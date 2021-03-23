A new framework for our economy

The UK economy has been steered for twenty years by the Maastricht requirements. The UK has sought to keep state debt down to 60% or to get it moving towards that total, and to keep the budget deficit down to below 3% of GDP. The inherited targets are to record state borrowing below 2% of GDP this year and to see net debt declining as a percentage of GDP. Overall borrowing should be at or below zero by 2025-6. These targets of course were blown away by the measures to tackle the pandemic.
The government needs to consider new rules. Of course it needs to control pubic spending and taxation to affordable levels. Maybe it should go over to a target of not normally allowing borrowing for current spending, but allow borrowing for capital spending. That capital spending should continue to need a value for money and rate of return test ,preferably better estimated and policed than prior capital projects have often been.
I dislike the Maastricht rules for a variety of reasons. Now most advanced countries are borrowing around 100% of GDP the idea that anytime soon can see them back to 60% is silly. The usually automatic 3% running deficit control can cause austerity or undesirable tax rises and cuts. I have no wish to advise the EU on what to do about their rules, and understand that they are trying to avoid the free rider problem. When countries share a currency with a common official interest rate a country which had borrowed too much could seek to take advantage of the better credit rating of leading members of the zone and carry on borrowing excessively. The fact that the criteria are recorded in the Treaties makes changing them very problematic.
For the UK we now need rules which keep our finances in good order and take advantage of a good credit rating and low rates to allow productive investment. The Maastricht figures do not adjust the state debt figures for all that debt now owned by the Bank of England as agents of the Treasury which also seems strange.
58 Comments
March 23, 2021
Good morning
And just like all the other Lemmings we can follow them off the same cliff. No thanks.
Those rules were put there for a reason. Of which I care not, but they were there. Gordon Brown circumvented them buy using PFI’s. Essentially off the book borrowing. He lumbered us with these and other debts.
I have never kept it a secret that I am an avid follower of Sir John Cowthepaite, the man credited with Hong Kong’s success. I therefore want to see is better value for money. I want a more market led economy with less government involvement and taxpayers cash. We need more private investment and lower taxes on the returns for said investment. The Industrial Revolution was not built on government handouts. It was built by men of ideas, belief and Private Capital. We need to build an economy around such people. If the government want a project to be built, all it has to do is pass the necessary legislation and planning, with some very light taxation on profits, and leave the rest to the markets. If it’s a winner it will get built. If not, then we’ve just saved a pile of cash.
March 23, 2021
I find it all somerhing of a mystery. Government behaves financially in ways that I as an individual would never be allowed to, because I could not bare the consequencies. Yet I have to bare the consequences of government borrowing behaviour. I also suffer the consequencies when government spend money on white elephant projects, but fail to spend on things that directly affect my and everyone elses quality of life. I have in mind a properly funded NHS, people sleeping rough on the streets and totally inadequate housing at the lower end of the market. Experiencing all this lumpen management of the money, I have been forced to give government, I can understand those individuals who move or incorporate offshore. In the best possible way they can they are safeguarding the best interests of those they are directly responsible for, their family. Knowing that government will waste whatever tax they might have been forced to pay. Am I missing some great hidden truth.
March 23, 2021
Agricola,
It was ever so; if you’re a leading political figure a large ego is part of the package and consequently want something with your name on it to be revered for generations.
A possible solution, in this age of communications, would be to add a bit more democracy to hold the purse strings a bit tighter, namely require consent be given by the tax payer for expenditure over a certain figure on large projects. Specific spending limits could also be specified for such essentials as defense, NHS etc.
March 23, 2021
Whatever virtue-signalling, fluffy pink bunny stuff the govt. pretends to espouse it actually only ever does what suits!
Like its apparent addiction to human rights until it comes to vaccine coercion, first victims ..care home staff. But then …maybe their aim is to close down care homes?
Always a hidden agenda, never upfront with the truth. Just nudging and manipulating…disgusting!
eg Do they want HS2 because they intend to abandon London to its fate?
March 23, 2021
You don’t have to suffer the burden alone. Much of the cost isn’t on the taxpayer, but pushed onto the next generation in the form of debt, but with nothing to show for it.
March 23, 2021
You are simply (and understandably) reiterating the problems of all societies over millennia that have developed beyond small tribal areas and groupings.
The history of every civilisation shows that firstly economies start growing, bureaucracies are developed, forms of societal welfare arise, cultural and scientific developments occur etc, and then the governing individuals or bodies become power-crazed in one way or another, the peasantry (who provide the basics of life) are neglected, the constructive critics are at best side-tracked or at worst disposed of, and revolutionaries start uprisings ~ and lo and behold, it’s back to stage one yet again.
March 23, 2021
No you are not missing anything. The flight from ultra high taxation by those with the reason and ability to do so has been a persistent since post WW2. Lower top rates in the Thatcher years provided some relief. But the political instinct to overtax the rich remains alive and well. It provides the cover to justify pet political schemes that waste money.
March 23, 2021
@oldtimer; But this county has gone way beyond stopping the need for what was always a minority to take “flight from ultra high taxation”, now even our moderate taxation levels (necessary for a functioning, secure, society) get described as theft buy many on the right.
March 23, 2021
I think the NHS is quite well funded as it is @agricola but agree with much else that you wrote.
March 23, 2021
“not normally allowing borrowing for current spending, but allow borrowing for capital spending”.
Yes but as we know Government will call almost anything “capital or investment spending”. Even things as daft as HS2, renewable subsidies and the insane net zero carbon agenda. Sunak even thought taxing people, (wasting much of it in collection and admin) then paying half people’s restaurant bill was a good plan.
“to control pubic spending and taxation to affordable levels” no sign of this at all. Taxes absurdly at a 70 year high with the dire socialist Sunak planning new vast increases. Pension pots, income tax, IHT, NI, CGT all to suffer back door threshold muggings, IR35 and large council tax increases too.
March 23, 2021
It indeed is a perineal problem.
March 23, 2021
An unfortunate use of the word, but not totally inappropriate.
March 23, 2021
Freudian or intentional?
March 23, 2021
The most important part of the framework for the economy is probably not financial but educational.
You could have a high salary, high skill, knowledge-based one if you wanted, but that would mean educating the people – and properly – and an educated population would never, ever, return a government such as we have today.
So sadly it won’t happen any time soon.
March 23, 2021
Even more unacceptable when one considers the regular squandering by government.
March 23, 2021
It also seems to strange to see a Conservative advocating a move away from a tight monetarist policy and an increase in public debt.
March 23, 2021
Not sure but I think I have seen those who understand economics accuse JR of being a Keynesian.
He (they say) was a socialist.
March 23, 2021
@Peter; You mean Mr Churchill, Eden and Macmillan, even Heath, were not Conservative when they embraced Keynesian policies?!
March 23, 2021
Churchill lost to Attlee. If you can’t beat them join em.
Eden and Heath are mostly regarded as failures.
Supermac was in the ‘one nation Tory’ mode which mostly disappeared after Mrs. Thatcher.
March 23, 2021
Sounds like the deck of the Titanic, with ever-fewer places to go!
‘On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand;
All other ground is sinking sand,
All other ground is sinking sand.’
(Refrain from hymn by Edward Mote, 1797-1874.)
March 23, 2021
‘Maybe it should go over to a target of not normally allowing borrowing for current spending, but allow borrowing for capital spending.’ So, a variant of Gordon Brown’s ‘Golden Rule’, which was just an excuse to borrow & waste after having been left a good financial position by the Major government. I expect governments to live within their means – and that means spending less than the tax-take.
P.S. And on that point, I have just finished reading books by Warren Buffet and Benjamin Graham. Both lament the fact that few businessmen are much good at ‘capital allocation’. I lay the same charge at the feet of out current crop of politicians. Yesterday, Ben Wallace, whilst savaging Defence, sought points by pointing to our soon having a sovereign space launch capability, something that clearly isn’t ‘needed’.
March 23, 2021
‘ That capital spending should continue to need a value for money and rate of return test ,preferably better estimated and policed than prior capital projects have often been.’
This is absolutely vital. Why is the public sector so bad at it? Private sector has multiple objectives and stakeholders too, but does a much, much better job.
Here’s an idea. Set up a scrutiny body staffed with seconded, or retired, Financial Controllers from industry and publish their reviews of every capital expenditure project over say £25 million. The Civil Service would hate it, so that’s a good sign.
March 23, 2021
Or upgrade the ‘Value for Money’ remit of the Audit Commission, so that it cannot be ignored or trivially over-ruled by the Government of the day. Make it as independent as the Bank of England.
March 23, 2021
The problem of allowing borrowing for capital projects in excess of 3% of GDP would be fine if one could rely on all governments to only spend on capital projects that are good value.
Unfortunately, the taxpayer has never been able to rely on Labour governments to be sensible but these days that extends to Conservative ones that are daft enough to spend more than £100bn on HS2. Our current Great Leader is seriously considering investing English taxpayer’s money on a tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland, both of which are likely to leave the UK in the next decade.
No, we need to maintain tight control over spending, particularly in the three provinces that rely so heavily on the “generosity” of English taxpayers.
For example, where is the£65m coming from to pay for Wales’ own Erasmus Scheme ?
English taxpayers, of course.
March 23, 2021
Good morning Sir John
I have no wish to advise the EU on what to do about their rules, and understand that they are trying to avoid the free rider problem
Then again if we ‘are’ and I hope we ‘are’, an outward looking democratic free and sovereign nation, the thinking and thoughts from a system that aims for protectionism and isolation should no longer be on anyone’s radar. Unfortunately they are as we are made to comply, as we signed up to an extremely bad deal that undermines the UK’s ability to thrive.
Yes we need to be on a level playing field that recognizes the State should ensure our freedoms and should ensure that ethos is not undermined by external forces. But that should only be seen as a backstop to ensure predatory forces don’t set out to undermine our society and our wealth creation. What the UK does inside the UK is determined by the citizens of the UK
In a slight tangent in the Telegraph yesterday there was an opinion piece that related to the vaccine ‘wars’ created by the EU. It reasoned we should never get into the pettiness that would stop the world moving on from Covid. It did however, reason that as with ‘Trump’ some times pending emergency powers is all it takes i.e. if the Government having signaled emergency import duties on EU car and wine imports. How long would the threat of taking the life of a UK Citizen by the EU Commission last.
March 23, 2021
And in a roundabout way related to the economy or it’s resurgence, a question for the PM/Health Secretary or you.
Why, when we have had the much vaunted two vaccinations, are we banned from going anywhere?
The context being increased red zone countries and HMGs reluctance to even discuss foreign flights. Either the vaccine is not effective or the government is using it as a pretext to permanently reduce our freedoms?
March 23, 2021
Perhaps it’s not so much the going as the coming back (with a new virus variant) that might be the problem? I know that Germans are allowed to travel to South Africa and return home, but unless you hold a German passport you will not be allowed into Germany. Unless you are a senior African politician requiring medical treatment, of course.
March 23, 2021
Definitely the right questions, Nig 1. I think you are starting to suspect what the answer is. I would not like to be a Conservative MP right now.
March 23, 2021
Well, make your mind up.
Either you want vaccine passports or you don’t.
The Right generally don’t.
March 23, 2021
The red wall will want (and can afford) to go on holiday – not cool.
March 23, 2021
Mainly it shows that many EU Treaties are just pipe dreams.
Reality bites and they are ignored.
The NI protocol is one such.
One day soon the EU will be ignored by pharma companies, then others. When silly strikes, walk away.
March 23, 2021
Contempt of Court is pretty serious in all jurisdictions, including the European Union’s.
March 23, 2021
Sir JS.
The Initial concept that countries that trade together are less inclined to the open warfare of ww1 and ww2.was a good start and the USA piled in a mass of cash to revitalise Europe called Marshall Aid.
Had the free trade in goods and services been properly developed I would be a happy bunny. As it is it was hijacked by a succession of second rate politicians, mainly socialist, intent on a power grab, with little concept of what democracy was, or if they knew, it did not suit their purpose. Apart from Switzerland and Sweden they were all emerging from the opposite of democracy. Even France only knew revolutionary democracy or in effect anarchy, a talent they have retained. The hijackers sank into an ever increasing , at the present, a less malicious form of the USSR. We now have no real democratic control, an entity largely dependant on handouts from a small number of viable states. A dependency brought about by the use of a mostly common currency but lacking the cental control necessary for it to function. It is an aircraft thrown together from a series of component parts from a range of different aircraft. Every time it tries to respond to different challenges it fails, witness covid vaccination. We are well out of it.
Like all bullies it is threatening in the playground. Do not for one minute believe that they will see sense, they will not. If anything they will get worse. It is a fantasy to think we can have a normal positive relationship with the EU in its current mindset. We need to go flat out to look after our own interests. It will be some time before the EU realise that a more pragmatic attitude to our sovereign status is the most productive course.
March 23, 2021
Sir John.
Could it really be too much to expect and ask for, that we have a leader and a government that will stand up and take face on the waste that haemorrhages out of every sector of civil and public services.? The list of areas to be addressed are well recorded on this site every day, or are nearly all the contributors to this site wrong?
March 23, 2021
How much is the feasibility study and provisional costings for a tunnel or a bridge to connect Northern Ireland to Scotland going to cost the taxpayer?
This is typical of the la la land our leader and his cabinet live in.
March 23, 2021
Indeed TT, add to it HS2 and the green nonsense and we really do face an unwelcome future.
March 23, 2021
They’re too frit turboterrier, they might upset the unions. Plus they’d have to start with the waste that is 650 Members of Parliament. Why do we need so many especially when three out of the four nations now have their own administrations? Far easier to pick on the wealth creating private sector.
March 23, 2021
And in other news the BBC is asking HMG for permission to borrow £150 million to compete with Netflix. The answer must be no, find it from your bloated bureaucracy and what is a news organisation doing competing with Netflix anyway. The private sector fulfils our needs, we want less BBC not more.
And what is Cameron doing lobbying on behalf of a bankrupt loan company. Sums up his knowledge of business and arrogant sense of entitlement that he should be listened to. He should be reminded that having failed as PM he is now a private citizen. Well done Sunak for ignoring him. As usual the left wing FT etc is trying to make it a political issue. Sunak ensured it isn’t.
March 23, 2021
Why is it we require an army (if it was only as small as the real Army) of people to spend OUR money.
I think it is time we had a real and grown up discussion on who and how OUR money is spent.
Taxed on Earnings, Taxed on Spending, Taxed on saving, Taxed on investments, Taxed on driving, taxed on fuel, taxed on parking, taxed on some food and drink, taxed on using heat, light and power, even a tax on the air we breath because its not good enough. Then they tax you when you die !
Work out how much you pay the government with all these taxes added together over your lifetime and you actually wonder who benefits most with you working.
March 23, 2021
How convenient for our host, blame it all on those Maastricht requirements, rather than on the economic thinking that created those Maastricht requirements, and had shaped the UK’s own economic rules for twenty years before they became enshrined into EU treaty law – Monetarism theory…
I seem to recall Mrs Thacher had no objection to the economic part of the Maastricht treaty, it was the socio-political chapter and the ERM that caused most problems.
Reply I consistently opposed the Maastricht rules. Monetarism was the view of Alan Walters. When he arrived ion No 10 he advised money was too tight and we needed to expand!
March 23, 2021
@JR reply; I thought the IMF, as part of their loan agreement, required the Callaghan govt to impose Monetarist policies, and by April of 1979 Mrs Thatcher was most certainly not extolling the virtues of eynesian theory!
Reply Why comment on things you clearly have not read? I helped write one of her big Conference speeches which quoted from Keynes on unemployment when we were tackling the need for more jobs.
March 23, 2021
You should do something about the application of annualised accounting rules to government.
If a department undershoots on current spending, they can lose out in following years. This results in a wasteful dash to spend money at the end of each year.
This also applies to capital projects, which by their very nature can have delays. For example if a general election getting in the way of a ministerial approval. Even worse, if there is an opportunity to speed things up, this is difficult to achieve due to the in year spending constraints.
March 23, 2021
A year now since the government began its second fraudulent charade and it is encouraging a candle-lit vigil and imposing a dictatorship. We urgently need to be rid of these villains.
March 23, 2021
the new framework seems to be mad so called green nonsense, to push costs up here, force work abroad from where we will import even more stuff pushing up net world pollution…
mad anti car nonsense, in a seeming hatred for the majority of decent hardworking drivers who keep the country running
and an even bigger less responsive public sector
March 23, 2021
The problem is our leaders face no penalty for accumulating debt. For example, show me the MP who borrows money personally to give away because it makes him/her feel good. Yet the government is facing opposition to its cut to Overseas Aid from 0.7% to 0.5% of GDP. The PM & all Ministers salaries should be tied to having a balanced budget. Let’s pay the PM £500k per year if the budget is balanced, £150k if it is not, with the same arrangement for all Ministers & MPs. Ministers maybe £300k p.a. & MPs £200k. On that basis how fast would the annual deficit come down? Growth on its own will never eliminate the deficit, there has to be a ruthless crackdown on costs as any competent business person will tell you. The increased salaries may also attract some higher calibre individuals who actually care about our freedoms & don’t blindly vote for lockdowns which don’t affect their pockets & pension contributions in any way!
March 23, 2021
There is a case for identifying exceptional debts incurred as a result of the pandemic (£300 Bn?) separately within the national accounts. This could be earmarked to be paid off, at say £10 Bn a year over 30 years. The remaining debt and annual deficits should be managed to achieve financial stability and security. In my view this would be lower or zero deficits and debts over time to provide a margin to cater for emergency spending when required. Such self discipline is not characteristic of the political class; the urge to buy votes with more madcap schemes is more likely to prevail.
March 23, 2021
Makes sense – Seems that the Chancellor needs some ideas putting his way.
He should get a survey out so we can all advise him
March 23, 2021
As we were not in the euro, the UK was not subject to the fines that could be imposed on other EU countries under the excessive deficits procedures as you imply here. This is in fact another example of why our being in the single market but with lots of opt outs and exceptions was the best of both worlds.
March 23, 2021
I think that was probably right for a time. But the more the inexorable push for federalism the harder that was and would have become to sustain. Eg In the recent euro bailout (called covid recovery), Sweden and Denmark, neither of which are in the euro, are on the hook for their share of the €390bn of transfers to the southern eurozone. There will surely be more of that.
Anyway we are where we are so the question is how to make the best of it.
March 23, 2021
“targets of course were blown away by the measures to tackle the pandemic”
No. Measures did not tackle the so-called pandemic.
“rate of return test”
Yes appraisal mechanism might be improved but IRR, NPV etc. are in no way suitable for long term projects, with uncertainty (not just risk), option value, crowd-in effects and enactment of the future. So depends on project type.
“better … policed than prior capital projects”
Yes, if ‘policied’ means managed and effectively overseen by relevant department without adding huge additional overheads (make-work for depts).
“For the UK we now need rules which keep our finances in good order”
1. Does the knowledge exist? Threshold effect of debt on growth-interest gap had a research basis but now that debt is held by central banks, the context seems to have moved from one of risk to one of uncertainty (and possibly side-effects on interest held further from ‘natural’ rate). Is research still valid?
2. In terms of monetary policy should BoE inflation target become sectoral (though how unclear) e.g. N.Z. P.M. asking RBNZ to consider housing policy?
Suggestion 1 Replace Johnson as leader with one that immediately restores freedom, removes authoritarianism and gives confidence that it will never be allowed to return.
Suggestion 2 The climate agenda is wrong.
Suggestion 3 De-China/CCP the economy
Suggestion 4 Much closer ‘policing’ of monopoly power of big tech, big pharm, big food etc.
March 23, 2021
Ha …well lets just say “recollections may vary “. In 2003 Germany and France broke the supposed constraints of Maastricht were not punished and no country has ever faced the notional penalties least of all the UK to whom a 60 % ,limit at the time seemed a monstrous idea anyway. At no time in the Blair period did the National debt ever exceed 35%.
The UK is not guided by “Maastricht” rules which were never applicable as we were not joining the Euro what Sir John wishes to imply here is that running the country like Sailor on shore leave is your patriotic duty , in fact the UK has only ever been guided by a wish not to become a basket case country.
At the moment the balance of risks is such that serious retrenchment is not possible but as soon as it is the UK must get its books straight and it has nothing to do with Maastricht.
Reply The UK did run on Maastricht rules. The 3% rule did bite and the 60% rule became important after the financial crash.
March 23, 2021
The UK economy consists mostly of a property Ponzi scheme. Chancellors have done everything to maintain insane London house prices which ordinary workers simply cannot afford without a subsidy. Hammond admitted recently that high immigration is essential to keep the Ponzi scheme going. That is why nothing is ever done to limit immigration.
If we are going to borrow more, let us borrow to invest in productive activities and infrastructure, instead of property speculation. We have to get back to people buying a home not an investment vehicle.
March 23, 2021
I see the world skills think tank is complaining that fewer and fewer Brits are studying Computer Science.
Its hardly surprising that when all the jobs in Computer Science are given to cheap foreign imported workers that Brits stop studying it.
It is not a skills shortage causing a need for immigration, it is too much immigration causing Brits to refuse to gain those skills.
The political class fundamentally fail to understand this dynamic.
March 23, 2021
“For the UK we now need rules which keep our finances in good order….” – or, as an alternative to rigid rules that somehow never get revised and so end up (if they were not ab initio) inappropriate for an ever changing world (certainly Maastricht and also the Barnett formula), perhaps we could just have some commitment to sound economic management, constantly fashioned to suit the prevailing circumstances?
Rules are used too often to justify courses of action as though they were self-evidently appropriate, thereby stifling or avoiding debate (which was of course the purpose of the Barnett formula).
March 23, 2021
Seen the price of steel and other commodities today?
No inflation…..
March 23, 2021
I have two finance-related questions (and therefore on-topic!), which are not rhetorical – I genuinely am at a loss to understand what is going on:
1. Given that the debt held by the BoE is, as you say, held on behalf of the Treasury, why don’t we just write it off? Why, in any sane world, would you count money you owe yourself? It’s all your money! This makes no sense to me.
2. Given that the government has made it clear it does not believe the EU is acting in good faith in relation to the checks required for the movement of goods (primarily foodstuffs) either to NI or the EU, why is the government still paying the EU over £10 BILLION this year? Surely any sane government would say to the EU: “eliminate all these unnecessary checks immediately or we don’t pay you a single penny”? What on earth is going on? Why isn’t the ERG raising this? Has it been disbanded? You certainly don’t hear anything from them any more.
Reply 1. Removal of both the bonds and the CB reserves that finance them could undermine market liquidity and remove future flexibility of monetary policy.
2. The ERG is fine and has not been seeking publicity for its work. The Uk has recently taken some action to tackle the friction around NI trade and might need to take more.
March 23, 2021
Off topic, an Irish parliamentarian pronounces herself to be “gobsmacked” that some UK imports arriving at sea ports in the Irish Republic are being treated in such an “illogical” fashion:
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/new-customs-rules-branded-illogical-and-disturbing-at-brexit-committee-40226052.html
“TDs and Senators reacted with shock to the news, with Committee Chair Lisa Chambers saying she was “gobsmacked” and that the new system introduced post-Brexit was “so illogical”.”
But she should be even more “gobsmacked” that the illogicality described to her committee is doubled up when UK goods arriving in sea ports in Northern Ireland are treated as being ‘at risk’ of passing on to the Republic across the land border, even though the trade across that real border is only about a fifth in volume of the trade across Boris Johnson’s newly invented sea border, and doubled up again when at present the UK is still aligned to EU regulations and so all goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland will still comply with EU Single Market requirements.
It is hard to believe that this is not deliberate arbitrary obstruction of our exports.
March 23, 2021
Unbelievable that Rolls Royce wanted to sell their Bergen Marine engine plant to Russia of all people but Norway has blocked it correctly recognising its strategic importance to a potential hostile navy.
Pity that Warren East left Arm Holdings before it was sold off to another potential hostile country via the backdoor without any UK Govt awareness of its major strategic importance to anyone.
Unbelievable…..