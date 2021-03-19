President Biden wants more made in America

One of the interesting continuities between President Trump and President Biden is revealed by an important Executive Order issued from the Oval Office on 24 February. This pledges to use the full powers of the state to subsidise, grant, buy and regulate to ensure that more things are made in the USA. Both Presidents wanted or want to onshore more activity, help create more better paid jobs and strengthen US resilience. How can the USA defend herself, they argue, if she does not control crucial raw materials and technologies important to her defence?
Let’s take the case of rare earths. These products are needed for the digital revolution. Too much of the world’s output has been concentrated in Chinese hands or in the territories of countries China finances and allies with. The USA is now scrambling to re open old mines and put in new capacity at home to remedy this problem, for fear of China using her strong position in this market to push up prices or deny supply to the USA and her allies.
Let’s consider semiconductors, currently in world shortage. US car plants may have to go slow for want of semiconductors to complete their assemblies. Asia produces most of them and has found an abundant and growing market in smartphones and other digital devices at a time when the motor industry needs more of these items to handle some recovery in volumes and the increase in semiconductor use in modern vehicles. The US with help from Taiwan is increasing its capacity.
Or let us consider large battery production. Now the USA has joined Europe in a combined wish to bury the diesel and petrol cars and replace them all as soon as possible with electric vehicles, there will be a colossal demand for batteries. The USA is short of such capacity and of the raw materials needed to produce them. The hunt is on to remedy these shortfalls.
The Biden Plan goes well beyond these targeted areas. The US wish to cut their imports and expand domestic production in a wide range of areas where government purchasing and government policy can make a difference and tip more in favour of competitive home product. The huge trade surpluses in goods of China and Germany are in their sights, as they seek to restore some balance to the large trade deficits they inherited.
3 Comments
March 19, 2021
The scramble for battery cars will expose the fact that there isn’t enough raw materials to go around.
This will spur the development of hydrogen propulsion and leave countries like the UK looking foolish.
Battery cars are useless, expensive and only good for short commutes.
Let’s start development on a real alternative.
March 19, 2021
The USA is absolutely right in its drive for self sufficiency and will act swiftly, less hampered by its burocracy. There may not be ordenance flying about but we are in a war situation with democracy on one side and governments of evil intent on the other. Those who do not believe such should realise that WW2 was a war of production capacity primarily.
In the UK at present we are hobbled by our administration and our desperation to keep focus groups onside, the losing side I might add. Were a rare earths mother lode to be discovered anywhere in the UK, first it would be hailed by government, then handed to the ministry of god knows what who would have no idea of its significance either. Then some rare snail interest group would discover their presence on site. Progress would cease, an enquiry would be set up which would kick the whole project into the long grass. Remember gas fracking in the north west, and coal for steel in Whithaven. That is modern day UK that only got its vaccination programme by the miracle of keeping its creation out of the hands of the health ministry, who had already cocked up PPE. Dominic Cummings was absolutely right, our current administration is not fit for purpose, however much our host may dislike him. A passing hero like Nigel Farage.
March 19, 2021
The USA doesn’t have to concern itself with what the EU dictates. They can do as they please. Sensible forward thinking. When are our politicians going to wake up from the nightmare we, the public can forsee?