The virus and the third wave

The European continent remains the centre of the pandemic storm. As Italy, Germany and France extend their lockdowns and discourage movement outside the home at Easter it is time to set out some of the facts and figures on what has happened so far.
Official figures are produced and updated daily for the worldometer site. They are the best we have, though they are of course influenced by how much testing is carried out in each country to identify the disease, and how doctors fill in death certificates for people suffering from a variety of conditions as well as CV 19. These figures show that the five worst countries for numbers of cases and the five worst countries for acknowledged CV 19 deaths are all continental European. The best countries with fewest deaths and case numbers are likely to be in Asia.
Deaths per million
Gibraltar 2791
Czechia (EU) 2336
San Marino 2325
Belgium (EU) 1955
Hungary (EU) 1940
Cases per million
Andorra 149249
Montenegro 139523
Czechia (EU) 137600
San Marino 129123
Gibraltar 126766
The figures reveal a number of divergencies. Amongst these countries with the worst case and death numbers the death rate measured as deaths in proportion to reported cases varies from as high as nearly 3.2% in Hungary to a little under 1% in Andorra. Does this tell us anything about different treatments, or about death certificate definitions or about the ages of the people catching the virus? Most of these badly affected countries did introduce lockdowns and test and trace systems but still suffered greatly.
The Panorama programme on Monday sought to show that Korea got it right with a strong test and trace system, whilst arguing the Sweden got it wrong by being too relaxed in the first wave of the disease. The Swedish numbers are not out of line with other large EU countries that did go in for longer and earlier lockdowns. Korea’s performance is good but so is the performance of many other Asian countries. We need to study a range of possibilities before leaping to policy conclusions. Could it be that past Asian flu varieties gave Asians more natural immunity or ability to fight the virus? Is it that those Asian countries which did go for test, trace and isolate got more compliance from their populations than Europe did? Do diet and vitamins C and D play any part?
There are lots of facts and figures in circulation, but they need careful study to understand them and their defects before rushing to conclusions about what worked. High urban concentrations of people makes virus passage more likely, and elderly populations suffered the more serious versions of the disease in much larger numbers than younger populations. The latest news from the USA showing in their tests that the Astra Zeneca vaccine is highly effective at stopping serious case and deaths means the Uk hospital admission and death rates should continue to fall as they have been doing as most of the at risk people have now been vaccinated.
March 24, 2021
Good morning
I have always been loathed to use death and infection rates, along with comparing various nations, as it can be both used to mislead and prevent proper action being taken for each individual nation.
One thing those European countries have in common is high population densities. I have argued against a national lockdown on the that basis and, whilst a city like London may be a high risk area and may benefit from such measures, a sleepy English village or a Scottish croft won’t. This is the problem with Statists. Unable to think outside their box.
March 24, 2021
Gosh! Gosh!
The arrogant have taken a step too far.
Cat among the pigeons at the very least.
Pushing to vaccinate the children.
March 24, 2021
Figures?
When there is a plague you don’t have to shut the shops.
The shop workers are carried out on stretchers. Dead.
If there are any people left to carry stretchers that is.
March 24, 2021
The elderly suffer most EVERY WINTER.
And always have done.
March 24, 2021
Covid apparently comes in many guises and outcomes depending on the individual concerned.
So how can a vaccine ever be tested for its efficacy in ameliorating it?
Especially in so short a time.
March 24, 2021
And DID the 1922 Committee ( as first reported by “The Sun”) obligingly forget what their leader said?
“The reason we have vaccine success, is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends.” as reported in said newspaper.
Reply He withdrew their mistaken remark immediately
March 24, 2021
Could it be that Western countries tend to be less healthy in the first place? The UK has a high rate of obesity and diabetes. We gave a general population that can’t be bothered to do anything to improve their health even when told how serious their condition is. I personally know many with COPD who still continue to smoke. I have friends who are obese and make no effort to lose weight or take any form of exercise and I have friends who drink too much. Perhaps we have come to rely on the NHS too much and think that popping a pill is the answer. Then of course there are those who’ve had no intention of following ANY of the lockdown rules all through the pandemic. Perhaps selfishness is the biggest problem. Only last week my neighbour had her son and girlfriend from Scotland to stay for 3 days with her abd the whole family got together including grandchildren. Then on the way back to Scotland visits to friends were included. Is it any wonder the virus has been around longer than it needed to be?
March 24, 2021
Dear Sir John
It is not only how much testing has been carried out that is at variance here. It is the fact that no standard operating procedure has ever been published, the test themselves are enormously variable in sensitivity, the test cannot properly distinguish between the whole virus and viral fragments.
If we accept that countries have no wish to initiate a large vaccination campaign during a period when they are unable to demonstrate its effectiveness, then they will have no wish to do so when there is very low prevalence of cases. But if they are also able to influence the amount of testing and simultaneously influence the operating procedure under which the tests are carried out, they can ‘manufacture’ a new wave of cases.
Fortunately, they have also been stockpiling vaccinations, and will be able to initiate a massive vaccination campaign somewhere near the peak of this wave.
Too cynical? If the end justifies the means, I feel sure there will be scientists and politicians who will be persuaded this is the ethical way forward.
March 24, 2021
At the end of the pandemic a large computer exercise is required to arrive at any conclusions, however the results are dependant on the quality of information put in. What we in the UK should do in parallel is produce statistics on all the other causes of death during the pandemic and compare them with pre pandemic years. If on paper other causes had gone down against normal expectation it would suggest that covid provided the tipping point or that we were too hasty in declaring covid as the cause of death. However accurate our figures it does not alter the fact that sadly a lot of people died during this pandemic and many families grieve the fact.
We must also enquire as to what we got wrong from day one. Not to apportion blame for unfortunate decisions made in good faith at the time, but to be better prepared for the next pandemic.
Praise must go to those who created the vaccines and those who organised the programme of rollout.
The big lesson of now is that our friends in the EU cannot be trusted in any future emergency, because in this one they have demonstrated incompetence, self interest, blame shifting, and a general tendency to run in circles mouthing off all but themselves. It is the clearest lesson to date of the need in the UK to drive for self sufficiency or worldwide alternatives.
March 24, 2021
I see that Worldometer now ranks us 24th on the crude ‘Serious/Critical Cases’ measure, down from 20th about a week ago. And we are, of course, a country with a big population. That shows, I think, the success of our vaccination programme, which is preventing illness and, probably, reducing R. But I have a number of concerns:
(1) Are we wasting too much money on over-testing people with no symptoms?
(2) Conversely, are we under-testing those crossing the channel by ferry/Chunnel?
(3) Have we an effective surveillance-testing testing in place? (Sewage testing being done only MONTHLY, I hear, from R5L.)
(4) And does the government have a strategy in place for when more than half of us have been jabbed?
March 24, 2021
Time to lift the lockdown restrictions. This madness has to end.
Then governments can move on to the next idiotic policy-cutting CO2.
March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
The message I am seem to getting from the government listening to the SAGE computer modellers and behavioural psychologist unit is that everyone must have this vaccine, keep wearing masks, 6′ distancing and who we may meet and where. They are also dictating when and where we can holiday.
Yet as they allow planes and dinghy’s to arrive daily loaded with people from almost any where in the World, we are told these draconian rules controlling the masses must stay in place, because of all these new strains keep arriving on our shores!
Whilst far too many have been taken in by this fearing mongering propaganda, I am pleased to see a growing number of people are questioning the validity of these ‘claims’ because they will not supply any hard evidence to support these fear mongering claims. Subsequently, and responding with typical British humour I see a growing number of memes (traditionally called lampoons) ridiculing the fear mongers and ‘citing’ of another strain from the Lincolnshire flats and Mercier Castle etc.
March 24, 2021
Anyone needs to be very careful about worldwide comparisons given the huge variety in the way the so called recorded facts are, or are not logged.
Likewise the inevitable expert hindsight hunters reports should be read with more than a little caution.
March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
Ps. You should be researching the differences between the German health system and ours highlighted by Covid. Yes, for political and structural reasons, they are in a worse state than us, but in terms of healthcare they seems streets ahead.
Now that would be of value if the NHS was prepared to learn and change. Mmm. On second thoughts………