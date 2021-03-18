My contribution to the debate on Leaving the EU: Impact on the UK, 17 March 2021

I welcome the opportunity to debate the many opportunities that Brexit presents. It was always the case that, once we had achieved Brexit, the Government needed to use the freedoms it brings to promote the greater health and prosperity of United Kingdom citizens. We meet today with a success already as a result of these freedoms. The United Kingdom Government decided last year not to join the common vaccine procurement system of the European Union. They went their own way. They had confidence in British science and in British medicine, and they had confidence in great companies based in the United Kingdom and in our great universities.
It is tremendous news that, as a result, the United Kingdom helped pioneer one of the first successful vaccines. The United Kingdom pre-ordered a very large number of vaccines for United Kingdom people on the basis that some of these vaccines would be good and would be available for use, and that put the United Kingdom in the position to vaccinate much earlier, saving more lives than those countries can that were not in the happy position of having early supplies of vaccine. Even our regulators were quicker and more agile. Our regulators gave regulatory approval to the first vaccines some weeks before the European regulator, though the European regulator came to the same view in due course.
I think this is a model for how we can use our freedoms more widely to promote our health and better prosperity. I would draw the Government’s attention to a very important policy initiative from President Biden. They may find it surprising to see me recommending something from a Democrat President, but I think his 24 February Executive order—looking at America’s supply chains, and saying that America can do much better at developing its own technology, putting in its own industrial capacity and creating many better-paid jobs by having more capacity in the United States—is a model we should follow. Indeed, it is the model we have been following with the development of the vaccine, which has led to more good jobs in the United Kingdom and more United Kingdom productive capacity.
The Biden initiative starts with a very rapid—100-day —attempt to fix the need for the United States of America to have a much bigger presence in pharmaceuticals, batteries, rare earths and minerals, and semiconductors. There is then an annual programme, involving all the relevant Departments of Government, of going through the supply chains and asking what can be done to use innovation funding, Government procurement and Government regulation to encourage more onshoring and more exciting technical developments. Of course, a country needs to have strong competition law and not to abuse state aids, but many good things can be done with the massive procurement programmes of the British Government, like those of the American Government, to encourage competitive responses in the United Kingdom and to encourage that increasing capacity.
I hope the Government will do more on both the Northern Ireland border issue, where I think we need to be firm—and I support their recent action—and on the fishing industry, where I think we need more rapid progress to build up our fleet and to take back control of more of our fish. That was the promise and that is clearly the intended journey, but I wish the Government would be firmer, because I do not think that at the moment we have the right deal to promote that industry. If we wish to develop our green policies, as we do, we need to do more at home, cut the food miles, cut the fish miles and have more value added in the United Kingdom.
March 18, 2021
Women are gifted with organising skills and is one of the key differences between the UK and EU rollout that women with proven skills like Kate Bingham were given the task.
Liz Truss is another proven organiser so different from EU men in grey suits.
March 18, 2021
Careful that will be a police recorded misandry hate crime soon?
March 18, 2021
The problem with building up our supply chains will be the green blob crying foul at every initiative.
We need steel for almost all activities but the opening of a new coal mine is canc.
It’s apparently greener to transport coal 3000 miles rather than 100 mies creating uk jobs.
We need steel to build useless windmills but again it’s deemed greener to build them abroad.
Does anyone smell a rat with the vaccine pause as another ploy to extend the lockdown.
March 18, 2021
To really take advantage of the position we have put ourselves in we need a system of executive power in government that extends beyond the Prime Minister. Each ministry and minister need a “Skunk Works” outside the control of the regular civil service. A small group who can think forward 25 years, understand the technology of the future and its requirements. It worked for McDonald Douglas in producing the U2 and its successors, it worked for Churchill when he created SOE , employed Lord Beaverbrook to drive forward aircraft production. In fairness to Boris, it worked when he employed a very competent female, whose name I cannot recall, to organise the vaccination programme. Dominic Cummings has the blueprint as described by him yesterday. All we need are the right people across government, well qualified, but not part of the political machine, to drive the UK forward on an action today basis.
March 18, 2021
No EU member state was compelled to join the common vaccine procurement system. There was nothing that would have stopped the UK taking all the choices made while a member of the EU. Claiming such decisions were only possible because of Brexit is completely untrue.
Reply Try telling the Germans that. They felt they had to join the EU scheme and now regret it
March 18, 2021
JR has already replied to this, but there is another point to make, which is that if you insist that the EU is responsible for all the good things that happen in Europe, then when very bad things happen, you cannot just say “They could have behaved as if they were not members of the EU”.
Are the EU 27 supposed to dodge around each day, trying to guess on which issues they should behave like members of the EU and on which issues they should pretend the EU does not exist?
March 18, 2021
The fishing industry needs more young people and less reliance on foreign workers.
A good start would be to expand our Nautical Colleges, like the excellent one in Fleetwood Lancashire, to train up new fishermen.
The government needs to change the rules on apprentices and allow shared fishermen to take on 16-18-year-olds.
Next, we need to put in place protection on UK quotas ensuring that they stay with British boats that land their catch at UK ports.
More of the old ports like Fleetwood need to be dredged and opened up. Fleetwood used to be the third-largest fishing port in England. Sixty years ago it had 120 trawlers and the industry employed thousands of local people and now it has no trawlers left. Currently, fish are transported across the country from Grimsby to be processed in the large Fleetwood processing plant.
To get around the shellfish ban we need investment in our own cleaning facilities. We need to expand our sales of fish and shellfish to the Asian market. Why are supermarkets still importing shellfish from India and Vietnam when we have our own surplus here?
Fishing needs its own champion to look at the industry as a whole and build this asset into a world-beating industry.
March 18, 2021
Action on these lines is urgent. We can no longer indulge ourselves thinking what we need can be easily and freely obtained from overseas. Some minds who have been ruling and influencing us for decades must be grinding noisily to this realisation. The country has fallen low in self sufficiency and self reliance; there can be no delay in making the change.
We have a dreadful balance of payments deficit which impoverishes us all so every opportunity must taken to make things here and as consumers to buy home made and home grown products. We must resurrect ‘Made in England’.
March 18, 2021
Prangwizard
“The country has fallen low in self sufficiency and self reliance”
It did not fall, it was betrayed.
“so every opportunity must taken to make things here and as consumers to buy home made and home grown products. We must resurrect ‘Made in England’. ”
But big business wont allow it. They have no patriotism.
March 18, 2021
‘I hope the Government will do more on both the Northern Ireland border issue, where I think we need to be firm—and I support their recent action—and on the fishing industry’
Boris Johnson had one job to do…
So far he has rushed through a modified Theresa May agreement and failed to protect the U.K. against post Brexit EU machinations.
Boris is past his sell-by date. ‘Hope’ is not sufficient when dealing with our EU ‘friends’.
March 18, 2021
so far beyond his sell-by date he should be thrown out like warm food in a dodgy fridge.
March 18, 2021
What would be great is if more places were made available for our own to study medicine.
See Migration Watch papers on the amount of students still being turned away for lack of University places in medicine.
See also Migration Watch papers on various issues concerning the points system and occupational shortage lists.
All this ‘greatness’that we can achieve and have after leaving EU, won’t mean much for the little man in the street if good old Global Britain will not encourage and make use of its own talent but prefer to hire in for the true ‘global’ feel (which is I suspect what the global in Global Britain means)
March 18, 2021
I saw a car in a car park in Dorset yesterday. It had a sticker on the site that read ‘Dorset County Council’. The car was 2019 reg. and it was a Renault. Why do our public bodies buy foreign cars? There are plenty of perfectly good cars made here by Toyota, Nissan, Honda, BMW (the Mini) and Land Rover. This is what is so frustrating about government. How simple would it be? We have left the EU now so, a one line bill that says ‘public bodies must buy British manufactured vehicles’.
There is an immediate boost to our economy and our balance of payments but, Mr. Redwood, you DON’T DO IT! Why not?
How many computers are bought by the public sector each year? Why doesn’t the government put money into a UK start up to make them? It is not rocket science. You might be able to buy a computer made in China cheaper – but there are other costs. A job in China making computers is a job not making computers here.
March 18, 2021
Who wrote this? It reads like a communist party article in a 1970’s edition of Pravda.
Which freedoms are we talking about because all I see is freedoms we used to have but have lost? That is the only thing this government has been firm on.
America is about as likely to go back to an industrial power as I am to become govenor of Mars. 100 days? More like 100 years.
March 18, 2021
That was very middle of the road – supportive even…
This government is getting away with too much – there is no effective opposition which is why sensible Tory MP’s need to keep Boris a bit closer to what should be the optimum path — Giving him an easy time will not help anyone
March 18, 2021
Your referencing of Joe Biden was a piece of political genius! At a stroke you (i) make people sit up and listen due to the unexpectedness of it, (ii) cut the ground from any critic on the left who might have opposed you on this, and (iii) give the government the perfect political argument to do the same. Well done!
Sadly, I suspect that your pearls will fall before swine. The government’s betrayal of NI and our fishermen (hinted at in your speech) proves that they cannot be trusted to promote Britain’s interests. I posted a detailed explanation yesterday of how they have betrayed our researchers over the Horizon Europe project, but unfortunately you seem to have decided not to publish that. I hope, at least, you bothered to read it so you can see how bad Boris’s deal actually was.
March 18, 2021
Sir John I wish to register my support for your comments and more generally – I hope the Government will do more on both the Northern Ireland border issue, where I think we need to be firm—and I support their recent action—and on the fishing industry, where I think we need more rapid progress to build up our fleet and to take back control of more of our fish
On NI to everyone the EU is with malice trying to tear the UK apart, there is no reasoning for this attitude – as stated by other the EU action break the Good Friday Agreement. On fishing, the EU coming into our inshore waters taking all the fish they want enables them at the same time to block UK fish being exported to the EU. The just don’t have to import something they can just take. Our Fishermen at every turn have been treated abysmally.
March 18, 2021
Be firm on the Northern Ireland issue! You agreed to a border down the Irish Sea, you know it, the DUP knows it, Boris knows it (probably), the Irish know it, the EU knows it. And President Biden certainly knows it. So build that border, and accept responsibility for what you agreed to
Reply I did not. I highlighted the problem and declined to vote for the final deal
March 18, 2021
Sir John – declining is ducking out – vote how you see it. Reject !!
March 18, 2021
We wouldn’t be allowed to subsidise industries as the Americans have done. We agreed to a level playing field. The playing field, of course, is controlled by the rules that prevent us from kicking the ball in the direction of the referee team’s goal. When are we going to close British airspace to our friends and take three weeks to approve flights?
March 18, 2021
Sir JR,
thank you for an interesting contribution and of course we have done well with the vaccines and we can thank British science for this as well.
Howver, I am not sure Brexit will bring more prosparity to the Bristish people and according to teh government it will cost at least £ 56 billion or more to leave the EU in lost ncome.
On the foreign policy, we seem to be a bit lost on Northern Ireland I disagree with you on the government on actions. On more nuclear warheads and an aircraft carrier in the Pacific, we seem to be out bound with our size and capabilities as a medium sized country in Europe. With more domestic problems like education, food-banks, mental health problems for the young and lack of infrastructure, is the government policy just trying to compensate for an already bad decision and making it worse?
March 18, 2021
Mr Redwood
You say the UK should follow Biden’s model. In that case we can look forward to more British manufacturing going to China.
March 18, 2021
T. May’s government’s wilful failure to establish a department for post-Brexit planning hinders us still. Damn quislings. The people’s Blue Boris needs to take your words as a strong signal to get a grip on these matters.
March 18, 2021
The biggest single most damaging thing about Brexit is to trap us in Britain, where in the past we enjoyed the opportunity to travel or live freely within Europe and salute the EU flag for this freedom.
Forget about world trade, money and the Union Flag blood smeared with slavery, think about the freedom of people.
We are all European citizens and we are now in prison, trapped with aging people on the British Isles who are not looking 10 years in front but 20-30 years behind.
That’s the problem with Brexit – to me if it is not broke don’t try and fix it. The best years have been spent within the sanctuary of the EU family.
The light is that I know despite all the talk of world trade etc, the next generation of voters will take Britain into the EU Customs Union, and wipe away all the current changes. The only future young people have is a Federal system and Proportional Representation to end the autocratic rule of West Minister.