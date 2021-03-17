Government consults on whether to use vaccine/test certificates in relaxing CV 19 controls

I reproduce below the government’s words on its consultation. Knowing there are strong views here I recommend you reply to the government directly.
The link to the consultation is available here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/covid-status-certification-review-call-for-evidence/covid-status-certification-review-call-for-evidence.
“Consultation description
The government is reviewing whether COVID-status certification could play a role in reopening our economy, reducing restrictions on social contact and improving safety.
COVID-status certification refers to the use of testing or vaccination data to confirm in different settings that individuals have a lower risk of getting sick with or transmitting COVID-19 to others. Such certification would be available both to vaccinated people and to unvaccinated people who have been tested.
The government will assess to what extent certification would be effective in reducing risk, and its potential uses in enabling access to settings or relaxing COVID-secure mitigations.
The government is looking to consider the ethical, equalities, privacy, legal and operational aspects of a potential certification scheme, and what limits, if any, should be placed on organisations using certification.
We are issuing this call for evidence to inform this review into COVID-status certification, to ensure that the recommendations reflect a broad range of interests and concerns. We welcome views from all respondents.
Documents
COVID-Status Certification Review – Call for evidence.
March 17, 2021
We all know that government consultation exercises are a sham. They ask irrelevant questions and do whatever they were planning in the first place.
In the case of vaccine passports, these vaccines don’t prevent people from becoming infected or being infectious. The passport is a tool to coerce the whole population into accepting the jabs even though ninety percent of people are at very low risk of dying or serious symptoms. The treatment of the disease is also being deliberately delayed for this reason.
March 17, 2021
March 17, 2021
March 17, 2021
A link to the website or the email address to reply to would be helpful. Thanks!
March 17, 2021
A Vaccine Certificate
It’s a no brainer for anyone who wants to go abroad, as other Countries will simply demand such a certificate to gain entry, as indeed should we for visitors from abroad.
So who would supply it, at what cost, and timescale.
The big question is :
How long would the alternative simple negative test certificate be valid for, 2-3 days. ?
March 17, 2021
Well, the mumbo-jumbo swallowers, science deniers, and fanciful conspiracy theorists will oppose them naturally.
I suppose that you Tories need to work out how many of them they are, because they appear to vote for your party, unsurprisingly.
March 17, 2021
Oh dear. Look at question 2: no option for “human rights considerations” or even “other (please specify)”. A typical useless but no doubt expensive government consultation rigged to get the answers the government wants.
March 17, 2021
Didn’t many government voices claim that this further move on our freedom was not even being considered?
Why do they always lie through their teeth? It is a most unattractive trait.
But then we know to always expect the total opposite to whatever weasel rubbish is spouted.
Are they considering anal swabs?
I believe they said not!
Though how will they resist heaping that further humiliation and degradation on us?
March 17, 2021
I answered the bizarre whatever they call it email/response thing. Politely!
However, how will they get around all the special groups who can not be discriminated against?
How can some unvaccinated, untested people be turned away from an establishment without cries of multiphobia?
What about the Council of Europe? It clearly stated, I believe, that such a passport could not be a thing.
March 17, 2021
Whatever certification we decide on will have to meet world standards for acceptance, that’s if our people intend to travel abroad, therefore it will ha e to have the stamp of WHO approval
March 17, 2021
Thank you for providing this.
Will a full in-depth analysis of the responses be published? It should be because this is an important issue.
I’d hate to think that the government is seen to be prevaricating on this subject when in fact they’ve already made up their mind, and simply want to seek a reason to impose ‘COVID-Status Certification’.
March 17, 2021
OK, I’ve done what you suggested, though it is probable that the Government have already decided what they want to do and this exercise is just a fig leaf. All the more reason why the Coronavirus Act must NOT be extended. Meanwhile I think I’ve just heard Hancock say that he has delayed vaccination of his own cohort in order to try to pester the over-50s who have declined into taking his jab. As I have said before the vaccine cheerleaders should have been the first to receive their vaccine.
March 17, 2021
When I worked in East Africa, it was necessary to have a Yellow Fever vaccination certificate to gain admittance. This was a separate piece of paper bound into my passport with an elastic band – simple technology, repeatable for any type of vaccination. So why not let GPs and Clinics issue such certificates?
March 17, 2021
So the conspiracy theorists were right.
March 17, 2021
So presumably this questionnaire has gone out to the experts? The same biased self-interested experts with their dodgy data who are making a fortune out of this pandemic.
Even though I’ve had the vaccine I will not be joining a scheme. Any venue demanding this won’t get my custom. I believe in the freedom to refuse the vaccine and not be discriminated against. We are constantly having our freedoms curtailed and this authoritarian Government has to go.
Everyone I know has had enough of lockdowns we just want to return to normal. Introducing a scheme isn’t normal and another waste of tax-payers money.