat flexible when it comes to the actuality., indeed as is the whole government. Priti Patel on the illegals for instance.
What I don’t understand is ‘war mongering’ MPs stance on China. Isolating and ignoring a massive world power makes no sense. After all they have been comfortable doing business in the Middle East where there is zero democracy and human rights nor freedoms for women.
We can not protect our seaborne imports unless we also have our own fully equipped navy, and merchant shipping lines plus the means to build and repair. We need to evaluate what raw materials are native to the UK, the quantity and quality of any such reserves along with ease of extraction -and this MUST again include coal, whatever the eco-worriers whisper in to ears, especially at night!… For those raw materials that have to be imported then careful choices need to be considered as to who we trade with, developing alternate technologies, military & economic strategies if nassacary, even if that goes counter to current perceived preferences, such as BEVs.
As for cuts to military personal, I am weary of such cuts, one never knows when ‘boots on the ground’ is the only sensible option and not just in a combat context, as the pandemic has shown. Reliance on reserve forces is an error as that could be akin to robbing Peter to pay Paul, whilst the services gain industry loose.
“The aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth will lead a carrier force to reinforce the UK commitment to open sea lanes around the world.”
One aircraft carrier & without aircraft (last time I looked) to open sea lanes around the World? Seems optimistic to say the least. Will defence be net carbon zero too Boris? Rather large batteries then and worldwide at sea recharging points needed?
This (newish) and vastly expensive aircraft carrier (and sister ship) is not even nuclear powered (gas and diesel) has taken nearly 20 years from inception and has hardly even done anything yet. Another government white elephant or sitting duck “target” as many regard it.