Debts and deficits

As expected the U.K. state borrowings for February and for the year to date came in well below the official forecasts of the OPBR in November, and probably below the sharply revised down Budget forecast. The Budget said £354bn for the year. The first eleven months totalled £278bn. Even allowing for some possible losses on government loans to business it seems unlikely they will borrow £76bn in March. Tax revenues were little down despite the obvious hit to VAT, Business rates and other activity related taxes thanks to CV 19 restrictions. Spending was well up, but much of that was the extra costs of CV 19 tests and vaccines, furlough and the large losses on a little used public transport system. Practically all the extra borrowing was matched by Bank of England buying of government debt, leaving the state without an unmanageable interest burden or repayment schedule. Indeed, interest charges as a percentage of spending and of GDP went down last year. Rolling over debt as governments do is serving to lower the average interest rate on the debt as today’s rates are below the historic rates incurred on earlier borrowing.
This all means I stick by my view that a one off surge in borrowing to carry the special costs of the pandemic and the economic damage lock down brings is affordable. I also stick to my view that we need to get back to work soon. Recovery will bring the deficit tumbling down as pandemic related spending falls away as tax revenues on business and VAT on consumer services pick up. The government does need to review its spending priorities and avoid wasteful spending. Any sense that there is plenty of money and that borrowing is almost without cost is an unhealthy one ,encouraging bad or needless spending and removing pressures to improve efficiency and quality and to root out unnecessary costs.
The review of spending should encompass an early set of decisions over how large a railway and bus service network we need post pandemic. How will patterns of travel demand shift? Will the post pandemic world solve the expensive peaking problem for buses and trains by removing much of the bulge in demand at peaks which requires much more expensive capacity than a more balanced pattern of travel demand? As the government seeks its infrastructure revolution it should look for more private finance both to cut public borrowing needs and to provide a stronger market test on the wisdom of each investment. I remember as Margaret Thatcher’s adviser facing strong lobbies within and outside government for the taxpayer to pay for the Uk share of the Channel tunnel. The PM agreed we should insist on private capital which we did. This turned out to be a wise move as the project did go bankrupt and needed refinancing, but the taxpayer was spared the costs. The proposals I have put forward to make more use of government purchasing to buy products and services made in the Uk will also cut the deficit. Of course there must be competition with a choice of suppliers wherever possible to ensure a fair price for the taxpayer. Everything bought by the government which is made in the UK means more tax revenue from the incomes and profits made on the work, and less public spending as more people will have decent jobs.
March 20, 2021
I would still be concerned about the 400 and 50 billion pounds of index linked gilts in issuance.
March 20, 2021
What a delicate path to tread!
To point out the disasters of a terrible plague through the prism of joyful reorganisation.
Never have so many been let down by so insignificant a handful of bragadochios.
Even the cynical must surely have expected more protection from their representatives.
The great must be WEEPING in their graves at the ruination of all they built.
And why the forward planning?
Is it over yet?
Who will come to meet us at the prison gates with clean clothes and sandwiches?
March 20, 2021
I don’t find anything to disagree with here. I would emphasise that Parliament must control the ribbon cutting desires of senior politicians. As I said yesterday, politicians should be nothing more than facilitators for the private sector to do what they can see as profitable and I do not mean hoovering up taxpayers money on no brainers such as HS2 or the Boris Burrow.
Parliament must exercise control of who owns our manufacturing, service and other facilities. Power generation needs to be British. As do most of our strategic industries. Witness the political control the EU have and will continue to use over the pharmaceutical industry. And they are deemed friendly, while our enemies prefer cyber attack and financial control. The latter they try to achieve through paid lobbyists in opaque view. I hope our security services have a better view.
Professional politicians are the death of control, they are the party controlled lobby fodder. Our host understands finance we need many more who understand the technical aspects of life from positions of success in those disciplines. The damp hand of the civil service needs to be prised from the tiller and confined to the deck to take and execute orders. It is only when there is dramatic positive change to the structure of government that we will see the great leap forward post covid and the EU.
March 20, 2021
I suppose that if a country is horribly in debt, that country and its overseers have to do as they are told by the lender.
Debt is a terrible thing.
March 20, 2021
The government had just cancelled an 8 year programme re digital identification. As usual over complex and poor project management. Another failed IT project and this time a mere 200 million down the drain.
Resignation/sackings? Of course not. Please stop mentioning government waste. We don’t believe you.
March 20, 2021
‘The government does need to … avoid wasteful spending’ – like the various support schemes for house-buying. The housing market is in rude health; does the government really need to be stoking up demand?
March 20, 2021
Good morning.
Why do some feel it is OK for government and the nation to be in debt ?
On a personal level I am uncomfortable with any debt but, I accept that one at some point in life has to make borrowings in order to get on. So long as those borrowings produce either some return or, are for a beneficial use (eg a home). I see no need for government to borrow money. Just like the Chunnel, HS2 and other projects should be left to the market. If the market deems them worthless then they will not be built. This is another example of ‘Government displacement’, damaging a perfectly good and functioning market where business either thrive or go bust.