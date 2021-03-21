What is the point of the Census?

I duly filled in my Census to comply with the law and ordered the email receipt to be able to prove it. As we now live in a snooper state where government keeps so many records about us it is difficult to fathom why they need to conduct a census.
They know who I am , where I live, where I work and all the details I supplied for my National Insurance number, Passport and driving licence. They have Income tax records, National Insurance records, residence records for Council Tax, health records through the NHS ,a birth, marriage and divorce record. So why do they need to know again who I am, where I live, what my general state of health is, what job I do and what my marital status is despite knowing all this already? They also wanted to know a few of the qualifications I hold, all known to the Examining Boards and Universities which are part of a government guided educational system.
They might argue that the point of the Census is to catch up with a minority who have not duly complied with all the form filling needed by everyone from the Passport office to the Council Tax desk. I fear that if people are housing illegal migrants or covering for people dodging Income Tax and national Insurance they are unlikely to blow their cover by providing honest answers to the census form.
They might also argue it helps them plan future services and policies. If that is the purpose then it would need to be more precise and detailed than the form they provided. Let’s take the possible use of census data for a skills audit and future skills policy. The form did not allow someone to explain what professional qualifications they might have, made no distinction between the three main levels of degree to encompass research oriented doctorates as opposed to first degrees, and did not press home general enquiries about apprenticeships to discover which areas were best served. Asking people to make a general assessment of their health is hardly sufficient evidence to plan NHS capacity. The GPS know much more about their patients. The multiple questions about identity and background were more detailed than some other areas.
Of course good government needs good data. Instead of spending money on another general survey the government should clean up and use the huge quantities of data it already holds. Why not start by reconciling National Insurance numbers with employee and Income Tax records? Why have more NI numbers been issued that there are meant to be employees? Why not use the substantial NHS data held on all using the service to model future patterns of service need and capacity better? Why not improve a system of patient records with non UK users receiving bills? Why not ask for consolidated data from Examining Boards and Universities to improve national data over skills and education if they think there are holes in their current knowledge?
It is even more bizarre that the census will not take place in Scotland when on its own logic it needs to be U.K. wide.
I hope this is the last general Census we face. On the general topic of population numbers and migration what we want is a reliable total available monthly, with good systems and border controls to assure us that the numbers are accurate. All those welcome to come legally should be included in the moving totals as permits are issued on arrival, with effective controls against illegals. For the working age population it should be one person, one NI number.
March 21, 2021
BRAVO!
What a splendid, common sense post for a Sunday morning. I can hear the shrieks of mirth in Whitehall from here! There will be comments such as:
” Is Sir J. really suggesting we combine our data-bases….. surely not? ”
” Sir J. is talking heresy again…. if we followed his ideas we’d need only ten percent of the present staffing at the ministry of Administrative Affairs! No.. no.. no, quite impossible.
And so on…..
March 21, 2021
Bravo indeed
Sir Js idea to use the single NI across the whole government structure is sensible
Your NI number should represent your initial ID when accessing government services
Why do we have a duplicate health certificate number, passport number, council tax number, driving licence number, etc etc
March 21, 2021
Peter
Agree with your words, and Johns posting
The simple fact of the matter is that if Government want to know how many people live in the UK all they have to do is look at the sewerage plant figures on the treatment of human waste, as this figure mirrors the number of people living here.
Just think about it, so simple, so quick, less expensive and likely to be far more truthful than any Census, as it is based on hard facts.
Indeed I seem to remember this is how Slough discovered it had 6,000 more people living in its area that it thought it had a decade ago.
Later aerial photographs highlighted secondary and additional accommodation which had been constructed in many back gardens, with sheds and garages also being converted without planning permission.
March 21, 2021
The government doesn’t have a clue as to how many live on this small island.
As for using the data to plan future services is laughable.
Our local council is busy digging up the High Street and making speed bumps when the surface of the road is disgraceful making it impossible to go above 20mph.
We don’t have enough power generation or housing so what is the point.
Just another box ticking exercise for some highly paid jobsworth.
March 21, 2021
“with effective controls against illegals.” – At that point I fell about laughing. They leave France knowing that once here they’ll never leave, a free life on our taxes ensured. Those who didn’t appreciate the Napier Barracks set fire to it, knowing they’ll be moved to better accommodation – cost not a problem -because “they ain’t payin”.
And did I hear the 5 o clock bbc news right this morning? That PP is giving the AUTOMATIC right to “anyone fleeing war” to “Indefinite leave to remain”? Or in plain English – OPEN DOORS – and the end to ANY control over our borders?
That is one way to stop any illegals – make it that whatever they do, coming here will NOT be illegal. The world can walk/fly in – hands out and laughing their heads off.
March 21, 2021
There is no way these people coming from France are fleeing war. If that were the case they would be grateful to settle in the first country they came to. I can’t imagine how big the bill must be getting to accommodate the hundreds arriving each week and that doesn’t include those we don’t know about. Will they be filling in a census form? Will they heck. We are being taken for fools by this lying government who promised to take control of our borders. Instead we find that we will be asked for more taxes not only to pay back existing debt but to pay for anyone wanting a better life at our expense. I’d like to live in Canada but haven’t got a hope in hell. This government needs to get a grip John. As for the census form. Just more government waste from another overpaid quango which will do nothing to address the real problems we face.
March 21, 2021
You are obsessed by the very small number of people leaving France in boats.
By far and away the majority of unlawful immigration – many, many times more – comes from people landing in their thousands normally at airports on visas, from all over the world, and then simply not leaving.
You are so very, very easily manipulated, quite evidently.
March 21, 2021
If it’s a very small number then no reason to get their cases heard within days and shipped back to France if the fail. You are so very easily duped, quite evidently. Have them all in Cardiff if hat’s what you want.
March 21, 2021
‘no reason not to’
March 21, 2021
It is indeed the case: whether it is 700,000 per year as claimed by a contributor of this blog the other day or 362,000 as discussed by the ONS for 2019, the number is at least 50 to 100 times bigger than the few thousands that the eagle-eyed ones from Kent (or readers of the Sun or the Express) talk about day in day out. But has ridicule ever killed anybody?
Asylum seekers do not have to settle in the first safe country: the series of papers/conventions discussing this question includes respectively: 1951 Geneva Convention on status of refugees, amended by 1967 Protocol to the Convention, Dublin II(2003), Asylum and Immigration (Treatment of Claimants) Act 2004. Finally what is expected from asylum seekers in the UK is detailed in ‘Asylum support: UK rights and expectations (2/10/2019)’ on gov.uk.
As for ‘Brexit’ becoming a word used out of a British context, we are getting there, see today’s Observer: ‘As bad as Brexit: Turkey faces currency crisis as Erdogan sacks bank chief’.
And aren’t you happy that the Government is taking control of our borders by preventing you to take any holiday outside Britain?
March 21, 2021
MIC if it’s illegal then it’s all wrong and I don’t condone any of it. I am sure BigNeil is as aware as I am of what you say but we are talking about those coming from France on this occasion. If you read and understood then your comment woukdnt be necessary.
March 21, 2021
Thank you for pointing that out Martin – surprisingly I agree with you – ‘overstays’ are not good either. But two wrongs don’t make a right.
Not only are the boat crossings very dangerous but they are also very much based on the knowledge that our record in returning these people is extremely poor. We have legal ways of entering this country and paying gangsters to smuggle people into this country isn’t one of them.
March 21, 2021
B,
There are no controls against illegals. Pure spin and lies. Home Office under May and Rudd made clear hundreds of thousands lost to the system! Where do they go? Do they fill in their census! Another record this week of the number of modern slave trade cases! Another that 10,400 foreign criminals released from prison were not deported as they should have been!
March 21, 2021
Seeking asylum is never illegal. You could arrive by carrier pigeon to seek asylum and it would be legal.
Whilst the xenophobic Faragists and Little Englanders who have taken over the Tory party continue to spew their anti-foreigner bile the majority in this country remain decent people.
Of course we should provide a safe haven to those fleeing war. If you are that worried about space we could make room by sending you to wherever they came from.
March 21, 2021
When I filled in my census form, I went to the feedback section and told them it was a waste of everybody’s time as they have no clue how many millions of illegals there are and they will never complete the form. As usual only the law abiding get to do it and face a £1000 fine if they don’t. No action taken over illegal immigration except the ludicrous suggestion by Priti Hopeless of sending them abroad to wait, no doubt in a manner they will find acceptable. How many of the 60,000 kept in hotels have had their cases heard, refused and deported? None is my guess. Why not just tell them all illegals will not be granted assylum and get cracking on sending them to France. Change the law if necessary, they do it pretty quick to harass us. It is just a bonanza for dodgy lawyers at our expense.
March 21, 2021
In comparison to our present totalitarian predicament a census seems like very small potatoes.
Not the most obvious battle to fight at the moment surely?
When faced with a magpie ( way too scary to tackle) a cat simply pretends it is not there!
March 21, 2021
Well, it seems to have worked here with people having been distracted from the brexit shambles.
In fact brexit should soon replace such words.
We’ll know that people have finally understood when football commentators use it as in “well, the goalie made a complete brexit of it there, and United are now three nil down”
March 21, 2021
It won’t be brexit – it will be a total EU….
March 21, 2021
Or maybe “Boris”?
March 21, 2021
Correction: “Well the goalie made a complete Brexit of it and United are three nil down, thanks to own goals scored by their elderly supporters.”
March 21, 2021
Just like the magnificent way the EU handled their vaccine programme, rubbished the AZ vaccine then says it wants to stop delivery to the UK so it can have it all. They already have several million doses they have not used due to their total incompetence. And you reckon Brexit is bad?
March 21, 2021
I can’t disagree with you.
But would you want to rejoin the EU?
March 21, 2021
It seems to me that “Shambles” is in Europe at the moment Martin – although you would obviously choose to ignore that inconvenient fact.
March 21, 2021
Good morning.
I agree. A complete waste of time. But at least they now know what gender you identify yourself most closely with 😉 Because that is what really is important. /sarc
The Census. Brought to you by another QUANGO, the ONS.
March 21, 2021
I do hope that when it is discovered that those claiming to be a different sex (none of this gender nonsense) to that which they were born is a few thousand at most out of a population of 75 million then we can disregard them as a consideration in anything other than agitation.
That would indeed be something useful to come out of this exercise.
March 21, 2021
+1
March 21, 2021
JR makes the assumption that information is not pooled in one place against citizens. Why does the local authority or Food Agency for that matter need to be able to watch your website browser for the sites you go on?
Interesting how this totalitarian govt wants every bit of information to watch you but allows totally open borders for mass immigration and Home Office claims it cannot find them!
March 21, 2021
I looked everywhere for the box that would tell them that we still have an outside loo – but couldn’t find it. No questions about what’s in my Shed either – very puzzling priorities…
March 21, 2021
Old census records are wonderful.
I would regret the loss of that magic for future generations.
Except that all norms have been wiped away by governments.
There is nothing left to record.
“Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.”
from Ozymandias by Percy Bysshe Shelley.
March 21, 2021
Or, on a slightly more life-affirming note, reminding us of the transience of this strange time that we’re living through:
What is Stonehenge? It is the roofless past;
Man’s ruinous myth; his uninterred adoring
Of the unknown in sunrise cold and red;
His quest of stars that arch his doomed exploring.
And what is Time but shadows that were cast
By these storm-sculptured stones while centuries fled?
The stones remain; their stillness can outlast
The skies of history hurrying overhead.
Stonehenge, by Siegfried Sassoon.
(I’ve learnt this by heart, and recite it to myself when I wobble.)
March 21, 2021
Very nice!
Actually “Ozimandias” too is fairly optimistic..the poem suggests that.human art/creativity will outlast these ephemeral politicians and their wiles.
Did you know that John Byng ( Viscount Torrington) thought it would be a good idea to turn Salisbury Plain into a sort of hot balloon“airport” in the 1790s? Probably would have flattened Stonehenge.
The “elite” are always with us, ready with their callous destruction.
March 21, 2021
An astute response, made all the more painful by your username.
March 21, 2021
+1
March 21, 2021
The supermarket loyalty schemes have much more accurate data than the census.
March 21, 2021
As you say, they have this all this information already in dispersed form. Do they plan to put it through a super computer and lie detector to check on its veracity. As you imply there is no way of discovering accurately how many illegal immigrants we have or where they reside.
When you consider how much information they already have and combine it with bank records, store card records, and location via mobile phones and CCTV, why do they pussy foot around with the idea that a national identity card or even a vaccination passport is an intrusion on ones privacy. Does this not confirm that such thinking is born of ignorance or hypocracy.
March 21, 2021
I agree the State wants far too much personal information. I also understood the Census was originally set up to establish the population size, which is surely a waste of time now, given the ‘open doors’ policy which has, over the last decade, allowed millions illegal migrants to just waltz in?
Playing devils advocate, what is the point of the State claiming it knows the size of the population, when they admit they don’t know how illegals are here!
As someone above commented, the supermarkets however, have been able to provide a far more accurate figure for decades and it hasn’t cost the taxpayer a penny. But heyho, the civil service and all these quangos have got to justify their huge tax funded existence by becoming more and more nosey.
March 21, 2021
We have never had an open doors policy. Which you would have learned quite quickly had you tried to get into the country without a passport.
Sure, we have had governmental incompetence – not knowing who is here and why. But that is what happens when you vote for an incompetent Tory government. Our borders have never been open. Our government has usually been useless.
March 21, 2021
Good points – but you’re a bit late, aren’t you, Sir John? The cost of this exercise is enormous. I question why it wasn’t delayed a year or two. If the Commons hasn’t debated the census process recently, perhaps it should. I’ll look out for someone asking JRM for a debate at the next House of Commons Business Statement.
March 21, 2021
In this case I tend to agree with Sir John. I was particularly struck in how vague some of the questions were. Asked if I had a degree but not whether I was member of a professional institution. If I had any GCSEs but no acknowledgement that some of us have loads of GCEs. Full name of my self employment business (which HMRC know anyway) but only a vague description of what I did in it. But asked repeatedly whether there was anybody else hiding in a cupboard in my house and couldn’t accept there was just me.
I have completed many censuses through my life, this one is the vaguest and pointless ever.
March 21, 2021
Completely agree with your comments. What a waste of money but “employment” for jobsworths.
I hope, Sir John, that you will have the opportunity to make your points in the Commons to a government minister.
March 21, 2021
Why bother with the cost and bother of a census?
Just ask Facebook, they know everything about all of us.
March 21, 2021
Good questions about bad questions. This intrusive state is out of control. We should prepare ourselves against the artificial stupidities that, no doubt, will be conjured out of this data bank.
March 21, 2021
Where were the questions that should need answers for social policy?
Have you been married before, or divorced, or separated?
How many children are yours, how many as a step-parent?
Are you satisfied with your childrens’ education, nursery, primary, secondary?
How many times have you changed employer?
How many times have you needed benefits to support income?
How many addresses have you had in last 10 years?
How many cars do you own?
Normal transport for work, car, bus, cycle, train, walk?
Are you happy with main supplier being a supermarket, or would you rather town centre independents?
March 21, 2021
Well, the census is certainly not about the illegally imported population and their future families, or the public services the rest of us will be required to fund to support them. I suspect it’s simply another costly exercise in “but we’ve always done it this way” to give people in non-jobs something to do for their £100k+ salaries!
March 21, 2021
According to the ONS, ~ 5.5 million people worked in the public sector in 2019 – compared to a (pre-pandemic) private sector headcount of ~ 27.0 million. About 20.3% of the workforce is working in jobs funded by the taxpayer/Bank of England.
All these jobsworths need something to do and so Ministers build huge civil service empires administering their departments and processing the data that you describe. A major product of all this mouse-pushing and clicking are reports analysing the data – which are so complex that only the authors understand them – and which the government imediately ignores in favour of political considerations.
Due to the enormous number of undocumented migrants who have managed to get in here – who have somehow been issued with the dodgy NI numbers that you mention – the census will produce no meaningful information whatsoever. How many of them work in the Home Office?
March 21, 2021
When you put it like that, JR, it makes no sense. Well said.
I’d always thought it was about infrastructure planning for housing and transport, ETC, so yes, it would be good to know what the justifications really are and how they really intend to use this data.
With the risk of a hefty fine for those that do not complete the form, we should be most concerned at the growth in government demands on us, as it becomes ever more evident that we are the servants of the state.
March 21, 2021
One point of a census is tradition. They offer a continuity of information.
Additional questions, such as those about sexuality, are a reflection of the fashion of the times.
You state ‘Instead of spending money on another general survey the government should clean up and use the huge quantities of data it already holds.’ This sounds fine in principle but even the computerisation of NHS records cost a fortune and was done badly.
So while I agree in principle. I would want the task undertaken by existing full-time civil servants rather than incompetent, overpaid, here-today, gone-tomorrow consultants.
March 21, 2021
I think we’re all agreed that half the public sector could disappear overnight without trace and it would have a positive impact on our lives. The fact that this shenanigans continues after 10 years of the Conservatives means we are crying out for a change. So much waste. This is but a tip of the tip of the iceberg.
March 21, 2021
Tsk tsk you will be alienating your Libertarian eccentrics with this talk of the State compounding data ..Orwellian Nightmare ..they will mutter. I agree though , everyone knows everything there is to know about me already.
Why not have those (overwhelmingly popular ) ID cards back on the table ? Put this information on them . Security, welfare immigration and identity security would be greatly advanced and while we are at it lets have your up to date Vaccine compliance on it as well . A world in which I can travel freely avoiding the stupid, contagious and criminal element , would be fine by me subject , to sunsets as they currently exist on your record and so on.
What the Libertarian will never understand is that freedom is thing we only create with by rules and order. Whilst I have learnt to play the Piano ,..they sit on it . Which of us is free?
March 21, 2021
You’re beginning to sound like a normal person asking questions like that.
March 21, 2021
I recently applied for a credit card. Haven’t done that, or opened a bank account, for many years. They wanted to know the ins and outs of a cat’s backside about me and tie up my address records and all manner of other data. How do people who are here illegally function? And if the manage now, what will happen when we go cashless?
March 21, 2021
Bravo! You have discovered that living here illegally is incredibly hard. They do not get benefits. They cannot have a bank account or use services.
Any work they are able to do has to be cash in hand. They do not have employment rights. They can’t live a normal life. The grandmaster who brings them here – usually at great expense – will give them somewhere to live – usually cramped, dingy, dangerous and expensive. The are told where to work and what they can do. They may get a bit of pocket money but that’s it.
It is basically slavery.
Many people on here seem to think illegals live the life of Riley. Actually – they are mostly victims of the most despicable trade. The trade in people.
March 21, 2021
What do you think about the EU threatening to block export of vaccines?
The pharma companies must be questioning the wisdom of siting their vaccine production in the EU, if the Commission is prone to disrupting their global trade.
Reply The pharma companies must be celebrating production in UK with no export controls and plenty of UK government support to get into production and then plenty of UK buying of product.
March 21, 2021
Sshh leave the Eu alone, I don’t think they understand the British psyche.
March 21, 2021
The US has not allowed export of vaccines at all. What do you think of that?
The UK government claims it has not blocked vaccine exports but we know precisely none have been exported from the UK?
Meanwhile EU countries have exported tens of millions of doses all over the world. Including to the US and U.K. – which have not reciprocated.
EU countries were concerned about vaccine nationalism – which is why they worked together to procure vaccines. The failure of both the US and UK to share supplies – whilst the EU has shared – shows the 27 were right. They appreciate Little England has failed epically over Covid. But they will not allow British failure to now kill Europeans.
They should immediately block all vaccine exports to the UK until AZ and the British government stop behaving so embarrassingly badly.
March 21, 2021
A sad post.
An authoritarian human rights destroying PM, the coronavirus act, football vaccine certificates,the policing bill, (Bad? ed) policing, perpetual house arrest …
Tory MPs could have removed and still could remove the ‘dictator’ at the top, and belatedly restore liberty and human decency to the country. Tory MPs should act to stop such vileness ever happening again. This bleat about the census is just part of the propaganda game performed by a handful of MPs to pretend there is opposition to extreme authoritarian rule – sad, pathetic and frightening.
March 21, 2021
+1
March 21, 2021
I asked my daughter last night if she’d completed her census on line.
“What’s a census?”
“Didn’t you get a letter about the Census”, I asked.
“No” came the reply.
We explained how to obtain a number so she could complete it online today because it’s always people like us that get the threatened £1000 fine.
That’s when I discovered the son in Scotland doesn’t have one this year. Unbelievable, are we a United Kingdom or not?! So information on covid and furlough won’t be there from Scotland is it so govt can disguise people movement for another year.
Just what does it provide? You are right John, PAYE workers get their taxes reported digitally on a monthly basis now. The self-employed are online. We all get a NHS number to get a jab I don’t understand why this number you are born with doesn’t follow you through life and becomes your NI number. New arrivals would get a number on application with a designator indicating the year they applied.
The Windrush people why couldn’t they just be checked against previous Census records, we were told many had been here for at least three census checks. Or had they left for many years and then came back to the UK? I don’t understand why they didn’t have census records, doctors visit records, tax records, dental records, driving licences, council tax payments, school records for them and their children, electoral registrations, social security benefits records. If this Census check doesnt work then what is the point of it? Did someone check the Census of the Windrush people?
As you say it would have been better to invest in software to merge the multitude of data you already have on everyone. Then send each person their record to check and add or correct anything that was missed.
March 21, 2021
The snooper state may well have all the information it needs on us, but its systems show every sign of being incapable of making any effective use of it. I recently had to call an ambulance to my home, and it proved necessary to give my address and my wife’s date of birth no less than three times, on every occasion recorded digitally, so it was in theory already available on an efficient system. I did reflect that if they did not know the address, it was difficult to understand how they had got there.
Most of the information collected on the current census form seems vague or irrelevant, and I noted it lacked the most helpful item for genealogists, which must be a major use of the census, which is the subject’s place of birth.
March 21, 2021
Am not living in your jurisdiction but can tell you that in the past I have purposefully taken annual holidays with foreign travel included at the time of census- I think governments, all governments, have far too much information about us already.
March 21, 2021
I don’t mind filling in the census. It is a useful snapshot for future generations.
And although this authoritarian government is sinister, it lacks the competence to do anything really dark with the data.
People who believe in huge government new world order conspiracies have clearly missed the fact that the clowns who run our country lack the ability to order face masks. Even if they want to control everything we do they are not competent enough to do so.
March 21, 2021
Don’t forget Ms. Patel is busy collecting records about your internet browsing, down to the last typo. Another one to add to your list.
March 21, 2021
I live on a boat snd do not accept post
Now what?
March 21, 2021
I duly filled in my Census to comply with the law
…
Please just leave us alone
March 21, 2021
There was talk of the 2011 census being the last for the reasons that you explain now. With everyone busy with Covid, did someone forget to cancel the arrangements?
I shall not be making a census return and if prosecuted would expect summary dismissal after I read out to the judge today’s diary. Thank you!
March 21, 2021
Do I have to travel back from Egypt?
March 21, 2021
Having just begun researching my family history I have discovered that one of the best methods of enquiry is the census. You learn who is living with whom and where, their age and occupation. It also helps to confirm whether you are following the correct family links in your wider researches. The latter point is particularly pertinent when the family names involved are common rather than unusual. I realise it is only a snapshot in time – I have wished they were more frequent – but is an invaluable tool in finding out how the social history of a family evolves over time.
March 21, 2021
2020 and 2021 are atypical years. I really do question the value of much of the data being gathered today.
March 21, 2021
Topic of the day/week?
from BBC website.
The European Union should not “build walls” around the distribution of vaccines and should seek to meet its contractual “obligations”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has told the BBC. His comments follow a threat by the European Commission to block vaccine exports to countries including the UK.
Separately, Mr Wallace did not rule out extending a ban on overseas holidays amid rising cases in other countries.
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said last week that if Covid vaccine supplies in Europe do not improve, the bloc “will reflect whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate”.
Mr Wallace told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that both the EU and the UK should live up to their contractual “obligations”.
The defence secretary said: “The European Union stands for the rule of law… and that means we should all abide by our contracts. We are legally all obliged, both the buyer and the purchaser.
“The European Commission also recognises that the world is watching.”